“Perfect Man”: Fans Notice Unique Detail In Alexander Skarsgård’s Otherwise Conventional Look
Alexander Skarsgu00e5rd wearing a black tuxedo with red nail polish at a formal Oscars event.
binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Alexander Skarsgård showed up to the 2025 Governors Awards looking like the perfect Hollywood leading man.

The 49-year-old actor was dressed impeccably for the annual award ceremony, which was attended by several big stars.

But there was one tiny, unexpected burst of brightness that made Alexander’s look feel less traditional and more like a fashion evolution in progress.

Highlights
  • Alexander Skarsgård joined stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence, Sydney Sweeney, and Ariana Grande in attending the 2025 Governors Awards.
  • The Swedish actor was dressed impeccably in a classic black tux.
  • He also sported a tiny, unexpected burst of brightness that made his look feel less traditional.
  • “Proof that elegance and a little red polish can outshine half the room,” one commented online.
    Image credits: HBO Max

    The 16th edition of the Governors Awards show took place on November 16 at Ovation Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

    The glamorous ceremony was graced by stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence, Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Grande, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson, and more.

    As A-listers packed the room, Alexander Skarsgård rolled up wearing a classic black tuxedo.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    No one expected Alexander to offer one of the night’s biggest style twists.

    The Legend of Tarzan star proudly flashed his brightly painted nails for the cameras.

    Netizens agreed that “red nails look amazing on boys.”

    “Proof that elegance and a little red polish can outshine half the room,” one commented on Alexander’s look, while another said, “Dare I say the perfect man.”

    “Loving him in this era,” said one fan.

    Another wrote, “He looks amazing and the red nails are hot af.”

    “He’s always just having a lil fun and I love that for him,” read another comment online

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    Alexander Skarsgård in a classic suit with a unique detail that stands out in his otherwise conventional look.

    Many agreed that more men should also experiment with nail polish.

    “That looks good! It actually enhances his manliness too. Men should wear nail polish more often imo,” one said.

    “Men wearing colorful nail colors is so hot for some reason for me. Not black though, it needs to be colorful,” wrote another.

    “I’m here for more men painting their nails,” another agreed. “Yall have had the joy of fashion beat out of you by toxic masculinity for far too long. Embrace style!”

    Image credits: JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images

    “Somehow wearing this with the traditional suit is even better. I love things with a little twist. A pop of color,” read another comment.

    But like everything else on the internet, haters chimed in and called the actor’s nails “kinda weird.”

    “He’s such a try-hard,” said one naysayer.

    “Please let this be just Photoshop!” wrote another.

    The Swedish actor often shows up on the red carpet with surprising style twists

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    The Big Little Lies star has never been afraid to go against the tide with his red carpet looks.

    He had no qualms about showing up to the Cannes festival this year in a pair of glistening, blue sequined pants and a pink bowtie.

    On another occasion, possibly one of his more daring fashion risks, he ditched pants altogether for the MTV Movie Awards in 2016.

    “The year before Zac Efron had taken his shirt off on stage, and he is so se*y,” Alexander explained his decision to go pants-less in an IMDB Q&A in 2022.

    “I decided to also show a little bit of skin,” he added. “I couldn’t take my shirt off because Zac had already done that, so I thought, ‘Well, then I’ll take my pants off, because it’s equally se*y.’”

    Image credits: StudioCanal UK

    When asked about his “sense of style,” the Swedish actor said: “I think it’s just a lack of sense of style, but at least I’m having fun.”

    “Whatever you wear, it’s about how you feel. Are you excited to wear it? Does it make you happy? I was very happy in all those outfits,” he told W in May this year. “You want to wear something that makes you radiate happiness and excitement.”

    The True Blood actor made an appearance at the MTV Movie Awards in 2016 with no pants at all

    Image credits: EntertainmentTonight

    Unlike his red carpet statements, Alexander said he doesn’t take too many fashion risks with his regular, everyday style. He claimed he mostly recycles five or ten outfits.

    “I’m quite boring and I like comfortable clothes,” he told the outlet. “I don’t purchase a lot of clothes. I have my staples I really love. I’d rather have a limited wardrobe of pieces I love than a massive walk-in closet with tons of stuff I rarely wear.”

    Nevertheless, when it’s time to shine on the red carpet, the Battleship actor isn’t afraid to put himself out there and has no regrets about it.

    “I’ve looked terrible on plenty of carpets, but it’s a timestamp of where I was in life at the time, and what made me choose that outfit,” he explained.

    “Did I feel happy and excited? Or did I feel like I just wanted to blend into the scenery and disappear? Have I worn stuff I definitely wouldn’t wear again? A hundred percent,” he continued. “But I can’t say that I regret it, because that’s where I was at the time in life.”

    “He’s still looking fine as ever. Love the nails,” one commented on Alexander’s 2025 Governors Awards look

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonder if he has daughters and they did it for him? 😉

    1
    1point
    reply
    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My thougts too, If so, I like him even more!

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So in the UK for his latest movie he wears leather biker trousers, a backless, sleeveless shirt and leather tie, in Zurich he wears a shirt with dildos on it, but in the US he wears painted nails with a tux, and that's the look which is "controversial" 🤣

    0
    0points
    reply
