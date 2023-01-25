Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn’t Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Content creator Allison Delperdang turned to TikTok to ask a question that just wouldn’t leave her alone: how often are adults washing their pajamas?

And judging from the attention her video has received, it’s a more relevant topic than might sound at first. In just a few weeks it has already racked up over 1,5 million views and has received nearly 7,000 comments.

The ongoing debate on this automatic part of people’s everyday routine serves as a reminder that the word ‘normal’ can mean different things to different people, so we thought it would be interesting to explore it!

More info: TikTok

If you need proof that the term ‘normal’ is relevant, Allison Delperdang has you covered

Image credits: allisondelperdang

The woman asked TikTok users how many times they wear their pajamas before washing them

“I need to know if people wear pajamas multiple nights in a row. When I was younger, my parents always made us wear pajamas more than like, multiple nights in a row because they weren’t dirty. And I still do that as an adult. I’ve worn these three nights in a row.”

Image credits: allisondelperdang

“So I need to know if as adults we’re still doing that or should I be literally making dirty clothes every single night? Are we wearing pajamas multiple nights or what’s the situation?”

mage credits: allisondelperdang

And regardless of how you would answer, there are plenty of people who think you’re doing it wrong

Image credits: korneevamaha (not the actual photo)

Allison’s video has been viewed over 1.5 million times

And while most people seem to be reusing their pajamas before tossing them into the laundry basket

Some think it’s gross and sleep in fresh clothes every night

Allison also started a similar discussion on towels

Image credits: allisondelperdang

“We’re gonna get into bedsheets another time, but I was wondering about towels in people’s comments. So, same thing. When I was younger, my parents always had us reuse towels because when we used them out of the shower, we were clean. So they never had us put our towel in the dirty clothes after using it one time. So now I’m curious if that’s a standard thing or what everyone does?”

And it’s just as dividing

You have people who use towels multiple times before grabbing new ones

And those who rotate them daily