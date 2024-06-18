Taylor Swift Trolled Over “Cringe” Dance Moves After Concert Video Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Swifties had the nerve to praise their favorite singer’s dance moves, drawing an avalanche of mockeries at Taylor Swift’s expense. While some glorified the ultra-popular songstress’ boogie, citing how “underrated” her choreography skills were, others compared her to a child performing under the influence of some sugary sodas.

Highlights Taylor Swift's dance moves at a concert in Edinburgh sparked both praise and mockery on social media.

A viral TikTok video of Taylor’s performance gained over 3.4 million views, showing her dancing to 'Fearless'.

Critics compared her dancing to that of a child on a sugar high, while fans called her choreography skills 'underrated'.

Taking to his TikTok page on Saturday (June 15), 25-year-old Harry Alex posted a video of Taylor performing at her Eras tour concert in Edinburgh, Scotland, which took place on June 7.

“I’m the one who makes you laugh when you know you’re ‘bout to cry,” the TikToker wrote in the caption of his now-viral video, quoting the singer’s 2008 hit You Belong With Me.

In the clip, which has amassed over 3.4 million views, Taylor was filmed performing her song Fearless to an ecstatic crowd that could be heard cheering on the 34-year-old pop star’s little dancy-dance and clapping along with her.

You May Also Like:

Swifties had the nerve to praise their favorite singer’s dance moves, drawing an avalanche of mockeries at Taylor Swift’s expense

Share icon

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images

However, upon going viral, Taylor’s hip-swiveling in her custom Roberto Cavalli dress featuring golden fringes designed to move along her body ignited some serious criticism.

“This is how my 8-year-old cousin dances after 2 Dr. Peppers,” a person exclaimed on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to an X user resharing Harry’s original TikTok video and captioning it: “She’s so underrated as a dancer.”

In fact, plenty of other people took offense to the idea that the Cruel Summer hitmaker’s dancing skills were underrated, as a viewer wrote: “Habibi (my darling in Arabic) the dress is moving more than her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: harryalex98

Some glorified the ultra-popular songstress’ boogie, citing how “underrated” her choreography skills were

Share icon

Image credits: harryalex98

While some accused Taylor of “dancing like a brick,” others took the time to enlist a handful of celebrities who they felt should be credited more for their dancing talents, including Tyla and Tate McRae, an X post suggested.

Despite the criticism, the Pennsylvania native claimed another sold-out victory.

Ahead of Taylor’s Scottish show, a video shared on X on June 6 showed the never-ending line of fans descending on Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh waiting to buy some Tay Tay merch.

“Taylor Swift is a cult,” a Scottish man noted in reply to the stunning clip. “Fair play to her hustle – she’s convinced millions of women that she’s a feminist icon while simultaneously rinsing them for every penny they own on never-ending merch and album re-releases only to add to her near-infinite wealth.”

Share icon

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images

Others compared her to a child performing under the influence of some sugary sodas

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: harryalex98

Taylor performed at Murrayfield Stadium in the Scottish capital on Friday (June 14), Saturday (June 15), and Sunday (June 16).

Her concerts drew hundreds of thousands of Swifties, injecting an estimated £77 million ($97 million) into the local economy, Sky News reported on June 12.

City of Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day said that the artist’s performances — the largest stadium shows ever seen in Scotland — were a “fantastic start to an incredible summer of culture in the capital,” the British news outlet reported.

Share icon

Image credits: harryalex98

The clip of Taylor dancing went viral after Harry Alex posted it on TikTok on Saturday (June 15) amid her concert in Scotland

The impact of Taylor’s show didn’t limit itself to the local economy, as earthquake readings were detected up to 6 kilometers from Murrayfield Stadium, the British Geological Survey reported on June 13.

According to Sky News, the musician made a donation to the local food bank Edinburg Food Project charity during her stay.

The value of the gift was not revealed, but the food bank reportedly said it was “thrilled” with the support from the Grammy Awards winner.

The clip of Taylor dancing continued to divide opinions

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT