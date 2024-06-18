Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral
Celebrities, News

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Swifties had the nerve to praise their favorite singer’s dance moves, drawing an avalanche of mockeries at Taylor Swift’s expense. While some glorified the ultra-popular songstress’ boogie, citing how “underrated” her choreography skills were, others compared her to a child performing under the influence of some sugary sodas.

Highlights
  • Taylor Swift's dance moves at a concert in Edinburgh sparked both praise and mockery on social media.
  • A viral TikTok video of Taylor’s performance gained over 3.4 million views, showing her dancing to 'Fearless'.
  • Critics compared her dancing to that of a child on a sugar high, while fans called her choreography skills 'underrated'.

Taking to his TikTok page on Saturday (June 15), 25-year-old Harry Alex posted a video of Taylor performing at her Eras tour concert in Edinburgh, Scotland, which took place on June 7.

“I’m the one who makes you laugh when you know you’re ‘bout to cry,” the TikToker wrote in the caption of his now-viral video, quoting the singer’s 2008 hit You Belong With Me.

In the clip, which has amassed over 3.4 million views, Taylor was filmed performing her song Fearless to an ecstatic crowd that could be heard cheering on the 34-year-old pop star’s little dancy-dance and clapping along with her.

Swifties had the nerve to praise their favorite singer’s dance moves, drawing an avalanche of mockeries at Taylor Swift’s expense

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images

However, upon going viral, Taylor’s hip-swiveling in her custom Roberto Cavalli dress featuring golden fringes designed to move along her body ignited some serious criticism.

“This is how my 8-year-old cousin dances after 2 Dr. Peppers,” a person exclaimed on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to an X user resharing Harry’s original TikTok video and captioning it: “She’s so underrated as a dancer.”

In fact, plenty of other people took offense to the idea that the Cruel Summer hitmaker’s dancing skills were underrated, as a viewer wrote: “Habibi (my darling in Arabic) the dress is moving more than her.”

Image credits: harryalex98

Image credits: harryalex98

Some glorified the ultra-popular songstress’ boogie, citing how “underrated” her choreography skills were

Image credits: harryalex98

Image credits: harryalex98

While some accused Taylor of “dancing like a brick,” others took the time to enlist a handful of celebrities who they felt should be credited more for their dancing talents, including Tyla and Tate McRae, an X post suggested. 

Despite the criticism, the Pennsylvania native claimed another sold-out victory. 

Ahead of Taylor’s Scottish show, a video shared on X on June 6 showed the never-ending line of fans descending on Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh waiting to buy some Tay Tay merch.

“Taylor Swift is a cult,” a Scottish man noted in reply to the stunning clip. “Fair play to her hustle – she’s convinced millions of women that she’s a feminist icon while simultaneously rinsing them for every penny they own on never-ending merch and album re-releases only to add to her near-infinite wealth.”

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images

Others compared her to a child performing under the influence of some sugary sodas

Image credits: harryalex98

Image credits: harryalex98

Taylor performed at Murrayfield Stadium in the Scottish capital on Friday (June 14), Saturday (June 15), and Sunday (June 16).

Her concerts drew hundreds of thousands of Swifties, injecting an estimated £77 million ($97 million) into the local economy, Sky News reported on June 12.

City of Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day said that the artist’s performances — the largest stadium shows ever seen in Scotland — were a “fantastic start to an incredible summer of culture in the capital,” the British news outlet reported.

Image credits: harryalex98

Image credits: harryalex98

The clip of Taylor dancing went viral after Harry Alex posted it on TikTok on Saturday (June 15) amid her concert in Scotland

@harryalex98 I’m the one who makes you laugh when you know you’re ‘bout to cry ✨ #taylorswift #erastour #erastouredinburgh #edinburgh #youbelongwithme #fyp ♬ original sound – HarryAlex98

The impact of Taylor’s show didn’t limit itself to the local economy, as earthquake readings were detected up to 6 kilometers from Murrayfield Stadium, the British Geological Survey reported on June 13.

According to Sky News, the musician made a donation to the local food bank Edinburg Food Project charity during her stay.

The value of the gift was not revealed, but the food bank reportedly said it was “thrilled” with the support from the Grammy Awards winner.

The clip of Taylor dancing continued to divide opinions

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just let the woman enjoy herself for crying out loud! She looks like she's having fun, the crowd seems to be enjoying it. What's the problem? I'm not a fan myself, but I'm assuming people paid money to hear her sing and her dance moves are obviously secondary. She even looks like she's goofing around in that clip anyway. One of the most successful performers around and some dimwits on social media still think they know better.

livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d say she had the last laugh - that dancing obviously makes her a) happy and b) a ton of money. It’s not a dance contest, just let her enjoy herself while she lets millions of people enjoy her performance - wow.

