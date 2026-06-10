ADVERTISEMENT

Some people’s sense of entitlement goes far beyond what most people can comprehend. The absolute audacity of believing your needs are more important than everyone else’s, and sometimes not even seeing others as human, is baffling.

Nowadays, though, this is a more common phenomenon than we might think. We’ve all become more individualistic and tend to care only about the people in our immediate circles, and today’s story makes that painfully clear. It’s all about a family who had to deal with the unbelievable entitlement of a wedding party that decided their business was far more important than a family’s chance to say a final goodbye to a loved one.

Read more: Reddit

RELATED:

Some people are so concerned with their own problems that they lose all sense of compassion and empathy, especially towards strangers

Image credits: noxos / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A man had just lost his father, and he decided to gather a number of family members and pay their respects to his dad in a small 40-minute memorial service

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Stockbusters / Magnific (not the actual photo)

About 20 minutes into the ceremony, two women, a mom and a bride, walked in, ignoring the elephant in the room: the urn

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik /Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The mom immediately demanded that the funeral happen in another room, since they had to start decorating for her daughter’s wedding in 24 hours

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After being told no, she then said she’d just decorate as the service went on, and once again the pastor had to say no, telling them to either scram or have the church cancel the wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ParkingLotPariah

The woman, shocked at not getting her way, waited outside the memorial service, and once everyone was making their way out, she continued to make passive-aggressive comments

Today’s blood-boiling story is told by the Original Poster (OP), a grieving son who was understandably upset after an unbelievable situation. As he explains, he had just lost his dad in what he describes as a deeply “traumatizing” experience. Afterward, the family decided to hold a small, intimate ceremony for their closest relatives before the larger farewell they had planned for extended family.

The ceremony was to be conducted by a pastor who was also a family friend. He had managed to find a 40-minute opening in one of the church’s rooms to hold the memorial service. So, the family gathered around the urn, and about 20 minutes into the emotional ceremony, a bride and her mother strutted in, as if they owned the place. After asking whether they were interrupting something, things quickly went downhill.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride’s mother began explaining that the wedding would take place in that very room the next day and that they needed to start decorating. At first, she tried to get the family to leave. When that didn’t work, she suggested they start decorating while the family finished the funeral. That was when the pastor put his foot down and told them they could either wait or have no wedding at all.

The pushy behavior seemed to come mostly from the mother, while the bride herself appeared apologetic. In fact, once the memorial service was over and the family was leaving, they noticed the mother standing impatiently at the entrance, glaring at them, while the bride was nowhere to be seen. After making a few snarky comments about how long they had taken, she finally got the room she had been so eager to decorate.

Image credits: inkdrop / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, we don’t want to play devil’s advocate, but experts say that due to the pressures and high expectations surrounding modern weddings, the planning process can be highly stressful, often causing those close to the bride or groom to develop tunnel vision. In other words, it’s possible that, under less stressful circumstances, the mother might not have behaved the way she did.

That said, we can also look at the role entitlement may have played in her behavior. Psychologists explain that while Narcissistic Personality Disorder is a relatively rare mental condition, narcissistic traits exist on a spectrum in everyone. One of those traits is psychological entitlement, or the belief that one deserves more praise, forgiveness, special treatment, or immediate gratification than others.

When dealing with people who have a strong sense of entitlement, pros actually recommend avoiding reasoning with them using logic or empathy, since that often doesn’t work. Instead, they suggest establishing firm boundaries. In this situation, the pastor gave the woman an ultimatum, which was exactly the right approach. By setting a clear boundary, he left her with no choice but to comply.

Netizens were, unsurprisingly, absolutely baffled that anyone would even consider interrupting a memorial service, where people are mourning a loved one they will never see again, and then prioritizing their own wishes. At the same time, the OP did say he hoped his dad would haunt the woman with ghostly flatulence. So, what would you have done in his situation? Would you have stayed as calm?

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were absolutely flabbergasted that anyone would act that way after realizing they were in the middle of someone’s funeral

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT