ADVERTISEMENT

Some women dream of their wedding day their entire lives. From picking out a dress to choosing wedding cake toppers, and of course, having a beautiful ring on their finger… Oops, I mean, a great partner at their side. Yes, that’s it.

But not all women get to have their dreamlike wedding, because we can’t really predict that life will work out the way we want it to. And the tale from today is all about that: a daughter who expected something from her magical day, but after having her life turned upside down, her plans had to change. Unfortunately, not everyone was happy about her decision, though.

Read more: Reddit

RELATED:

Some women still dream of their wedding day in the most traditional sense possible, including having their dads walk them down the aisle

Image credits: Fotógrafo Samuel Cruz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Despite not being close to her father, this bride-to-be never really considered having anyone else do that job

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: raisakanareva / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She didn’t have a particularly good relationship with her stepmom either, but the whole family was invited to the wedding nonetheless

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

During one of the wedding showers, the woman overheard her stepmom admitting that she and her dad created college funds for their biological children

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

This led the woman into a spiral, as she had to struggle to pay for her college degree, and the dad only paid the very minimum for childcare

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When she realized how unfair he’d been throughout her life, the bride-to-be decided to have her brother walk her down the aisle instead

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Flowo / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The dad, however, did not take this news well since she was his only daughter, and demanded explanations

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After listing numerous moments where he prioritized his other family, the dad was baffled and wrote an email apologizing and also victimizing himself

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: odysseys_kitten

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, the dad had to accept he was just a guest, and the woman didn’t change her mind regarding who was walking her down the aisle

The story we’re looking at today comes from the perspective of the Original Poster (OP), a woman in her mid-twenties who was hoping for her perfect wedding day. What she didn’t expect, though, was having to give up her lifelong dream of having her dad walk her down the aisle, and unfortunately, things didn’t turn out well after that.

According to her, her fiancé’s family is incredibly supportive. At one point during the wedding shower, while both families were chatting, the OP overheard a conversation between her sister-in-law and her stepmom. During it, her stepmom mentioned how proud they were that the OP had paid her own way through college, and added that she was glad they had started saving for their own kids’ college funds a long time ago.

This completely broke the OP’s heart. She explained that even though she’s in a good place financially now, she struggled all throughout college. Hearing that also made it clear just how differently her dad had treated her compared to her half-siblings. In that moment, she decided to have her brother Jake, from her mom’s side, walk her down the aisle instead of her father.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, her dad still assumed he would be the one to do it, and during a phone call, the OP told her stepmom they didn’t need to attend the rehearsal dinner since they were just guests. That’s when the dad lost it. He ended showing up at her place, and the OP argued about how he hadn’t been a good father to her. In the end, he had to come to terms with the fact that he wouldn’t be walking his only daughter down the aisle.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Human beings can get so caught up in their own heads that they forget the consequences of their actions, and chances are, the dad didn’t even realize he was showing favoritism. However, research shows that this kind of behavior can have lifelong effects on a child’s mental health, even into adulthood. The term “parental differential treatment” (PDT) was even coined to describe it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This kind of unequal treatment often extends beyond emotions and into finances. Psychologists emphasize that in blended families, it’s especially important for parents to recognize conflicting interests and work toward giving all children equal opportunities. Studies also point out that bias is almost always present, which means blended families need to be particularly mindful to avoid inequality.

Clearly, the dad missed the memo, but this was far from his first or last mistake as a father. So, what could the OP have done differently? Not much, really. While experts say that traditions like a father walking his daughter down the aisle are rooted in ideas of protection and blessing, modern weddings are now more about personal choice, with brides often choosing someone who truly shows their closest bond.

Netizens were generally baffled by the dad’s entitlement. Not only had he been a neglectful father for most of her life, but he also didn’t seem to notice anything wrong with his current behavior, so much so that the OP had to spell it out for him. Most people agreed she had every right to be upset and to refuse having him walk her down the aisle. So, do you think she should have given him more grace?

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were shocked at how much empathy the bride-to-be was able to show to a neglectful father

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT