ADVERTISEMENT

We tend to underestimate older people when, in reality, they have a wealth of knowledge and experience that makes them wiser and more resourceful than the younger generations. Besides, a lot of them are past the age of caring what anyone else thinks about them, which often results in funny situations. Speaking of… Many such instances await you in the list below, collected by our Bored Panda team. The sense of humor of these older folks truly aged like fine wine and proves that age is really just a state of mind.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Grandpa Took This Bottle Out And Says, "I Take These For My Gambling Disorder"

Hand holding a pill bottle filled with colorful dice, showcasing elderly humor.

scoobyn00bydoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    It's Been 16 Months Since My Grandmother's Last Radiation Treatment To Cure Her Breast Cancer

    Elderly person with humorous shirt about hairdo, posing with doctor outside a building.

    explodingcreeper55 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    My Grandma Likes This Picture Of My Brother And Me On Her Fridge, But Isn't Particularly Fond Of My Ex

    Funny elderly-themed refrigerator magnets and photos create a humorous collage.

    kidsasquarebenny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Somehow, along the way, our culture led us to believe that getting old is something to be avoided at all costs. There are many inaccurate stereotypes surrounding old age that negatively affect the generations before us, and they’re so ingrained in our culture that we often don’t even notice them. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While we work on tackling gender and race biases, age bias is rarely on our radar. “Ageism is this odd ‘-ism’ in that it’s still socially acceptable in many ways,” said professor of psychology Dr. Joann Montepare.

    #4

    Happy Thanksgiving From My Grandparents

    Elderly man playfully chases woman with leaf blower, showcasing humor.

    lolbabies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Grandma's Boyfriend Showing Us His Favorite Printed Memes

    Elderly man reading papers, woman sleeping, humorous family room setting.

    Secure-Range9518 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    My Grandparents Suprised Me By Building Me A Kitchen. This Is How I Found Out. Can't Stop Laughing At My Grandma's Pose

    Elderly woman humorously gesturing at a misaligned kitchen counter, highlighting seniors' funny moments.

    KatokaMika Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Ageism can occur both in the workplace and in personal life and involves stereotyping or discriminating against people based on their age. This usually happens with older people since our culture tends to glorify youth. Some examples of discrimination against older people include:

    1. Refusing to hire people over a certain age.
    2. Viewing older people as out of touch, less productive, or stuck in their ways.
    3. Treating older people as though they’re invisible, unintelligent, or expendable.
    4. Making ageist jokes that imply they’re less valuable or less worthy of respect based on their age.
    #7

    I Had No Idea That My Dad Had These Digital Skills. This Came As One Of 11 Emails Containing One Photo In Each Email. This One Was Captioned “Look What We Found In The Kitty Cave”

    Elderly man playfully peeking from a plaid cat house, showcasing humor and creativity.

    encantalasmontaas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    My Grandparents Dressed For Halloween 1967

    Elderly people in humorous football and cheerleader costumes, showcasing their funny and playful spirit.

    jimmycat5000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Found This In Grandma's Closet

    Baby with humorous expression in wooden frame, showcasing funny photography.

    bugenbiria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ageism is an issue that older people face frequently, as the 2020 National Poll on Healthy Aging found that 82% of older Americans reported experiencing it regularly. The survey also found that 65% of respondents experienced ageist messages from the media, while 45% did so during social interactions.

    36% of surveyed older people even admitted to internalizing ageism. This means they themselves have formed a negative attitude toward aging or their own age group.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Old Man With A Sense Of Humor

    Elderly person humorously driving a scooter with a Tesla logo on the back.

    UnreproducibleSpank Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    This Guy's Way Of Coping With Hair Loss Is Top Level

    Bald man with tattoo of a person pushing a mower on his head, showcasing elderly humor.

    Hyllihylli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Found In My Grandpa’s Office

    "Humorous sign about a non-profit organization with unintended results."

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Internalized ageism can create a deep sense of self-doubt and an overall more negative self-image in older people. They might convince themselves that their best years are behind them and that they’re becoming a burden to their family. Older people might also start blaming their sedentary lifestyle habits or forgetting something on their age. Such thinking only reinforces existing stereotypes and stops older people from doing the things they’re perfectly capable of doing. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Grandma Always Delivers

    Elderly person's humorous story while pointing at houses from a car, showcasing their witty personality.

