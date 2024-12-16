The Nature Photographer Of The Year: 57 Captivating Images From The 2024 Contest
The winners of the Nature Photographer of the Year (NPOTY) 2024 competition have been announced! This prestigious event celebrates the very best in nature photography, showcasing stunning work from talented photographers around the globe.
Italian photographer Paolo Della Rocca has been named the overall winner, earning the title of Nature Photographer of the Year 2024 for his photograph "Games Between Siblings" featuring two snow leopards in a dramatic confrontation.
The competition is organized by Nature Talks, the team behind the annual Nature Talks Photo Festival in the Netherlands. The festival features a wide range of photography styles, including macro, landscape, underwater, wildlife, and storytelling, along with inspiring talks, live Q&A sessions, and workshops. The Nature Talks Photo Festival 2024 took place on December 14th, 2024.
Category Animals Portraits: Category Winner, "Besties" By Marcia Walters
"These spring fox siblings were walking together side by side in the evening. It was quiet, just these 2 fox kits and myself. I stayed at a low level. They slowly moved closer to each other. As they were walking, the tawny male kit threw his tail over the back of the female silver-phase kit. He then gently pulled her towards him using his tail. I can only think of this behavior as a show of affection. It lasted for less than a minute. They then slowly separated and continued to walk together.
I have been observing and photographing Red Foxes for 13 years. I enjoy capturing images that show their essence and their different behaviors. My goal is that the images are impactful to those who see them. This particular behavior is one that I have not seen prior or since this day. I have seen them since, on rare occasions, flip their tails over another fox but more as a playful gesture and not what I observed here, it looked to me like an affectionate hug.
Image was taken in NW Washington State."
NPOTY Chairman Tin Man Lee explains the jury's decision to select "Games Between Siblings" as the winning image: “In this extraordinary photograph, the photographer has captured what many consider the holy grail of wildlife photography—not just one, but two snow leopards in a dramatic confrontation. The image freezes a breathtaking moment as these elusive cats rear up on their hind legs, their powerful forms perfectly separated against the snowy landscape, creating a scene of raw power and natural drama.
What elevates this image beyond a mere sighting is the technical excellence in capturing such explosive behavior in challenging mountain conditions, combined with the artistic merit of a composition that places these mysterious cats in their ethereal, high-altitude habitat.”
Winner Category Mammals And Overall Winner Npoty 2024: "Games Between Siblings" By Paolo Della Rocca
"In northern India lies Spiti Valley, a land of rugged beauty and home to one of the most elusive creatures on Earth: the snow leopard. For me, this journey has been a lifelong dream, as the snow leopard has always been my favorite wild animal.
This year, my dream came to life during an unforgettable encounter with a pair of sub-adult snow leopard siblings. I had the privilege of observing and photographing them at various moments in their lives, capturing their grace and playfulness through my lens.
The pinnacle of this extraordinary adventure came on the first of February. Achieving the image I had envisioned was no easy feat. I waited for over six hours at the edge of a canyon, braving temperatures plummeting to -25°C and a relentless snowstorm that chilled me to the bone. The two siblings had been resting in a cave, and I could only hope they would eventually emerge.
When the storm subsided and calm returned, they began to stir. What unfolded next was beyond my wildest imagination. They climbed upward, chasing each other along snowy slopes, playing with a joy and vitality that left me awestruck. I remember whispering to myself repeatedly, “This can’t be real, it’s too incredible to be true!”
And then came the moment. A frame so perfect, so alive, that even in my wildest dreams, I couldn’t have imagined capturing it. This image, and the experience behind it, will forever remain etched in my memory as one of the most magical days of my life."
Category Underwater: Category Winner, "Giant Octopus Dofleini" By Andrey Shpatak
"The Giant Pacific Octopus (Enteroctopus dofleini) stands out strikingly from other octopus species. It is highly intelligent and almost person-like in its behavior. Underwater, I’ve encountered both aggressive octopuses that attempted to defend their territory and sociable ones that even demonstrated their hunting techniques.
Once, at a depth of 20 meters, I encountered an octopus lying calmly on the seabed. It noticed me, seemed to realize that I had seen it as well, and began to swim toward the surface. Naturally, I didn’t follow it.
In this instance, the reef wasn’t particularly deep, and the octopus wasn’t especially large, about 1.5 meters in arm span and weighing around 5-7 kg. During the day, they often attach themselves to the reef wall, blending in by mimicking its color, and they rest while occasionally snacking on leftovers from their nighttime hunts. On this occasion, upon noticing me, the octopus decided to flee, swimming away while I managed to capture a few photos."
The overall winner, Paolo Della Rocca, mentioned that he never even dreamed of capturing such a moment. "I’m so glad and grateful that the jury of NPOTY 2024 appreciated this photograph!”
Category Other Animals: Highly Commended, "Taken By A Ghost" By Pandora Maund
"I had originally hoped to return to South Africa in 2023 for another safari, but that didn’t pan out. However, a friend invited me to join her family in the Seychelles for a couple of weeks. Having never been before, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect in terms of wildlife photography. I reached out to the ICS (Island Conservation Society) team on the island and mentioned that I would be on Desroches Island for a couple of weeks. I offered to provide any photography services and get involved with any conservation projects while I was there. After working with the Giant Aldabra Tortoises, I was invited to join an early morning beach patrol to monitor bird species and track where turtles had come from the sea overnight to lay their eggs on the beach.
I had hoped to witness and photograph turtle hatchlings making their way to the sea as the sun rose. The hatchlings instinctively wait until the sand cools, indicating nighttime, when there’s less risk of predation. As the sun rises, they use its light to guide them to the sea and as far away from shore as possible, where predation is highest. Unfortunately, only around 1 in 1000 hatchlings survive to adulthood. Once they leave the nest, predators such as birds, ghost crabs, and fish pose a significant threat.
Ghost crabs are abundant on the beach, scavenging anything from fallen fruit and plants to decaying animals—and unfortunately, live turtle hatchlings. As I walked along the beach, I spotted several horned ghost crabs. One of them had something in its claws, and I realized it had caught one of the stragglers on its first journey to the sea. I immediately lay flat on the sand and switched my lens to a 300mm (600mm equivalent) prime. The crab was scuttling along the beach, dropping its prize and picking it up again. I waited patiently until it turned to face me, capturing the shot. Though it’s difficult to identify the species of the turtle, it was likely a critically endangered Hawksbill, which can be found around this remote island."
Category Other Animals: Category Winner, "Disturbing Shadow" By Sebastien Blomme
"Less than 5 kilometers from my home in Toulouse, France, I am fortunate to encounter one of the most fascinating insects in our local fauna: the Empusa pennata. Throughout the year, I observe it in its larval form, watching its slow and discreet movements among the grass and branches. The camouflage it uses to blend with its surroundings is remarkable, making each sighting feel like a small triumph. Its stick-like body and subtle, calculated motions allow it to stay hidden from predators and human eyes alike, making it a challenge to spot, but a rewarding experience when found.
But when May arrives, an even more extraordinary spectacle takes place: the emergence of adult empuses. My attention turns to the males, unmistakable with their feather-like antennae. These antennae are more than just an adornment; they are highly specialized sensors, capable of detecting female pheromones in the air, essential for the species’ reproduction and survival. The beauty of their interaction, largely unseen by most, is captivating. As I document these insects, I am struck by how their delicate existence goes unnoticed in our rapidly changing environment.
For this image, I positioned myself where the sun was just rising on the horizon, casting a golden glow across the landscape. I used the soft morning light to emphasize the silhouette of the Empusa pennata, capturing a shadow that feels both majestic and slightly eerie. Its slender, elongated body is sharply outlined against the backdrop, evoking a sense of both fragility and strength, a reminder of the uniqueness of this species. No special techniques were used; this is a single exposure.
