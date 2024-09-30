Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The New Left Shark”: Dance Blunder At Katy Perry’s AFL Grand Final Performance Goes Viral
Celebrities, News

“The New Left Shark”: Dance Blunder At Katy Perry’s AFL Grand Final Performance Goes Viral

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry’s AFL Grand Final pre-game performance in Melbourne, Australia, was more than just a visual spectacle; it also featured a now-viral dancer who was, unfortunately, a bit deflated.

As the pop star belted out her popular hit Teenage Dream at the MCG stadium on Saturday, September 28, a crew of dancers dressed in silver and pink balloons bounced onto the field.

Highlights
  • A dancer in a deflated balloon costume at Katy Perry’s AFL Grand Final performance went viral.
  • Fans compared the deflated balloon dancer to the famous 'Left Shark' from Katy Perry’s 2015 Super Bowl show.
  • “The commitment to the routine though,” one social media user commended the dancer.
  • Katy Perry reportedly earned $5 million for her 17-minute long performance at the AFL Grand Final.

However, one dancer’s balloon was sadly deflated. Nevertheless, the dedicated performer did not show the slightest hint of stopping and continued on with the rest of the group.

Katy Perry put on a dazzling show at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne, Australia, over the weekend

“The New Left Shark”: Dance Blunder At Katy Perry’s AFL Grand Final Performance Goes Viral

Image credits: katyperry

“The New Left Shark”: Dance Blunder At Katy Perry’s AFL Grand Final Performance Goes Viral

Image credits: afl

The dancer’s deflated moment instantly reminded fans of the pop diva’s infamous “Left Shark” moment from the 2015 Super Bowl, where an overly enthusiastic, out-of-sync shark stole the spotlight with his lack of coordination.

Funnily, the Left Shark’s not-so-on-point moves were captured during a performance of Teenage Dream, which was also the song that set the tone for the dancer’s balloon-fail over the weekend.

“I’m in a 7-foot blue shark costume. There’s no cool in that. So what’s the other option? Well, I’m gonna play a different character,” Bryan Gaw, the dancer behind the viral Left Shark moment, told NPR in 2018.

The performance served an unexpectedly viral twist when a dancer in a balloon costume found themselves hilariously deflated

ADVERTISEMENT

“The New Left Shark”: Dance Blunder At Katy Perry’s AFL Grand Final Performance Goes Viral

Image credits: yasminjnelson

“The New Left Shark”: Dance Blunder At Katy Perry’s AFL Grand Final Performance Goes Viral

Image credits: yasminjnelson

It was revealed at the time that he had been dancing for the Roar singer for about five years.

Just like Left Shark, the balloon dancer’s charming struggle during the 39-year-old singer’s weekend performance became another iconic highlight.

“A deflated balloon is the new left shark for Katy Perry,” read one comment on TikTok while another asked, “Did someone say left shark.”

The moment drew instant comparisons to the pop diva’s infamous “Left Shark” from the 2015 Super Bowl

@yasminjnelson What a performance ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ @Katy Perry #afl #katyperry #grandfinal #leftshark #iconic ♬ original sound – Memes are life


“The New Left Shark”: Dance Blunder At Katy Perry’s AFL Grand Final Performance Goes Viral

Image credits: pnthrpaw

“The commitment to the routine though,” one commended the dancer while another cheekily referenced Katy’s Firework lyrics with: “Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind wanting to start again.”

“Why does it always happen during Teenage Dream,” wondered another,” wondered one comment.

Australian singer Tina Arena made a cameo appearance while the award-winning singer performed I Kissed a Girl. Tina had also performed her 1994 hit Chains for the cheering crowd.

It was reported that Katy took home $5m dollars for the 17-minute long performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Roar singer reportedly earned $5 million for her 17-minute performance

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

When the One That Got Away singer shared moments from the performance on Instagram, she wrote in the caption: “Went to Australia where they taught me the definition of a specky so i gave them one @afl.”

Fans filled the comments section with praises, with one saying it gave “Nailed it best AFL performance.”

“Best Grand Final pre-show we have ever had! Can’t wait for you to come back next year,” one wrote.

“I haven’t stopped thinking about this performance since it happened,” read one comment. “Another masterpiece to rewatch over and over!”

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

23

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 450.5M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 63.1M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda