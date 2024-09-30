“The New Left Shark”: Dance Blunder At Katy Perry’s AFL Grand Final Performance Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry’s AFL Grand Final pre-game performance in Melbourne, Australia, was more than just a visual spectacle; it also featured a now-viral dancer who was, unfortunately, a bit deflated.

As the pop star belted out her popular hit Teenage Dream at the MCG stadium on Saturday, September 28, a crew of dancers dressed in silver and pink balloons bounced onto the field.

However, one dancer’s balloon was sadly deflated. Nevertheless, the dedicated performer did not show the slightest hint of stopping and continued on with the rest of the group.

Katy Perry put on a dazzling show at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne, Australia, over the weekend

Image credits: katyperry

Image credits: afl

The dancer’s deflated moment instantly reminded fans of the pop diva’s infamous “Left Shark” moment from the 2015 Super Bowl, where an overly enthusiastic, out-of-sync shark stole the spotlight with his lack of coordination.

Funnily, the Left Shark’s not-so-on-point moves were captured during a performance of Teenage Dream, which was also the song that set the tone for the dancer’s balloon-fail over the weekend.

“I’m in a 7-foot blue shark costume. There’s no cool in that. So what’s the other option? Well, I’m gonna play a different character,” Bryan Gaw, the dancer behind the viral Left Shark moment, told NPR in 2018.

The performance served an unexpectedly viral twist when a dancer in a balloon costume found themselves hilariously deflated

Image credits: yasminjnelson

Image credits: yasminjnelson

It was revealed at the time that he had been dancing for the Roar singer for about five years.

Just like Left Shark, the balloon dancer’s charming struggle during the 39-year-old singer’s weekend performance became another iconic highlight.

“A deflated balloon is the new left shark for Katy Perry,” read one comment on TikTok while another asked, “Did someone say left shark.”

The moment drew instant comparisons to the pop diva's infamous "Left Shark" from the 2015 Super Bowl

Image credits: pnthrpaw

“The commitment to the routine though,” one commended the dancer while another cheekily referenced Katy’s Firework lyrics with: “Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind wanting to start again.”

“Why does it always happen during Teenage Dream,” wondered another,” wondered one comment.

Australian singer Tina Arena made a cameo appearance while the award-winning singer performed I Kissed a Girl. Tina had also performed her 1994 hit Chains for the cheering crowd.

It was reported that Katy took home $5m dollars for the 17-minute long performance.

The Roar singer reportedly earned $5 million for her 17-minute performance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

When the One That Got Away singer shared moments from the performance on Instagram, she wrote in the caption: “Went to Australia where they taught me the definition of a specky so i gave them one @afl.”

Fans filled the comments section with praises, with one saying it gave “Nailed it best AFL performance.”

“Best Grand Final pre-show we have ever had! Can’t wait for you to come back next year,” one wrote.

“I haven’t stopped thinking about this performance since it happened,” read one comment. “Another masterpiece to rewatch over and over!”