Some do it for the thrill of the hunt, others to fight corporate waste. A few go in simply to pass the time because they have a spare hour. But regardless of why you're there, every once in a while, a secondhand store might surprise you in a way the mall never could. That was made abundantly clear to us by the subreddit r/Thrifting. It unites 27,000 people who are constantly sharing their experiences, advice, and, of course, pictures of their proudest finds. Here are the ones that received the most attention among the members.

#1

Cool Thrift Find

Metal snake table base with wooden top found in secondhand stores delivering cool, unexpected surprises for home decor.

bumperP Report

Oh, I would LOVE this!!!!!!!

    #2

    Look At This Sassy Dish

    Red speckled ceramic teapot with arms on hips on a store shelf showing cool secondhand store surprise.

    JackalopeCode Report

    That one has a spicy little attitude about it.

    #3

    Found My Wedding Dress For $150!

    Person wearing an elegant embroidered wedding dress found in a secondhand store with cool, unexpected surprises visible.

    Worth_Professor_8834 Report

    wagnerdiego1 avatar
    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Say yes to the dress!

    View more comments
    #4

    $6 Goth Baddie Wedding Dress

    Woman wearing a black formal gown with intricate beaded patterns found at a secondhand store surprise.

    carmillavox Report

    #5

    Needed A Way To Hide My Art Corner - Found This Double Sided Van Gogh Divider

    Decorative room divider with Van Gogh inspired painting found in secondhand stores delivering cool surprises.

    Neverwasalwaysam Report

    #6

    Best Find Ever!

    Red vintage-style armchair with black trim found in a secondhand store, showcasing unexpected cool furniture surprise.

    RavenNevermore15 Report

    #7

    I Got This Cherry Box For $35

    Small vintage cherry trinket box found at secondhand stores, showcasing cool and unexpected collectible surprises.

    Inevitable_Lab_8574 Report

    #8

    The Magic Of Leather Conditioner

    A pair of mismatched leather boots found at secondhand stores showing cool, unexpected surprises in footwear.

    annikanothannukah Report

    #9

    My Most Prized Thrift Find Yet

    Green ceramic cabbage container filled with candy, a cool secondhand store surprise found unexpectedly.

    impatientsoup_ Report

    #10

    Today’s Find

    Stained glass cat lamp found at secondhand store delivering cool unexpected surprises on metal shopping cart.

    No-Assignment9350 Report

    Oooh, I think several of us would arm wrestle over this!

    #11

    Found This Lucky Brand Gem On My Lunch Break

    Vintage purple velvet jacket with ornate buttons found in secondhand stores delivering cool, unexpected surprises.

    suicidesweetpea Report

    #12

    All Thrifted Everything

    Cozy living room filled with secondhand store finds including vintage plants, decor, and unique unexpected surprises.

    DefiantFox7484 Report

    #13

    I Found The Strawberry Dress Thrifting

    Pink dress with strawberry patterns laid out on a floral secondhand store bed, showcasing cool unexpected surprises.

    TeejRose Report

    #14

    I Got This Cabinet For 75€

    Vintage green wooden cabinet with decorative glass doors displayed in a secondhand store with lamps above.

    houseplantsgrowing Report

    #15

    Look At This Frog Coin Purse I Bought

    Hand holding a small green frog-shaped coin purse, an example of cool, unexpected surprises from secondhand stores.

    dearisla_1001 Report

    #16

    Can’t Wait To Over Use These

    Silver high heels shaped like shark heads with teeth, found as a cool unexpected surprise at a secondhand store.

    kiyomi_hatesya Report

    #17

    My Favorite Find By Far! Repair Advice Would Be Appreciated

    Vintage heart charm necklace found at a secondhand store, showcasing cool and unexpected jewelry surprises.

    sashanixxie Report

    #18

    Made Eco-Friendly Bridesmaid Proposal Baskets Entirely Secondhand

    Baskets filled with various secondhand store finds including ceramics, books, and vintage trinkets offering unexpected surprises.

    charlotteheyse Report

    I've been a bridesmaid 3 times. No one ever proposed or gave me a gift basket. They just asked. 🤷‍♀️

    #19

    Outfits I Thrifted When I Was Substitute Teaching While Finishing Grad School

    Woman showcasing stylish outfits from secondhand stores, highlighting cool and unexpected fashion surprises indoors.

