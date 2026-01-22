ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Skarsgård, known for his work on HBO’s Big Little Lies and Succession, is putting conjecture about his sexuality to rest after an ambiguous comment he made concerning it at the 2025 Zürich Film Festival sparked widespread online discussion.

Skarsgård was promoting his film Pillion, in which he plays an enigmatic biker involved in a BDSM relationship with a young man, at the cinematic showcase.

Highlights Alexander Skarsgård recently clarified the meaning of his Zürich Film Festival remark about being with “men, women.”

Skarsgård also addressed speculation fueled by his gender-fluid red carpet looks and past roles.

The ongoing discussion was amplified by earlier interviews, in which he openly praised kissing a male co-star.

The actor appeared to hint at having been with both men and women in the past while addressing what, if anything, from his personal life he brought to the story. His remark gave way to guesswork that he might be bisexual.

Speaking to Variety recently, though, Skarsgård clarified that the statement was not meant to be taken as him coming out.

Alexander Skarsgård clears the air on supposed comments about his orientation

Alexander Skarsgård at an event, wearing a black suit and tie, addressing orientation after viral comments.

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

In his Monday (January 20) Variety interview, Skarsgård called his assertion from the film festival unintended while revealing he only wanted to divert attention back to his film from his personal life.

Alexander Skarsgård posing at an event wearing a pink suit jacket with a black shirt and cream tie.

Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“It was definitely not an intended statement. I don’t know what I was talking about,” the actor said.

“Maybe it has to do with — there’s a lot of focus sometimes on me as an actor. Maybe it was trying to shift the focus more to the story and these characters. And the importance of telling the story like this.”

Alexander Skarsgård in an intimate scene, shirtless, reflecting on orientation after viral men and women comment.

Image credits: HBO

“It’s not really relevant what my background is. I mean, I do have a kid, but what I’ve done in the past, who I’ve been with, men, women,” the Swedish star said during the Pillion press conference in Zürich in October.

Skarsgård, notably, has never been married. He shares his son, born in 2022, with Tuva Novotny, a fellow Swedish talent.

Screenshot of a tweet praising Alexander Skarsgård for his roles and comments related to orientation and inclusivity.

Image credits: ppp3rrra

Alexander Skarsgård wearing sleeveless shirt and leather pants at a film festival event about orientation discussion.

Image credits: Kate Green/Getty Images

Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning Alexander Skarsgård and reactions to his orientation comment going viral.

Image credits: CharleneTappen1

In his Variety conversation, he explained how his priorities have changed since becoming a father.

The actor said he now makes sure to strike a balance between his work and family life, while before parenthood, he thoroughly enjoyed living on the road, which comes as part and parcel of being a showbiz entity.

Skarsgård also pushed back on his fashion, saying his style is about creativity, not identity

Alexander Skarsgård in a tense conversation with another man in a dimly lit setting, focusing on orientation discussion.

Image credits: A24

Elsewhere in his Variety feature, the actor addressed his gender-fluid red carpet fashion for Pillion, which has stoked speculation about his orientation.

Alexander Skarsgård in a nighttime scene, looking serious, referencing orientation after viral men and women comment.

Image credits: A24

“I never buy clothes. If you saw my closet, my wardrobe is very limited. I’m not a big consumer of fashion.

“I don’t spend money on expensive brands. I really enjoy the creativity of it, but it’s not like I am out shopping for these outfits,” Skarsgård shared.

Screenshot of a tweet from Josh Morris responding to Alexander Skarsgård orientation comments going viral.

Image credits: MOR_KAY_BRO

Alexander Skarsgård in a tense intimate scene, highlighting his orientation amid viral men and women comment discussion.

Image credits: A24

Some outlets, including the Daily Mail, suggested that speculation about Skarsgård’s orientation could be reinforced by his acting choices.

In addition to Big Little Lies and Succession on HBO, Skarsgård appeared on the network’s True Blood, between 2008 and 2014.

In the series, he played Eric Northman, an openly bisexual vampire indulging in raunchy relationships with both men and women.

Alexander Skarsgård on the red carpet with two men, wearing a sleeveless shirt and leather pants at a film festival event.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

“I miss Eric Northman. Alexander Skarsgard was perfect,” said a fan of the actor on X in appreciation of his role.

Before that, in the 2006 film K*ll Your Darlings, Skarsgård played Geert, a depressed transgender woman.

Skarsgård’s openness about his best on-screen kisses has also kept conversations about his orientation going

Screenshot of a social media post commenting on Alexander Skarsgård breaking his silence on orientation after viral men and women comment.

Image credits: IntEq8r

Screenshot of a tweet praising Alexander Skarsgård as open-minded amid viral orientation comments.

Image credits: Pearla_BW

Skarsgård added fuel to the conversation after talking about his on-screen kissing experiences during a 2016 interview on the Australian talk show The Project.

The actor was asked to pick the best kisser among Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Ryan Kwanten. He amused many by choosing the latter.

Group of men in leather and edgy outfits posing on a red carpet at an event featuring Alexander Skarsgård orientation discussion.

Image credits: cloiskryptonite

“I gotta say, Ryan Kwanten is a surprisingly good kisser, actually. Very tender. You wouldn’t think it because he’s kind of a tough guy, but he’s got a very soft, gentle, tender touch,” the actor said to support his pick.

Tweet discussing reactions to Alexander Skarsgård breaking his silence on orientation after viral comment controversy.

Image credits: lemonydickpunch

Alexander Skarsgård embraces a man at BFI London Film Festival 2025, breaking his silence on orientation comments.

Image credits: Kate Green/Getty Images

alexander skarsgard kissing men on lips on the red carpet? OH EXACTLY pic.twitter.com/JJJki8lig1 — Sarah (@cloiskryptonite) October 19, 2025

Most recently, Skarsgård turned heads at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival after Pillion, set to debut stateside on February 6, received a seven-minute standing ovation.

To celebrate the honor, the actor embraced fellow actor Pedro Pascal before planting a kiss on his cheek.

“He can be anything he wants to be but I’ll be drooling,” said a fan of the actor amid the ongoing buzz about his orientation.

