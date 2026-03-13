Heartless Family Brands Devastated Bride A Bridezilla After Grandma Revokes Her Gown Fund

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What should be the happiest time of our lives, our very own wedding, can often become an absolute nightmare from start to finish. Most of the time it’s stress — I still remember how my sister kept running back and forth in heels even at the reception. Other times, it’s insufferable family members.

Honestly, sometimes it’s not even the pressure that turns people sour during these big life events, but it is simply their disagreeable personality. This is exactly what happened to today’s original poster (OP), a bride whose family kept changing their mind about her wedding dress, making her feel like the “bridezilla” she never was.

Read More: Reddit

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Weddings can be quite stressful for the bride and the groom, but nothing compares to having unsupportive family members

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The bride was considering a cheap option for her wedding gown, but her grandma insisted on paying for the dress

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Image credits: wavebreak media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After the bride found her perfect dress, the grandma paid the deposit, but refused to pay for the rest

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Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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After realizing that her grandma wouldn’t keep her promise, the bride tried to fix the situation

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Image credits: Just_Suffering

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The bride finally realized she couldn’t count on her unreliable grandma to pay for the dress, so she decided to find the money somewhere else and pay for it herself

This story starts off with a bride that has cried not once, not twice, but three whole times over her wedding dress. Surprisingly enough, it didn’t even have to do with her having doubts about the gown, but more so about her family. As it turns out, the bride didn’t even want an expensive wedding dress, but at her grandma’s insistence, that’s what she ended up getting.

The OP shared that she actually expected to get something cheap online, but after going to try on gowns for the experience, her grandma decided to announce that she would pay for the wedding dress herself. Coincidentally, the bride found a dress that truly touched her, but it cost a whopping $1500, which was, supposedly, within grandma’s budget.

What the OP didn’t expect though, was for her grandma to say that she’d wanted to pay just $500 for the dress. In the end, she only paid for the dress deposit, leaving the bride to fend for herself for the remaining $1000 dollars (that didn’t even include the price for the seamstress work). The bride couldn’t afford it, and tried to do mental gymnastics to see how she’d be able to pay for the dress.

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However, whenever the bride brought up the situation with her mother, the mom kept switching between wanting to help pay for the dress and feeling offended whenever the OP said she’d rather find something cheaper. She felt as if she couldn’t please anyone in this situation, and truth be told, she really couldn’t.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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If you have been wed or closely tied to someone getting married, then this kind of family stress is probably familiar to you. In fact, wedding experts pointed out that if toxic family members are making you question yourself, you should address the situation directly. After that, you either set firm boundaries, or, of course, cut ties with the family member to avoid unnecessary stress.

There is also a good reason as to why you might want to avoid this kind of stress altogether. Pros heavily warn that wedding stress can lead to a severe number of issues, including depression, fatigue, irritability and anxiety. Emotionally, they also warn that potentially feeling emotionally disconnected from the wedding may happen, causing some to leave the relationship altogether.

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Due to this, experts at Clarity Clinic also give a few helpful tips on how to handle wedding stress. Communication (whether it’s with a partner or family member) are at the top priority list. Next, the experts insist that it is necessary to keep living your life outside of wedding planning for normalcy. Alternatively, you can reach out to a specialized therapist if the stress ends up being too much.

There was also a small update, in which the OP let readers know that she ended up finding a $50 dress that she chose to wear for the small reception party. As for the one that already had the deposit down, the bride ended up settling a deal with the shop, where she would have enough time and money to pay for the dress in full, and still wear it for their future church ceremony. It all seemed to have worked out.

The commenters on the post, however, fluctuated between being supportive of the bride, and claiming that she was too dramatic. Truthfully, considering how intense some episodes of Say Yes To The Dress can be, we’re not surprised that some things can truly turn so sour so quickly. So what do you think? Would you have done anything differently in this situation?

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Netizens were appalled by grandma’s actions, but some believed the bride was making a fuss over nothing

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