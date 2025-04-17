We tend to underestimate older people when, in reality, they have a wealth of knowledge and experience that makes them wiser and more resourceful than the younger generations. Besides, a lot of them are past the age of caring what anyone else thinks about them, which often results in funny situations. Speaking of… Many such instances await you in the list below, collected by our Bored Panda team. The sense of humor of these older folks truly aged like fine wine and proves that age is really just a state of mind.

#1 My Grandpa Took This Bottle Out And Says, "I Take These For My Gambling Disorder" Share icon

#2 It's Been 16 Months Since My Grandmother's Last Radiation Treatment To Cure Her Breast Cancer Share icon

#3 My Grandma Likes This Picture Of My Brother And Me On Her Fridge, But Isn't Particularly Fond Of My Ex Share icon

Somehow, along the way, our culture led us to believe that getting old is something to be avoided at all costs. There are many inaccurate stereotypes surrounding old age that negatively affect the generations before us, and they’re so ingrained in our culture that we often don’t even notice them. ADVERTISEMENT While we work on tackling gender and race biases, age bias is rarely on our radar. “Ageism is this odd ‘-ism’ in that it’s still socially acceptable in many ways,” said professor of psychology Dr. Joann Montepare.

#4 Happy Thanksgiving From My Grandparents Share icon

#5 Grandma's Boyfriend Showing Us His Favorite Printed Memes Share icon

#6 My Grandparents Suprised Me By Building Me A Kitchen. This Is How I Found Out. Can't Stop Laughing At My Grandma's Pose Share icon

Ageism can occur both in the workplace and in personal life and involves stereotyping or discriminating against people based on their age. This usually happens with older people since our culture tends to glorify youth. Some examples of discrimination against older people include: Refusing to hire people over a certain age. Viewing older people as out of touch, less productive, or stuck in their ways. Treating older people as though they’re invisible, unintelligent, or expendable. Making ageist jokes that imply they’re less valuable or less worthy of respect based on their age.

#7 I Had No Idea That My Dad Had These Digital Skills. This Came As One Of 11 Emails Containing One Photo In Each Email. This One Was Captioned “Look What We Found In The Kitty Cave” Share icon

#8 My Grandparents Dressed For Halloween 1967 Share icon

#9 Found This In Grandma's Closet Share icon

Ageism is an issue that older people face frequently, as the 2020 National Poll on Healthy Aging found that 82% of older Americans reported experiencing it regularly. The survey also found that 65% of respondents experienced ageist messages from the media, while 45% did so during social interactions. 36% of surveyed older people even admitted to internalizing ageism. This means they themselves have formed a negative attitude toward aging or their own age group. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Old Man With A Sense Of Humor Share icon

#11 This Guy's Way Of Coping With Hair Loss Is Top Level Share icon

#12 Found In My Grandpa’s Office Share icon

Internalized ageism can create a deep sense of self-doubt and an overall more negative self-image in older people. They might convince themselves that their best years are behind them and that they’re becoming a burden to their family. Older people might also start blaming their sedentary lifestyle habits or forgetting something on their age. Such thinking only reinforces existing stereotypes and stops older people from doing the things they’re perfectly capable of doing. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Grandma Always Delivers Share icon

#14 I Wonder If My Grandparents Have A Favorite Share icon

#15 Old Man At Carl's Jr. Not Giving A Hoot Share icon

Ageism has a lot of other negative effects that impact people’s physical and mental well-being and society as a whole. For example, older people tend to receive less care, attention, and treatment from healthcare staff, based on the idea that health issues are a common experience in older age. This results in lower levels of health and other issues like memory impairment and a lower will to live. ADVERTISEMENT In general, ageism hinders people’s physical and mental health, increasing their care needs and reducing their quality of life as they get older. It also encourages them to take up risk-taking behaviors, such as smoking, drinking, and an unhealthy diet. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 This Old Man Is Next Level Share icon

#17 Took My Grandmother To The Doctors Today And She Pulls Out These Bat Sunglass She Got Of Etsy! Words Can’t Describe How Much This Women Means To Me Share icon

#18 You're Never Too Old To Get Your Game On (Go Grandma!) (Pokemon Go) Share icon

This is all happening because of the lack of knowledge about aging. In reality, while it’s true that the risk of some chronic diseases and dementia increases with age, most older adults are in quite good health and cognitive functioning. “Aging is a very diverse process, and there are great differences between individuals,” said Manfred Diehl, PhD, a professor of human development and family studies who studies healthy aging. “[But] things usually aren’t as bleak as most people expect.”

