“Very Creepy”: Katy Perry Fan Sparks Fury By Pulling Her Hair Extension And Allegedly Framing It
Celebrities, News

A Katy Perry fan stole a strand of the singer’s hair extensions and framed it on the wall as a controversial tribute.

A video circulating on social media shows Katy dancing at a nightclub, presumably located in Mexico, where she’s been doing a press tour to promote her upcoming concerts. 

As the Firework singer enjoys herself on stage and interacts with a fan, another individual can be seen pulling a lock of her hair extensions from behind without Katy noticing.

Highlights
  • A fan stole Katy Perry's hair extension at a nightclub without her noticing.
  • Massive outrage followed the viral video, with people deeming the fan actions creepy.
  • The incident comes after a man attempted to kiss the singer without her consent at a restaurant in Mexico.

A photo then emerged allegedly showing the same lock framed on the wall, with a sign that reads: “Katy Perry’s hair extension.”

A Katy Perry superfan stole a strand of her hair extensions and framed it on the wall

Image credits: katyperry

The clip has amassed over 9 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter), with netizens expressing mixed opinions on the fan’s actions.

“Very creepy. This is assault,” one user wrote.

“This is what Chappell Roan be talking about,” another user said, referencing the Good Luck, Babe! singer who has made headlines for asking fans and photographers to respect her boundaries as an artist.

“I may not like her but this is weird…” a separate netizen admitted.

Image credits: katyperry

Others considered the fan’s action to be a valid money-making strategy. “I’d sell it and then never need to work again.”

“Honestly I would have the impulse to do that too but purely bc it’s uneven and clearly falling out already,” added somebody else.

Another group commented on the hair lock hanging on the wall, arguing that it looked much thicker than the one the fan had pulled from Katy’s head.

“That hair extension is HUGE, but what they pull in the video is absolutely tiny. Something isn’t adding up here,” someone else pointed out.

“The extension pulled is definitely not as thick as the one framed,” said another user.

A viral clip shows the Teenage Dream star having fun at a nightclub in Mexico when a fan grabs one of her hair extensions from behind

Image credits: Katheryn_bb

Image credits: katyperry

Katy recently announced her Lifetimes Tour, which will kick off in May 2025 and includes concerts in Mexico—Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara—as well as in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. The star will then perform a series of shows in Australia, in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane.

The Lifetimes Tour, her first since her 2017 Witness: The Tour,  will conclude at the 02 Arena in London, England, on October 13.

Katy appears not to notice the bizarre theft

Image credits: Katheryn_bb

The alleged hair extension later appeared displayed on a wall

Image credits: itz_kabil

Katy’s visit to Mexico was also marked by an uncomfortable encounter with a man who attempted to kiss her while she was eating at a taco restaurant.

The video, posted by TikTok user @Alexduran010, shows the former American Idol judge eating calmly when a man, who appears to be a waiter at the restaurant, approaches her from behind. As he attempts to kiss her, she turns her head and his lips make contact with her hair instead.

The clip sparked outrage on social media, with many Mexican fans supporting the hitmaker and saying they “wouldn’t blame” her if she chose not to return to the country.

Image credits: Katheryn_bb

In September, another Katy Perry fan made headlines after forcefully grabbing the singer from behind outside a hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 

The pop star, who recently released her comeback album 143, was heading to her hotel carrying an open pizza box when a young boy suddenly ran up from behind and grabbed her by the arms.

Katy remained calm, turning to the boy and offering him a slice of her pizza before security intervened and took the child away.

Bored Panda has contacted Katy Perry’s representatives for comment.

While some said the video was “comedy gold,” others criticized the fan’s “creepy” actions

Image credits: shinywiglett

Image credits: truestoryismine

Image credits: FleekyMcFleeks

Image credits: HeyyitsCanary

Image credits: hausofdisease

Image credits: vvatmalik

Image credits: arxhiiie

Image credits: martabakwidjeny

Image credits: ink0wright

Image credits: msbluntmstafl3x

Image credits: cwb_in_tn_81

Image credits: ryryguy

Image credits: _neonheart_

Image credits: factsaboutkaty

Image credits: _S0URCANDY

Image credits: JUSTHERE1133

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

