I love exploring the shapes, emotions, and relationships between humans and animals through my illustrations. I also enjoy crafting their stories through drawing; whether they’re real or fantastical, serious or funny, current or from history.

That being said, you can find all of my creature illustrations in a high-res, free-to-download PDF in the link below.