Empuses, though present even in urban settings, prefer untamed wastelands. Sadly, these spaces are increasingly disappearing due to urban sprawl. Through my photography, I hope to raise awareness of the need to protect these vital habitats."
According to the organizers, among the other winners, runners-up, and highly commended entries, several notable names from the world of nature photography stood out. Thomas Vijayan was celebrated in the Birds category, Aaron Gekoski stood out in the Human and Nature category, and Paul Goldstein earned recognition in the Black and White category.
Category Mammals: Highly Commended, "Gone Fishing" By Hannes Lochner
"A small-spotted genet visits a water pond for a sip and glimpses a cluster of small carp swimming below the water’s surface. These elusive creatures are adept hunters of various prey: fish, frogs, mammals, birds, eggs, reptiles, and amphibians, and they have a penchant for fruits, insects, and forest-floor mushrooms. My aim was to unite these realms, above and below, by installing a camera, multiple light sources, and a gentle glow beneath the water. The aspiration was to capture the essence of autumn leaves, perhaps even encountering a fish or two if fortune smiled. As two worlds converged, an image I had dedicated over a year to crystallized before me – a testament to the fusion of these contrasting yet harmonious environments, triggered with a motion sensor.
I tried this image for years on bigger game, but most of the gear was either killed or dragged away never to be seen again. I got lucky with the small genet. Just interested in the moving of the fish, and drinking water."
Category Landscape: Highly Commended, "Yggdrasill" By Matteo Strassera
The myth of Iceland as a wild, inaccessible land, home to untameable natural forces, was born in me long before my passion for photography. For years, I delved into researching this country in intricate detail, meticulously planning my adventure among its waterfalls, glaciers, and wind-swept deserts.
When news and photos of the first eruption in Iceland reached me in 2021, I was astonished. I had never imagined it would be possible to photograph such a force of nature! Determined to turn my research into reality, I decided to organize a photographic trip to Iceland the following year. From that moment, my journey became a true hunt for eruptions.
I traveled to Iceland in July, only to find that the eruption had ended. Just 10 days after my return, another eruption began. Undeterred, I decided to return in September, but once again, the eruption had ended before I arrived.
After two more trips, in July 2023, new reports from Iceland began to surface: the earth was shaking! Hundreds, even thousands of tremors followed each other for days. For two weeks, I anxiously waited, uncertain whether the activity would subside or if the earth would open up once more. Finally, I decided to take the chance and leave for Iceland, hoping for something extraordinary.
As soon as my plane touched down, my phone lit up with notifications: the eruption had started just before I landed!
I immediately rushed to the site, carrying 20kg of gear on my back, with 12km to trek and no idea what awaited me. What I witnessed and experienced over the four days I spent photographing this incredible force of nature, is both unforgettable and indescribable.
For this particular image, captured during the eruption of Litli-Hrùtur, I chose the name Yggdrasill. In Norse mythology, Yggdrasill represents the cosmic tree whose roots sink deep into the underworld, while its branches extend to support the worlds, giving them life.
Being in a country so steeped in myths and legends, faced with a phenomenon both awe-inspiring and terrifying, I couldn’t help but see the resemblance.
The 'roots' of the volcano extend deep underground through the eruption’s crater, just as Yggdrasill’s roots delve into the underworld. From these roots, a mighty river of lava emerges, forming a 'trunk' that splits into numerous branches resembling a glowing crown of molten rock. These golden, radiant streams, like Yggdrasill’s branches, create, sustain, and transform the world around us."
Members of this year’s judging panel included:
● Tin Man Lee (USA), chair of the judging panel;
● Marco Gaiotti (Italy);
● Kevin Morgans (UK);
● Joan de la Malla (Spain);
● Barbara Dall’Angelo (Italy).
Category Underwater: Highly Commended, "Stinging Elegance" By Franco Banfi
"I spotted this wonderful but stinging and dangerous Portuguese man o’ war with its commensal bluebottle fishes, while I was looking for a different species (sperm whales) in the warm water of the Caribbean Sea.
I was attracted by the frantic movements of the tiny bluebottle fishes, which swim close to the surface and among the tentacles of the Portuguese man o’ war, since they are partially immune to the stinging tentacles’ venom which discourages predators, hence they benefit from the shelter provided.
Although these fishes seem to be ten times more resistant to the toxin than other fishes, they can be stung by the dactylozooides (large tentacles), which they actively avoid.
The almost transparent gas-filled bladder of the Portuguese man o’ war, the colours, ranging from pink, to purple, to violet in total contrast with the clear blue of the marine water made for a delicate portrait.
The innate grace and elegance of this animal (especially the bladder, the upper / aerial part) are in total opposition to the danger of the nematocysts’ venom (found along the tentacles, on the underwater part). Nematocysts trigger and inject venom on contact, stinging, paralyzing, and killing molluscs and fishes, and cause severe pain to humans. On some level, the Portuguese man o’ war perfectly represents the opposition between good and evil; the forces of good and evil that are inherent in every living being.
I framed the elaborate shape, carefully approaching from below the surface to see and to be able to avoid the tentacles."
Category Youth: Runner-Up, "Milky Way" By Ismael Domínguez
"One night, it struck me to experiment with a long exposure while using a flash. To my surprise, a small bat appeared in the frame, flying through the scene. Inspired by this, we set the flash to strobe mode, allowing us to capture the bat multiple times in a single image, all while the Milky Way provided a stunning backdrop. The result was achieved using a carefully executed long exposure."
Category Black And White: Runner-Up, "Observed" By Luca Lorenz
"A lovely black redstart was singing from our neighbor’s chimney, its song so clear that I could hardly hear anything else, save for the deep, subliminal rumble of Berlin in the distance. Every morning, long before sunrise, it sings in the dark, keeping me company when I wake up early.
This morning, I left home with just my camera in hand and headed straight to my favorite nature spot. Even as a nine-year-old, I used to hide there, watching animals in secret.
The air was foggy, quite cold, and dusk had already fallen as I walked along a small path through the area. A blackbird hopped in front of me, foraging for insects. The mystical atmosphere surrounding it, made me want to capture the scene. I lay down flat in the morning dew-damp grass for a better angle when, suddenly, four fallow deer emerged from the bushes right in front of me and paused on the path.
We all stood still, observing each other, my heart pounding as it often does when encountering wild animals. The blackbird then moved between me and the fallow deer, and for a moment, we all seemed connected.
A bit too excited to operate my camera perfectly, I managed to capture this beautiful moment just before the fallow deer slipped back into the bushes."
Category Mammals: Highly Commended, "Curious Guanaco" By Charles Janson
"It was -20C, so cold that we were engulfed in dense frozen fog. We were driving to find a puma to photograph in a private ranch near Torres del Paine National Park in Chile. I asked our guide to stop at a beautiful vista of the famous Towers (Torres). We got out and I set up to photograph the dramatic spires nestled in frozen fog. When I was just about to take my landscape photo, a guanaco (Lama guanicoe) appeared over the crest of the hill, intruding on my pristine setting.
I waited for a few minutes to see if the animal might leave, but soon another one appeared, and then several more. Making a virtue of necessity, I thought about how the guanacos could complement the landscape. Zooming out to include the foreground, I took a series of pictures as the guanacos approached.
I had owned several llamas (the domesticated descendants of guanacos), so I was familiar with their behavior. I could tell that the animals were not stressed as we stayed still on the road. Indeed, the lead animal showed all the signs of being curious, just like llamas. As it approached, I waited for the moment that it balanced the rest of the scene and took this picture.
