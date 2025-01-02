ADVERTISEMENT

Doras doesn’t just paint murals—he creates massive storyboards for the city, and he’s not afraid to make them bold, weird, and unforgettable. Based in Montréal, he blends history, mythology, and fantasy into walls that practically demand attention.

His work transforms dull, overlooked spaces into vibrant scenes packed with hidden details and characters that feel alive. Every mural is a puzzle, a story, and a splash of color all rolled into one. It’s like a history lesson, a fantasy novel, and an art exhibit had a wild night out—and Doras made it permanent. The result? Walls that people stop to actually look at, not just walk past.

More info: Instagram | dorascreative.com

#1

Colorful mural by a Montréal artist on a street, depicting a person with flowers, viewed from above.

doras_creator Report

    #2

    Colorful mural by Montréal artist featuring diverse figures and vibrant animals.

    doras_creator Report

    #3

    Montréal artist's mural featuring a detailed portrait and vibrant colors on an urban wall.

    doras_creator Report

    #4

    Colorful mural by Montréal artist, featuring vibrant floral patterns and geometric shapes on a public wall.

    doras_creator Report

    #5

    Epic mural by Montréal artist transforming a dull wall with vibrant characters and dynamic colors.

    doras_creator Report

    #6

    Vibrant mural by Montréal artist, featuring colorful abstract shapes and a figure on a bright blue wall.

    doras_creator Report

    #7

    Bright Montréal mural featuring a woman in red with floral accents and bold yellow letters.

    doras_creator Report

    #8

    Montréal artist mural on wall featuring vibrant urban illustrations and cityscape.

    doras_creator Report

    #9

    Epic mural by Montréal artist transforms dull wall with vibrant, colorful characters and nature elements.

    doras_creator Report

    #10

    Colorful mural by Montréal artist, featuring a mythical figure on horseback against a vibrant blue and pink background.

    doras_creator Report

    #11

    Colorful mural by a Montréal artist on a brick wall, featuring abstract figures and foliage, transforming a dull space.

    doras_creator Report

    #12

    Vibrant mural by Montréal artist transforms an office wall with abstract shapes and colors.

    doras_creator Report

    #13

    Vibrant mural on a wall featuring abstract art by Montréal artist, showcasing epic creativity and colors.

    doras_creator Report

    #14

    Colorful mural by Montréal artist featuring a figure in a blue dress surrounded by abstract shapes.

    doras_creator Report

    #15

    Colorful mural by Montréal artist transforming a dull wall into vibrant art, featuring abstract shapes and figures.

    doras_creator Report

    #16

    Epic mural by Montréal artist featuring a vibrant character surrounded by flowers on a wall.

    doras_creator Report

    #17

    Montréal artist's vibrant mural transforms a brick wall into a stunning street art scene with colorful figures.

    doras_creator Report

    #18

    Colorful mural by Montréal artist against city skyscrapers.

    doras_creator Report

    #19

    Colorful mural by Montréal artist transforms tall wall into vibrant artwork at outdoor venue.

    doras_creator Report

    #20

    Colorful mural by Montréal artist depicting a vibrant character and abstract elements on a large wall.

    doras_creator Report

