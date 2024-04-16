Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business
Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Greg Isenberg, CEO of Late Checkout, predicted a billion-dollar artificial intelligence (AI) dating app market after noticing that users engaged with AI-generated partners, sparking conversation about virtual relationships and the future of dating.

The technology executive took to his X account on April 9 to post about his meeting with a man in Miami, USA, who admitted to him that he spends “$10,000/month” on “AI girlfriends.”

Highlights
  • Tech exec Greg Isenberg predicted AI-generated girlfriends will forge a $1B market due to high user engagement.
  • A man reportedly spent $10,000/month on AI girlfriends, highlighting the growing appeal of virtual companions.
  • Match Group's $9B market cap suggests potential for a billion-dollar AI-version in the dating app industry.

After announcing that the market cap for Match Group, the company that owns Tinder, Match.com, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Plenty of Fish, OurTime, and other dating global brands, was $9 billion, Greg predicted that someone will likely build the AI-version of Match Group and also make billions.

Greg Isenberg predicted a billion-dollar AI dating market after encountering user engagement with AI partners

Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Image credits: hollie.mae2001

Recalling his meeting with the man dating AI women, Greg further wrote: “I thought he was kidding. But, he’s a 24-year-old single guy who loves it.

“I asked him what he loved about it: Him: ‘Some people play video games, I play with AI girlfriends’

“Him: ‘I love that I could use voice notes now with my AI girlfriends.’

“Him: ‘I get to customize my AI girlfriend. Likes, dislikes, etc. It’s comfort at the end of the day.’

“Me: speechless. There are a few platforms he likes but he prefers candy dot ai and kupid dot ai

“It’s kinda like dating apps. You’re not on only one.”

Greg recounted meeting a 24-year-old man who sincerely enjoyed dating AI women, initially mistaking his enthusiasm for a joke

Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Image credits: ara.bellareid

Along with his X post, Greg attached three pictures of AI-generated women, who looked rather convincing.

AI models are starting to look freakishly real to me,” Greg noted. “Things are about to get pretty weird.”

Candi.ai is a platform that allows users to create a virtual girlfriend. As per the website, users can choose their age, eyes, hairstyle, hair color, body type, breast, butt, and personality.

Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Image credits: kimochii_ai

Kupid.ai describes itself as “the best unrestricted AI art generator that can create unlimited dialogues and images.” Users can also “choose her age, eyes, hairstyle, hair color, body type, breast, butt, and personality.”

In a follow-up X post, Greg highlighted: “In case you were wondering, AI boyfriends exist too. And this category will probably thrive too.”

A group of Gen Z TikTok users reported that they were “falling for” DAN, ChatGPT’s alter ego with a flirty macho male voice that some have compared to Christian Grey from “Fifty Shades of Grey,” The New York Post reported.

Platforms like Candi.ai and Kupid.ai enable users to customize virtual partners, with options to select physical attributes and personality traits

Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Image credits: aimeekisss

A recent survey from Infobip found that nearly 20% of Americans have flirted with chatbots.

Nearly half of them — 47.2% — did so out of curiosity, while 23.9% said they were lonely and seeking interactions.

Nearly 17% said they were “AI-phished” — meaning they did not realize they were talking to a chatbot.

The survey also found that 12.2% were seeking sexual chat within a private space.

Greg’s X post raised a lot of concern on social media

Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hey, my name is Andréa and some people call me "Dré". I hate the nickname Andy. I'm a journalist and I write for the News Team at Bored Panda, which is a recently introduced team. I cover anything that's breaking news or in general news within the world of pop culture and other areas such as science, nature, and more. You'll see me often chase after a source to get an original quote in my articles.

Read more »
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).

In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read more »
