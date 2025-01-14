70 Maps That Might Change The Way You See The World
Learning can be fun; but if you don’t want to take my word for it, I will let today’s list do the talking.
Today, we’re focusing on geography and all sorts of maps that ought to bring some perspective into the way you view territories. Ranging from maps that show how many Switzerlands one Brazil can fit or how big Somalia is compared to the East Coast in the US, among other things, the list is a fascinating way to learn more about the world around us. So wait not a second longer, delve deeper into the fascinating maps, and enjoy the journey.
This is why Donald Trump keeps trying to buy Greenland BTW. The map makes him think it's bigger than it really is. Yes folks, the incoming POTUSA is an idiot who has no idea how maps work.
The Flat Earth Society is disappointed in this scandalously wrong image /s/j
You can make maps like this for most of the North American Continent.
Apart from the spelling of a few words like "Color" and "Colour", what's the difference really?
Ah. Don't want to be a naysayer, but New Zealand had a series of wars in the mid 1800s.
Oh so all those gifts from "Santa" really do come from the North Pole.
"Mmmmm Coca Cola! Symbol of the Free West!" Alexei Sayle.
No, hang on - what’s on the west side? I feel like this is relevant to prove their point.
Taking care of all your land-building needs since 1300.
I would like to know where the ice went. Did it melt or magically poof away?
I looked this up as I was skeptical, and yes, this is true. Chile is around 4300 km (2700 mi) long while the moon's diameter is around 3475 km (2150 mi). Estimates between different sites and data sources vary, but land around there.