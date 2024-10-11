Tech CEO And Dad Of 4 Justin Bingham Falls 200 Feet At Zion National Park, Tragically Loses Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Tech CEO Justin Bingham fell 200 feet to his death while canyoneering in Utah’s Zion National Park.

The beloved father-of-four, who is part of the family blog Our Life in Holland with his wife Lindsay, was near the exit of Heaps Canyon with three other climbers when he accidentally fell on October 5.

“The world lost a legend. His family lost their rock. Lindsay lost the love of her life. Their children have lost their best friend,” read an Instagram tribute posted on the Our Life in Holland page on Lindsay’s behalf.

Justin Bingham tragically fell 200 feet while canyoneering in Zion National Park

Image credits: Justin Bingham

Image credits: Our Life In Holland

Justin, the deceased CEO of the software company Opiniion, was climbing in Utah’s Zion National Park just days before his 41st birthday. Officials said he was provided medial attention immediately after first responders arrived at the scene.

The injured blogger was airlifted out of the canyon but lost his life on the way to the hospital.

More than 50 rescuers from Zion’s search and rescue team, Springdale Police Department, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Intermountain Life Flight were involved.

The CEO of Opiniion and a beloved family man is known for the popular blog “Our Life in Holland” with his wife Lindsay

Image credits: Justin Bingham

In a press release, the national park said the group was following their “permitted” itinerary through Heaps Canyon before he fell between 150 and 200 feet.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time,” Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said.

A fellow corporate leader from the Utah-based tech company called him an “eternal optimist.”

Justin was remembered by colleagues as an “eternal optimist,” leader, mentor, and “friend to many”

Image credits: Our Life In Holland

“If you spent any time around him, he was the eternal optimist. ‘Everything is always going to work out.’ He told me so many times…. But he was right and it usually did,” said Devin Shurtleff, President and COO.

“Justin wasn’t just a leader here at Opiniion—he was a mentor, a dad, and a friend to many of us. He believed that the relationships we build are what make this work meaningful, and he truly lived that every day,” he added.

Justin was popular online for the YouTube channel Our life in Holland, which has 143K subscribers. The videos showcased the couple’s lives with their four children, Turin, Ashton, Landon and Ava Bingham.

“The world lost a legend. His family lost their rock,” said an emotional tribute on Our Life in Holland’s Instagram page

“His wife and his four precious kids were his reason for living, the reason he got out of bed every morning and his sole purpose on earth,” read the blog’s tribute on Instagram.

“He never would have wanted to leave them this way but we pray that he can see the armies of earthly angels surrounding his family at this most desolate time,” the caption continued. “There are no words to describe the pain or confusion we are all feeling right now, but if you knew Justin you know he would infuse this moment with optimism and positivity.”

“He’d grab this agony by the horns and ride it through the impending storm with his family on his back,” the message went on to say. “So we pick up the pieces. We remember him. We honor him. We lean on his strength. And we find a way.”