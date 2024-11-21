“Strangest Wedding I’ve Ever Seen”: ‘House Of Horrors’ Survivor Ties The Knot In Gothic Style

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Turpin, the eldest of the 13 siblings from the infamous Turpin family, has officially said “I do!”

On October 27, 2024, Jennifer tied the knot with her husband, Aron, in a stunningly unique Gothic wedding ceremony at the Miller Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Her walk down the aisle was perfectly timed just before Halloween, giving her wedding guests an enchanting mix of love and spookiness.

Highlights Jennifer Turpin tied the knot in a Gothic wedding ceremony in California on October 27, 2024.

Skeleton-themed glassware and a coffin-shaped ring box were part of the spooky elegance.

"I am so blessed to find the most amazing guy. He is everything I’ve wanted plus more,” she said.

Jennifer is the eldest of the 13 siblings, who escaped horrific abuse in the "House of Horrors" in 2018.

You May Also Like:

The eldest Turpin sibling, Jennifer, married Aron in a Gothic-themed ceremony on October 27, 2024, in California

Share icon

Image credits: themillergardens

Share icon

Image credits: jennifer_turpin88

The newlywed bride later posted highlights of her big day on Instagram.

“10/27/2024-Wedding Day-I am so blessed to find the most amazing guy. He is everything I’ve wanted plus more,” she wrote in the caption of one of her wedding posts.

From skeleton-themed glassware and a coffin-shaped ring box to napkins adorned with “Till Death Do Us Part,” the event was bursting with eerie elegance.

The wedding, timed just before Halloween, featured eerie touches like skeleton-themed glassware and a coffin-shaped ring box

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jennifer_turpin88

Share icon

Image credits: jennifer_turpin88

Black and red floral arrangements set the mood, while glow sticks illuminated quirky details like a skeleton in the drink cooler and a cauldron brimming with candy.

Jennifer made a grand entrance as she walked through a dramatic fog with a bouquet of black-and-white flowers.

She wore a striking black-laced white gown with a sweetheart neckline, paired with intricate lace-up boots, which were accessorized with pearl charms.

The newlywed bride and her 12 siblings escaped the abusive “House of Horrors” in 2018, leading to the arrest of their parents, David and Louise Turpin

Share icon

Image credits: jennifer_turpin88

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jennifer_turpin88

Her smokey eye makeup, black lipstick, and ombre nails added to the bold look, topped off with her black-and-white floral crown. Aron matched the Gothic vibe in a black tuxedo.

Jennifer’s radiant new beginning was a turn from her dark childhood, having grown up in a home dubbed the “House of Horrors.”

She and her 12 sisters and brothers lived in horrific conditions and suffered abuse at the hands of their now-imprisoned parents, David and Louise Turpin.

“I am so blessed to find the most amazing guy. He is everything I’ve wanted plus more,” Jennifer captioned one of her posts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Dawn Turpin (@jennifer_turpin88)

“The only word I know to call it is ‘hell,'” Jennifer said about her traumatic childhood in a 2021 interview with ABC News.

The abuse came to light after her then-17-year-old sister, Jordan Turpin, climbed out a window in 2018 and called 911, leading to the rescue of her malnourished siblings, some of whom were kept chained to their beds.

“I want the last name Turpin to be remembered as a name of strength,” Jennifer said during the interview. “They are not weak, they’re not broken. They’ve got this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media users showered the newlywed bride with love and support following her special day

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT