Georgia Teen Finally Breaks Silence After Being Charged With Taking Teacher’s Life In Prank Gone Wrong

Jayden Wallace broke his silence after accidentally taking his teacher’s life on March 6 in a horrible prank gone wrong.

The school community in Gainesville, Georgia, has been mourning the loss of math teacher Jason Hughes, 40, whose tragic passing left a group of high school students under arrest.

“Jason loved these students… This is a terrible tragedy,” Hughes’ family said in a statement.

Highlights Jayden Wallace is facing a first-degree vehicular homicide charge after teacher Jason Hughes lost his life in a prank gone wrong.

The teenager broke his silence and spoke about the deceased teacher.

Four other accomplices in the prank were also charged in connection with the incident.

The community raised over $454,000 to support Hughes' two young songs.

Image credits: Cliff Cape

40-year-old Jason Hughes was targeted by a bunch of high schoolers last week, as part of what was dubbed the “Junior/Senior Wars” at North Hall County High.

After successfully toilet-papering the teacher’s home, the pranksters jumped into two cars and attempted to flee.

But Hughes, who was “waiting to ‘catch them,’” accidentally tripped and fell onto the road. He was tragically run over by a car with Wallace behind the wheel.

Image credits: Laura Palmer Hughes

Wallace faced a homicide charge and released a statement, vowing to honor the deceased teacher for the rest of his life.

“I pledge to live out the remainder of my life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ,” the 18-year-old said in a statement. “He will never be forgotten.”

The teenager’s parents also released a statement, saying their family was in “deep remorse” and was “grieving over such a tremendous loss in our North Hall community.”

The parents went on to say that the deceased teacher was an important figure in their son’s life.

Image credits: FOX 5 Atlanta

“Jason Hughes meant the world to our son, Jayden. He took the time to invest in Jay and poured his love into him, making a lasting impact,” the family said.

“Along with the rest of our family, Jay expresses his deepest sorrow and sincerest apology to the Hughes family,” they added.

Hours before Wallace and his four friends showed up at Hughes’ home to carry out the prank, school authorities warned the students not to engage in the annual prank war tradition as they had “gone too far” in previous years.

The showdown sees juniors and seniors of North Hall County High pranking their fellow students, teachers, coaches, and administrative staff for points.

Image credits: Jayden Wallace

Last year’s rules said pranksters would get one point for targeting students and two points for targeting teachers or coaches. Another three points would be granted for targeting the administrative staff.

The rules further stated that pranksters could only target houses and not cars or mailboxes.

“No food drink, no saran wrap, no eggs, no paint, no weapons…” the rules added.

The rulebook behind the high school prank war said students would get two points for targeting a teacher

Image credits: Laura Palmer Hughes

On March 5, the school district released a statement urging students to refrain from participating in the prank wars.

“While we understand that prom is a time for celebration and creating lasting memories, we must emphasize the importance of responsible behavior and respect for others and their property,” the statement said.

“In previous years, some pranks during prom season–sometimes referred to as Junior/Senior Wars– have gone too far, resulting in damage to property,” they added.

Image credits: nthjuniorseniorwars23

Despite warnings, Wallace showed up at Hughes home and successfully toilet-papered his home with his four accomplices, Elijiah Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, and Ariana Cruz.

It is believed his home was targeted by pranksters in March, 2023, as well.

This year, Hughes knew that his home would be targeted, since both he and his wife Laura were teachers at the school.

“There was no ‘confrontation.’ Jason knew the students were coming and he was excited and waiting to ‘catch them’ in the act,” the teacher’s family said in a statement to 11Alive.

Despite warnings from school authorities, Wallace and his accomplices successfully toilet-papered the victim’s home

Image credits: Jayden Wallace

The family said Hughes “accidentally slipped” as it was raining at the time, and he fell onto the road “in front of the vehicle” when the students tried to drive away.

“The students immediately tried to provide aid until paramedics arrived,” the statement said. “Jason loved these students and they loved him too.”

The family asserted that they wanted the charges against the involved students to be dropped.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students,” their statement said. “This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.”

Image credits: GoFundMe

Wallace was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass, and littering, while the four others were charged with criminal trespass and littering.

Law enforcement officials said they were looking into the possibility of dropping the charges against the students.

“I have talked with the family on the phone, and will meet them in person soon,” Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh told WSB-TV.

“Their request to drop the charges will be given great deference,” he added.

Hughes left behind two young sons, and the community raised over $454,000 to support the children’s future.

“It was an innocent mistake,” some netizens said as they defended the students

