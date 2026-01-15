ADVERTISEMENT

Raising children is hard. And even when you do your best, things don’t always turn out the way you hoped.

One dad went to Reddit to admit something he’s ashamed to say out loud: he isn’t proud of any of his five children. He says he poured everything he could into them, from education to hobbies, trying to help them grow into independent, ambitious adults. But in his eyes, none of them lived up to what he imagined, and now he blames himself, calling himself a failure as a father.

Read his confession below.

The man went online to get a confession off his chest

Man sitting at wooden table with cup, looking troubled and reflecting on his children as failures in his eyes.

He has five children, but isn’t proud of how any of them turned out

Text excerpt from a dad describing his eldest child as obese, reclusive, and struggling with employment despite having a degree.

Text excerpt describing a father's disappointment in his child, highlighting failure and personal struggles.

Father intensely talking to his teenage son who looks disengaged, illustrating challenges in dad and children relationships.

Text excerpt about a dad reflecting on his children's failures and struggles, highlighting parental challenges.

Text excerpt reflecting a dad’s disappointment in his children’s achievements despite his efforts and their past success.

Text excerpt from a dad describing his eldest daughter as stable but taken advantage of by friends, reflecting on his children’s failures.

Text excerpt discussing a father's harsh judgment of his children, reflecting on failures in his eyes.

Text excerpt expressing worry about a man’s negative influence, relating to a dad claiming his children are failures.

Alt text: Father expresses disappointment in his children's failures despite his efforts to support and guide them.

Teen girl with crossed arms standing in front of a bookshelf, reflecting on dad's claim of children being failures.

Text excerpt showing a dad expressing disappointment in his children’s life choices and perceived failures.

Text excerpt from a dad expressing mixed feelings about his children, viewing them as failures despite his efforts.

Text excerpt showing a dad expressing frustration and disappointment with his children, calling them failures in his eyes.

Text excerpt from a dad expressing concern about his children's behavior and feeling they are failures in his eyes.

Text discussing a dad reflecting on his efforts and challenges raising children he views as failures.

Text message expressing a dad’s concern about his child quitting hobbies and distancing from friends, fearing failure.

Middle-aged dad sitting alone in dim light, holding his head in frustration, reflecting on his children's perceived failures.

Text expressing a dad's pain as he feels all five of his children are failures despite his efforts for them.

Text excerpt showing a dad claiming he did everything for his children but considers them failures in his eyes.

Text excerpt showing a dad expressing feelings of failure about his children despite efforts to nurture independence and ambition.

He later returned to address the reaction to his post

Alt text: Honest confession from a dad expressing disappointment and struggles with his children, labeled as failures in his eyes.

Man and woman sitting silently at a kitchen table, reflecting on family struggles and children viewed as failures by their dad.

Text excerpt showing a dad explaining he did everything he could but sees all five children as failures in his eyes.

Text of a father expressing regret and frustration over failing his children, calling himself a failure and defending his efforts.

Text excerpt from dad claiming he did everything he could for his children, reflecting on parenting and failure.

Readers shared their perspectives, personal experiences, and advice

Reddit discussion about a dad's view on his children’s success and his feelings of failure as a parent.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a dad claiming he did everything for his children but views them as failures.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a dad claiming he did everything for his children but sees them as failures.

Comment discussing a dad claiming he did everything for his children but views all 5 as failures, reflecting on parenting challenges.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a dad claiming he did everything for his children but sees them as failures.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing challenges of raising children and referring to parenting and children as failures.

Comment discussing challenges of parenting and children perceived as failures despite a dad's efforts for his kids.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a dad’s perspective on his children being failures in his eyes.

Comment discussing a dad’s perspective on his children’s failures and the impact of high expectations and childhood trauma.

Comment discussing a dad’s claim that all five of his children are failures due to emotional neglect.

Dad claims he did everything for his children but sees all five of them as failures, reflecting family disappointment.

Text excerpt showing a dad's reflection on his children and their perceived failures from his perspective.

Text excerpt from a personal story about family conflict and self-improvement by a dad reflecting on his children’s failures.

Text showing a dad reflecting on his efforts and struggles with his children and their perceived failures in his eyes.

Alt text: thoughtful father reflecting on his children’s perceived failures and sharing advice on family communication and support

Comment criticizing a negligent dad who views all five of his children as failures and ignores their emotional needs.

Comment on dad claims about children’s failures, discussing kids’ self-worth, coping skills, and parenting challenges.

Text on screen discussing hard conversations, genuine listening, and coping strategies for parents and children failures.

Commenter discussing childhood trauma and parenting in a conversation about a dad claiming his children are failures.

Comment discussing a dad claiming he did everything for his children, yet views all five as failures in his eyes.

Comment about a dad reflecting on his perceived failures with his children and feeling responsible as a father.

Comment discussing parenting struggles and the impact of a dad viewing all five children as failures.

Comment discussing challenges faced by children and a dad claiming he did everything for his children but sees them as failures.

Comment discussing challenges faced by kids and economic struggles related to Dad claiming he did everything for his children.

Comment discussing a dad claiming he did everything for his children but sees them as failures, focusing on parenting expectations.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a dad who feels all five of his children are failures despite his efforts.

Comment discussing accountability and failure in parenting, addressing a father's role in children’s outcomes.