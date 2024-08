ADVERTISEMENT

Team USA’s gymnast Jordan Chiles has officially lost her Olympic bronze medal to team Romania’s Ana Bărbosu. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the bronze medalist winner change on Sunday (August 11), sparking controversy. Ana has since slammed Olympic authorities.

On Monday (August 5), judges accepted an appeal by Team USA to review the difficulty score assigned to Jordan during the sport’s floor exercise finals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The decision meant that Ana had her bronze medal figuratively “snatched” from her hands, and it was awarded instead to the US athlete, leaving Ana in tears and dropping her nation’s flag on the ground.

The original scores were close, with Ana’s 13.700 granting her a small lead ahead of Chiles’ 13.666. After the corrective measure was taken, Jordan gained another 100 points, securing her the bronze medal.

Image credits: jordanchiles

Far from remaining still, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee quickly moved to submit a request for a review of the decision-making factors behind the correction while also arguing that another one of their athletes got unjustly penalized during the competition.

The Romanian team had both Ana and Sabrina Voinea score 13.700 points at the end of the event. The latter, however, had 100 points deducted from her performance, seemingly due to her stepping out of bounds during her routine.

A layman’s review of the footage doesn’t seem to indicate that the gymnast incurred any fault, and more expert voices, such as Romanian legend Nadia Comăneci, have also questioned the measures taken by the Olympic judges, urging them to take a second look.

Image credits: jordanchiles

Following the questionable decision, Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that he would skip the Olympics closing ceremony in Paris, stating: “I decided not to attend the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, following the scandalous situation in the gymnastics, where our athletes were treated in an absolutely dishonorable manner.”

Nevertheless, on Saturday, the Prime Minister seemingly changed his tune, as he wrote in a Facebook post: “Justice has been served! We succeeded in obtaining, before the sports tribunal, the bronze medal that Ana Maria Bărbosu rightfully won on the floor!

“Bravo, Ana Maria, this is the well-deserved reward for a performance you have worked so many years for!

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the bronze medalist winner change on Sunday (August 11)

Image credits: Tim Clayton/Corbis

“I am glad that, in the end, the truth prevailed, as it should in a competition based on the values of Olympism.

“There remains a shadow of sadness because the same decision was not granted to Sabrina Voinea, as would have been fair.

“However, for me and, I believe, for every Romanian, Sabrina remains a winner! Through her dignified and admirable attitude, she has shown the world that Romanians are aware of their worth and know how to fight for it!

Image credits: jordanchiles

“I believe this is an important lesson our Olympic gymnasts are teaching us – never to give up fighting when we know we are right!”

A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on Saturday said that the initial inquiry made by the USA over Jordan’s score in last Monday’s gymnastics floor exercise final was filed after the one-minute deadline, CNN reported on Sunday.

The IOC said in the statement: “Following the CAS decision with regard to the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final and the amendment of the ranking by the International Gymnastics Federation, the IOC will reallocate the bronze medal to Ana Bărbosu (Romania).

On Monday (August 5), judges accepted an appeal by Team USA to review the difficulty score assigned to Jordan

Image credits: Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

“We are in touch with the NOC of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal.”

The US is now reportedly appealing that decision, and USA Gymnastics announced on Sunday that it had submitted additional evidence to CAS as part of the effort to have gymnast Jordan’s medal reinstated.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a statement on Sunday: “We firmly believe that Jordan rightfully earned the bronze medal, and there were critical errors in both the initial scoring by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the subsequent CAS appeal process that need to be addressed.

Image credits: simonebiles

“The initial error occurred in the scoring by FIG, and the second error was during the CAS appeal process, where the USOPC was not given adequate time or notice to effectively challenge the decision.

“As a result, we were not properly represented or afforded the opportunity to present our case comprehensively.

“Given these circumstances, we are committed to pursuing an appeal to help Jordan Chiles receive the recognition she deserves. We remain dedicated to supporting her as an Olympic champion and will continue to work diligently to resolve this matter swiftly and fairly.”

