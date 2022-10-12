“You’re Not Going To Survive The PIP”: Tech CEO Shares ‘Red Flags’ That Suggest You’re About To Be Fired
If you think your boss is planning to fire you, TikToker Theresa Sue Mubenga shared the main signs to look for at work in order to make sure.
Mubenga has acquired this knowledge over nine years in the corporate world, during which she has also been running a tech company.
More info: TikTok
Meet tech CEO and TikToker Theresa Sue Mubenga, who has been in the corporate world for 9 years
Image credits: resasue
Recently, she released a video about tell-tale signs that you’re getting fired, and it can help you take preemptive measures in such a situation
Image credits: resasue
The video has since gone viral
@resasue Here is how to know you are about to be canned… #corporatetiktok #techtok #OverwatchMe #corporatetips ♬ original sound – Theresa Sue
And raised some questions, which Mubenga happily answered
Image credits: resasue
Here’s the follow up
@resasue Replying to @notrosynatalie are you getting fired? Whats a pip? #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #techtok ♬ original sound – Theresa Sue