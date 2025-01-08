Lisa Kudrow Finds Note From Matthew Perry In ‘Friends’ Cookie Jar He Gifted Her 20 Years Ago

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa Kudrow revealed that she recently discovered a note left by the late Matthew Perry inside the Friends cookie jar he gifted her after the show’s finale in January 2004. While Lisa did not disclose the note’s contents, she did reflect on the timing of finding it.

“Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode,” Lisa told Drew Barrymore on Tuesday (January 7), appearing in an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Drew had asked Lisa if she had stolen anything from the set of Friends, to which the actress teased that she had, but she didn’t want to say what.

As a result, the host wondered about the fate of the “Cookie Time” jar from the popular sitcom, prompting Lisa to confess to the heartwarming discovery.

Image credits: Trae Patton/Getty Images

“I had recently found the note that he had in it for me,” she explained. “I hadn’t opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it. Timing is everything.”

The 61-year-old Hollywood star previously revealed that the “Cookie Time” jar had been a “wrap gift” from Matthew during a 2020 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I mean we were laughing hysterically and crying because it was the end [of the show],” Lisa said at the time of her response to the gift.

Image credits: lisakudrow

The late actor had gifted the prop to his costar in an ode to a scene from an early episode of the show, where Lisa, who played Phoebe Buffay, realized she wasn’t wearing a watch for a scene that she needed to be, so she referred to the cookie jar as a clock, People reported on Tuesday.

Lisa reportedly recalled being skeptical of how Matthew got the jar to gift it, as she said: “The first thing I asked was, ‘This is so nice. Did you get permission?’

“I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left.”

She found the note inside the Friends cookie jar Matthew gifted her after the show’s finale in January 2004

Image credits: The Drew Barrymore Show

The cookie jar on Friends was a decorative prop often seen in Monica Geller’s (Courteney Cox) kitchen, the central hangout spot for the group throughout the show, which aired from 1994 to 2004.

In the Season 4 episode The One with Chandler in a Box, which aired in 1997, Chandler Bing (Matthew) used the jar as part of a humorous moment to prove his loyalty to Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc).

The jar became a nostalgic keepsake for the cast, symbolizing the close bond they shared during the iconic sitcom’s 10-year run.

Image credits: The Drew Barrymore Show

Lisa’s new heartwarming revelations follow Dr. Mark Chavez’s guilty plea. The San Diego, USA, physician pleaded guilty in Los Angeles federal court to conspiring to distribute ketamine in connection with the overdose death of Matthew.

The doctor became the third person to plead guilty in the case of the actor’s fatal drug overdose as prosecutors have been collecting cooperators in an attempt to convict two bigger targets they said were responsible for the death of the 54-year-old talent, AP News reported in October 2024.

Mark admitted to supplying ketamine through fraudulent prescriptions and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors targeting Dr. Salvador Plasencia and alleged drug dealer Jasmine Sangha, dubbed the “ketamine queen” of Los Angeles.

While Lisa did not disclose the note’s contents, she did reflect on the timing of finding it

Image credits: Getty Images

Matthew, who had a history of addiction, sought ketamine for depression treatment but was reportedly sold dangerously high doses by Salvador and Jasmine, prosecutors alleged.

“I wonder how much this moron will pay,” Salvador texted Mark, according to court filings from prosecutors.

Image credits: Netflix

The two met up the same day in Costa Mesa, halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, and exchanged at least four vials of ketamine, the filings said.

After selling the drugs to Matthew for $4,500, Salvador allegedly asked Mark if he could keep supplying them so they could become Matthew’s “go-to,” prosecutors said.

Lisa played Phoebe Buffay in Friends

Image credits: imdb

While reading allegations in court, prosecutors described a text exchange in which Salvador asked Mark if he approved of what they were doing.

“Depends on your tolerance for risk,” Mark responded at the time.

When Salvador asked Mark if he was interested in starting a ketamine clinic, the doctor reportedly said he might be on board, so long as there was no “shady stuff.”

Mark, free on bond until sentencing in April, could face up to 10 years in prison but is expected to receive a reduced sentence for his cooperation.

Matthew was found dead by his assistant on October 28, 2023, in his hot tub.

After being found in the hot tub of his swimming pool at his Pacific Palisades home in California, a toxicology report found that the 54-year-old actor died from an overdose of ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic used medically for induction and maintenance of anesthesia, which in recent years has also become a popular party drug.