Simone Biles and Suni Lee shared their support for Jordan amid the bronze medal controversy

Image credits: sunisalee

Moreover, a new letter and video evidence were submitted to the CAS with USA Gymnastics, and a new statement on Sunday exclaimed that head coach Cecile Landi submitted the inquiry to change Jordan’s score 47 seconds after it was posted instead of 64.

“The time-stamped, video evidence submitted by USA Gymnastics Sunday evening shows Landi first stated her request to file an inquiry at the inquiry table 47 seconds after the score is posted, followed by a second statement 55 seconds after the score was originally posted,” USA Gymnastics wrote.

“The video footage provided was not available to USA Gymnastics prior to the tribunal’s decision and thus USAG did not have the opportunity to previously submit it.”

Jazmin Chiles, Jordan’s sister, called out “racist” comments

Image credits: jsolovely_

Upon initially successfully challenging the judges in last Monday’s competition, Jordan joined the Brazilian gold medalist Rebeca Andrade and her US teammate silver medalist Simone Biles on the podium, marking the first all-Black Olympics gymnastics podium.

However, CAS’ ruling that the inquiry submitted on behalf of Jordan “was raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline” stipulated in the regulations threw Jordan’s medal into doubt.

The 23-year-old subsequently posted on her Instagram story after CAS’ ruling with four breaking hearts emojis and text that read, “I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you,” as per CNN.

Image credits: jsolovely_

Ana has since reacted to the IOC’s plan to award her the bronze medal after stripping Jordan, writing in a story on her Instagram page: “Sabrina [Maneca-Voinea], Jordan, my thoughts are with you.

“I know what you are feeling because I’ve been through the same, but I know you’ll come back stronger.”

The 18-year-old added: “I hope from deep of my heart that at the next Olympics, all three of us will share the same podium. This is my true dream.”

The initial decision on Monday meant that Ana had her bronze medal figuratively “snatched” from her hands

Image credits: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images

She concluded: “The situation would not have existed if the persons in charge had respected the regulation.

“We, athletes, are not to be blamed, and the hate directed to us is painful.

“I wanted to end this edition of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the spirit of Olympism, the true value of the world.”

Both Jordan and Ana were showered with messages of support on social media, as an Instagram user commented on the Romanian athlete’s latest post: “As an American, I am so sorry for what you had to endure.

Image credits: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“You deserved your medal in that moment in front of the world, not 5 days later in the midst of controversy.

“I just ask that everyone hold the judges accountable, NOT the athletes.

“The athletes are only responsible for their performances. The judges are responsible for scoring them accurately and fairly.”

A person wrote: “The judges failed and tainted this beyond belief. They should’ve awarded two bronze medals.

Ana has since reacted to the IOC’s plan to award her the bronze medal after stripping Jordan

Image credits: ana_barbosu

“I am confused why people keep saying she got the medal back though, she was never awarded it.

“Either way, it’s sad that both women’s experience and performance have been outshined by judge’s mistakes and incompetence.”

Someone else added: “Congratulations from the USA. We love Jordan but the hate to you is absolutely not okay. You’ve been through a lot this week.”

On Jordan’s latest Instagram post, depicting her visit to Disneyland Paris, a netizen noted: “Can we stop the hate towards athletes?

Jordan Chiles deserved better than this. The point of any review in sports is to get it right. The judges didn’t at first, then they corrected it. Now, because of 4 seconds past an arbitrary deadline that is different than the time her opponents had, Chiles medal is in jeopardy pic.twitter.com/7fA5nI8QAx — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 11, 2024

“Jordan was awarded a medal and it was valid but may be taken away due to a technicality. The judges and the Olympic committee should be criticized, not the athletes!!!”

An observer shared: “Respect Jordan, she wasn’t responsible for her grades. Coming here to comment hate on her profile only shows who you are, people who like to make others feel bad.

“Empathy is important. Jordan, I hope you NEVER doubt your abilities, your talent, and what an incredible athlete you are. Everyone saw that.”

