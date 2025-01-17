Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Grows Tired Of Son’s Entitled Behavior, Makes His Food With Extra Spicy Love
Family, Relationships

Mom Grows Tired Of Son’s Entitled Behavior, Makes His Food With Extra Spicy Love

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Young people are moving back with their parents in greater numbers than ever before. The stigma that once surrounded such living situations has lifted, and more adults are returning home to cut costs, pay off debt, or save toward their goals. However, for many, this transition feels like a big step backward, which can make getting along with parents more difficult. 

This family had a hard time getting used to their 27-year-old son moving back home too, as he couldn’t stop criticizing his mom’s cooking. Luckily, they found a solution, which led to him packing his bags again.

RELATED:

    It’s not easy to get along with parents after moving back home as an adult

    Image credits: Sandra Seitamaa (not the actual photo)

    In this family, the cause of the issue was the son, who couldn’t stop criticizing mom’s cooking

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image source: Due_Television_2265

    26 million Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 live with one or both parents

    Image credits: Stephanie Berbec (not the actual photo)

    More than 26 million Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 reported living with one or both parents in 2022. This is happening mainly due to the economy and the pandemic, which made it harder for young people to establish their careers, gain independence and live on their own.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, it’s not something that young adults should be ashamed or embarrassed of. A person’s 20s is the time to find footing in the world and if it takes a little bit longer, it’s no big deal. Returning to live with parents can help save money, which can be used to pay off student debts or put some finances aside for a house downpayment. It also relieves some worries about accommodation if a person is between jobs. Not to mention, the family gets the opportunity to spend some quality time together that shouldn’t be taken for granted. 

    Despite all the positives, the new dynamic might take some time getting used to, which means that disagreements about boundaries and house rules may become more frequent. Indeed, losing privacy and a sense of freedom can be frustrating. However, these emotions shouldn’t translate into family conflicts. 

    Living at home might also hinder adult’s motivation levels, as having fewer responsibilities that are now also shared can make them too comfortable if they’re not careful. This additionally may discourage them from finding a job or moving out when the time is right. 

    Both parties should be tolerant and respect each other’s boundaries so they can enjoy living together

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Sandra Seitamaa (not the actual photo)

    So to make this arrangement work, it’s important to keep in mind that this time around everyone is now an adult. What this means is that children shouldn’t fall back to their childhood ways and expect parents to do most things for them. Instead, they should help out with cooking and other household chores and offer to pay for groceries and utility bills. 

    All of this, of course, should be discussed prior to a child moving in, along with some other boundaries that would make living together easier for both parties. This will vary from situation to situation, but for instance, the family could talk about when guests visits are welcome, if knocking on the door before entering is required and when is quiet time for resting.

    For children specifically, it could also be beneficial to have a financial plan and a date for moving out. They should try to figure out what they’ll do with the money they saved and when they should start living on their own again. It will give structure and something to look forward to people who may feel guilty or embarrassed to return home. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Additionally, they shouldn’t forget to take care of themselves and their mental health by getting outside, meeting friends, moving in the gym or going on dates. Living with parents doesn’t mean that a person needs to lock themselves in their home. Besides, parents too want some free time so try to give them their space to live the way they want or are used to. 

    Moving back with parents can be a real financial saver if a person has a meticulous plan and sticks to it. In the meantime, both parties should be tolerant and respect each other’s boundaries so they can enjoy living together and avoid any frustrations or arguments. 

    Readers were questioning how the parents ever allowed such son’s behavior

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should win some kind of award. They got what they raised. My brother and I were incredibly picky eaters as kids. My mom's line was, well that's what I fixed for dinner, eat it or do without.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should win some kind of award. They got what they raised. My brother and I were incredibly picky eaters as kids. My mom's line was, well that's what I fixed for dinner, eat it or do without.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda