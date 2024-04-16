Tech Exec Predicts “Freakishly Real” AI-Generated Girlfriends Will Become $1B Business

ADVERTISEMENT

Greg Isenberg, CEO of Late Checkout, predicted a billion-dollar artificial intelligence (AI) dating app market after noticing that users engaged with AI-generated partners, sparking conversation about virtual relationships and the future of dating.

The technology executive took to his X account on April 9 to post about his meeting with a man in Miami, USA, who admitted to him that he spends “$10,000/month” on “AI girlfriends.”

After announcing that the market cap for Match Group, the company that owns Tinder, Match.com, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Plenty of Fish, OurTime, and other dating global brands, was $9 billion, Greg predicted that someone will likely build the AI-version of Match Group and also make billions.

Image credits: hollie.mae2001

Recalling his meeting with the man dating AI women, Greg further wrote: “I thought he was kidding. But, he’s a 24-year-old single guy who loves it.

“I asked him what he loved about it: Him: ‘Some people play video games, I play with AI girlfriends’

“Him: ‘I love that I could use voice notes now with my AI girlfriends.’

The market cap for Match Group is $9B. Someone will build the AI-version of Match Group and make $1B+. I met some guy last night in Miami who admitted to me that he spends $10,000/month on “AI girlfriends”. I thought he was kidding. But, he’s a 24 year old single guy who loves… pic.twitter.com/wqnODwggAI — GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) April 9, 2024

“Him: ‘I get to customize my AI girlfriend. Likes, dislikes, etc. It’s comfort at the end of the day.’

“Me: speechless. There are a few platforms he likes but he prefers candy dot ai and kupid dot ai

“It’s kinda like dating apps. You’re not on only one.”

Image credits: ara.bellareid

Along with his X post, Greg attached three pictures of AI-generated women, who looked rather convincing.

“AI models are starting to look freakishly real to me,” Greg noted. “Things are about to get pretty weird.”

Candi.ai is a platform that allows users to create a virtual girlfriend. As per the website, users can choose their age, eyes, hairstyle, hair color, body type, breast, butt, and personality.

Image credits: kimochii_ai

Kupid.ai describes itself as “the best unrestricted AI art generator that can create unlimited dialogues and images.” Users can also “choose her age, eyes, hairstyle, hair color, body type, breast, butt, and personality.”

In a follow-up X post, Greg highlighted: “In case you were wondering, AI boyfriends exist too. And this category will probably thrive too.”

A group of Gen Z TikTok users reported that they were “falling for” DAN, ChatGPT’s alter ego with a flirty macho male voice that some have compared to Christian Grey from “Fifty Shades of Grey,” The New York Post reported.

Platforms like Candi.ai and Kupid.ai enable users to customize virtual partners, with options to select physical attributes and personality traits

Image credits: aimeekisss

A recent survey from Infobip found that nearly 20% of Americans have flirted with chatbots.

Nearly half of them — 47.2% — did so out of curiosity, while 23.9% said they were lonely and seeking interactions.

Nearly 17% said they were “AI-phished” — meaning they did not realize they were talking to a chatbot.

The survey also found that 12.2% were seeking sexual chat within a private space.

