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People decide to have kids for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they love caring for others, and they can’t wait to raise empathetic, well-informed children. Or maybe they want to have family members around to play card games with when they’re elderly. And perhaps they just want to experience all of the hilarious situations that come along with being a parent.

Bored Panda has compiled a list below of some of the funniest conversations parents have had with their kiddos. From little ones catching Mom and Dad off guard by saying extremely clever things to parents sharing shockingly hilarious photos with their kids, these pics prove that nobody’s funnier than family. Enjoy scrolling through these posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you miss your own parents!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

You Can’t Teach That Kind Of Savagery

Screenshot of a funny parent-kid family group chat showing a humorous cyberbullying text and quirky planter face.

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    #2

    The Scorpion Experience

    Text exchange showing a dad humorously referencing Valentine's Day and his child's birthday in a funny parent-kid conversation.

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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The thoughts of all November babies.

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    #3

    That's One Way To Break The News You Got In Trouble

    Tweet showing a funny parent-kid conversation where a daughter invites only her, her dad, and the principal.

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    It’s no secret that parenting isn’t exactly a walk in the park. Everyone talks about how rewarding it is, how much they love their children, and how wonderful their little ones are. But nobody says it’s easy. So one thing that can really make the tough moments a bit easier to swallow is having a kid who’s hilarious.

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    Children say exactly what’s on their minds, and they’re not afraid to hurt their parents' feelings with the truth. But as far as why they’re so hilarious, Joshua Rothman at The New Yorker says that humor comes naturally to kids. In fact, babies start making jokes before they can even form sentences. 
    #4

    "Dad, Im Talking About Her Soul"

    Parent-kid conversation showing child’s humor with a funny mix-up about a friend being goth instead of dark.

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    #5

    Wow

    Tweet showing a humorous parent-kid conversation highlighting their natural humor with witty attitude remarks.

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    #6

    His Dad Discussing His Mistakes

    Text message exchange showing a hilarious parent-kid conversation about buying an NFT, highlighting humor in family chats.

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    One reason why kids seem to be natural comedians is that their minds flow so freely. They’re constantly learning and thinking about the world around them, trying to understand it. As we grow up, we often become more narrow-minded thanks to societal norms and rules we internalize.

    But kids are pure and unhindered by certain knowledge. They can make connections that adults might not even realize and come up with extremely creative jokes. If you’re a parent, aunt or uncle, or you’ve ever worked with kids, you know just how amazing their minds are. It’s beautiful to see how they perceive the world.   
    #7

    Kids Have The Most Honest Logic

    Screenshot of a humorous parent-kid conversation, showcasing their natural humor and heartfelt moments.

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    #8

    Maybe The Kid Is Serenely Sarcastic

    Tweet showing a funny parent-kid conversation highlighting humor in parenting and family interactions online.

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    #9

    Once Kids Hear “No Internet” They Start Picturing Caves And Suffering

    Tweet showing a humorous parent-kid conversation proving they have humor in their DNA about childhood and technology.

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    When it comes to how kids develop their sense of humor, Jennifer Dovey notes that it’s something they rely on to form social connections and develop their use of language. Apparently, having a great sense of humor not only helps kids make more friends, but those who have a developed sense of humor are also more agreeable to others and have better communication skills. Therefore, they’re able to build stronger relationships with others as well.  
    #10

    She's Gonna Remind You For The Rest Of Yo Life

    Parent-kid conversation on social media showing funny dinner request highlighting humor in parent-kid interactions.

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    #11

    A Provider

    Tweet showing a humorous parent-kid conversation illustrating family humor and witty kid responses.

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    sarah-vroom avatar
    SummerVeE
    SummerVeE
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He learned that expression somewhere... Not appropriate for parents to say something like that in front of a 9yo. This one is sad.

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    #12

    Normal Size Screen

    Parent and kid text conversation joking about website designing cost and screen size humor in parent-kid conversations.

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    Now, not everything that kids find hilarious will be equally funny to their parents. I’m sure you’ve heard your kids make fart jokes or repeat quotes they’ve heard that don’t make you laugh at all. But we have to remember that there are plenty of things adults find funny that kids wouldn’t giggle at either. Just because you’re not slapping your knee every time your little one shares a joke doesn’t mean that there’s anything wrong with their sense of humor. After all, they’re still developing it!