As often happens with wildlife photography, the moment was a mixture of preparation and luck (good and bad). The bad luck was that the previous day, I had dropped my main camera and fancy telephoto lens on the road, rendering both of them useless. I was prepared for such an event, with a backup camera body and a mid-range (70-200mm) lens. Unable to take closeup portraits or even detailed behavior images, I started to imagine compositions where the animal was a small part of a wider landscape. Having practiced this enforced perspective for a day, I was better prepared to react to the good luck of guanacos ‘spoiling’ my landscape photo."
Category Animals Portraits: Highly Commended, "Emerald Gem" By Louis Guillot
"For eight months, from November 2023 to July 2024, I lived in the heart of the Peruvian Amazon rainforest in Madre de Dios. Volunteering with tourist lodges and conservation NGOs allowed me to immerse myself in this incredible ecosystem, documenting its wildlife and experiencing unforgettable moments. One of those moments came after a grueling nine-hour trek outside the Tambopata National Reserve.
As the day ended, I climbed a canopy tower to witness a breathtaking sunset over the endless expanse of jungle. Once the sun dipped below the horizon, fatigue and dehydration began to set in, and I was eager to return to camp. But as I walked along the trail with my headlamp on, a flash of vivid green about five meters away stopped me in my tracks. The intensity of the color seemed almost unreal. Intrigued, I moved closer, and my heart raced as I realized what I was seeing: an emerald tree boa, the snake of my dreams.
For five months, I had searched for this arboreal jewel during countless night walks. And here it was, just 1.5 meters above the ground, low enough to allow for perfect photography. My exhaustion was replaced by a rush of adrenaline and pure joy. This was my moment.
Despite feeling dizzy and drained after 10 hours of trekking without water, I knew I had to make the most of this opportunity. I pulled out my camera and flash, ready to capture this rare sight. The jungle had other plans, though: mosquitoes descended upon me in relentless swarms. Over 40 minutes, I amassed more than 150 bites across my body, including my face, lips, and ears. The discomfort was extreme, but I hardly cared. I had just found the treasure of the rainforest. In fact, I grew to appreciate the mosquitoes, as they added a sense of authenticity to the image.
Using a 15mm fisheye lens and an off-camera flash, I worked carefully to avoid disturbing the snake. Instead of setting up a tripod, which might have shifted vegetation and startled the boa, I handheld my camera and flash. I clipped a small torch to a nearby plant to aid with focusing in the pitch-black jungle. Then came the waiting game: I wanted to capture the snake in its natural environment, its tongue flicking out, with mosquitoes in flight around it.
Patience paid off. Eventually, I captured the perfect shot, an emerald tree boa with its tongue extended, framed by two mosquitoes in the foreground and two in the background. It was a rollercoaster of a night, but one I’ll never forget.
In post I made a mask and increased the exposure on the mosquitoes to make them more visible. More generally I increased the exposure of the whole photo as my flash didn’t fire at the correct power when I took the photo."
Category Birds: Runner-Up, "Shorebird Hunt" By Nick Dunlop
"I have been photographing raptors for over 50 years with an emphasis on Peregrine Falcons which are common where I live. I began by photographing them nesting and raising their young which was fun and satisfying. Once nesting season was over I was looking for something to do and began frequenting local marshes and bays where I had seen peregrines during the fall and winter months. These locations were “stopover” places where migratory shorebirds would rest and feed on their way south and provided a food source for peregrines.
Spending days and weeks at the marsh gave me a chance for images but most of the action was far away with no access across the mud flats. I got stuck in the mud more than a few times! But it got me hooked in trying to get images of hunting falcons. I could accompany falconers flying their birds but I wanted wild birds hunting in natural settings. Easier said than done! Doing research and speaking to biologists gave me ideas of where to go along the west coast of California, Oregon and Washington and I began traveling in search of migratory flocks of shorebirds.
Eventually I found a few locations where my chances of success improved and spent most of my time there. I found quickly that the larger the flock, the better chance it would attract a falcon. I learned to stay close to the flock, but not too close as to scare them off. And most of the time I went alone. Then it was a waiting game. Most days I never saw any action or got poor results. But persistence paid off for my image here as I guessed right and was in the right place at the right time to get an intimate shot of a hunting peregrine inside a flock of shorebirds.
The image was taken on a secluded beach near the Oregon and Washington state line. The scientific name of the Peregrine Falcon in the image is known as Falco peregrinus pealei, and shorebirds are Dunlins, Calidris alpine.
I shoot handheld with autofocus on. Using a tripod is too cumbersome and I only use it when shooting video. Exposure is set to manual and I constantly check my settings as the light changes. Sony autofocus is fantastic and was “sticky” enough to keep the peregrine in focus in the midst of thousands of shorebirds."
Category Birds: Highly Commended, "Surfing On The Other Side" By Levi Fitze
"In 2022, I had the privilege of traveling to the Falkland Islands in South America. During my two-week stay, I had the opportunity to observe and study the behavior of the four common penguin species found in the Falklands. At one location, I observed Gentoo Penguins returning from their hunts in the open sea, riding the waves as they came ashore. That moment inspired the image I had in mind, and I spent two afternoons attempting to photograph this behavior. Gentoo Penguins are the fastest swimmers among penguins, and they proved to be skilled surfers, even riding the waves on the other side."
Category Human And Nature: Highly Commended, "Bed Time" By Gerard Carbonell
"Niete is a recently rescued chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes) saved from a poacher who intended to sell her as a pet, while her family was killed for bushmeat. When young chimpanzees lose their mothers before their eyes, they experience trauma and require extensive care and compassion to be rehabilitated. A dedicated team of caregivers is now providing round-the-clock attention to Niete at the Limbe Wildlife Centre, a rescue and rehabilitation center focused on the unique species of Cameroon.
Rebuilding a bond of trust with a chimpanzee requires immense love and commitment. In this image, Niete has fallen asleep in the arms of Godlove after her bottle of warm milk at night. Godlove spends entire nights holding her close as she grows bigger, stronger, and confident enough to eventually be introduced to other chimpanzees rescued from the bushmeat trade."
Category Animals Portraits: Highly Commended, "Puff(In) Daddy" By Brian Matthews
"Atlantic Puffins (Fratercula arctica) prepare to depart the coasts and islands of the UK in late July. Before they leave, these charismatic seabirds gather in vast “rafts,” sometimes numbering thousands. For the past four years, I’ve been traveling across the UK to document the wildlife that thrives along its coasts and islands as part of a major biodiversity, climate change, and education project.
Not far from my home lie the Farne Islands in Northumberland, northeast England, an internationally significant seabird breeding site hosting 100,000 puffins. The islands are one of my favorite places to visit. To capture a unique perspective, I had custom puffin decoys created and collaborated with local boat operator Billy Shiel. His son, Olly, took me out for early morning sessions, helping me immerse myself within the puffin rafts. The approach worked, allowing me to capture rare images of puffins in the North Sea, including this remarkable shot of a puffin perched atop a wave.
Protecting the waters surrounding these islands is vital for the survival of puffins and other seabirds. Recently, the UK implemented a ban on industrial sandeel fishing, a move aimed at balancing the needs of marine wildlife and the fishing industry. Over the next decade, we’ll discover whether this decision helps ease the challenges these remarkable birds face, particularly as they contend with rising sea temperatures caused by climate change."
Category Nature Of “De Lage Landen”: Runner-Up,
Category Other Animals: Highly Commended, "A Graceful Flight" By Litauszki Tibor
"An Antlion flies in the summer night over the Hungarian steppe. At the end of July, as evening falls, they begin their mating flight in masses. I wanted to capture this moment. To show the dynamics of their movement, I chose a long exposure time of zero point three seconds. I followed the antlion with a LED lamp, manually adjusting the focus on the lens. The flash flashed on the second curtain.
