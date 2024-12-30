Mom Reacts To Viral Christmas Photos Of Son In Different Pajamas Than Half-Siblings

ADVERTISEMENT

An adorable portrait of a family’s Christmas photoshoot has received a not-so-adorable reaction due to a simple clothing miscommunication.

5-year-old Trü, his father, stepmother, and two siblings posed together as they celebrated the holiday season, each wearing matching pajama sets, except for the former—who instead sported a navy color versus the simple green the others were wearing.

A family Christmas photoshoot sparked mixed reactions due to 5 year old boy's mismatched pajamas.

The boy's mother Taylor was not informed of the Christmas photoshoot beforehand and explained the situation on TikTok.

The father claimed the pajamas were just out of stock, but Taylor didn't think this was a valid reason.

Since its posting on social media, the entire shoot has become a “controversial topic” for what looked to be a little kid “left out” in a family photo. Now, the boy’s mother has finally cleared the air on the situation.

A little boy went viral for his outfit choices during a family Christmas portrait, and the mother has spoken out regarding what happened

Image credits: Da Real Słim

Things started on the big day when Trü’s stepmother, Riya Lee, shared the photos on Facebook on December 25 and was promptly accused of leaving the 5-year-old out.

She denied these claims, saying that the boy’s father was unable to find matching pajamas whilst the rest of the family had already arranged their fits. Though she wasn’t comfortable with Trü being the odd one out, “it was too late because our shoot was literally mins away.”

Stay-at-home mother and nursing student Taylor responded to the virality of her son’s different pajama set on TikTok, outlining the exact timeline and how she was kept in the dark for nearly all of it.

Image credits: Da Real Słim

Trü’s father, who is not currently in a relationship with Taylor, texted her on December 19, inquiring about their son’s school schedule and saying that he planned to pick him up.

“He wasn’t supposed to have him, he voluntarily texted me and asked could he get my kid,” she said, referring to the fact that “Dad” had already spent time with Trü the weekend prior.

The stepmother claimed the tight schedule prevented the family from matching

Image credits: craveslim

While he communicated that it was probably best for their 5-year-old to get his hair done, he had never mentioned any plans of bringing him in for a photoshoot that reportedly took place on December 21.

Then, according to Taylor, at 12:16pm on Christmas Day, “Dad sends me their Christmas pictures.”

It was cute, she admitted, but also strange that her son was wearing a different pajama set from everyone else.

After confronting Trü’s father about the mismatched clothing, he said it was simply because they were “out of stock”—but that wasn’t a good enough reason for Taylor.

Image credits: Riya Lee

“I said, ‘I feel like that was dead wrong.’ He never responded,” she explained.

It didn’t take long for the stay-at-home mother to jump to social media to see if other viewers felt the same way.

“He literally is wearing the pajamas I sent with him for the weekend not even new pjs,” she wrote, adding that the attire was meant for sleeping—not professional portrait photographs.

In a second TikTok video, Taylor reiterated how Trü was “never part of the plan,” and felt as if the father should have left him with her to avoid the entire altercation, first reported by People.

It was “dead wrong,” according to Taylor

Image credits: craveslim

However, the blame, in Taylor’s eyes, all fell on Dad’s shoulders.

“I never pointed a finger at [the girlfriend], but once my post started getting a lot of views and stuff, that’s when she made her post, and she felt like I was attacking her, but I never attacked her. The internet blamed her. Let’s just get that straight.”

She added, “I’ve always blamed Dad from jump.”

Image credits: Riya Lee

Viewer reactions consisted of many different opinions, including netizens who didn’t believe the small mishap was something to fuss about.

“I think it’s kinda cute that he’s announcing (in the middle) ‘The Christmas Crew.’ If the adults didn’t make a big deal about it the child wouldn’t even think anything of it,” read a comment.

“I think the little guy balances this photo so well,” agreed another. “He is the focal point. Everyone looks HAPPY. Case closed.”

The discourse was blown out of proportion for such a small problem, according to readers

Image credits: Da Real Słim

Others, however, took Taylor’s side when it came to blaming Trü’s father.

One person said, “Dad knew the day of the photos and asked for his son. Dad should have brought two new sets of pjs. Two kids coordinating with the rest.”

“Hey dad way to make your son feel excluded and insignificant… with that move you changed how your son looks at you… and probably how he sees himself,” accused someone else.

“He stands out and brings the picture together perfectly!” read one of the comments

