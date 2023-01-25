Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn’t Wash Pajamas After Every Wear
Rokas Laurinavičius and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Content creator Allison Delperdang turned to TikTok to ask a question that just wouldn’t leave her alone: how often are adults washing their pajamas?

And judging from the attention her video has received, it’s a more relevant topic than might sound at first. In just a few weeks it has already racked up over 1,5 million views and has received nearly 7,000 comments.

The ongoing debate on this automatic part of people’s everyday routine serves as a reminder that the word ‘normal’ can mean different things to different people, so we thought it would be interesting to explore it!

More info: TikTok

If you need proof that the term ‘normal’ is relevant, Allison Delperdang has you covered

The woman asked TikTok users how many times they wear their pajamas before washing them

“I need to know if people wear pajamas multiple nights in a row. When I was younger, my parents always made us wear pajamas more than like, multiple nights in a row because they weren’t dirty. And I still do that as an adult. I’ve worn these three nights in a row.”

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

“So I need to know if as adults we’re still doing that or should I be literally making dirty clothes every single night? Are we wearing pajamas multiple nights or what’s the situation?”

And regardless of how you would answer, there are plenty of people who think you’re doing it wrong

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Allison’s video has been viewed over 1.5 million times

And while most people seem to be reusing their pajamas before tossing them into the laundry basket

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Some think it’s gross and sleep in fresh clothes every night

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Allison also started a similar discussion on towels

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

“We’re gonna get into bedsheets another time, but I was wondering about towels in people’s comments. So, same thing. When I was younger, my parents always had us reuse towels because when we used them out of the shower, we were clean. So they never had us put our towel in the dirty clothes after using it one time. So now I’m curious if that’s a standard thing or what everyone does?”

And it’s just as dividing

You have people who use towels multiple times before grabbing new ones

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

And those who rotate them daily

Woman Sparks Heated Discussion By Admitting She Doesn't Wash Pajamas After Every Wear

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Richard Ross
Richard Ross
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do wish tiktok would hurry up and die out 🤔

7
7points
reply
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wtf I wear my pjs for like 1 month straight...

5
5points
reply
Valerie Lessard
Valerie Lessard
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right? Unless you sweat profusely and don't shower who the hell is washing them daily? What a waste of water

7
7points
reply
Load More Replies...
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really? It’s come to this? This TikTok garbage needs to go.

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
