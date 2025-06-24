That’s where locals on Reddit stepped in, sharing the biggest cultural “no-no”s that tourists often get wrong. Scroll down to see what not to do around the world, some of these might genuinely surprise you.

#1 Egypt Climb the pyramids.



nurgole:



You could be Egyptian or Mexican based on just that comment.

#2 Canada Do not feed the wildlife. Do not touch the wildlife. If you must observe the wildlife do it from a safe distance. Bears look big a fluffy but will k**l you without thinking about it, and everyone will be mad at you for getting the bear put down.



BCGesus:



I drove past a herd of wood bison on my way to Fairbanks. One walked past my Tacoma and his shoulder height was the top of my truck. I had 0 inclination to get out and pet him. Let alone roll the windows down.

The people without respect to nature or wildlife really are Darwinning and the creatures shouldn't suffer.

#3 Finland Please respect the nature and don't litter. Sincerely, the Finns.



(No seriously, you will make the news if your tourist group trashes).



Funny-Horror-3930:



I had to go to court for something, didn't have my license on me or something. So when I was in court, I heard domestic violent pleas, driving while intoxicated pleas, property damage pleas it was a hum drum boring way to spend the morning until a plea was called for littering. Literally everyone in the courtroom turned around, gasped and side-eyed the litterer.

#4 The Netherlands Dutchman here. Don't walk in the bike lane and pay the f**k attention to where you're walking.



MissAcedia:



My city is "trying" to be better at bike lanes (most are just painted lines on a narrow road that drivers ignore). Of the few protected bike lanes that we have I get so frustrated when people are walking in them right next to the completely open sidewalk. I use my bell and if they dont ignore it I get a p**sed or completely perplexed look when I tell them they're in a bike lane.

My other favourite is clueless people who park on the side of the road and let their dogs walk across the bike lane and sidewalk all the way up to the buildings while they do s**t in their car and I almost clothesline myself on the nearly invisible flexilead string.

#5 United Kingdom Mess around with the King's guards. Tourists do it all the time. They're highly trained soldiers in the armed forces and the rifles they carry are not props.



Beserked2:



I saw one where a woman called the horse a naughty boy for bopping her on the shoulder or something, then he did it again and clearly annoyed, she went to do something with the reins and the soldier yelled at her so loud not to touch the horse, she jumped. You can see the freaking BEWARE signs right next to them. So dumb.

#6 Mexico Mexican. No MAGA attire. Saw a couple of gringos in a mexican beach with a "Gulf of America" t-shirt. If you stand with those ideas, you don't get to enjoy our country, right?



AmericanScream:



A few years back I was on a cruise with a shore excursion in Mexico. There was an American couple on the ferry complaining they couldn't find a seat. The wife said, "Trump's gonna take care of you guys" and the boat captain spun the boat around at cruising speed and dumped them back off at the dock. They were crying. It was hilarious.



I will say though, that I've seen MAGA merchandise in shops in Mexico. I think they're happy to sell tourists that cr*p.

#7 Cambodia In Cambodian culture, the head is considered the most sacred part of the body, while the feet are seen as the lowest. Touching someone's head, even if it's a child, is a big no-no. Similarly, avoid pointing your feet at people or sacred objects.



JiovanniTheGREAT:



Damn, my barber is Cambodian, does this mean he's doing some sort of divine work? His fades are good enough for me to describe as divine so I'm not mad at it.

#8 Turkey Don’t disrespect the cats. Don’t shoo them. Give them a pet or some food and get on. Those little dudes may be the only redeeming quality of our society these days.



THE_Ryan:



It's also like that in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Not sure if it's the same reason in Greece, but in Croatia they brought in cats to combat the bubonic plague. So now there's just tons of stray cats everywhere and the locals feed them and kinda take care of them. They're considered the countries oldest citizens.

#9 The Netherlands In the Netherlands we do not talk about our salaries. That is reserved for the most closest of friends/ family. I remember my Moroccan aunt being quite surprised about this.



CMDR_Kassandra:



It's also quite common here in Switzerland, but I do think that you should talk about your salary with your coworkers, because it could be that your coworker who does the same amount of work, with the same skillset, gets paid way less or way more then you, and that should be corrected.

Many many moons ago employers tried to force the "don't talk about your salary" upon employees via the contract, but it was deemed illegal. Guess why they don't want you to talk about it ;)

#10 Canada Saying that our country should be the 51st state of the USA. Even as a joke, it's really insulting.

#11 Washington, D.C., USA Disrespecting our memorials. The WW2 memorial in DC has signs posted around the reflecting pool saying no wading but people go in there to cool off or take the coins which shouldn’t have been thrown in there in the first place. Same disrespect at our 9/11 memorial where people put their cups on the wall or take selfies - and as if that’s not bad enough - they’re smiling. Kids running around on the memorial stepping on names and flowers. It’s disgraceful.

#12 Australia Not my country but advised when visiting Australia - DO NOT walk in the long grass 🐍🐍🐍🐍.

#13 United States If someone who isn't a close friend or family member says "Hey, how's it going?" and you answer with anything other than "Good" or an equivalent, people will think you're weird. Even if you're having the shi**iest day imaginable, you have to lie about it.



Fose922:



Thats so crazy to me as a german, brcause its the exact opposite and u will get a full story about his life atm, because well u asked about it and the concept of just asking "how its going" while actually not being interested is soo fuckin rude in my perception. And what i also cant get behind is the classic american "lets do smth together soon" while absolutely not meaning it.

#14 Portugal Please don’t try to speak Spanish to us lol it’s not the same language. We’re very nice people so we’ll still talk to you while internally rolling our eyes.

#15 United Kingdom Don't come to the UK and complain about the weather. WE do that, you don't.

