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People decide to have kids for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they love caring for others, and they can’t wait to raise empathetic, well-informed children. Or maybe they want to have family members around to play card games with when they’re elderly. And perhaps they just want to experience all of the hilarious situations that come along with being a parent.

Bored Panda has compiled a list below of some of the funniest conversations parents have had with their kiddos. From little ones catching Mom and Dad off guard by saying extremely clever things to parents sharing shockingly hilarious photos with their kids, these pics prove that nobody’s funnier than family. Enjoy scrolling through these posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you miss your own parents!