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    #13

    Who Asks “Is It Alive?” As The First Question. You Obviously Cheated. She Won This Round

    Parent and daughter playing 20 questions in a humorous conversation showing parent-kid humor in their DNA.

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    #14

    Well, She Is Technically Sat Down

    Parent-kid conversation shows humor in rowing incident while on full bedrest, highlighting funny family moments and DNA humor.

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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was sleep-rowing. "I just woke up and there I was, in the boat!"

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    #15

    Kids Deliver Comedy Without Even Trying

    Screenshot of a humorous parent-kid conversation tweet showcasing funny family humor and witty kid remarks.

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    Humor also plays an important role in stories for children. Just because a tale is funny doesn’t mean that it lacks substance. In fact, using humor can be a great way to tell stories with depth, as a funny story is always more memorable than one that isn’t. Dovey explains that kids with a developed sense of humor will be able to look at situations from different perspectives, which allows them to build their empathy muscles and emotional intelligence. Plus, a strong sense of humor is also associated with creativity and spontaneity.   

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    #16

    The Worst Part Is You Can't Laugh

    Tweet showing a humorous parent-kid conversation highlighting the natural humor found in family interactions.

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    #17

    Well, Did You?

    A tweet showing a funny parent-kid conversation about remembering someone from when the child was 2 years old.

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    #18

    Dad Jokes Are The Best

    Parent-kid conversation on video call showing their humor and relatable family moments in a funny text exchange.

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    The responsibility of keeping humor in a household doesn’t fall solely on the kids, though. Mom and Dad should be doing their part too, as Penn State University reports that humor can be a powerful parenting tool. Apparently, it’s easy for parent-child relationships to feel like business relationships, as there’s a power dynamic and one party is “in charge.” But researcher Lucy Emery says humor can be wonderful for diffusing tension and reducing the feeling of a hierarchy in the relationship.
    #19

    I Mean He’s Not Wrong

    Tweet showing a funny parent-kid conversation where a child humorously describes intestines as meat lines taller than you.

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surgeons are laughing over that definition. 😁

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    #20

    Applying This To My Tasks

    Tweet showing a funny parent-kid conversation about chores, highlighting humor in family interactions.

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    #21

    Interesting Critic

    Tweet of a parent sharing a funny kid conversation about the Nutcracker and favorite part being taking the subway.

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    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We went and saw a show at Disneyland. Daughter was oohing and aahing, and seemed to really love it. On the way out we asked her what she thought and her response was "You said we could get ice cream after the show. Can we get ice cream now?"

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    Cracking jokes during stressful parenting moments might not be your first impulse, but it’s often the best way to deal with the situation. In fact, it will keep everyone more relaxed. It’s easy to become overwhelmed when things just aren’t going according to plan, but by modeling to your kids that you can take a deep breath and find humor in any situation, you’ll teach them how to become level-headed, resilient adults. 
    #22

    This Is So Adorable

    Parent and kid share a funny conversation showing humor in their DNA with a child wanting mom to wear the same outfit again.

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    #23

    She Thinking Two Steps Ahead

    Funny parent-kid conversation about a child’s belief in staying bigger than siblings, showcasing humor in DNA.

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    #24

    Same Kid. Same

    Parent-kid conversation about needing time to stare at nothing after waking up, showing humor in their DNA.

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, right there with ya, kiddo.

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    Are you enjoying these silly conversations between parents and their kids, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments below if you can recall any similar chats you’ve had with your mother or father. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring hilarious stories like these, check out this list next!
    #25

    That's A Hilariously Clever Parenting Mic Drop Moment

    Tweet showing a funny parent-kid conversation highlighting humor in family interactions and witty kid comebacks.

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    #26

    Be Careful What You Wish For

    Parent kid conversation showing humorous dialogue about fingers and markers, highlighting humor in family interactions.

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    #27

    So Many Cows

    Parent-kid conversation where a 7-year-old is upset about 80 Minecraft cows placed by his brother, showing family humor.

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    #28

    Understandable

    Hilarious parent-kid conversation where a child wishes to be a lava monster, showing humor in parenting moments.

