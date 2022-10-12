“You’re Not Going To Survive The PIP”: Tech CEO Shares ‘Red Flags’ That Suggest You’re About To Be Fired

If you think your boss is planning to fire you, TikToker Theresa Sue Mubenga shared the main signs to look for at work in order to make sure.

Mubenga has acquired this knowledge over nine years in the corporate world, during which she has also been running a tech company.

More info: TikTok

Meet tech CEO and TikToker Theresa Sue Mubenga, who has been in the corporate world for 9 years

Image credits: resasue

Recently, she released a video about tell-tale signs that you’re getting fired, and it can help you take preemptive measures in such a situation

Image credits: resasue

The video has since gone viral

And raised some questions, which Mubenga happily answered

Image credits: resasue

Here’s the follow up

Most people in the comments agreed with Mubenga’s assessment