Thanks to the long exposure time and the LED lamp, the flapping of the wings can be seen. And finally, the flash froze the antlion. I spent a total of 10 evenings with them, taking over 10,000 pictures. But maybe only 10 turned out well. This is one of my favorites."
Category Nature Art: Category Winner, "Amino Acids Mimicking Nature" By Dirk Vermaire
"In the last five years I have been experimenting with growing crystals, using amongst others amino acids, and photographing them with the purpose of creating images that appeal to the imagination. This image, using alanine, glutamine, and N-acetyl L-cysteine, reminds me of strange sea anemones dancing in a ray of sunlight with little fish swimming around them.
Amino acids are the stuff of life, as they are the building blocks for the proteins in all living creatures. Proteins provide structure, regulate body processes, transport materials and do a host of other things without which life would be impossible. All this thanks to the 23 amino acids that life makes use of, of which I used three in the creation of this image.
Once the crystals have been prepared, I scan the crystals with the camera under cross-polarized light for interesting and appealing compositions. Some preparations show very regular patterns and may yield abstract images. Very irregular crystallization patterns offer a better chance of finding a more organic looking composition like the one in this photo. A crystal preparation is just like a landscape, you must walk through it and look at different orientations to find something of interest.
However, there are many preparations that are not interesting and then I clean the petri dish and start over again.
The crystals are made in a petri dish and are always translucent, but you can see the crystal patterns. However, if you want them to stand out, cross-polarized light is needed. To do that a led light is placed behind the crystals and a polarizing filter is placed before and after the crystals. By turning one of the polarizing filters the different crystal structures can be made visible. I used a polycarbonate plate between the crystals and the second polarizing filter to add more color to the image.
The image is stacked, as the petri dish in which the crystals are formed, is nearly never perfectly flat or parallel to the sensor, and the dof is extremely thin at 3x magnification and an aperture of 4."
Category Underwater: Runner-Up, "Love In The Deep" By Luca Luigi Mario Ghezzi
"The Adda River, which flows near my home, is the body of water I know best. I often go snorkeling here, trying to capture fish through my lens. One day, I decided to focus on the European catfish (Silurus glanis), an invasive and predatory species that has spread through the Lombard waters in recent decades and now thrives throughout the Po basin. These non-native species have a significant impact on local biodiversity, causing the decline of native species and disrupting the balance of ecosystems.
I went to an area known for the presence of these fish, even though they are difficult to spot during the day. That day, however, I was lucky: beneath a pile of logs deposited on the riverbed, I spotted the shape of a fish. As I submerged to try to photograph it, I was surprised to discover that there were two. The two European catfish seemed to be embracing tenderly, and the pile of logs formed a natural frame, creating an image reminiscent of a pair of newlyweds.
When I surfaced, I carefully reviewed the shots, hoping that at least one was well-lit and managed to capture the scene I had just witnessed on the muddy riverbed."
Category Human And Nature: Category Winner, "My Pet Tiger" By Aaron Gekoski
"For more than three years, I’ve been working on a documentary about our complex relationship with big cats, titled Dethroned. This journey has taken us around the world in an effort to understand how we have shifted from respecting and revering big cats to consuming and exploiting them.
One segment of the film focuses on the exotic pet trade. Fueled by social media, the trade in big cats is thriving in Pakistan, where owners clamor to possess rare and dangerous animals such as lions, leopards, and tigers. Some are imported from South Africa, while others are bred locally.
In a bid to understand what drives someone to keep a big cat as a pet, we met a big cat owner in Karachi who had a tiger cub named Zorro. Zorro was particularly timid and disliked attention. However, for about a minute, he sat still, eyes fixed on the camera, before quickly retreating under the sofa, allowing me to capture this image.
The combination of eye contact and his frightened expression, paired with the opulent surroundings where he seemed to blend in so seamlessly, created a striking and memorable image. The contrast to his natural jungle home couldn’t be starker.
When the cubs grow too large to keep at home, they are often moved to other facilities for the safety of their owners. While keeping a big cat as a pet may look ‘cool’ online, in reality, it poses a danger to both people and animals."
Category Black And White: Highly Commended, "Stray Birds" By Minghui Yuan
"At Wuhan’s East Lake, I often sit beneath the branches of this dragon jujube tree. The branches twist and meander upward in strange, beautiful shapes, adding a sense of abstraction and wonder to the scene. As I rest under the tree, I sometimes see one or two birds flying overhead. I waited patiently, hoping for the perfect moment to capture a larger group of birds soaring past. Perhaps my endless waiting paid off, as suddenly, a flock of migratory birds flew over these branches and vanished into the sky.
Life defies logic; it’s full of unexpected moments and beauty. To capture this scene, I used a super wide-angle lens. I held the camera with live view mode to enhance the visual extension effect and capture the full, sweeping view overhead."
Category Human And Nature: Runner-Up, "A Dangerous Addiction" By Lakshitha Karunarathna
"A Sri Lankan elephant scavenging at a waste site in the Eastern district of Ampara serves as a stark visual reminder of the dire consequences of improper waste management practices on an island that is home to about one-tenth of the world’s Asian elephant population. Revered symbols of strength and wisdom, elephants are reduced to foraging through hazardous rubbish, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable waste solutions. Elephants often visit garbage dumps not only for easy meals but also to find a substantial amount of starchy items that they enjoy once accustomed to the taste.
The chaotic and erratic handling of waste in Sri Lanka has resulted in serious and catastrophic environmental problems. Numerous verified accounts exist of elephant deaths caused by the ingestion of microplastics and polythene, which the animals mistake for food at disposal sites. Over the last decade, there has been a sharp increase in such cases, significantly impacting the survival of the Sri Lankan subspecies of elephants, which are classified as ‘Endangered.’ They are already experiencing a rapid population decline due to poaching for ivory, conflicts with humans over property and crop destruction, electrocutions from illegal fencing, and the pressures of an expanding human population demanding land.
I began documenting the adverse impacts of the massive waste sites in the Eastern Province on elephants approximately two years ago. The choice of subject is significant, as Sri Lanka is one of the most important habitats for Asian elephants. With more than 10% of the global Asian elephant population living in less than 2% of the known elephant range, Sri Lanka has the highest density of elephants among range countries.
In my photo-documentation efforts, I have utilized various techniques and equipment, including drones, action cameras, camera traps, remote triggers, and even simple mobile hides, allowing me to get close to the large herds of wild elephants that feast on fresh garbage almost every day. As a firm believer in the importance of photography in conservation, my ultimate goal is to capture the attention of authorities and the general public by publicizing my photo stories, thereby pressuring officials to adopt better waste management practices, beginning with relocating larger dumping sites away from significant forested areas."
Category Animals Portraits: Runner-Up, "Another Perspective" By Oscar Diez Martinez
"While photographing white-tailed eagles along Norway’s central coast near Flatanger, I noticed that herring gulls often flew close to the boat, unbothered by our presence. Their boldness was remarkable, they would even perch on my hat! Seizing the opportunity, I switched to a wide-angle lens and captured this unique shot while one perched confidently on my head, resulting in a striking and unconventional perspective."
Category Nature Of “De Lage Landen”: Highly Commended, "Deer In Golden Light" By Richard Guijt
"The Amsterdamse Waterleidingduinen, a nature reserve in the Netherlands, plays a vital role in purifying drinking water for the city of Amsterdam. This unique area is also home to a thriving population of European fallow deer (Dama dama). Living near this reserve allows me to visit frequently and explore its natural beauty.