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    #29

    Brutal True

    Parent-kid funny conversation text showing humor in their DNA about leaving on time and running in circles.

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    #30

    I Felt This On A Spiritual Level

    Parent-kid conversation showing humorous misunderstanding about listening and paying attention during a serious chat.

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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup. I always have to get my daughter to repeat back to me what I just told her.

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    #31

    I’m Gonna Need The Lord’s Help To Keep Up With Her

    Screenshot of a humorous parent-kid conversation tweet where a 9-year-old says just ask God to prove honesty.

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    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Sure thing, give me a minute. What’s that? Sorry, honey, God says you’re lying.”

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    #32

    Mom Needs To Do Some Explaining

    Parent-kid conversation about car keys shows their humor and relatable moments in everyday family life.

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    #33

    My Mom Dropped Me Off Today For College Freshman Orientation And She Sends Me This

    Funny parent-kid text exchange with photos showing a mom joking with young men, highlighting humor in family conversations.

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she also brings them homemade food, they'll be her friends for life! OP's mom is so cool!

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    #34

    Baby Boo

    Text conversation showing a humorous parent-kid interaction illustrating funny parent-kid conversations with humor in their DNA.

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    #35

    Daughter Needs Your Response

    Tweet showing a funny parent-kid conversation about marriage, highlighting humor in parent-kid interactions.

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    #36

    Pink Floyd

    Text message exchange showing a funny parent-kid conversation about how to set the washing machine and a Pink Floyd t-shirt.

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    #37

    Now That’s A Parenting Win

    Parent-kid conversation about football shows their humor and bond with a funny Chelsea supporter moment shared online.

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    9points
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    #38

    In His Defense, I'm Pretty Sure We've All Had That Desire

    Screenshot of a humorous parent-kid conversation text showing funny moments that prove humor in family DNA.

    allholls Report

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    #39

    Something Important To Learn

    Parent-kid conversation where the child finds school boring and wants to learn how to whistle instead, showing family humor.

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    9points
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    #40

    A Surprising Discovery

    Screenshot of a funny parent-kid conversation tweet showing child’s humorous question about a TV show guest named Ellie.

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    #41

    Old Man Things

    Parent-kid conversation showing a humorous exchange about liking old man things and watching TV together.

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    #42

    1000 $

    Parent-kid conversation showing humorous misunderstanding about pork medallions and kids' funny responses.

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    #43

    A Crazy Water Bottle

    Text of a humorous parent-kid conversation showing kids have humor in their DNA with funny remarks about a dirty water bottle lid.

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    9points
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    #44

    I Like Her

    Tweet showing a funny parent-kid conversation about Egypt facts, showcasing humor in family interactions.

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    #45

    Savage Dad Strikes Again

    Text message exchange showing a humorous parent-kid conversation with a pun about Rapunzel and family humor.

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    #46

    Mirror Anyone?

    Parent kid conversation about seeing dirt on face showing humor in their DNA and playful misunderstanding.

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    #47

    Attempting To Communicate With My 12 Year Old

    Text message conversation showing playful parent-kid humor about choosing between Costco or Aldi for pizza dinner.

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    #48

    Funny Little Guy

    Parent-kid conversation showing humor about favorite and least favorite things, highlighting funny parent-kid moments.

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    #49

    Premium Wordplay Right There

    Tweet showcasing a humorous parent-kid conversation with funny pet name mix-up, highlighting parent-kid humor.

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    #50

    At Least He’s Alive

    Text conversation between parent and child showing humorous and relatable parent-kid conversations with funny exchanges.

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    #51

    Maybe

    Tweet showing a funny parent-kid conversation highlighting humor in family interactions and kids’ amusing logic.

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    #52

    These Boys

    Parent-kid funny text conversation about excitement for sports games showing humor in their DNA.

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    #53

    The Text Messages I Get From My 11 Year Old Sometimes

    Text message exchange showing a humorous parent-kid conversation involving a playful number and wish game.

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    #54

    No Thanks

    Parent-kid conversation where a 6-year-old practices funny lines about bathtime showing humor in their DNA.

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    #55

    My Child Has Math Homework To Do, And Swore They Would Do It Later

    Parent-kid humorous text conversation about homework and safe space, showcasing witty and funny family interaction.

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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one has gone over my head.

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