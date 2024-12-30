Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Reacts To Viral Christmas Photos Of Son In Different Pajamas Than Half-Siblings
Family, News

An adorable portrait of a family’s Christmas photoshoot has received a not-so-adorable reaction due to a simple clothing miscommunication.

5-year-old Trü, his father, stepmother, and two siblings posed together as they celebrated the holiday season, each wearing matching pajama sets, except for the former—who instead sported a navy color versus the simple green the others were wearing.

Highlights
  • A family Christmas photoshoot sparked mixed reactions due to 5 year old boy's mismatched pajamas.
  • The boy's mother Taylor was not informed of the Christmas photoshoot beforehand and explained the situation on TikTok.
  • The father claimed the pajamas were just out of stock, but Taylor didn't think this was a valid reason.

Since its posting on social media, the entire shoot has become a “controversial topic” for what looked to be a little kid “left out” in a family photo. Now, the boy’s mother has finally cleared the air on the situation.

RELATED:

    A little boy went viral for his outfit choices during a family Christmas portrait, and the mother has spoken out regarding what happened

    Mother poses with son wearing matching tie-dye outfits, responding to Christmas pyjamas controversy.

    Image credits: Da Real Słim

    Things started on the big day when Trü’s stepmother, Riya Lee, shared the photos on Facebook on December 25 and was promptly accused of leaving the 5-year-old out.

    She denied these claims, saying that the boy’s father was unable to find matching pajamas whilst the rest of the family had already arranged their fits. Though she wasn’t comfortable with Trü being the odd one out, “it was too late because our shoot was literally mins away.”

    Stay-at-home mother and nursing student Taylor responded to the virality of her son’s different pajama set on TikTok, outlining the exact timeline and how she was kept in the dark for nearly all of it.

    Children in Christmas setting, one wearing different pyjamas, capturing family moment amid pyjama choice discussion.

    Image credits: Da Real Słim

    Trü’s father, who is not currently in a relationship with Taylor, texted her on December 19, inquiring about their son’s school schedule and saying that he planned to pick him up.

    “He wasn’t supposed to have him, he voluntarily texted me and asked could he get my kid,” she said, referring to the fact that “Dad” had already spent time with Trü the weekend prior.

    The stepmother claimed the tight schedule prevented the family from matching

    Woman reacts to son wearing different pyjamas in Christmas family photos, addressing controversy with a statement.

    Image credits: craveslim

    While he communicated that it was probably best for their 5-year-old to get his hair done, he had never mentioned any plans of bringing him in for a photoshoot that reportedly took place on December 21.

    Then, according to Taylor, at 12:16pm on Christmas Day, “Dad sends me their Christmas pictures.” 

    It was cute, she admitted, but also strange that her son was wearing a different pajama set from everyone else. 

    After confronting Trü’s father about the mismatched clothing, he said it was simply because they were “out of stock”—but that wasn’t a good enough reason for Taylor.

    Family in green pajamas with son wearing different Christmas pajamas sitting in front of a decorated tree.

    Image credits: Riya Lee

    @craveslim Story Time on the controversial Christmas Topic about the family matching pj pictures . HEY IM THE KIDS MOM🙋🏽‍♀️ #christmas #matchingpjs #stepparent #stepmom #pajamas ♬ original sound – Slim | Nursing Student | SAHM

    “I said, ‘I feel like that was dead wrong.’ He never responded,” she explained.

    It didn’t take long for the stay-at-home mother to jump to social media to see if other viewers felt the same way.

    “He literally is wearing the pajamas I sent with him for the weekend not even new pjs,” she wrote, adding that the attire was meant for sleeping—not professional portrait photographs.

    In a second TikTok video, Taylor reiterated how Trü was “never part of the plan,” and felt as if the father should have left him with her to avoid the entire altercation, first reported by People

    It was “dead wrong,” according to Taylor

    Woman wearing glasses and beanie responding to son’s Christmas pyjamas controversy.

