Great design is more than aesthetics—it shapes the way we live, interact, and experience the world. The European Product Design Award (EPDA) stands as a prestigious platform, recognizing the most forward-thinking and innovative product designs that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality. The 2024 edition has once again spotlighted outstanding projects across various categories, celebrating both professional designers and emerging talents.

From cutting-edge technology to everyday essentials reimagined, this year’s winning designs showcase the incredible power of innovation. The EPDA not only honors exceptional craftsmanship but also provides a valuable opportunity for designers—both established and aspiring—to gain international recognition. Whether you are an industry leader or a student eager to make your mark, this award is your gateway to a global stage where originality and ingenuity are truly celebrated.

More info: productdesignaward.eu