    MrShawnsies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    I Wonder If My Grandparents Have A Favorite

    Framed pageant photo beside family picture, highlighting elderly humor.

    ngshay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Old Man At Carl's Jr. Not Giving A Hoot

    Elderly person in a mobility scooter at a drive-thru window, demonstrating humor and playfulness.

    thebatman883 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Ageism has a lot of other negative effects that impact people’s physical and mental well-being and society as a whole. For example, older people tend to receive less care, attention, and treatment from healthcare staff, based on the idea that health issues are a common experience in older age. This results in lower levels of health and other issues like memory impairment and a lower will to live.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In general, ageism hinders people’s physical and mental health, increasing their care needs and reducing their quality of life as they get older. It also encourages them to take up risk-taking behaviors, such as smoking, drinking, and an unhealthy diet.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    This Old Man Is Next Level

    Elderly person humorously using a walker on a hoverboard in a suburban street at sunset.

    Elevat0r_Guy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Took My Grandmother To The Doctors Today And She Pulls Out These Bat Sunglass She Got Of Etsy! Words Can’t Describe How Much This Women Means To Me

    Elderly person wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and a floral shirt, showcasing humor and style.

    doomsay87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    You're Never Too Old To Get Your Game On (Go Grandma!) (Pokemon Go)

    Elderly person in grocery aisle playing game on smartphone, showcasing humor and tech-savvy nature.

    be0wulfe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    This is all happening because of the lack of knowledge about aging. In reality, while it’s true that the risk of some chronic diseases and dementia increases with age, most older adults are in quite good health and cognitive functioning.

    “Aging is a very diverse process, and there are great differences between individuals,” said Manfred Diehl, PhD, a professor of human development and family studies who studies healthy aging. “[But] things usually aren’t as bleak as most people expect.”
    #19

    Grandma Got An Apple Watch But Still Insistent On Sporting The Rolex

    Elderly person humorously pointing at sushi on a plate, wearing a smart watch at the table.

    Homebarcocktails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    My Grandma As Marvin The Martian

    Elderly person dressed humorously in colorful costume, standing indoors.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Said That Like She Know Him

    Elderly person humorously compares Patrick Star to someone else in a text message.

    planet_ys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In fact, research has found that older adults are better at orienting their attention and ignoring distractions than middle-aged adults. Not only that, but they also tend to be more agreeable, conscientious, and better at regulating their emotions. In general, older people are happier and have higher life satisfaction than younger people.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    My Grandfather Striking A Silly Pose On A Horse

    Elderly person humorously riding a horse backward, wearing a straw hat and smiling outdoors.

    toadfishtamer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Grandpa's Quality Photographs

    Elderly man humorously posing as guard outside Buckingham Palace gates, enjoying the moment.

    w0nn_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Grandpa's Collection

    Elderly people at McDonald's playfully looking at Hot Wheels toy case, demonstrating their humorous side.

    CompetentVicente Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    simplycarmen92 avatar
    Carmen
    Carmen
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so great...meeting at a Mcdonalds to admire hot wheels!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Given the negative effects of ageism, age-related stereotypes and age bias in our society should be challenged. The most effective way to do that is to educate people about aging and increase intergenerational contact, says Karl Pillemer, PhD, a sociologist and professor of psychology and gerontology. “It’s important for younger people to interact with older adults who are active and engaged, and also to educate younger people about the aging process.”
    #25

    Owner Of The Store Is A 70 Year Old Man Who Changes The Sign Himself Every Couple Of Days. Very Wholesome Indeed

    Funny sign at Floor Trader Outlet: "Putting a cow in the elevator really raises the steaks."

    Madd-Nigrulo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    After Last Years "Happy Birthday Jesus" Cake, Grandma Decided To Wipe Religion Right Out Of The Family Christmas Party Yesterday

    Cake with "Family Event" icing, decorated with holly, showcasing elderly people's humor.

    Bostonlurker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Found This While Cleaning Out My Grandpas Garage. Guess His Jimmies Were Rustled One Too Many Times

    Gorilla with humorous caption showing elderly humor with playful aggression.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My now-ex-husband bought this for me and it was fitting. I think it was a fridge magnet, though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Meanwhile, Diehl is trying to challenge ageism by helping to change middle-aged adults’ outlook toward their own aging process. “We want to show people that we have opportunities to shape that process, by choosing what we eat and drink, how physically active we are, and how we manage stress.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In addition to these efforts, organizations should spread awareness about age being a diversity issue, while science should continue studying aging and ways to do so gracefully, so that fewer and fewer people are affected by ageism.

    #28

    My Grandma Made This Chewbacca Bath Mat Because She Knows I Like Star Wars

    Pixel art of a humorous Wookiee crocheted by an elderly person, showcasing funny creativity.

    Xenocide321 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    My Grandparents Have Been Refilling The Same Soap Container Since Before I Was Born. I'm 24

    Elderly humor with an empty soap bottle in a bathroom setting, showcasing a playful seal design.

    SideRepresentative38 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    My Grandma Hiding The Candles That Show How Old She Is. Still Feisty

    Elderly woman joyfully holding a birthday cake, showcasing her fun spirit.

    aglatte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Grandpa Fixed The Broken Arm On My Daughter's Mermaid Doll

    Doll with turquoise hair and improvised screw shoulder, showcasing elderly humor creativity.

    meepsmops Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    My Grandfather Worked His Whole Career As An Engineer. Yesterday He Bought Himself This Shirt

    Elderly person wearing a humorous engineer t-shirt, embodying the funny spirit of senior citizens.

    SpacebarOddity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Way To Go, Grandma

    Elderly woman humorously posing with a doll featuring a human face by a Christmas tree.

    KellyPSheffield Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    My Grandpa Asked If I Was Hungry

    Elderly humor with a wooden mallet and clothespin on a board labeled "quarter pounder."

    pizzaisdelicious Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Found This Hidden Behind Some Jars In My Widowed, 86 Y/O Grandma's Kitchen. I Guess We All Have Our Dirty Little Secrets

    Elderly person with a muscular body in a humorous framed photo on a kitchen counter with metal containers.

    L0rdtater Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    You Had One Job, Grandpa

    Elderly humor: Balloon reading "Princess" with "Connor" added humorously in marker.

    thatronspecial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    My 70 Year Old Grandma Got Some New Coasters

    Coaster set with humorous message from elderly people on a living room table.

    tatsmith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    I Live In NYC, And This Is The Doormat Of The 92 Year Old Woman Who Lives In My Building

    Mat with "Come back with a warrant" at door, showcasing elderly humor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    This Dummy Sat In My Grandmother's Living Room Throughout My Whole Childhood And It Always Terrified Me. Now I Have Kids, Time To Pass On The Trauma

    A ventriloquist dummy in a suit with a big smile sitting on a bed, representing funny elderly humor.

    SilentWalrus92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Just Told Grandma About My Dental Appointment

    Hilarious text exchange showing humorous advice from a grandparent.

    chasing_D Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Older Lady Chose A Spicy Sweater For Her Grocery Shopping

    Elderly person wearing a sweater with a playful hand sign design in a grocery store.

    No_Customer_4796 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Found This Cleaning Out My Wife's Grandfather's House

    Elderly humor on a card expressing sympathy with a humorous twist.

    nitro_miiike Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    So The Twins Will Have An April Fools Surprise When They Wake Up In The Morning. Grandma Does Something Every Year To Get Them

    Grandma's April Fools prank with a large paper sheet blocking a doorway.

    One time it was a donut box of veggies. And some brown E’s in a tin instead of Brownies another time.

    Well, this one is this years! Hehe!!

    What are some fun April Fool’s jokes you’ve done or heard of before that are funny?

    I have friends coming for dinner so I have to think of something to do to them.

    milinastod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    My Grandma Flexing

    Elderly person laughing and holding euros, showcasing humor and joy.

    Ieatmyd0g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    There Was An Attempt To Throw Away My Grandpa's Favorite Chair

    Elderly man sitting humorously in a recliner outdoors, holding a drink in a relaxed setting.

    jennipherg4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    My Bro Told My Grandma, Jokingly, He Wanted 100 Things From The Dollar Store For Christmas, Grandma Doesnt Like Being Challenged

    Elderly humor showcased with many colorful wrapped gifts on the floor, while a person enjoys a snack on the couch.

    AceWayne4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    My 85 Year Old Grandma Likes To Annotate Her Christmas Cards

    Hand-drawn Santa on a card, labeled "Jess & Join, This is Father Xmas," showcasing elderly humor.

    Buttsecrets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My grandma did the same. She especially liked to use the postcode boxes for her drawings. I have kept a number of her cards specifically for the pictures.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Grandma's Birthday Gift After Beating Us In Yahtzee

    Elderly woman wearing a playful "Yahtzee" and "Ninety and Fabulous" t-shirt, embracing humor and style.

    bigghimself Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!