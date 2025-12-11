57 Times Secondhand Stores Delivered Cool, Unexpected Surprises
Some do it for the thrill of the hunt, others to fight corporate waste. A few go in simply to pass the time because they have a spare hour. But regardless of why you're there, every once in a while, a secondhand store might surprise you in a way the mall never could. That was made abundantly clear to us by the subreddit r/Thrifting. It unites 27,000 people who are constantly sharing their experiences, advice, and, of course, pictures of their proudest finds. Here are the ones that received the most attention among the members.
Cool Thrift Find
Look At This Sassy Dish
Found My Wedding Dress For $150!
$6 Goth Baddie Wedding Dress
Needed A Way To Hide My Art Corner - Found This Double Sided Van Gogh Divider
Best Find Ever!
I Got This Cherry Box For $35
My Most Prized Thrift Find Yet
Today’s Find
Found This Lucky Brand Gem On My Lunch Break
All Thrifted Everything
I Found The Strawberry Dress Thrifting
I Got This Cabinet For 75€
Look At This Frog Coin Purse I Bought
Can’t Wait To Over Use These
My Favorite Find By Far! Repair Advice Would Be Appreciated
Made Eco-Friendly Bridesmaid Proposal Baskets Entirely Secondhand
I've been a bridesmaid 3 times. No one ever proposed or gave me a gift basket. They just asked. 🤷♀️
Outfits I Thrifted When I Was Substitute Teaching While Finishing Grad School
👕the teal sweater & super cute matchy bottoms!!!!!!!!!!!
Thrifted My Perfect Everyday Purse For $7
My Living Room (All Thrifted)
Some Vintage Holland Candlesticks I Grabbed From Salvation Army Today
Thrifted My Halloween Costume For $5
My problem is the dresses I really want are never my size (mind you, I find plenty I do like to fill my wardrobe)
Visited A Thrift Shop While Traveling And My Wife Found This Denim Jumpsuit That Fit Her Perfectly
I Just Want Someone To Appreciate My Only-Thrifted Closet
Idk If Yard Sales Count… But Scored This For $10
Pretty stoked. Been wanting to get one and this caught my eye driving down my suburb. Great shape inside too.
I Bought A Picture Frame And I Just Realized It Looks Like A Toilet Seat
Found (Part Of) My Unicorn!
Had To Share This Amazing Goodwill Find!
Found This On The Side Of The Road In My Neighborhood. My Dream Lamp!!! With Matching Table Lamp And All Peices! I Am Over The Moon
Started Off 2025 Right! Look At This Vintage Set I Found For Only $90 At My Local Thrift Store
Cutest Thing I Ever Did See
Thrifted Outfit! Matching Dress And Shoes Are Totally Different Brands Found At Different Locations
And This Is Why We Thrift
Goodwill, You Can Rot
I Found This Today
Found This Beauty Today At Goodwill For $10
Both Dress And Coat Thrifted!
My Find Of A Lifetime At Goodwill
Thrifted This Purse Then Painted It
The Thrift Blessed Me Today!
Couldn’t Leave It Behind! Fun Bar Cart That I’m Going To Use As A Side Table Possibly?
Thrift Find Of My Dreams
I Present To You All; The One Horned One Eyed Flying Purple People Feeder!
🎶 (We wear short shorts) Friendly little people eater - What a sight to see! 🎶
How To Avoid “Master Has Given Dobby A Sock, Dobby Is Free” Vibes With Thrifted Linen Dress?
Found This Lavender Silk Reformation Dress At Goodwill
My Room, All Thrifted
First Time Thrifting For Home Decor, Couldn't Be Happier With The Result!
Do Yard Sale Thrifts Count? Found At My Local City Wide Today For $4!
Le Creuset Braiser $14
$40 At My Local Thrift Store
My White Whale
These were so trendy from Copper Art in Australia at one stage. Everybody had at least one.