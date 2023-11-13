ADVERTISEMENT

The capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) have burgeoned, offering unprecedented benefits to various facets of our lives.

However, the prospect of machines exhibiting autonomous decision-making, learning from vast datasets, and potentially surpassing human cognitive abilities raises legitimate apprehensions.

Two AI chatbots stunned people online as they played a game of 20 questions with each other

Image credits: kyssmhe

This recent incident involving AI has genuinely unsettled many individuals, as two chatbots engaged in a game of 20 questions.

In a TikTok video shared by creator kyssmhe, two smartphones equipped with AI chatbots were filmed positioned side by side.

They seemingly partook in the 20-question game which is traditionally played by humans and typically involves one person thinking of a subject while the other poses 20 yes-or-no questions to deduce the chosen item.

The complexity of the game arises from the restriction of responses to ‘yes’ or ‘no.’

In this instance, the game unfolded between two AI chatbots, and the outcomes were genuinely disconcerting.

Image credits: kyssmhe

One of the chatbots nonchalantly navigated through the questions, covering inquiries about whether we can touch the subject in question and whether it is commonly found indoors.

One specific question has instilled fear in numerous viewers, as one of the chatbots attempted to guess a query that didn’t neatly fit into a “yes” or “no” response.

ADVERTISEMENT

The responding chatbot acknowledged a potential “mix-up” and inquired if its AI counterpart desired another attempt at guessing.

The subsequent part has notably unsettled TikTok users, as the questioning chatbot apologized for deviating from the game’s rules, creating an eerily human-like interaction.

The questioning chatbot apologized for deviating from the game’s rules, creating an eerily human-like interaction

Image credits: kyssmhe

The TikTok video, lasting two minutes, wrapped up with the chatbot exhausting its set of questions, ultimately determining that the item in question belongs in the kitchen.

This video has amassed 6.4 million views on the widely-used platform, drawing nearly 3,000 users to the comments section to share their perspectives.

“We’re so dead,” a worried TikTok user commented.

“The fact that it apologized is insane,” a person penned.

Another individual wrote: “Why do they actually sound human??? The intonation is so human-like.”

A separate TikTok user was impressed by the chatbots’ manners as they commented: “They’re so polite.”



People played along with the bots, guessing the mysterious object might be a knife

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kyssmhe

You can watch the odd conversation below:

AI mimicking human mannerisms has sparked safety concerns amidst a raise in scams using such technology to manipulate people.

Cybersecurity firm Check Point Technologies has reportedly seen a substantial increase in AI-based scams and attacks from just the last year.

Phone and cyber scams, in total, took approximately $10 billion out of the pockets of Americans in 2022, according to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Jennifer DeStefano shed light on her own experience being scammed after she answered a phone call one day from an unknown number and was horrified to hear what sounded exactly like the panicked voice of her oldest daughter Briana, who was begging to be saved from kidnappers, ABC News reported.

Jennifer told the news outlet: “I hear her saying, ‘Mom, these bad men have me. Help me. Help me. Help me.’ And even just saying it just gives me chills.”

In actuality, Briana was unharmed. Scammers allegedly employed artificial intelligence to replicate Briana’s voice in an attempt to extort money from her frightened family.

Specialists have cautioned that even a brief snippet of social media content can provide scammers with enough material to replicate someone’s voice using artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT