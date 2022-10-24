Hi, my name is Zoltan and I am a wedding photographer based in the UK. I love being creative and capturing unique, interesting images. I would like to share the story of how we created these images of a vampire bride.

The whole thing started when I met Rachel (model and makeup artist) at a wedding where I was the photographer and she was the MUA. We started following each other on Instagram and I saw her fantastic work. She often shares images of herself with the makeup she creates and they are amazing. I saw one where she looked like a vampire and that gave me the idea for this shoot. I wanted to do it close to Halloween, so we would have some cool images to share. I knew that one of my favorite wedding venues would be perfect for this.

This venue is the Pilgrims Rest in Battle. It’s a very old, very romantic and charming building. I love photographing weddings there, but I also think that it is the kind of place where a vampire would be happy to live. We picked the date and found some talented people to work with. Emily created the two different hairstyles and Erin did the nails. We got the dress from my favorite wedding dress shop: Fross Wedding Collections and the amazing bouquet from the Floral Workshop.

Rachel got ready at the venue in the room where all the brides get ready and that is where we started shooting. The hairspray shot, the lipstick silhouette shot and the mirror shots were all taken there. I know if she was a real vampire then her reflection should not be seen in the mirror, but we had to take those shots, it just looked so awesome.

Then we went downstairs and I took some close-up portraits to show the details of Rachel’s work and some environmental-style portraits on the stairs and the bar showing more of the building too.

We even went outside and took portraits on the streets of Battle and in front of the Pilgrim's Rest. We had quite a few people looking at us when we took the portraits on the street :)

It was such an awesome shoot, all of us enjoyed it very much.

Huge thank you to Waverley and Amy and Maria from the Pilgrims rest for all their help and for letting us do the shoot in this amazing building.

Photography by @thesoulofmylens_photography

Makeup @r.m.mua

Contact lenses - @mesmereyezcontactlenses

Dresses by @frossweddingcollections

Fangs by @drahmetclinic

Videographer @cameronpettitt

Hair by @savoirfairehairuk

Nails by @nailsbyerine

Flowers by @the_floral_workshop

Location @pilgrimsrest_battle

More info: thesoulofmylens.co.uk

#1

Hairspray Shot

Hairspray Shot

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST

Here is something that might be interesting for photographers :

I captured all the images with a Sony a7iv and used the Sony 85mm f1.8, the Sony 35mm f1.8 and the Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 lenses.

I am a big fan of using off-camera flashes and I used them for all the photos. For the close-ups, I used clamshell lighting with a big umbrella with a diffuser and a godox ad200 above Rachel and a large round reflector below. I used a godox v1 flash with a blue gel about 5-6 feet behind Rachel and aimed at the wall

For the silhouette ones, I used a godox v1 flash with a grid on.

For the ones with the mirror, I used a godox v1 flash with a grid aimed at her, camera right at 1 o’clock.

All the other images were taken using the godox ad200 and the large umbrella with the diffuser, camera right, at 2 o’clock slightly above Rachel aimed down at her.
#2

Lipstick Silhouette

Lipstick Silhouette

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#3

Vampire In The Mirror

Vampire In The Mirror

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#4

Close Up

Close Up

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#5

Vampire Hiss

Vampire Hiss

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#6

A Hiss And Her Bouquet

A Hiss And Her Bouquet

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#7

With Her Bouquet

With Her Bouquet

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#8

The Veil

The Veil

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#9

Hiss On The Stairs

Hiss On The Stairs

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#10

Veil Shot On The Stairs

Veil Shot On The Stairs

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#11

2nd Hairstyle

2nd Hairstyle

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#12

Look At My Nails

Look At My Nails

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#13

From The Great Hall

From The Great Hall

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#14

The Train Of Her Dress

The Train Of Her Dress

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#15

Bar Area Wide Angle Shot

Bar Area Wide Angle Shot

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#16

Portrait On The Street

Portrait On The Street

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#17

Vampire Bride On The Streets Of Battle

Vampire Bride On The Streets Of Battle

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#18

Bouquet Shot On The Street

Bouquet Shot On The Street

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#19

Veil Shot On The Street

Veil Shot On The Street

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#20

Bouquet Shot In Front The Pilgrims Rest

Bouquet Shot In Front The Pilgrims Rest

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST
#21

Mysterious Sunset Shot In Front Of The Pilgrims Rest

Mysterious Sunset Shot In Front Of The Pilgrims Rest

Report

0points
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
POST