#19 Grandma Got An Apple Watch But Still Insistent On Sporting The Rolex Share icon

#20 My Grandma As Marvin The Martian Share icon

#21 Said That Like She Know Him Share icon

In fact, research has found that older adults are better at orienting their attention and ignoring distractions than middle-aged adults. Not only that, but they also tend to be more agreeable, conscientious, and better at regulating their emotions. In general, older people are happier and have higher life satisfaction than younger people. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My Grandfather Striking A Silly Pose On A Horse Share icon

#23 Grandpa's Quality Photographs Share icon

#24 Grandpa's Collection Share icon

Given the negative effects of ageism, age-related stereotypes and age bias in our society should be challenged. The most effective way to do that is to educate people about aging and increase intergenerational contact, says Karl Pillemer, PhD, a sociologist and professor of psychology and gerontology. “It’s important for younger people to interact with older adults who are active and engaged, and also to educate younger people about the aging process.”

#25 Owner Of The Store Is A 70 Year Old Man Who Changes The Sign Himself Every Couple Of Days. Very Wholesome Indeed Share icon

#26 After Last Years "Happy Birthday Jesus" Cake, Grandma Decided To Wipe Religion Right Out Of The Family Christmas Party Yesterday Share icon

#27 Found This While Cleaning Out My Grandpas Garage. Guess His Jimmies Were Rustled One Too Many Times Share icon

Meanwhile, Diehl is trying to challenge ageism by helping to change middle-aged adults’ outlook toward their own aging process. “We want to show people that we have opportunities to shape that process, by choosing what we eat and drink, how physically active we are, and how we manage stress.” ADVERTISEMENT In addition to these efforts, organizations should spread awareness about age being a diversity issue, while science should continue studying aging and ways to do so gracefully, so that fewer and fewer people are affected by ageism.

#28 My Grandma Made This Chewbacca Bath Mat Because She Knows I Like Star Wars Share icon

#29 My Grandparents Have Been Refilling The Same Soap Container Since Before I Was Born. I'm 24 Share icon

#30 My Grandma Hiding The Candles That Show How Old She Is. Still Feisty Share icon

#31 Grandpa Fixed The Broken Arm On My Daughter's Mermaid Doll Share icon

#32 My Grandfather Worked His Whole Career As An Engineer. Yesterday He Bought Himself This Shirt Share icon

#33 Way To Go, Grandma Share icon

#34 My Grandpa Asked If I Was Hungry Share icon

#35 Found This Hidden Behind Some Jars In My Widowed, 86 Y/O Grandma's Kitchen. I Guess We All Have Our Dirty Little Secrets Share icon

#36 You Had One Job, Grandpa Share icon

#37 My 70 Year Old Grandma Got Some New Coasters Share icon

#38 I Live In NYC, And This Is The Doormat Of The 92 Year Old Woman Who Lives In My Building Share icon

#39 This Dummy Sat In My Grandmother's Living Room Throughout My Whole Childhood And It Always Terrified Me. Now I Have Kids, Time To Pass On The Trauma Share icon

#40 Just Told Grandma About My Dental Appointment Share icon

#41 Older Lady Chose A Spicy Sweater For Her Grocery Shopping Share icon

#42 Found This Cleaning Out My Wife's Grandfather's House Share icon

#43 So The Twins Will Have An April Fools Surprise When They Wake Up In The Morning. Grandma Does Something Every Year To Get Them Share icon One time it was a donut box of veggies. And some brown E’s in a tin instead of Brownies another time.



Well, this one is this years! Hehe!!



What are some fun April Fool’s jokes you’ve done or heard of before that are funny?



I have friends coming for dinner so I have to think of something to do to them.

#44 My Grandma Flexing Share icon

#45 There Was An Attempt To Throw Away My Grandpa's Favorite Chair Share icon

#46 My Bro Told My Grandma, Jokingly, He Wanted 100 Things From The Dollar Store For Christmas, Grandma Doesnt Like Being Challenged Share icon

#47 My 85 Year Old Grandma Likes To Annotate Her Christmas Cards Share icon

