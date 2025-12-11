Some do it for the thrill of the hunt, others to fight corporate waste. A few go in simply to pass the time because they have a spare hour. But regardless of why you're there, every once in a while, a secondhand store might surprise you in a way the mall never could. That was made abundantly clear to us by the subreddit r/Thrifting . It unites 27,000 people who are constantly sharing their experiences, advice, and, of course, pictures of their proudest finds. Here are the ones that received the most attention among the members.

#1 Cool Thrift Find

#2 Look At This Sassy Dish

#3 Found My Wedding Dress For $150!

#4 $6 Goth Baddie Wedding Dress

#5 Needed A Way To Hide My Art Corner - Found This Double Sided Van Gogh Divider

#6 Best Find Ever!

#7 I Got This Cherry Box For $35

#8 The Magic Of Leather Conditioner

#9 My Most Prized Thrift Find Yet

#10 Today’s Find

#11 Found This Lucky Brand Gem On My Lunch Break

#12 All Thrifted Everything

#13 I Found The Strawberry Dress Thrifting

#14 I Got This Cabinet For 75€

#15 Look At This Frog Coin Purse I Bought

#16 Can’t Wait To Over Use These

#17 My Favorite Find By Far! Repair Advice Would Be Appreciated

#18 Made Eco-Friendly Bridesmaid Proposal Baskets Entirely Secondhand

#19 Outfits I Thrifted When I Was Substitute Teaching While Finishing Grad School

#20 Thrifted My Perfect Everyday Purse For $7

#21 My Living Room (All Thrifted)

#22 Some Vintage Holland Candlesticks I Grabbed From Salvation Army Today

#23 Thrifted My Halloween Costume For $5

#24 Visited A Thrift Shop While Traveling And My Wife Found This Denim Jumpsuit That Fit Her Perfectly

#25 I Just Want Someone To Appreciate My Only-Thrifted Closet

#26 Idk If Yard Sales Count… But Scored This For $10 Pretty stoked. Been wanting to get one and this caught my eye driving down my suburb. Great shape inside too.



#27 I Bought A Picture Frame And I Just Realized It Looks Like A Toilet Seat

#28 Found (Part Of) My Unicorn!

#29 Had To Share This Amazing Goodwill Find!

#30 Found This On The Side Of The Road In My Neighborhood. My Dream Lamp!!! With Matching Table Lamp And All Peices! I Am Over The Moon

#31 Started Off 2025 Right! Look At This Vintage Set I Found For Only $90 At My Local Thrift Store

#32 Cutest Thing I Ever Did See

#33 Thrifted Outfit! Matching Dress And Shoes Are Totally Different Brands Found At Different Locations

#34 And This Is Why We Thrift

#35 Goodwill, You Can Rot

#36 I Found This Today

#37 Found This Beauty Today At Goodwill For $10

#38 Both Dress And Coat Thrifted!

#39 My Find Of A Lifetime At Goodwill

#40 Thrifted This Purse Then Painted It

#41 The Thrift Blessed Me Today!

#42 Couldn’t Leave It Behind! Fun Bar Cart That I’m Going To Use As A Side Table Possibly?

#43 Looky What I Found!!

#44 Thrift Find Of My Dreams

#45 I Present To You All; The One Horned One Eyed Flying Purple People Feeder!

#46 How To Avoid “Master Has Given Dobby A Sock, Dobby Is Free” Vibes With Thrifted Linen Dress?

#47 Found This Lavender Silk Reformation Dress At Goodwill

#48 My Room, All Thrifted

#49 First Time Thrifting For Home Decor, Couldn't Be Happier With The Result!

#50 Do Yard Sale Thrifts Count? Found At My Local City Wide Today For $4!

#51 Le Creuset Braiser $14

#52 $40 At My Local Thrift Store

#53 My White Whale

#54 "That Is The Ugliest Lamp I Have Ever Seen In My Entire Life"...in A Seattle Goodwill

#55 Everything Thrifted!

#56 A Vintage Wedding Dress Thrifted For 10$

#57 Thrifted Fit Of The Day!