On this particular morning, the reserve was shrouded in a hazy atmosphere, especially around the many small canals that wind through the landscape. As I wandered the area in search of subjects, I noticed a fallow deer standing still atop a dune. The deer’s motionless posture, combined with the misty surroundings, created a striking scene.
Carefully, I positioned myself to frame the deer without any visual distractions. At the same time, I aligned my shot to block the sun and diffract its light, enhancing the dreamy quality of the moment. The result was a serene image that encapsulates the tranquil beauty of this special reserve."
Category Mammals: Runner-Up, "The Path To Bath" By Lakshitha Karunarathna
"After being playful with mud and dust, a herd of Sri Lankan elephants walks towards a waterhole on their daily path. The darker elephant in the middle had just returned from a solo bath and decided to join the gang anyway, to return to the waterhole and have some fun again. I was mostly documenting the elephants’ disastrous relationship with uncontrolled garbage dumps in Sri Lanka’s Eastern province, and I noticed that at the end of each day, most of the elephants walk to the water holes, which are located near the fragmented forest blocks, where the elephants rest at night and during the day when the temperatures are too high.
Despite the fact that elephants hold the symbolic, cultural, and economic importance in Sri Lanka, a steep decline of this endangered sub-species of the Asian elephant family has been observed, particularly in the last decade. Poaching for ivory, conflicts with humans over the destruction of property and crops, electrocutions through illegal fencing, and irregular garbage dumps have all contributed to the threats in the existence of Sri Lankan elephants, but the greatest threat to their survival is an expanding human population and its demand for land.
Significant areas of elephant range are still being lost to development, with a number of irrigation and development projects, resulting in the conversion of more elephant ranges to irrigated agriculture and settlements."
Category Nature Of “De Lage Landen”: Category Winner, "Colorful Seagull" By Mathijs Frenken
"Nature can also be found in urban areas, especially if there is water and food to be found. There is no shortage of water in the Amsterdam canals. Opportunistic animals such as birds in particular make grateful use of all that water and the food scraps that people leave behind.
Birds in the city are generally a lot less shy than their counterparts in the countryside or in the woods. This makes them easier to approach and therefore easy to photograph. This black-headed gull swam back and forth in a canal Amsterdam in the hope of finding something tasty to eat. The reflection of a colorful billboard could be seen in the water surface. I hoped that the gull would swim through the reflection so that I could capture it among all those colors. After some patience, the gull did what I wanted and I was able to take this colorful photo."
Category Mammals: Highly Commended, "The Quest" By Laura Becker
"Near my home in the Jura Mountains of Switzerland, there is a small colony of ibex. They were reintroduced in the middle of the 20th century after ibex were hunted to extinction in the 19th century in Switzerland.
While in summer, the male ibex spend most of their time separately, hidden in the lower woodlands, with the beginning of winter, the rutting season starts. The bucks make their way up to the higher plateau where the females stay with their young. They often walk quite long distances in their excitement, through heavy snow, following the females’ scent. But when the weather conditions are too harsh, they tend to stay hidden in the steep walls and are hard to find.
On this particular day, the lonesome male made his way all around the rocky cirque in search of the herd, but unfortunately, he didn’t succeed.
I thought the picture with the lone ibex, small in the frame, allowed me to show the harsh conditions bucks face during their rutting season, which coincides with often scarce food sources and deep snow, making long treks quite a strenuous quest."
Category Nature Art: Runner-Up, "Fallen Angel" By Manuel Enrique González Carmona
"This photo was taken at the Tintillo River, a tributary of the Odiel River in the province of Huelva, Spain. A unique feature of this river is the terraced riverbed formations, known as stromatolites. From an aerial perspective, these formations reveal striking beauty, often leaving viewers wondering what they are seeing. All of this is the result of cyanobacteria activity.
The fallen tree visible here is a stone pine (Pinus pinea), a species that has survived for many years alongside the river’s extremely acidic waters, with a pH around 2.
Although I was familiar with this river, its difficult access had kept me from venturing close to its source. This time, I had my drone with me and saw a wonderful opportunity to fly it."
Category Plants And Fungi: Highly Commended, "Ghostly Beauty" By Theo Bosboom
"Welcome to the spooky but also incredibly beautiful world of the ermine moth (Yponomeutidae) and its caterpillars! In June 2023, a Google alert notified me of an explosion of willow ermine moth caterpillars in an area on the Waal near Boven-Leeuwen, not very far from my hometown Arnhem (the Netherlands). I went there the same evening and couldn’t believe what I saw: a gigantic old willow tree was completely wrapped in white silk, as well as some of the vegetation around it and a number of other willow trees nearby. In addition, it was crawling with caterpillars, millions of them.
The ermine moth is a small moth, common in the Netherlands and surrounding countries. The caterpillars of the butterfly live together in large numbers. They protect themselves from enemies such as birds and parasitic wasps by wrapping the trunks and branches of trees with white silk so that they can feed on the leaves on the inside undisturbed. The webs can be seen on various tree species such as apple trees and cardinal’s hat, but on willows in particular, the webs can be very extensive. Not without reason the work of the caterpillars is often compared to that of the well-known artist couple Christo, who wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin, countless other buildings and also trees with silk.
Pupation also takes place within the webs, after which the moths fly out and each go their own way. The tree is often eaten completely bare, but ultimately suffers no damage from the caterpillars. After 1 to 2 months the tree will have full leaves again. It is a wonderful example of successful teamwork in nature, a bit similar in that sense to for example the starling murmurations.
I had seen and photographed the work of the ermine moth before, but never on such an extensive scale. It was a marvelous sight of ghostly beauty."
Category Nature Of “De Lage Landen”: Highly Commended, "Early Morning Light" By Iris Otte
"In late spring, I set out with my bike and camera to visit my local patch, ‘Polder Arkemheen’, for a peaceful early morning in the field. The forecast called for thick fog and a stunning sunrise; the kind of mornings I cherish most out there.
This photo was taken at the start of my morning out. The scene was serene, with soft lighting and the sounds of birds filling the small nature reserve near my home.
A Black-Tailed Godwit perched on a wooden fence fairly close by, and I chose to capture the broader scene, aiming to show the beautiful atmosphere surrounding it. To me, this photo reflects the typical Dutch nature, a Godwit on a wooden fence, bathed in atmospheric light and a green polder landscape. I genuinely hope the endangered national bird of the Netherlands will flourish for many years to come."
Category Other Animals: Runner-Up, "March Of The Mussels" By Theo Bosboom
"A bed of mussels photographed in their natural habitat in the intertidal zone of Praia da Ursa, a spectacular beach on the Atlantic west coast of Portugal. Mussels are often found densely clustered together on rocks. Although mussels are firmly attached to the rocks and don’t move, they reminded me a bit of a marching army, with their shells resembling the shields of soldiers. With a little imagination, you might see a scene straight out of Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones.
I captured this image using a probelens (from Laowa), a long, thin macro wide-angle lens. I carefully positioned it just above the mussels, allowing me to show them very close and large in the frame while also including the stunning backdrop of Praia da Ursa.
Mussels face two significant dangers in their lives. The first is predation by birds or sea stars, and the second is being dislodged and washed away from their preferred habitat. They protect themselves from these threats by attaching to one another using byssal threads, forming extensive mats of mussels. This communal strategy means mussels are safer when surrounded by more of their kind.
I used focus stacking to enhance the depth of field."
Category Black And White: Highly Commended, "Natures Ballet" By Marvin Blome
"In the early hours of a misty autumn morning, I found myself enveloped in the tranquil silence of an unused section of a NATO military training site. The air was crisp, and a thin veil of fog covered the ground, creating an ethereal atmosphere. I waited patiently, my camera set on a tripod, hoping to catch a glimpse of the elusive stag known to roam these parts.