    Ok_Bih_26 Report

    🩵👕the teal sweater & super cute matchy bottoms!!!!!!!!!!!

    #20

    Thrifted My Perfect Everyday Purse For $7

    Black Kate Spade handbag found at a secondhand store, showcasing a cool and unexpected fashion surprise.

    FauxPoesFoes317 Report

    #21

    My Living Room (All Thrifted)

    Empty room before and cozy living room after with vintage furniture, showcasing secondhand stores cool, unexpected surprises.

    Crazy_Rise Report

    #22

    Some Vintage Holland Candlesticks I Grabbed From Salvation Army Today

    Hand holding a vintage Bolsius candle package with decorative blue floral patterns found at a secondhand store.

    Enough-Basket2429 Report

    #23

    Thrifted My Halloween Costume For $5

    Black and gold embellished vintage dress displayed outdoors, showcasing secondhand stores cool unexpected surprises fashion find.

    Goodgirlwbadhabits Report

    My problem is the dresses I really want are never my size (mind you, I find plenty I do like to fill my wardrobe)

    #24

    Visited A Thrift Shop While Traveling And My Wife Found This Denim Jumpsuit That Fit Her Perfectly

    Two people posing in a hallway mirror selfie wearing casual outfits showcasing cool secondhand store finds.

    theprostitute Report

    #25

    I Just Want Someone To Appreciate My Only-Thrifted Closet

    A colorful collection of clothes, boots, and accessories neatly organized in a secondhand store with cool unexpected finds.

    lisa_coolbreeze Report

    More than appreciated! 🧡🪭✨️

    #26

    Idk If Yard Sales Count… But Scored This For $10

    Green Le Creuset cast iron pot found at secondhand store with surprising vintage made in France mark on base

    Pretty stoked. Been wanting to get one and this caught my eye driving down my suburb. Great shape inside too.

    H1tlerwasaLeafsfan Report

    Oooh la la!!!!

    #27

    I Bought A Picture Frame And I Just Realized It Looks Like A Toilet Seat

    Hand holding a vintage oval frame with small floral patterns, showcasing cool secondhand store finds and surprises.

    Figsma Report

    #28

    Found (Part Of) My Unicorn!

    Vintage strawberry salt and pepper shakers with silver tops and ornate holder from secondhand stores surprises collection

    hannahT037 Report

    #29

    Had To Share This Amazing Goodwill Find!

    Vintage wooden cabinet with vinyl records and record player showing cool secondhand store surprises.

    disco_moth Report

    #30

    Found This On The Side Of The Road In My Neighborhood. My Dream Lamp!!! With Matching Table Lamp And All Peices! I Am Over The Moon

    Vintage floral floor lamp with red glass shades found in a secondhand store delivering cool, unexpected surprises.

    OkListen9491 Report

    Oh that is divine

    #31

    Started Off 2025 Right! Look At This Vintage Set I Found For Only $90 At My Local Thrift Store

    Vintage wooden vanity and dresser with intricate designs displayed in a secondhand store offering cool, unexpected surprises.

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    Cutest Thing I Ever Did See

    Framed embroidered artwork of a tree with colorful animals and insects found in secondhand stores cool surprises.

    disjustme24 Report

    🎶I really love your peaches, wanna shake your tree🎵

    #33

    Thrifted Outfit! Matching Dress And Shoes Are Totally Different Brands Found At Different Locations

    Woman showing a floral dress and matching secondhand store shoes, highlighting cool unexpected thrift store finds.

    nataliastahlin Report

    #34

    And This Is Why We Thrift

    Black and white cat sitting beside a secondhand store framed painting of a similar cat with cows on a green hill.

    Enough-Basket2429 Report

    #35

    Goodwill, You Can Rot

    Green Le Creuset cookware found in secondhand stores, showcasing cool and unexpected secondhand store surprises.

    No_Double9733 Report

    #36

    I Found This Today

    Delicate artwork of a woman in a flowing dress found as a cool, unexpected secondhand store surprise.

    throw_me_into_space Report

    #37

    Found This Beauty Today At Goodwill For $10

    Vintage green floor lamp with built-in table, next to a wicker couch and window, showcasing secondhand store finds.

    Lgz_wanderer Report

    #38

    Both Dress And Coat Thrifted!

