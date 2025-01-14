ADVERTISEMENT

Learning can be fun; but if you don’t want to take my word for it, I will let today’s list do the talking.

Today, we’re focusing on geography and all sorts of maps that ought to bring some perspective into the way you view territories. Ranging from maps that show how many Switzerlands one Brazil can fit or how big Somalia is compared to the East Coast in the US, among other things, the list is a fascinating way to learn more about the world around us. So wait not a second longer, delve deeper into the fascinating maps, and enjoy the journey.