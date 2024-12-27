Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment
Parenting

Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO's Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

Parenting is really not an easy job, no matter how you spin it. Being a parent to a problem child is its own can of worms, so moms and dads have to get pretty creative with how they approach discipline and punishment. And sometimes extreme situations call for, relatively, extreme measures.

A mom went viral on TikTok after sharing how she decided to punish her five year old for her behavior, after getting a long email from her teacher. We reached out to the mom via email and will update the article when she gets back to us.
More info: TikTok

    Getting a long email from your kid’s teachers is often not a great sign

    Image credits: Ngân Dương (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ngân Dương (not the actual photo)

    So one mom decided that she had to take matters into her own hands

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Image credits: melez907

    “So I saw this creator that said that you should cancel Christmas for kids who don’t know how to behave. Right?

    And I’mma tell you all this. Christmas in my house is canceled. And when I tell you it’s canceled, more specifically, it’s canceled for my five-year-old daughter.

    Did I say Christmas is canceled for my five-year-old daughter? Absolutely. It’s canceled for my five-year-old daughter.

    My son, he’s 11. He knows Santa Claus is not real. He goes with the flow for his sister. So you already know the vibe. He knows that mommy and daddy buy some stuff. We didn’t tell him that. He’s 11. He figured that out on his own.”

    Image credits: melez907

    “But you may ask, Mel, why is Christmas canceled for your five-year-old? And I’mma tell you.

    I would show you, but I’m not gonna show you the long email that her teacher wrote me and her dad last week about her atrocious behavior in that schoolhouse.

    Before this email came in, the teacher, I called the week before, and she told us, and we spoke to Maddie. We spoke to Maddie. We sat down. You know, we are not spankers. We don’t believe in spanking. Do you, raise your kid how you raise your kid. Right? Whatever.

    So we talked to Maddie. Maddie, we have Elf on the Shelf. We’re doing Elf on the Shelf, and we’re like, Maddie, this is your Elfie, and all this, and none of that worked.”

    Image credits: melez907

    “But, baby, after we got that 50-page email letter from her teacher at 5:30 in the morning. God damn it! A teacher sends a parent an email at 5:30 in the morning, you know it is bad.

    And that teacher said that Madison is defiant and Madison is this, and Madison is that. And I’m like, oh, what is this? You embarrassing us in school? You doing your own thing. We got something for you, baby.”

    Image credits: melez907

    “Elfie left. Christmas tree down. If you come to my house, ain’t nothing like Christmas is happening. I tell y’all, my five-year-old, judge how you may, do what you wanna do with this information, is not having Christmas this year. My five-year-old is not having Christmas this year. And that’s just what it is.”

    Image credits: melez907

    “She ain’t having Christmas at our house. Now, I know my mama. I know my mama might get her stuff, but at our house, she already know there’s no, no Christmas. You lost Christmas. Lost. You lost Christmas. Ain’t no gifts up in this each.”

    Image credits: melez907

    You can watch the full video here

    @melez907 Because its so close to Christmas she can’t redeem herself #fypシ #teachersoftiktok #caribbeantiktok #guyana🇬🇾 #christmas #momsoftiktok #momanddaughter ♬ original sound – Mele

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Teacher Tells Mom Her 5YO’s Behavior At School Is Atrocious, Mom Cancels Christmas As Punishment

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    lynzijones avatar
    Meowzers!
    Meowzers!
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The child is 5. If she's acting like a cun.t at school it's because the parents have done a p1ss poor job of raising her to be a decent human being. I agree that bad behaviour shouldn't be rewarded but the child is only acting in a way she has been raised as being acceptable and now suddenly they're going to punish her because acting like a spoilt brat at school isn't acceptable whereas behaving that way at home obviously is. Talk about confusing the child.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janembull avatar
    MonsterMum
    MonsterMum
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Five year olds aren't bad, if they behaved , there is a reason. All behaviour is communication and the adults aren't hearing it. I'm amazed that parents can be so cruel to their children.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    davidwood_ndt avatar
    Wood Carver
    Wood Carver
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only that but a 50 page email about a 5 year old would have made me go ...... This seems unhinged. This should have been "your daughter has had some issues in class here they are." 50 pages feels like a manifesto about not liking your daughter

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
