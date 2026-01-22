Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Alexander Skarsgård Breaks His Silence On Orientation After ‘Men And Women’ Comment Goes Viral
Alexander Skarsgu00e5rd at event, smiling in suit and white shirt, addressing orientation comments following viral Men and Women discussion.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Alexander Skarsgård Breaks His Silence On Orientation After ‘Men And Women’ Comment Goes Viral

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
0

23

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Skarsgård, known for his work on HBO’s Big Little Lies and Succession, is putting conjecture about his sexuality to rest after an ambiguous comment he made concerning it at the 2025 Zürich Film Festival sparked widespread online discussion.

Skarsgård was promoting his film Pillion, in which he plays an enigmatic biker involved in a BDSM relationship with a young man, at the cinematic showcase.

Highlights
  • Alexander Skarsgård recently clarified the meaning of his Zürich Film Festival remark about being with “men, women.”
  • Skarsgård also addressed speculation fueled by his gender-fluid red carpet looks and past roles.
  • The ongoing discussion was amplified by earlier interviews, in which he openly praised kissing a male co-star.

The actor appeared to hint at having been with both men and women in the past while addressing what, if anything, from his personal life he brought to the story. His remark gave way to guesswork that he might be bisexual.

Speaking to Variety recently, though, Skarsgård clarified that the statement was not meant to be taken as him coming out. 

RELATED:

    Alexander Skarsgård clears the air on supposed comments about his orientation

    Alexander Skarsgård at an event, wearing a black suit and tie, addressing orientation after viral comments.

    Alexander Skarsgård at an event, wearing a black suit and tie, addressing orientation after viral comments.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In his Monday (January 20) Variety interview, Skarsgård called his assertion from the film festival unintended while revealing he only wanted to divert attention back to his film from his personal life.

    Alexander Skarsgård posing at an event wearing a pink suit jacket with a black shirt and cream tie.

    Alexander Skarsgård posing at an event wearing a pink suit jacket with a black shirt and cream tie.

    Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    “It was definitely not an intended statement. I don’t know what I was talking about,” the actor said.

    “Maybe it has to do with — there’s a lot of focus sometimes on me as an actor. Maybe it was trying to shift the focus more to the story and these characters. And the importance of telling the story like this.”

    Alexander Skarsgård in an intimate scene, shirtless, reflecting on orientation after viral men and women comment.

    Alexander Skarsgård in an intimate scene, shirtless, reflecting on orientation after viral men and women comment.

    Image credits: HBO

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s not really relevant what my background is. I mean, I do have a kid, but what I’ve done in the past, who I’ve been with, men, women,” the Swedish star said during the Pillion press conference in Zürich in October.

    Skarsgård, notably, has never been married. He shares his son, born in 2022, with Tuva Novotny, a fellow Swedish talent.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Alexander Skarsgård for his roles and comments related to orientation and inclusivity.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Alexander Skarsgård for his roles and comments related to orientation and inclusivity.

    Image credits: ppp3rrra

    Alexander Skarsgård wearing sleeveless shirt and leather pants at a film festival event about orientation discussion.

    Alexander Skarsgård wearing sleeveless shirt and leather pants at a film festival event about orientation discussion.

    Image credits: Kate Green/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning Alexander Skarsgård and reactions to his orientation comment going viral.

    Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning Alexander Skarsgård and reactions to his orientation comment going viral.

    Image credits: CharleneTappen1

    In his Variety conversation, he explained how his priorities have changed since becoming a father

    The actor said he now makes sure to strike a balance between his work and family life, while before parenthood, he thoroughly enjoyed living on the road, which comes as part and parcel of being a showbiz entity.

    Skarsgård also pushed back on his fashion, saying his style is about creativity, not identity

    Alexander Skarsgård in a tense conversation with another man in a dimly lit setting, focusing on orientation discussion.

    Alexander Skarsgård in a tense conversation with another man in a dimly lit setting, focusing on orientation discussion.

    Image credits: A24

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elsewhere in his Variety feature, the actor addressed his gender-fluid red carpet fashion for Pillion, which has stoked speculation about his orientation.

    Alexander Skarsgård in a nighttime scene, looking serious, referencing orientation after viral men and women comment.

    Alexander Skarsgård in a nighttime scene, looking serious, referencing orientation after viral men and women comment.

    Image credits: A24

    “I never buy clothes. If you saw my closet, my wardrobe is very limited. I’m not a big consumer of fashion.

    “I don’t spend money on expensive brands. I really enjoy the creativity of it, but it’s not like I am out shopping for these outfits,” Skarsgård shared.

    Screenshot of a tweet from Josh Morris responding to Alexander Skarsgård orientation comments going viral.

    Screenshot of a tweet from Josh Morris responding to Alexander Skarsgård orientation comments going viral.

    Image credits: MOR_KAY_BRO

    Alexander Skarsgård in a tense intimate scene, highlighting his orientation amid viral men and women comment discussion.

    Alexander Skarsgård in a tense intimate scene, highlighting his orientation amid viral men and women comment discussion.

    Image credits: A24

    Some outlets, including the Daily Mail, suggested that speculation about Skarsgård’s orientation could be reinforced by his acting choices.

    In addition to Big Little Lies and Succession on HBO, Skarsgård appeared on the network’s True Blood, between 2008 and 2014.

    In the series, he played Eric Northman, an openly bisexual vampire indulging in raunchy relationships with both men and women.

    Alexander Skarsgård on the red carpet with two men, wearing a sleeveless shirt and leather pants at a film festival event.

    Alexander Skarsgård on the red carpet with two men, wearing a sleeveless shirt and leather pants at a film festival event.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    “I miss Eric Northman. Alexander Skarsgard was perfect,” said a fan of the actor on X in appreciation of his role. 

    Before that, in the 2006 film K*ll Your Darlings, Skarsgård played Geert, a depressed transgender woman. 

    Skarsgård’s openness about his best on-screen kisses has also kept conversations about his orientation going

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on Alexander Skarsgård breaking his silence on orientation after viral men and women comment.

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on Alexander Skarsgård breaking his silence on orientation after viral men and women comment.

    Image credits: IntEq8r

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Alexander Skarsgård as open-minded amid viral orientation comments.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Alexander Skarsgård as open-minded amid viral orientation comments.

    Image credits: Pearla_BW

    Skarsgård added fuel to the conversation after talking about his on-screen kissing experiences during a 2016 interview on the Australian talk show The Project.

    The actor was asked to pick the best kisser among Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Ryan Kwanten. He amused many by choosing the latter.

    Group of men in leather and edgy outfits posing on a red carpet at an event featuring Alexander Skarsgård orientation discussion.

    Group of men in leather and edgy outfits posing on a red carpet at an event featuring Alexander Skarsgård orientation discussion.

    Image credits: cloiskryptonite

    “I gotta say, Ryan Kwanten is a surprisingly good kisser, actually. Very tender. You wouldn’t think it because he’s kind of a tough guy, but he’s got a very soft, gentle, tender touch,” the actor said to support his pick.

    Tweet discussing reactions to Alexander Skarsgård breaking his silence on orientation after viral comment controversy.

    Tweet discussing reactions to Alexander Skarsgård breaking his silence on orientation after viral comment controversy.

    Image credits: lemonydickpunch

    Alexander Skarsgård embraces a man at BFI London Film Festival 2025, breaking his silence on orientation comments.

    Alexander Skarsgård embraces a man at BFI London Film Festival 2025, breaking his silence on orientation comments.

    Image credits: Kate Green/Getty Images

    Most recently, Skarsgård turned heads at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival after Pillion, set to debut stateside on February 6, received a seven-minute standing ovation. 

    To celebrate the honor, the actor embraced fellow actor Pedro Pascal before planting a kiss on his cheek. 

    “He can be anything he wants to be but I’ll be drooling,” said a fan of the actor amid the ongoing buzz about his orientation.

    Comment from Alexander Skarsgård breaking his silence on orientation after men and women comment went viral

    Comment from Alexander Skarsgård breaking his silence on orientation after men and women comment went viral

    Alexander Skarsgård sharing his thoughts on orientation after his men and women comment gained viral attention.

    Alexander Skarsgård sharing his thoughts on orientation after his men and women comment gained viral attention.

    Mindy Hunter commenting on personal boundaries, relating to Alexander Skarsgård breaking silence on orientation topics.

    Mindy Hunter commenting on personal boundaries, relating to Alexander Skarsgård breaking silence on orientation topics.

    Comment by Kaylee Smith describing a man as a tall drink of water with water and fire emojis.

    Comment by Kaylee Smith describing a man as a tall drink of water with water and fire emojis.

    Comment from Crystal Sanders discussing Alexander Skarsgård's orientation and views on masculinity and femininity.

    Comment from Crystal Sanders discussing Alexander Skarsgård's orientation and views on masculinity and femininity.

    Comment from Dale Johns expressing disinterest in Alexander Skarsgård's orientation, focusing on enjoying his acting instead.

    Comment from Dale Johns expressing disinterest in Alexander Skarsgård's orientation, focusing on enjoying his acting instead.

    Comment on social media about Alexander Skarsgård’s orientation amid viral 'Men and Women' discussion.

    Comment on social media about Alexander Skarsgård’s orientation amid viral 'Men and Women' discussion.

    Text message from Danielle Hill asking if she has a chance, related to Alexander Skarsgård breaks his silence on orientation topic.

    Text message from Danielle Hill asking if she has a chance, related to Alexander Skarsgård breaks his silence on orientation topic.

    Comment by Sally Jackson expressing admiration with emojis, related to Alexander Skarsgård orientation discussion going viral.

    Comment by Sally Jackson expressing admiration with emojis, related to Alexander Skarsgård orientation discussion going viral.

    Comment by John Wagner about Hollywood and orientation, shared in a social media post discussing Alexander Skarsgård’s orientation.

    Comment by John Wagner about Hollywood and orientation, shared in a social media post discussing Alexander Skarsgård’s orientation.

    Comment by user James B Price expressing bisexual attraction, related to Alexander Skarsgård orientation discussion trending online.

    Comment by user James B Price expressing bisexual attraction, related to Alexander Skarsgård orientation discussion trending online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Kelly Beez asking Isn’t everybody in a discussion about Alexander Skarsgård orientation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Kelly Beez asking Isn’t everybody in a discussion about Alexander Skarsgård orientation.

    Comment from Wayne Mahler on social media post discussing Alexander Skarsgård orientation remarks going viral.

    Comment from Wayne Mahler on social media post discussing Alexander Skarsgård orientation remarks going viral.

    Text message bubble showing a comment saying So you’re saying there’s a chance with 25 reactions.

    Text message bubble showing a comment saying So you’re saying there’s a chance with 25 reactions.

    Comment from Jeanell Mathena questioning why people are still involved in other people's business in 2026.

    Comment from Jeanell Mathena questioning why people are still involved in other people's business in 2026.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    23

    0

    23

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Latest
    ADVERTISEMENT