    Image credits: craveslim

    However, the blame, in Taylor’s eyes, all fell on Dad’s shoulders. 

    “I never pointed a finger at [the girlfriend], but once my post started getting a lot of views and stuff, that’s when she made her post, and she felt like I was attacking her, but I never attacked her. The internet blamed her. Let’s just get that straight.”

    She added, “I’ve always blamed Dad from jump.”

    Family in matching pajamas, mother responds to son's different outfit, sparking Christmas photo controversy.

    Image credits: Riya Lee

    Viewer reactions consisted of many different opinions, including netizens who didn’t believe the small mishap was something to fuss about.

    “I think it’s kinda cute that he’s announcing (in the middle) ‘The Christmas Crew.’ If the adults didn’t make a big deal about it the child wouldn’t even think anything of it,” read a comment.

    “I think the little guy balances this photo so well,” agreed another. “He is the focal point. Everyone looks HAPPY. Case closed.”

    The discourse was blown out of proportion for such a small problem, according to readers

    Child in Christmas pajamas at a Letters to Santa box, highlighting the son's unique attire in family photo.

    Image credits: Da Real Słim

    @craveslim PT.2 Controversial Christmas Topic about the family matching pj pictures FROM MOM🙋🏽‍♀️ #christmas #matchingpjs #storytime #bm #stepparent ♬ original sound – Slim | Nursing Student | SAHM

    Others, however, took Taylor’s side when it came to blaming Trü’s father.

    One person said, “Dad knew the day of the photos and asked for his son. Dad should have brought two new sets of pjs. Two kids coordinating with the rest.” 

    “Hey dad way to make your son feel excluded and insignificant… with that move you changed how your son looks at you… and probably how he sees himself,” accused someone else.

    “He stands out and brings the picture together perfectly!” read one of the comments

    Comment on son wearing different pajamas; positive response amid Christmas family photo controversy.

    Comment discussing son's different pyjamas in Christmas family photo controversy.

    Text of Shalena Broaster commenting on son's pyjamas in Christmas family photo controversy.

    Facebook comment questioning anger towards stepmom in pyjamas controversy during Christmas family photos.

    Comment discussing a mother’s response to the son wearing different pajamas in Christmas photos controversy.

    Comment on communication in pyjamas controversy response.

    Comment praising son's unique pyjamas in Christmas family photo amid controversy.

    Comment text discussing family photo controversy over son's different pajamas.

    May Manzano's comment with a purple heart emoji about standing out, related to wearing different pyjamas for Christmas photos.

    Comment discussing inclusivity in Christmas family photos, emphasizing the need for all children to be included.

    Comment about a son wearing different pajamas in Christmas family photos controversy, expressing a positive perspective.

    Comment by Joselyn Medina discussing son wearing different pajamas in Christmas family photos controversy.

    Comment from a mother addressing son wearing different pyjamas for Christmas family photos controversy.

    Comment questioning why not matching pajamas were worn, highlighting controversy in family photo.

    Comment by Maurice Terry discussing son wearing different pyjamas in Christmas family photos controversy.

    Social media comment about a mother responding to son wearing different pyjamas in Christmas family photos.

    Social media post about a mother responding to her son wearing different pajamas in Christmas family photos.

    Comment on son's different Christmas pyjamas; mother responds to family photos controversy.

    Comment on a son wearing different pajamas controversy during Christmas family photos.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    bobbykohtala avatar
    Bobby
    Bobby
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like mom just WANTS to be offended about something tbh. Childish trash.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    karenkrause avatar
    Karen Krause
    Karen Krause
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have thought it cute if I hadn't known the story behind the pictures. He stands out in a good way for the pictures. He's leading the Christmas Crew. The others are now background.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My my, storm in a teacup. In future don't post pictures on socials. Personally I really don't like the idea of children's pictures posted for any random eejit to comment on.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
