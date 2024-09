Why Do We Like Jokes Made in Poor Taste So Much?

Call them low-brow, cheesy, or simply made in poor taste jokes, it all means the same—a joke that is so obvious, so painfully dad-like, that we cannot contain ourselves from laughing at its stupidity.

And that is all well and fine! For one, these made in poor taste funny jokes are excellent in relieving any and all tension that might arise from the topic they discuss or the situation they are shared in. And if a dash of silliness can do that, then why the heck not?

Also, jokes made in poor taste can be excellent as a bonding agent in social situations. After all, stripping down the guards with a silly joke not only makes other people laugh but also gives them a chance to bond over something as equals. Be as it may, even those with a penchant for sophisticated jokes will find something relatable in these down-to-earth gags.

Lastly, these made in poor taste funny posts that you see on our list are, first and foremost, all about good-natured humor, and we bet every one of us can do with a bit more of that in our lives!