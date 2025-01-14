ADVERTISEMENT

Learning can be fun; but if you don’t want to take my word for it, I will let today’s list do the talking.

Today, we’re focusing on geography and all sorts of maps that ought to bring some perspective into the way you view territories. Ranging from maps that show how many Switzerlands one Brazil can fit or how big Somalia is compared to the East Coast in the US, among other things, the list is a fascinating way to learn more about the world around us. So wait not a second longer, delve deeper into the fascinating maps, and enjoy the journey.

#1

Elderly man proudly showing a rock map of Scotland, crafted with collected stones.

Jefferies_ Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Map reimagining global continents and oceans, offering a unique perspective on connectivity.

    tomaspueyo Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fishies don't care about borders and why should they

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Two cats labeled as Chile and Argentina shape a map that changes perspective.

    TerribleMaps Report

    #4

    Illustration showing map distortions with a face and globe, highlighting how maps change perspective.

    tomaspueyo Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why Donald Trump keeps trying to buy Greenland BTW. The map makes him think it's bigger than it really is. Yes folks, the incoming POTUSA is an idiot who has no idea how maps work.

    #5

    World map highlighting Xinjiang, China, as the furthest point from the ocean, showcasing perspective-changing geography.

    amazingmap Report

    #6

    Map illustrating the world with time zones, showcasing how maps can change perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #7

    Map comparing the size of Vatican City to Central Park, highlighting perspective change.

    amazingmap Report

    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are a couple of European countries, like San Marino, which are smaller than Central Park.

    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Map illustrating routes leading to Rome, depicting a perspective-changing view of European transportation networks.

    amazingmap Report

    #9

    Crowded air traffic map of Europe during the 2024 Paris Olympics, highlighting perspective changes with numerous plane icons.

    amazingmap Report

    #10

    Map of Poland highlighting subway absence, altering perspective.

    TerribleMaps Report

    #11

    Globe image showing a straight line from Italy to Venezuela, illustrating maps that change perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #12

    Map illustrating how many times Switzerland fits inside Brazil, highlighting perspective change with colorful overlays.

    TerribleMaps Report

    sandicromer avatar
    Ruth
    Ruth
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like all of the little Switzerlands are having an orgy!

    #13

    Map of British Columbia divided into three regions by population, showcasing the concept of maps that change perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #14

    Colorful map showing the true size of countries, emphasizing perspective changes.

    amazingmap Report

    #15

    Map showing the Mexican Empire's territorial peak in 1823, highlighting changes in perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #16

    Map of Norway as a humorously altered silhouette, illustrating perspective changes.

    TerribleMaps Report

    #17

    A humorous map with Texas labeled over the entire USA, showcasing maps that change perspective, by a Sri Lankan news channel.

    TerribleMaps Report

    #18

    Map showing Papua New Guinea's size comparison, stretching from London to Moscow, illustrating a change in perspective.

    tomaspueyo Report

    #19

    Map showing Australia containing the Mediterranean, illustrating a change in perspective.

    tomaspueyo Report

    #20

    A map showing continents and Greenland placed in the Pacific Ocean, illustrating a change in perspective.

    tomaspueyo Report

    #21

    World map centered on Argentina, highlighting how map positioning can change perspective.

    tomaspueyo Report

    #22

    World map illustrating countries teaching British vs. American English, highlighting differences that change perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apart from the spelling of a few words like "Color" and "Colour", what's the difference really?

    #23

    World map highlighting battles, showcasing maps that change perspective on historical conflicts.

    amazingmap Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah. Don't want to be a naysayer, but New Zealand had a series of wars in the mid 1800s.

    #24

    Map showing US-Mexico border distance as a straight line across Europe, highlighting perspective changes.

    amazingmap Report

    #25

    Comparison map showing Africa's size relative to other countries and regions, illustrating maps that change perspective.

    tomaspueyo Report

    #26

    Map illustrating Anchorage's proximity to major northern hemisphere markets, emphasizing logistics and perspective change.

    tomaspueyo Report

    #27

    Map highlighting Roman-founded cities outside Italy, illustrating how maps can change perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #28

    Map highlighting Loch Ness and England and Wales, illustrating water volume comparison.

    amazingmap Report

    #29

    Map showing Chile's length compared to Europe, highlighting perspective change.

    tomaspueyo Report

    #30

    Historic 1507 map by Waldseemüller showing America's first appearance, illustrating maps that change perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #31

    Map highlighting foreign nationals in Japanese prefectures, changing perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #32

    World map highlighting countries where cheek kissing is a common greeting, illustrating cultural perspective changes.

    amazingmap Report

    #33

    Map showing popular sodas by European country with Coca-Cola and Pepsi featured prominently, changing perspective on preferences.