A separate individual chimed in: “To all Romanians and Americans. The bullying and hate towards the athletes (that ONLY have control over their performance) is disturbing and needs to stop.

Both Jordan and Ana were showered with messages of support on social media

Olympic bronze medalist Jordan Chiles just lost her medal in gymnastics. And now people are crying “racism,” including her sister Jazmin. She stood alongside Simone Biles and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade for the first ever all-black podium—but the ruling was clearly nonsensical and… pic.twitter.com/DnOgJbQfXf — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 11, 2024

“Focus your energy on the JUDGES whose incompetency leads to the hurtful outcomes of both athletes.

“If you feel the need to condemn either athlete, you need way more education on how this went down and how scoring works.”

Meanwhile, Nadia Comăneci voiced her support for the gymnasts, telling CNN‘s Antena 3: “I am very happy for Romania. It is a long-awaited medal after so many years.

“I am not in an official position to decide who took what and how they did it. I am happy for all three gymnasts.

all of the United States protecting Jordan Chiles’ medal today pic.twitter.com/ZG8l87Gkye — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) August 11, 2024

“I would have been happy to see three girls there with three medals because they have all worked and especially in the situation we are in now with protecting mental health, I think it is good to encourage and protect these children.

“I would give Sabrina my bronze medal from Montréal,” the five-time Olympic gold medalist said. “I congratulate Sabrina for doing a phenomenal exercise and I am happy for her participation in the team as well because she made history in the team as well.”

Nadia continued: “At the same time, I also congratulate Jordan because it’s not her fault what happened.

“I love all girls, I try to protect the sport and at the same time embrace them all around the world.”

Many people slammed the controversy as a racist act

This is what broke them. Three Black women champions basking in joy & sisterhood was too much. Jordan Chiles will always be an Olympic gold medalist to me. I hope she’s surrounded with love right now. pic.twitter.com/jRfLcytV3Q — Dr. Tracy (@tracyrenee70) August 10, 2024

The retired gymnast concluded: “A reform will probably be made in response to what happened so that everyone will be much more attentive to the next competitions.

“It’s important that athletes don’t get into this kind of situation, they don’t point the finger one way or the other, but I shouldn’t say that nobody is perfect.

“We all make mistakes and the idea is to learn from mistakes and try to navigate and see what’s good for the sport in the future.”

Once the arbitration request or statement of appeal is filed, the respondent submits a reply to the CAS, as the institution explains on its official website.

Me helping Jordan Chiles smuggle that Bronze medal out of Europe: pic.twitter.com/JxWlLXMCnX — Melech. (@MelechThomas) August 11, 2024

After any additional exchange of statements of the case, the parties are summoned to a hearing to be heard, produce evidence, and argue their case.

The final award is communicated to the parties some weeks later unless it is pronounced the same day (under the appeals procedure).­

I­n the context of ordinary arbitration, the parties are free to agree on the law applicable to the merits of the dispute. Failing such an agreement, Swiss law applies.

In the context of the appeals procedure, the arbitrators rule on the basis of the regulations of the body concerned by the appeal and, subsidiarily, the law of the country in which the body is domiciled. The procedure itself is governed by the Code of Sports-related Arbitration.

Others slammed the Olympic judges

jordan chiles get behind me pic.twitter.com/C5oGz7Hfmq — womensbasketballfan (@womensbasketb12) August 10, 2024

The ordinary procedure involves paying the relatively modest costs and fees of the arbitrators, calculated on the basis of a fixed scale of charges, plus a share of the costs of the CAS, the institution states.

The disciplinary cases of an international nature ruled in appeal are free, except for an initial Court Office fee of CHF 1000 (approximately $1154).

The ordinary procedure lasts between 6 and 12 months. For the appeals procedure, an award must be pronounced within three months after the transfer of the file to the Panel.

In urgent cases and upon request, the CAS may, within a very short time, order interim measures or suspend the execution of a decision appealed against.­

“I feel for both women,” a reader commented