    Woman wearing a stylish secondhand outfit with a white dress and teal tights under warm glowing outdoor lights at night.

    s_white_ Report

    #39

    My Find Of A Lifetime At Goodwill

    White KitchenAid stand mixer on wooden table in secondhand store with shopping cart in background and price tag visible

    Ordinary-Shirt-2194 Report

    #40

    Thrifted This Purse Then Painted It

    Blue handbag with Campbell's Tomato Soup design laying on a white sheet, an example of secondhand stores cool surprises.

    Excellent_Border1566 Report

    #41

    The Thrift Blessed Me Today!

    Folded vintage The Cranberries band T-shirt on a carpet, showcasing a cool secondhand store surprise find.

    ExtensionLobster6490 Report

    #42

    Couldn’t Leave It Behind! Fun Bar Cart That I’m Going To Use As A Side Table Possibly?

    Vintage wooden bar cart with brass accents and floral inlay found in a secondhand store as a cool, unexpected surprise

    ConsiderationFun7511 Report

    #43

    Looky What I Found!!

    Vintage beaded lamp found in secondhand stores delivering cool, unexpected surprises on a kitchen countertop.

    Caroline-1983 Report

    Jelly fish lamp

    #44

    Thrift Find Of My Dreams

    Wicker shelving unit with floral design found at a secondhand store holding various potted plants by a sunlit window.

    Physical_Literature5 Report

    #45

    I Present To You All; The One Horned One Eyed Flying Purple People Feeder!

    Purple ceramic bird with a unicorn horn and eye patch, a cool unexpected surprise found at a secondhand store.

    gymbunbae Report

    🎶 (We wear short shorts) Friendly little people eater - What a sight to see! 🎶

    #46

    How To Avoid “Master Has Given Dobby A Sock, Dobby Is Free” Vibes With Thrifted Linen Dress?

    Person wearing a long beige dress found at secondhand stores, showcasing cool and unexpected fashion surprises.

    allhailzard Report

    #47

    Found This Lavender Silk Reformation Dress At Goodwill

    Woman wearing a vintage dress in a bright bedroom, showcasing cool unexpected secondhand store finds.

    ResponsibleCitron434 Report

    #48

    My Room, All Thrifted

    Cozy bedroom featuring vintage decor and secondhand store finds with warm lighting and retro-style furnishings.

    Crazy_Rise Report

    #49

    First Time Thrifting For Home Decor, Couldn't Be Happier With The Result!

    Cozy home corner with secondhand store art tapestry, wooden cabinet, table lamp, and green plants adding vintage charm.

    Edithosaure Report

    #50

    Do Yard Sale Thrifts Count? Found At My Local City Wide Today For $4!

    Colorful crocheted blanket with floral patterns found at secondhand stores delivering cool, unexpected surprises.

    maerlyns-rainbow Report

    #51

    Le Creuset Braiser $14

    Yellow enameled cast iron pot with lid slightly open, a cool secondhand store find on a kitchen stove.

    baggagefree2day Report

    #52

    $40 At My Local Thrift Store

    Plush purple tufted ottoman found at a secondhand store, showcasing cool and unexpected vintage furniture surprises.

    DifferentAlarm1897 Report

    Prince vibes; again & loooove it!!!🍇🫐🪻💜

    #53

    My White Whale

    Vintage floral table lamp found at a secondhand store with brass base and decorative glass panels in a thrift shop setting.

    Ok-Aerie-5417 Report

    These were so trendy from Copper Art in Australia at one stage. Everybody had at least one.

    #54

    "That Is The Ugliest Lamp I Have Ever Seen In My Entire Life"...in A Seattle Goodwill

    Lamp with a fishnet stocking covered leg base in a secondhand store offering cool, unexpected surprises.

    lilithcranium Report

    It's Italian.

    #55

    Everything Thrifted!

    Orange handbag placed on wooden table with person wearing orange coat and black shoes nearby, reflecting secondhand store finds.

    Euphoric_Foundation8 Report

    #56

    A Vintage Wedding Dress Thrifted For 10$

    Woman wearing a vintage wedding dress found in secondhand stores, smiling in a cozy living room setting.

    witchrosen Report

    #57

    Thrifted Fit Of The Day!

    Woman taking mirror selfie wearing a secondhand store dress with abstract face print and a denim jacket in a bedroom.

    wondercookiestar Report

