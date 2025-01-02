ADVERTISEMENT

Doras doesn’t just paint murals—he creates massive storyboards for the city, and he’s not afraid to make them bold, weird, and unforgettable. Based in Montréal, he blends history, mythology, and fantasy into walls that practically demand attention.

His work transforms dull, overlooked spaces into vibrant scenes packed with hidden details and characters that feel alive. Every mural is a puzzle, a story, and a splash of color all rolled into one. It’s like a history lesson, a fantasy novel, and an art exhibit had a wild night out—and Doras made it permanent. The result? Walls that people stop to actually look at, not just walk past.

More info: Instagram | dorascreative.com