#16 Ireland Refer to the Republic of Ireland as part of the UK.



PhreedomPhighter:



I remember when I visited Ireland. I was in a more touristy bar in Dublin and an American almost got his a*s kicked by a drunk Irishman who he called "English".

#17 Sweden Swedish person here. To walk inside with your shoes on are a big no no. Even if you’re only going to fetch something quickly you take them off (at least in someone else’s home).



Laughing_Orange:



Norwegian here. I have a hard time going 2 steps indoors in my own home with my shoes on when I forget my keys. I wouldn't dream of doing it in someone else's home. Most businesses however, I won't take my shoes off inside unless there is a sign or clearly defined area for taking off my shoes.

#18 France Enter a shop / restaurant without saying "hello"/ acknowledging the cashier / staff.



Best case scenario you get a cold stare , but they might also very well call you publicly on it, tourist or not…



EmmaInFrance:



Also when walking around a shop or supermarket, if you pass by a member of staff, you should say "Bonjour".

If you walk into a doctor's waiting room (or similar), you say "Bonjour" to the other people in the room.

Even after 20 years, I still sometimes struggle to suppress my British impulse, programmed into me from early childhood, to first say: Excusez-moi, then Bonjour, but here that's considered rude!

It's Bonjour, then Excusez-moi, est-ce que vous pouvez m'aider à trouver les choux-fleurs, s'il vous plaît?

It's absolutely always Bonjour first!

I live in Brittany, where people are usually more welcoming and more forgiving of second language French speakers. There's a number of British immigrants here, so they're used to us!

Most of the time, here, people are usually forgiving if you slip up, perhaps because you're tired or distracted.

I have only had a couple of frosty reactions over the years to getting it in the wrong order!

I'm used to it now, and it's usually something I do reflexively these days, but it did take some conscious effort to remember in the early years.

It's not so hard in small boutiques, or at the boulangèrie, it's more when you're walking into a big box store, tired, with kids nagging you, and really you just want to be anonymous and left alone to get in amd out as quickly as possible...

#19 Croatia In Croatia, tourists often go to mountains only in their slippers or sandals. Each summer, our rescue teams have missions of saving tourists to the point where they made a joking campaign about it.

#20 United States This is not a thing in my country, but every time I travel to Europe, I have to mentally check myself when I smile at strangers or say hello while passing by people because it’s not normal outside where I live 😂.

#21 Germany The N**i salute. Seriously people, you will get arrested. It's not funny. It just makes you look like an edgelord 14 year old.

#22 Germany Saying "Happy Birthday" before someone's actual birthday date.



Ventsel:



Same in Russia, it's bad luck to say "happy birthday" or celebrate early, the superstition is that this mean the person won't live to see the actual birthday. Because of that it's seen as generally impolite, too, so people just don't do it, even if it's obvious that no one actually drops dead from premature birthday wishes.

#23 Belgium Here in Belgium it's a huge NO No to serve a beer in the wrong glass





What’s the fuss about a beer glass? You may ask. A longstanding tradition in Belgium insists – The right glass for the right beer. Each brewery in Belgium produces a signature glass that complements the style and quality of their beer. What is the fun in having beer if you cannot enjoy it in its true spirit and form? The shape and form of this signature glass is meant to enhance the experience and provide proper nose for each session.

Beer in Belgium is more of an experience than it is a beverage. What matters is the fabulous beer in front of you, the food it is served with and the glass it is in – and every beer has its glass! Pubs with 300 beers have 300 different glasses. Why use an authentic and different glass for each of them? The glass shape can greatly influence the aromatic presentation, head formation, and even how well the carbonation will sustain. Since every beer varies in these compositions, then so do its glasses.

#24 United Arab Emirates Kissing in public, will literally could get arrested for doing “obscene acts” in public.

#25 Brazil Don’t assume that “women are easy.” A lot of tourists think all Brazilian women want them. While we might be a bit more open s*xually than some countries, that doesn’t mean everyone is interested in you.



Don’t throw toilet paper in the toilet. In many places, we have older plumbing systems that aren’t designed to handle it, and it will clog. Yes, there's a bin next to the toilet for used paper — it's part of the culture. It doesn’t smell, and we change it daily.



This one depends on the social circle, but with most of my friends, when we're at a bar drinking beer, we usually take turns buying rounds. If you notice this happening, please buy a round when it's your turn — otherwise, we might think you're being rude.



Don’t talk about politics unless you're ready for a heated debate. Politics in Brazil can be very polarizing, and bringing it up casually may cause tension.



Don’t walk around with your phone in your hand in crowded or urban areas. It can be an easy target for theft, especially in big cities.



Don’t assume everyone speaks English. While many people do, especially younger folks, it's respectful to try a few words in Portuguese — even just a “bom dia” or “obrigado” goes a long way.

#26 United Kingdom Queue jumping. Very rude.

#27 United States When a cop pulls you over, do NOT get out of the car.

#28 Denmark Strike up a conversation with someone you don’t know - people will become shocked and awkward! (Denmark - or any scandinavian country really).



AvgSizedPotato:



Working with Danes in Greenland, it was always funny to do the typical American "hi, how are you" and see instant awkwardness when they thought I was looking for an actual response.

#29 Canada I'm saying this lovingly, but do not come to Quebec and ask why everything is in French unless you want to be stuck in a history lesson about how the UK/Canada sucks.



Also, never, and I mean NEVER, put ketchup in your poutine. Or do anything posted on r/poutinecrimes.

#30 New Zealand Sit on a table, kitchen bench or anywhere food is prepped or served.

#31 United States American - standing too close to people while in a line. It’s not moving faster just because you’re as close to the person in front of you as possible. We value personal space here. Back up.

