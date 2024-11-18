“Very Creepy”: Katy Perry Fan Sparks Fury By Pulling Her Hair Extension And Allegedly Framing It

ADVERTISEMENT

A Katy Perry fan stole a strand of the singer’s hair extensions and framed it on the wall as a controversial tribute.

A video circulating on social media shows Katy dancing at a nightclub, presumably located in Mexico, where she’s been doing a press tour to promote her upcoming concerts.

As the Firework singer enjoys herself on stage and interacts with a fan, another individual can be seen pulling a lock of her hair extensions from behind without Katy noticing.

Massive outrage followed the viral video, with people deeming the fan actions creepy.

The incident comes after a man attempted to kiss the singer without her consent at a restaurant in Mexico.

A photo then emerged allegedly showing the same lock framed on the wall, with a sign that reads: “Katy Perry’s hair extension.”

The clip has amassed over 9 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter), with netizens expressing mixed opinions on the fan’s actions.

“Very creepy. This is assault,” one user wrote.

“This is what Chappell Roan be talking about,” another user said, referencing the Good Luck, Babe! singer who has made headlines for asking fans and photographers to respect her boundaries as an artist.

“I may not like her but this is weird…” a separate netizen admitted.

Others considered the fan’s action to be a valid money-making strategy. “I’d sell it and then never need to work again.”

“Honestly I would have the impulse to do that too but purely bc it’s uneven and clearly falling out already,” added somebody else.

Another group commented on the hair lock hanging on the wall, arguing that it looked much thicker than the one the fan had pulled from Katy’s head.

“That hair extension is HUGE, but what they pull in the video is absolutely tiny. Something isn’t adding up here,” someone else pointed out.

“The extension pulled is definitely not as thick as the one framed,” said another user.

Katy recently announced her Lifetimes Tour, which will kick off in May 2025 and includes concerts in Mexico—Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara—as well as in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. The star will then perform a series of shows in Australia, in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane.

The Lifetimes Tour, her first since her 2017 Witness: The Tour, will conclude at the 02 Arena in London, England, on October 13.

Katy’s visit to Mexico was also marked by an uncomfortable encounter with a man who attempted to kiss her while she was eating at a taco restaurant.

The video, posted by TikTok user @Alexduran010, shows the former American Idol judge eating calmly when a man, who appears to be a waiter at the restaurant, approaches her from behind. As he attempts to kiss her, she turns her head and his lips make contact with her hair instead.



The clip sparked outrage on social media, with many Mexican fans supporting the hitmaker and saying they “wouldn’t blame” her if she chose not to return to the country.

Tengo un video de este momento, pero no pensé que se lo hubieran quedado JAJAJAJA https://t.co/JBQNDWKoJc pic.twitter.com/VM2MbQGX30 — ¹⁴³ (@Katheryn_bb) November 15, 2024

In September, another Katy Perry fan made headlines after forcefully grabbing the singer from behind outside a hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The pop star, who recently released her comeback album 143, was heading to her hotel carrying an open pizza box when a young boy suddenly ran up from behind and grabbed her by the arms.

Katy remained calm, turning to the boy and offering him a slice of her pizza before security intervened and took the child away.

Bored Panda has contacted Katy Perry’s representatives for comment.

While some said the video was “comedy gold,” others criticized the fan’s “creepy” actions

