Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

Parenting is really not an easy job, no matter how you spin it. Being a parent to a problem child is its own can of worms, so moms and dads have to get pretty creative with how they approach discipline and punishment. And sometimes extreme situations call for, relatively, extreme measures.

A mom went viral on TikTok after sharing how she decided to punish her five year old for her behavior, after getting a long email from her teacher. We reached out to the mom via email and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Getting a long email from your kid’s teachers is often not a great sign

So one mom decided that she had to take matters into her own hands

“So I saw this creator that said that you should cancel Christmas for kids who don’t know how to behave. Right?

And I’mma tell you all this. Christmas in my house is canceled. And when I tell you it’s canceled, more specifically, it’s canceled for my five-year-old daughter.

Did I say Christmas is canceled for my five-year-old daughter? Absolutely. It’s canceled for my five-year-old daughter.

My son, he’s 11. He knows Santa Claus is not real. He goes with the flow for his sister. So you already know the vibe. He knows that mommy and daddy buy some stuff. We didn’t tell him that. He’s 11. He figured that out on his own.”

“But you may ask, Mel, why is Christmas canceled for your five-year-old? And I’mma tell you.

I would show you, but I’m not gonna show you the long email that her teacher wrote me and her dad last week about her atrocious behavior in that schoolhouse.

Before this email came in, the teacher, I called the week before, and she told us, and we spoke to Maddie. We spoke to Maddie. We sat down. You know, we are not spankers. We don’t believe in spanking. Do you, raise your kid how you raise your kid. Right? Whatever.

So we talked to Maddie. Maddie, we have Elf on the Shelf. We’re doing Elf on the Shelf, and we’re like, Maddie, this is your Elfie, and all this, and none of that worked.”

“But, baby, after we got that 50-page email letter from her teacher at 5:30 in the morning. God damn it! A teacher sends a parent an email at 5:30 in the morning, you know it is bad.

And that teacher said that Madison is defiant and Madison is this, and Madison is that. And I’m like, oh, what is this? You embarrassing us in school? You doing your own thing. We got something for you, baby.”

“Elfie left. Christmas tree down. If you come to my house, ain’t nothing like Christmas is happening. I tell y’all, my five-year-old, judge how you may, do what you wanna do with this information, is not having Christmas this year. My five-year-old is not having Christmas this year. And that’s just what it is.”

“She ain’t having Christmas at our house. Now, I know my mama. I know my mama might get her stuff, but at our house, she already know there’s no, no Christmas. You lost Christmas. Lost. You lost Christmas. Ain’t no gifts up in this each.”

Other folks shared their thoughts and stories in the comments