As the fog began to lift, I noticed movement in the distance, a murmuration of birds weaving synchronized patterns against the soft, foggy backdrop. In the midst of this natural spectacle, the majestic stag appeared, its antlers piercing through the mist as it stood still, almost as if in silent acknowledgment of the beauty around it. Including both the birds and the stag in one frame proved challenging, as the starlings moved unpredictably through the fog.
A lighthearted moment unfolded when a few starlings briefly landed on the head of one of the deer, creating an almost whimsical scene in the otherwise serene setting. Capturing this moment was no easy task. The low visibility and erratic flight of the birds made composition difficult. I had to adjust my camera settings quickly to capture both the motion of the birds and the stillness of the stag with clarity and sharpness. Patience and anticipation were essential, understanding the behavior of the wildlife and adapting to the shifting light made all the difference."
Category Landscape: Highly Commended, "Fogfall At Belchen" By André Schweizer
"The area where this picture was taken is close to where I live in the Swiss Jura. I always go to this location because there are various photo spots nearby to take great photos. It is also an excellent place to take photos of fog waves. Autumn and winter in particular are the ideal season to take fog pictures. However, ideal weather conditions must prevail for a fog wave to form. The upper limit of the fog, the temperature and the wind direction are key points, but the shape of the mountain ridge must also be right.
This morning in front of the Alpine chain, everything was just right and the first rays of sunshine also made the little snow on the trees in the foreground shine like gold. To show the flow of the fog, I took a long exposure of 4 seconds.
I often use fog as a design element to catch the viewer’s attention and make them take a closer look at the picture. Many more fog pictures can be seen on my homepage and I invite you to visit my website."
Category Other Animals: Highly Commended, "Shrinking World" By Wim Vooijs
"After heavy rain, I noticed that small pools had formed in the leaves of water lilies in a small pond. While photographing the leaves, a tiny tadpole swam into one of the water droplets resting on a leaf and began moving around inside it. After a few moments, it disappeared back into the pond to rejoin its many siblings.
The image was taken in a small pond located in parkland in Ede, The Netherlands.
For me, this scene symbolizes the threat of climate change and the shrinking of natural habitats. The leaf resembles a small planet floating in the vastness of the universe. It serves as a reminder that we cannot escape our responsibilities and must take care of our own planet. The tadpole in its tiny droplet represents the next generation, which will have to cope with the legacy of our actions.
The tadpole is a brown frog (Rana temporaria). I observed the tadpole swimming in the water droplet before it returned to the pond."
Category Animals Portraits: Highly Commended, "Taking Care Of The Male" By Antonio Liebana Navarro
"This image was captured in the heart of the Danum Valley in Borneo, at a scientific research station. I observed these hornbills perching early in the morning near fruit trees, spending considerable time grooming and tending to each other in an almost ritualistic manner. On the second day of seeing them in the same spot, I decided to bring my camera and focus on documenting their behavior.
White-faced hornbills are known for the strong bond between the male and female, which is reinforced through acts of affection. In this particular image, I chose to highlight the female as she gently preens the delicate feathers behind the male’s eyes; a touching act of care and tenderness that reflects the depth of their connection."
Category Underwater: Highly Commended, "Aeolus" By Andrea Michelutti
"The picture was taken in Puerto Galera (Mindoro Island, Philippines) in May 2023.
During a night dive, I encountered this magnificent Hairy Frogfish (Antennarius striatus).
Approaching it cautiously to avoid startling it, I decided to employ the ICM (Intentional Camera Movement) technique. I attached “Snooty”, the snoot adapter, to my strobe, reduced the shutter speed to 1/13 of a second, and aimed the snoot at the fish’s snout.
While shooting, I gently moved the camera, successfully freezing the snout while blurring the rest of the body, creating the illusion of the animal being carried by a breeze.
To capture this shot, I employed the ICM technique: I set a slow shutter speed and moved the camera during the exposure, while illuminating the fish’s snout with the snoot."
Category Plants And Fungi: Highly Commended, "Banded Pincer Weed" By David Maitland
"Banded pincer weed, Ceramium ciliatum, viewed under UV light to reveal hidden auto-fluorescing structure. Photo-stacking
The chlorophyll in the pincer weed fluoresces red – dead and dying cells are fluorescing yellow/orange. The weed is covered in a transparent slime in which are living a multitude of unicellular organisms such as diatoms, other algae and bacteria – all fluorescing as red dots.
Rocky shore, St. Andrews Bay, Fife Scotland."
Category Landscape: Category Winner, "Black Lava Beach" By Baard Næss
"In my photography job I’m lucky enough to travel extensively and one of my favorite areas to work is Iceland. Iceland is a volcanic island in the North Atlantic Ocean. With open countryside, sea, fjords, waterfalls, mountains, glaciers, green plains and volcanic activity, Iceland has a lot to offer in terms of landscape. When the sky is blue and sunny, I don’t take as many photos. But when it’s windy, snowing and so-called ‘bad’ weather, then it’s good photo weather for me.
The photo of Black Lava Beach was taken in January 2024. It was quite windy and the waves hit the land hard. Then it started snowing. I noticed interesting formations in the sand and took quite a few pictures of it. I had a drone with me but was a bit unsure about how safe it was to send it up in such snowy weather with strong winds. Luckily I took the chance. I had the drone adjusted so that I was satisfied with the composition. The camera pointed straight down and that helped quite a bit in terms of not getting snow on the lens.
I like to play with contrasts. The white snow against black lava beach inspired me. It gave a nice gray scale and structure in the sand. When I look at the picture, it shows a lot of what Iceland is, but in an abstract way. The snow has created a pattern that resembles mountains and valleys. Iceland has a lot of water and sea, and not least a lot of stormy weather.
I am very grateful and happy that the jury has seen potential in this picture. It’s a slightly 'different' landscape photo and perhaps a bit odd for some, but hopefully interesting and inspiring too."
Category Youth: Category Winner, "Brace!" By D’artagnan Sprengel
"I had been eager to photograph starfish for some time, inspired by stunning images I had seen online. One particular photo, taken at a local beach near my home, sparked my interest even more. When the low tide finally coincided with sunset, I seized the opportunity and headed to Port Waikato, New Zealand.
Arriving early, well before low tide, I spent over an hour searching but found only a few tiny rock pool dwellers. It wasn’t until the tide was completely out that I finally discovered what I had been looking for: Reef Starfish. Photographing them proved to be a challenge—not because they moved, but because every half-minute, a wave would roll in and temporarily submerge them.
I found myself running back and forth between waves, determined to capture the perfect shot (which I eventually did) while also trying to stay dry.
I decided to use a slow shutter speed of 1/40 to blur the wave as it came in. I didn’t use a tripod as it wouldn’t have been very practical or easy to set up and use in the current situation so the photo was taken handheld. It made it harder to capture a sharp image but it allowed me much more flexibility and creative freedom."
Category Plants And Fungi: Highly Commended, "Chaos Among The Snowflakes" By Iñaki Bolumburu
"The snow forecast that day was not very favorable: little precipitation and high altitudes. However, although the chances were slim, the possibility of being able to enjoy the first snow of the winter encouraged us to go up to the Sierra de Aralar (Navarra). The truth is that when we arrived we were surprised by the intensity of the storm: the first flakes of winter fell with force, covering in a short time the tops of the highest mountains.
Playing with a manual flash (it was what I had with me) I tried to reflect in my photograph the contrast between the first snowflakes and the shapes of the bare beech trees around, trying to enhance the feeling of cold by using the color temperature.
