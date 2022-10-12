Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“You’re Not Going To Survive The PIP”: Tech CEO Shares ‘Red Flags’ That Suggest You’re About To Be Fired
“You’re Not Going To Survive The PIP”: Tech CEO Shares ‘Red Flags’ That Suggest You’re About To Be Fired

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Gabija Palšytė

If you think your boss is planning to fire you, TikToker Theresa Sue Mubenga shared the main signs to look for at work in order to make sure.

Mubenga has acquired this knowledge over nine years in the corporate world, during which she has also been running a tech company.

Meet tech CEO and TikToker Theresa Sue Mubenga, who has been in the corporate world for 9 years

Image credits: resasue

Recently, she released a video about tell-tale signs that you’re getting fired, and it can help you take preemptive measures in such a situation

Image credits: resasue

The video has since gone viral

@resasue Here is how to know you are about to be canned… #corporatetiktok #techtok #OverwatchMe #corporatetips ♬ original sound – Theresa Sue

And raised some questions, which Mubenga happily answered

Image credits: resasue

Here’s the follow up

@resasue Replying to @notrosynatalie are you getting fired? Whats a pip? #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #techtok ♬ original sound – Theresa Sue

Most people in the comments agreed with Mubenga’s assessment

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

