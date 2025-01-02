ADVERTISEMENT

I love exploring the shapes, emotions, and relationships between humans and animals through my illustrations. I also enjoy crafting their stories through drawing; whether they’re real or fantastical, serious or funny, current or from history.

That being said, you can find all of my creature illustrations in a high-res, free-to-download PDF in the link below.

More info: elcomics.gumroad.com | patreon.com | Facebook

#1

Character illustration with a horse companion, featuring intricate details and fantasy elements.

Yael Nathan
    #2

    Character with creature companion blowing bubbles, wearing dark outfit and boots.

    Yael Nathan
    #3

    Illustration of a character with a tiger companion, dressed in an archer outfit, showcasing fantasy artwork.

    Yael Nathan
    #4

    Character illustration with large furry companion and small creature partners, all in detailed fantasy attire.

    Yael Nathan
    #5

    Illustrated character wearing a hat, with a creature companion in her arms, against a cloudy backdrop.

    Yael Nathan
    #6

    Illustration of a character with a feathered creature companion, surrounded by books and travel gear.

    Yael Nathan
    #7

    Illustrated character riding a dinosaur-like creature, holding a map, with an excited expression.

    Yael Nathan
    #8

    Illustrated character in blue dress playing a flute, sitting on a creature companion resembling a llama.

    Yael Nathan
    #9

    Illustration of a character riding a large, spotted dinosaur-like creature companion.

    Yael Nathan
    #10

    Character illustration with a sword and otter companion in a basket, wearing traditional Japanese attire.

    Yael Nathan
    #11

    Illustration of a character resting on a large creature companion, featuring a saddle and resting flowers.

    Yael Nathan
    #12

    Illustration of a character interacting with a large creature companion in a fantasy setting.

    Yael Nathan
    #13

    Illustrated character with a large furry creature companion, holding a sword, conveying a fantasy theme.

    Yael Nathan
    #14

    Illustrated character with a sword and a serval creature companion, wearing a brown tunic and boots.

    Yael Nathan
    #15

    Character with gray hair in adventurer attire with a lion companion, highlighting whimsical illustrated duo.

    Yael Nathan
    #16

    Illustrated character sitting with a creature companion, wearing medieval-inspired attire and boots.

    Yael Nathan
    #17

    Fairy character riding a large feathered creature, featuring intricate wings and detailed textures.

    Yael Nathan
    #18

    Illustrated character with a creature companion, both in detailed attire, standing face to face.

    Yael Nathan
    #19

    Illustrated character with a sword and their creature companion, a horned reptilian, in detailed fantasy art.

    Yael Nathan
    #20

    Character with creature companion, a bird-like being nuzzling their arm, both in a fantasy illustration setting.

    Yael Nathan
    #21

    Character illustration with creature companion, featuring a person holding books next to a horned goat in detailed attire.

    Yael Nathan
    #22

    Illustrated character with a small creature companion on shoulder, wearing adventure attire.

    Yael Nathan
    #23

    Illustrated character in armor with bird companion perched on hand.

    Yael Nathan
    #24

    Character illustration riding a large horse companion.

    Yael Nathan
    #25

    Character illustration with a large sword and a pig companion.

    Yael Nathan
    #26

    Illustrated character with a sword standing beside a greyhound companion, both in medieval-style attire.

    Yael Nathan
    #27

    Illustration of a character with a goat helmet, holding a small dog companion and a sword.

    Yael Nathan
    #28

    Illustrated character posed with creature companion, surrounded by various items.

    Yael Nathan
    #29

    Illustrated character with creature companion, a dog, holding a sword and sitting pensively.

    Yael Nathan
    #30

    Illustrated character with hood and sword, sitting beside a loyal creature companion, a large dog.

    Yael Nathan