After multiple attempts (it was not easy for me to take the picture shooting the flash in manual and get the flakes to frame the shapes that had caught my attention) and after getting an image that was close to what I had in mind, we picked up the camera and continued our walk, enjoying the first snow of the winter."
Category Black And White: Highly Commended, "Crash" By Bence Máté
"My former English teacher, who had been following my career, informed me about an intriguing scene on his classroom window and asked if I might be interested in photographing it. When I saw it, I immediately called him, asking him to ensure that no cleaners disturbed the area. Unfortunately, I was abroad at the time, but I promised to visit as soon as I returned.
Later, I discovered what had happened: sparrow hawks had been chasing pigeons in the schoolyard, and in their frantic escape, some pigeons tried to fly through the double-insulated windows. The collision left dust from their plumage adhered to the glass, forming a haunting, ghostly outline of their final moments.
Each year, millions of birds lose their lives from collisions with glass in human structures. A solution to this problem is long overdue."
Category Black And White: Category Winner, "Cross To Bear" By Paul Goldstein
"I have watched the movement of wildebeest for many years, always fascinated by their herd mentality. The Great Migration is a journey of constant movement involving over a million ruminants; to think of it as just a series of river crossings misses the true scope, though the crossings are still a remarkable sight. It’s also perhaps the most photographed wildlife phenomenon on Earth, which makes originality a constant challenge.
While guiding along the Talek River, a tributary of the Mara River, I observed a large herd gathering on the southern bank. I wasn’t interested in simply capturing the scene with countless shots; I had envisioned this image for some time. The intense brightness posed a challenge, especially since I wanted a very slow shutter speed, a risky choice here.
As they charged across, I wedged my Canon firmly onto a beanbag and set it to a two-second delay. I used a polarizer, which was essential, and added a converter, not for reach, but solely to reduce the light and allow for a shutter speed longer than half a second.
I love using very slow shutter speeds; it reminds me of the anticipation of sending off film for processing. You can’t be certain what you’ll get, but you know the image will be unique, a critical advantage when capturing a widely documented event.
I took a series of shots; most didn’t work, but this one seemed to capture the feverish panic of the crossing. I’m grateful for that one animal that remained still, adding an anchor to the chaos. I’ve taken thousands of river shots before and since, but I’ve never come close to replicating this effect. I also realize that these in-camera effects don’t appeal to everyone and may even leave some indifferent, but wouldn’t it be boring if they did?
Everyone keeping still in the vehicle and a two second delay on the shutter was crucial, we all experimented that morning. The rest was down to the wildebeest."
Category Nature Art: Highly Commended, "Dragonfish" By Björn Nehrhoff Von Holderberg
"I went on a winter trip to Northern Norway at the beginning of 2024. Falling in love with the stunning region of Steigen, I rented a cottage right on the beach, with majestic mountains serving as a breathtaking backdrop, together with my wife.
We had the pleasure of experiencing the vast landscapes and incredible light conditions, which included magical northern lights and vibrant sunsets. We spent our days hiking, paddling, and of course photographing the beauty around us. The beaches near our cottage proved to be an unexpected highlight.
With the changing tides showing a height difference of about 3 meters, the exposed sand revealed new patterns every day. Each morning, we began by scouting the beach to see what treasures the sea had left behind. After a particularly stormy and windy night, with waves crashing onto the shore, the patterns were completely different from the previous days.
While exploring our favorite spot on the beach, I discovered an incredible sand formation that resembled a “Dragonfish.” The moment felt fleeting, as heavy raindrops started to fall, threatening to wash away the ephemeral artwork."
Category Nature Art: Highly Commended, "Evanescence" By Mauro Tronto
"When heavy snow begins to fall on Castelluccio, the landscape quickly transforms. The vast open spaces of the Pian Grande are gradually blanketed in white, creating a seamless, endless expanse. Snow covers every surface, evoking a sense of purity and continuity.
The sound of falling snow is soft and muted, almost a whisper, as every noise fades away, leaving space for absolute tranquility and a profound connection to nature. The air is crisp and clean, and breathing it feels like a privilege.
Visibility diminishes, creating an effect of isolation, as if you’re in a world apart, far from everything else. The surrounding mountains’ silhouettes blur, while trees and bushes bend under the snow’s weight, taking on new, intriguing shapes.
Experiencing a heavy snowfall in Castelluccio di Norcia feels like entering a world suspended in time, where nature’s beauty reveals both its strength and delicacy. It’s an experience that stays etched in memory, evoking deep wonder and serenity."
Category Youth: Highly Commended, "Followers" By Cameron Dather
"In 2021, my family and I traveled to Oak Island, North Carolina. This was not planned as a photography trip, but more of a simple family vacation to the beach. A storm was predicted to hit us later that night, so we took a walk down the coastline while the weather was still fine. We were able to enjoy watching pelicans fly over the ocean, trailing each other in perfect order. Every dip and turn that the leader took was replicated by his followers. I wasn’t planning on taking any photos, but with the stormy atmosphere, perfect cloudy sky, crashing ocean waves, and the pelicans flying in sync, the opportunity to capture the moment was unavoidable. I quickly grabbed the only camera I had with me, my iPhone, and took the photo before it was gone.
Eastern Brown Pelicans are fairly common throughout the east coast of The United States, but this was not always the case. Their entire population was nearly wiped out multiple times in the past century. Once due to fishermen, and the other due to pesticides. Around fifty years ago, there were less than a hundred Brown Pelicans remaining. Laws were later created that saved the pelicans’ lives, and their population has since grown to over 70,000. Knowing that they were nearly extinct makes the photo even more significant to me. It has helped me realize that I shouldn’t take for granted the things that make our world so curious."
Category Landscape: Runner-Up, "Glenmalure Waterfalls" By Ciaran Willmore
"Glenmalure in Co. Wicklow, Ireland, is a haven for waterfalls, many of which are hidden within its mountainside forests. Whenever I get the chance, I like to explore this area, especially after heavy rainfall, to see what I can discover.
On this particular day, it had been raining heavily all week, and it was still pouring when I set out in search of new waterfalls. I followed a river through one of my favorite forest areas, hoping to come across something that caught my eye. The river led me slightly off the beaten track, and given the weather conditions, it wasn’t easy to follow in certain sections.
I paused at several spots along the way to take pictures, but it was discovering this small group of waterfalls that made the journey worthwhile. The autumn leaves decorated the scene, and the river’s high-water level imbued it with energy. I used a slow shutter speed to capture the motion of the waterfalls. I also noticed a small pool beside one of the falls, where the swirling water created a perfect pattern, providing an ideal foreground for my composition.
Behind the waterfalls, an opening in the canopy allowed light to filter through, creating an atmosphere and mood that perfectly captured the beauty and mystique of these Glenmalure waterfalls."
Category Birds: Category Winner, "Golden Eye" By Luca Lorenz
"Attracted by the fascinating birdlife and the desire to photograph it in an artistic and emotional way, I spent one week in the Camargue. The sun was at its highest point of the day and it was very hot, around 40 degrees in the shade, when I photographed a group of flamingos in a reed bed, filtering the tiniest animals out of the water. Under these harsh light conditions, I concentrated on minimalist images. I had an image idea in my head for some time and the sun was just perfect for it.
I photographed one with a strong overexposure so that only the darkest parts of the almost white feathered flamingo remained visible. This allowed me to draw all the attention to the flamingo’s golden eye and the underside of its elegant neck, which was in shadow as the sun was shining directly from above."