    TerribleMaps Report

    #34

    Maps showing Poland's borders pre-1990 vs. post-1993, highlighting perspective changes in neighboring countries.

    amazingmap Report

    stephanieafernando avatar
    Say No to Downvoting
    Say No to Downvoting
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, hang on - what’s on the west side? I feel like this is relevant to prove their point.

    #35

    Map of Australia highlighting streams and rivers, illustrating 1.3 million waterways, changing perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #36

    World map highlighting flamingo distribution, showcasing areas in pink to change perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #37

    Maps-That-Change-Perspective

    tomaspueyo Report

    #38

    Map showing a 149-hour drive across Russia from Klintsy to Omsukchan, illustrating vast distances.

    amazingmap Report

    #39

    Map of the 25 largest lakes in the world shown side by side, changing perspective on their sizes.

    amazingmap Report

    #40

    Vintage 1802 map labeled "New Holland," representing historical perspectives on Australia.

    amazingmap Report

    #41

    Map highlighting Bouvet Island, showing its remote location in the Southern Ocean, emphasizing change in perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #42

    Map showing global penguin distribution with highlighted areas in blue, altering perspective on geographic spread.

    amazingmap Report

    #43

    Map showing percentage of young adults living with parents in Europe, highlighting how maps change perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #44

    Maps comparing the Netherlands in 1300 and today, illustrating changes in perspective over time.

    amazingmap Report

    #45

    Map illustrating grammatical gender in Turkish, showing Europe and parts of Asia, highlighting perspective change through language.

    TerribleMaps Report

    #46

    Map illustrating train speed variations across Europe, highlighting perspective changes with color-coded regions.

    theepicmap Report

    #47

    Map showing size comparison of countries with light and dark blue, illustrating perspective changes.

    theepicmap Report

    #48

    Map highlighting cities with the highest cost of living in 2021, showcasing how maps change perspective globally.

    IFckingLoveMaps Report

    #49

    Map illustrating supermarket hours in Europe with color codes for open, closed, and limited hours, changing perspective on shopping.

    amazingmap Report

    #50

    Map highlighting Egypt's population density, illustrating areas with varying densities to change perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #51

    Map highlighting countries using MM/DD/YYYY format, focusing on perspective change.

    amazingmap Report

    #52

    Map comparing the size of Poland and Texas, highlighting how Poland fits within Texas. Maps that change perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #53

    World map highlighting regions that constitute 50% of global GDP, illustrating maps that change perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #54

    Map highlighting countries featuring an AK-47 on their flag, illustrating a change in perspective.

    TerribleMaps Report

    #55

    World map showing birth density in last 30 minutes; highlights changing perspective on global population distribution.

    theepicmap Report

    #56

    World map highlighting countries lacking basic sanitation access, showing statistics and percentages. Maps-That-Change-Perspective.

    IFckingLoveMaps Report

    #57

    Map showing historical Constantinople and modern Istanbul, highlighting changes in perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #58

    Map highlighting blue and red areas with equal populations, illustrating changing perspectives.

    amazingmap Report

    #59

    Map of the Mongol Empire in 1279, highlighting its vast territory in blue, illustrating how maps can change perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #60

    Map showing India and The Americas/European Union comparing populations, highlighting perspective changes.

    amazingmap Report

    #61

    Map highlighting European countries with smaller populations than London's metro area.

    amazingmap Report

    #62

    Map highlighting countries mentioned in the Bible, showcasing regions that change perspective.

    theepicmap Report

    adrian_5 avatar
    Adrian
    Adrian
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More proof it's a book of myths. Did god forget to mention he created all those other countries LOL?

    #63

    Map showing population density in China, highlighting 94% live in the east and 6% in the west, changing perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #64

    Map showing varying percentages of light hair across Europe, highlighting how maps change perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #65

    World map highlighting countries that once hosted the largest city, showing changing perspectives.

    IFckingLoveMaps Report

    #66

    Map of Antarctica without ice, highlighting geographical features, offering a new perspective on the continent.

    amazingmap Report

    #67

    Map highlighting a red area in Iceland where 60% of the population lives, showcasing how maps change perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    #68

    Map of Chile compared to the moon, highlighting changes in perspective.

    amazingmap Report

    elou8888 avatar
    Fishpanda (fish/panda/it)
    Fishpanda (fish/panda/it)
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I looked this up as I was skeptical, and yes, this is true. Chile is around 4300 km (2700 mi) long while the moon's diameter is around 3475 km (2150 mi). Estimates between different sites and data sources vary, but land around there.

    #69

    Map displaying Roman Empire roads, highlighting routes that change perspective on historical infrastructure.

    amazingmap Report

    #70

    Map showing a road trip route through various Springfields in the US, highlighting unique travel perspectives.

    TerribleMaps Report

