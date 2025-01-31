These 15 Genius Creations Just Won The European Product Design Award 2024
Great design is more than aesthetics—it shapes the way we live, interact, and experience the world. The European Product Design Award (EPDA) stands as a prestigious platform, recognizing the most forward-thinking and innovative product designs that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality. The 2024 edition has once again spotlighted outstanding projects across various categories, celebrating both professional designers and emerging talents.
From cutting-edge technology to everyday essentials reimagined, this year’s winning designs showcase the incredible power of innovation. The EPDA not only honors exceptional craftsmanship but also provides a valuable opportunity for designers—both established and aspiring—to gain international recognition. Whether you are an industry leader or a student eager to make your mark, this award is your gateway to a global stage where originality and ingenuity are truly celebrated.
"Chaise Fly" By Fernanda Marques
Top Design Winner in HOME (Household Products)/Home Furniture: Living room
The lightness of a leaf that has just come loose from one of the branches of a majestic Amazonian tree and is now resting, peacefully, amidst the silence of the forest, on two rocks with rounded contours. Now think of a chaise a solid and elegant piece of furniture, ready to take on a prominent position in the design of the living room, entrance hall and even the bedroom.
The idea of making furniture a vehicle capable of communicating the urgent need to preserve our forests was the starting point of this project. Fly, aims, above all, to convey a a feeling of lightness.
"Serpent Brings Fortune" By Kuang Zeng,dong Meng
Winner in FAMILIES & KIDS/Clothing: Casualwear
The "Serpent's Fortune" series of clothing includes sweaters, jacket suits, and Tang-style coats, with "joy" and traditional Eastern auspicious culture at its core, integrating modern design techniques and childlike aesthetics. Each piece is distinctive, incorporating the symbolic meanings of wealth, courage, wisdom, and longevity associated with the "snake," showcasing the zodiac aesthetics through various crafts and design details.
"Nook Hill Perfume" By Yohei Oki
Winner in PACKAGING DESIGN/Beauty Packaging: Perfume & Fragrances
NOOK HILL, a perfume brand established in 2024, which is also an art laboratory of olfactory, landscape, and emotion
The bottle design is inspired by the deformation of the hand's grip on a perfume bottle, incorporating the human form to create an intimate-feeling container. With a capacity of 52ml, the uniquely shaped bottle changes its lines with different viewing angles, expressing artistry while ensuring a comfortable grip. The cap uses a magnetic mechanism made from high-density aluminum alloy with a plating and aging process to simulate a sophisticated handcrafted texture.
"Moon Fire Basket & Grill" By Höfats Gmbh
Top Design Winner in OUTDOOR/Outdoor Equipment: Fire Pits & Baskets
The black moon of fire art enchants with its wood gasification technology, which ignites a breathtakingly smokeless fire and creates an inspiring sea of flames when the flames from the primary and secondary combustion merge just below the opening to form a warming unit. The black steel bowl sits securely on either the low cast iron foot or elevated stainless steel foot and offers the best view of the blazing fire, which burns continuously for up to two hours when using pellets, making MOON the most environmentally friendly fire basket and the ideal companion even in urban environments.
"Lili Collection" By Frederik Degreve
Winner in HOME (Household Products)/Other Home Interior Products and Accessories
The lili collection, designed by Frederik Degreve, embodies the essence of natural beauty and craftsmanship. Inspired by the elegant form of the lily, the collection features organic, sculpted wooden table legs that evoke the delicate curves of a flower in bloom. Each piece is a harmonious blend of functionality and artistry, meticulously handcrafted by the master artisans of Callens&Barbez in Belgium. The Lili collection is a celebration of nature's grace, translated into timeless design.
"Icetubs Probath" By Chiel Kraai & Laurens Diels
Top Design Winner in HOBBY & SPORTS/Other Hobby & Sports Product Designs
Let’s go Pro with the ProBath!
Building on the succes of our IceBath and IceBarrel, we’ve created a commercial grade ice bath that meets the demands of high-traffic environments.
Designed to handle over 100 users per day, the Probath features a powerfull engine and advanced filtration system, including a UV filter, to ensure the cleanest and freshest water for your members.
Experience the ultimate in professional cold therapy with ProBath, where innovation meets performance.
"Redesign Design | Make The Cut" By Eva Korae
Winner in ECO DESIGN/Sustainable: Work & Office Products
In this corporate gift product line the design process was treated as an opportunity to explore sustainable modes of creation. A series of prototypes were made, each presenting a case study for practitioners of slow making and circular economy. Items made with reclaimed wood from modernist demolition sites, construction beam off-cuts and discarded wine barrels, find their way onto corporate desks. Each product, inspired by the university logo, triggers a new set of social commentary regarding aesthetics and perceptions of making, leading towards a practicitioners’ guide for sustainable making.