Category Youth: Highly Commended, "Lonely" By Angelina Widmann
"There is a mute swan colony at Jägersee that I often visit, particularly in winter. The lake’s biodiversity is limited, so I usually focus on photographing the swans. Being a mountain lake, Jägersee is frequently blanketed in snow, as it was on this visit. Initially, I used a telephoto lens to capture images of the lone swan visible that day. While the photos turned out well, they lacked a certain vibrancy. I then switched to a portrait lens with an open aperture to capture the icy landscape and freeze the motion of the falling snowflakes. The resulting image is very atmospheric and recreates the atmospheric cold of the day."
Category Youth: Highly Commended, "Lost" By Ismael Domínguez
"One morning we decided to go to the reservoir early to take photos of the sunrise with the osprey. When we saw it we realized that there were herons too, but when we revealed it at home, we saw that on one of the highest twigs was the kingfisher. The eagle usually perches most of the time to hunt just like the kingfisher."
Category Nature Art: Highly Commended, "Melancholia" By Mario Suárez
"Foggy days are always a perfect excuse to head to the mountains, and when they arrive during autumn, it’s almost a must. The combination of autumn colors from the beech leaves, the lichens, and the mist is simply breathtaking. I overexposed by three stops to achieve a painterly effect.
This photo was taken in the Picos de Europa National Park in northern Spain. The Picos de Europa (‘Peaks of Europe’) are a mountain range located 20 km inland from Spain’s northern coast, spanning the Autonomous Communities of Asturias, Cantabria, and Castile and León. A widely accepted theory is that these peaks were the first sight of Europe for ships arriving from the Americas."
Category Nature Of “De Lage Landen”: Highly Commended, "Mystical Mushroom" By Mathijs Frenken
"Fall is my favorite season because of the beautiful fall colors and the mushrooms that appear everywhere at this time of year. Most mushrooms grow in the forest and that is where I found this beautiful mushroom. I positioned myself so that the light of the rising sun was shining through the cap of the mushroom.
By using a blue-white balance, the gills are blue in color and the warm color of the rising sun between the gills stands out more. Using my ultra macro lens I was able to get really close and take this abstract photo of the gills of the mushroom. I did not use a special technique."
Category Plants And Fungi: Runner-Up, "Old And Wise Surrounded By Treefield And Melting Snow" By Jarno Artika
"The transformation of forests, in particular, has captivated my mind for a long time. I have been monitoring the state of forests, tree plantations, logging, and the decline in biodiversity. The signs of the climate warming and climate change are also one concern to document, as Finland’s climate is warming significantly faster than the global average. Finnish forests are beginning to resemble monoculture tree plantations, and finding diverse, multi-aged forests is becoming increasingly difficult, mainly possible in nature reserves and national parks.
This ancient pine tree grows amidst a mature pine forest on one of the most beautiful ridges and ridge roads in North Karelia, in Kontiovaara. And just this year, there are plans for logging operations in this unique landscape.
I often photograph from a bird’s-eye view with a drone. It allows for the detection of specific features within the larger landscape, revealing the tree within the forest.
In this image, I particularly appreciate the story it tells: the trees, all of the same age, that have missed their mark. Only the Ancient wise tree has found the core. In the photo the cloudy weather reflects the current prevailing winter conditions, with the sun rarely shining during winter and the amount of winter rain- and snowfall is rising. The melting snow from the bases of trees tells about the early spring and faster and faster snow melting. This is causing higher floods.
I thank the jury for highlighting these important observations and concerns about forests, climate, and biodiversity."
Category Birds: Highly Commended, "Rosey Flamingos" By Thomas Vijayan
"During the rainy season, the Rift Valley transforms into a mesmerizing spectacle as flamingos grace the landscape with their elegant presence. Their long legs, graceful necks, and striking pink feathers create a vivid contrast against the earth, which takes on a rosy hue from the reflections of the sky and water.
Witnessing these magnificent birds in flight feels like attending a nature’s beauty pageant, where every movement and pattern is a testament to the artistry of the natural world.
In this particular frame, I was fortunate to capture a breathtaking moment where the flamingos soar across the landscape, their delicate pink hues harmonizing with the soft, rosy tones of the earth below. The image reflects the splendid variety of patterns and colors that emerged as I spent time observing and photographing these stunning creatures.
Each shot was a chance to capture the unique interplay of their vibrant plumage and the surrounding environment, but this photograph stands out as one of the most captivating from my collection. It beautifully encapsulates the fleeting elegance of these incredible birds and the ephemeral beauty of their habitat."
Category Landscape: Highly Commended, "Snowstorm" By Andres Miguel Dominguez
"It was my first and only trip to Iceland. My goal was to take pictures of landscapes and, if possible, also of Arctic wildlife. Although it was February, the first two days were sunny, and there was hardly any snow on the landscape. However, everything changed, and the heaviest snowfall in Iceland in the last 25 years fell. Traveling by off-road vehicle was very difficult. I saw about 20 cars wrecked on the way. Nevertheless, I decided to travel about 200 kilometers from the west to the great glacial lake Jorkursalon.
The weather, although cloudy at first, allowed me to photograph some birds and seals. Within minutes, it began to snow in an unimaginable way. I took advantage of the situation to recreate myself by taking pictures of that impressive place. I decided to use a very soft flash to lighten the snowflakes that were closest to the camera. The wind was strong; I even had a layer of ice forming on my back on the windbreaker.
The scene called for it, as I saw potential in these photographs documenting the power of nature. About 30 minutes later, the sun even came out again. I would have spent several hours taking more photos, but nature rules. Although I was shooting landscape images, I chose to use burst shooting because of the diversity of shapes that snow takes using an open aperture with the use of flash."
Category Plants And Fungi: Category Winner, "Ocean Dance" By Junqi Peng
"Giant Kelp (Macrocystis pyrifera), one of the foundation species in temperate water ecosystems, can grow to an average height of 30 meters (100 feet) and up to 53 meters (175 feet) in ideal conditions. When grouped, it creates towering underwater forests, vibrant marine habitats, and one of the world’s most productive and dynamic ecosystems. Giant kelp forests are found in various water zones, including the Eastern Pacific Coast (from Alaska and Canada to the waters off Baja California), as well as the temperate coasts of South America, New Zealand, and Australia.
Since 2014, the North Coast has experienced an unprecedented collapse of giant kelp forests due to marine heatwaves. While recovery efforts are underway, these forests have not yet returned to their pre-2014 levels. As a diver in California, I am always captivated by the beauty of the kelp formations and their movement in the water, intensified by surging currents. My goal has been to illustrate the artistic side of this underwater environment and to advocate for the protection and restoration of giant kelp forests in California and worldwide. After various experiments, I found that long-exposure photography perfectly captures the strength and dynamic essence of giant kelp.
However, realizing this idea took nearly a year. To achieve the long-exposure effect with an ideal background, the density of the kelp, the intensity of the surge, and the ambient light all needed to be optimal. This effect was ultimately achieved on a late summer afternoon (around 5:30 PM) at a depth of 10 meters (33 feet) in the Channel Islands. I positioned two strobes above my camera, angled downward, to illuminate backscatter particles like stardust. I was thrilled with the final outcome."
Category Underwater: Highly Commended, "In Ambush" By Pietro Formis
"This is the face of a Mediterranean Monkfish (Lophius piscatorius). I found this beautiful fish resting on a rocky wall at about 15 meters depth. This fish is an ambush predator, perfectly camouflaged with the environment. It uses a fleshy appendage on the first ray of its dorsal fins, which resembles a small fish, to attract its prey.
This picture was taken in Rabac, Croatia, Adriatic Sea.
This picture is part of a series on ambush predators. I used a technique involving slow shutter speed and deliberate camera movement to obtain a blurred image, combined with flash lighting to create a perfectly still and sharp image overlay. This is a single shot with slow shutter speed using natural light and artificial light."