"Lord Fireplace" By Zhibo Weng
Top Design Winner in HOME (Household Products)/Home Furniture: Other Products
This fireplace boasts a dual-color treatment on its exterior and interior. The black interior wall accentuates the vibrant dance of flames, evoking a cozy and artistic ambience. Its exterior is available in various color options, harmoniously complementing any home decor and catering to individual aesthetic preferences. Functionally, its 95% ethyl alcohol fuel source ensures clean and non-toxic combustion, demonstrating a commitment to eco-friendly principles. It also eliminates the need for smoke exhaust piping, simplifying relocation and adapting to diverse scenarios.
"Flamingo High-Speed River Passenger Boat" By Albert Nazarov
Top Design Winner in AUTOMOTIVE & TRANSPORT/Mass Transportation: Passenger Ships
The FLAMINGO project passenger high-speed vessel provides transport service on small rivers. The vessel's draft is only 0.5 m, which allows it to be used in the shallowest waters. FLAMINGO can approach unequipped shores and disembark passengers, i.e. no expensive berths are needed. The vessel's propulsion system is a water jet. Passengers on the vessel have access to a spacious saloon with armchairs, a toilet, shelves and racks for luggage, a platform for transporting bicycles, and a place for transporting people with limited mobility. The craft is built in composite.
"Dupree: Airline Carry-In Pet Car Seat" By Tavo Pets
Winner in PETS/Pet Supplies: Safety
An impact-tested pet car seat and airline-compliant pet carry-on that elevates your furry friend’s travel safety from the road to the sky and back home.
We’ve combined decades of innovative product development, premium craftsmanship, and advanced impact testing to bring you industry-changing pet car seats that are evaluated against United Nations ECE child restraint safety criteria.
"Marigold" By Kwan Ho Lee, Yi-Teng Shih
Winner in OUTDOOR/Outdoor Equipment: Other Designs
"Marigold" Playground concept integrates sustainable design with child safety. Inspired by the mosquito-repelling properties of marigold plants, this playground features built-in mosquito control using kinetic energy. Specially designed stairs and slides convert children's movements into power, fueling mosquito-repellent lamps spaced every 1–2 meters to create a comfortable, insect-free zone. Energy generated also powers evening lighting, extending playtime. This innovative design merges health-consciousness and renewable energy, fostering an engaging, safe, and eco-friendly play environment.
"Vestel Gourmet View Built-In Oven" By Orhan Mert Kırbaş, Şükran Kasap, Burak Erbab
Top Design Winner in INTERFACE DESIGN/Product User Interface Design
Gourmet View is designed for diverse lifestyles, from busy professionals to health-conscious individuals and families. Its modern, minimalistic design and user-friendly interface offer pre-set cooking programs, meal planning, and intuitive controls. Enhance convenience and explore versatile cooking styles. Celebrate cultural diversity with tailored recipes and multilingual support. Revolutionize your cooking experience with efficiency, health, versatility, and inclusivity at its core.
"Nuna Trvl™ Dubl" By Nuna Team
Winner in FAMILIES & KIDS/Gears & Strollers: Double
The TRVL dubl is a side-by-side double pushchair with a slim profile that fits through standard doorways, yet still allows for use with an infant car seat without an adaptor. It has a 1-handed fold and folds flat for easy transport and storage. The armbar and footrest design and hidden seat frame elements create an inviting, open layout that fosters bonding between children, supporting Nuna's "family first" values. Each seat is independantly adjustable, adding to its versatility. The TRVL dubl offers the lightweight, compact freedom essential for navigating the world with multiple children.
"Smartappguided™ Microcurrent Face-Lift Pen Hello Kitty Edition| 6 In 1" By Geske Gmbh
Winner in PERSONAL/Wellness and Beauty: Tools
The MicroCurrent Face-Lift Pen in a Hello Kitty design, is an ultra-compact microcurrent device that instantly smooths out fine lines around eyes, mouth and forehead. The device stimulates over 65 muscles in the face & neck to improve facial contour, toning, and to control the appearance of fine lines. Our Ultra-Gentle Contouring and Firming Spheres perfectly mimic the way in which your own body triggers the skin healing processes, and the the built-in Shock Protection System makes its use completely safe.
"Kiwi" By Nienke Helder
Winner in INDUSTRIAL/Healthcare: Physical Therapy and Therapy Products
Kiwi revolutionizes the approach to entry pain during sex with its non-phallic design, targeting the root cause of pelvic tension. Crafted through collaboration with 90+ clinicians, its innovative shape offers diverse massage methods, featuring dual vibration motors for myofascial release and clitoral stimulation. The wavy design caters to anatomical variety, uniquely combined with a tapered end for dilation and shallow penetration. Kiwi, developed for comfort at home, extends treatment and restores joy, breaking the fear-induced pain cycle with a psychosomatic approach designed with dignity.