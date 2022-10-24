I Took Photos Of A Vampire Bride For Halloween At The Pilgrim’s Rest In Battle (21 Pics)
Hi, my name is Zoltan and I am a wedding photographer based in the UK. I love being creative and capturing unique, interesting images. I would like to share the story of how we created these images of a vampire bride.
The whole thing started when I met Rachel (model and makeup artist) at a wedding where I was the photographer and she was the MUA. We started following each other on Instagram and I saw her fantastic work. She often shares images of herself with the makeup she creates and they are amazing. I saw one where she looked like a vampire and that gave me the idea for this shoot. I wanted to do it close to Halloween, so we would have some cool images to share. I knew that one of my favorite wedding venues would be perfect for this.
This venue is the Pilgrims Rest in Battle. It’s a very old, very romantic and charming building. I love photographing weddings there, but I also think that it is the kind of place where a vampire would be happy to live. We picked the date and found some talented people to work with. Emily created the two different hairstyles and Erin did the nails. We got the dress from my favorite wedding dress shop: Fross Wedding Collections and the amazing bouquet from the Floral Workshop.
Rachel got ready at the venue in the room where all the brides get ready and that is where we started shooting. The hairspray shot, the lipstick silhouette shot and the mirror shots were all taken there. I know if she was a real vampire then her reflection should not be seen in the mirror, but we had to take those shots, it just looked so awesome.
Then we went downstairs and I took some close-up portraits to show the details of Rachel’s work and some environmental-style portraits on the stairs and the bar showing more of the building too.
We even went outside and took portraits on the streets of Battle and in front of the Pilgrim's Rest. We had quite a few people looking at us when we took the portraits on the street :)
It was such an awesome shoot, all of us enjoyed it very much.
Huge thank you to Waverley and Amy and Maria from the Pilgrims rest for all their help and for letting us do the shoot in this amazing building.
Hairspray Shot
Here is something that might be interesting for photographers :
I captured all the images with a Sony a7iv and used the Sony 85mm f1.8, the Sony 35mm f1.8 and the Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 lenses.
I am a big fan of using off-camera flashes and I used them for all the photos. For the close-ups, I used clamshell lighting with a big umbrella with a diffuser and a godox ad200 above Rachel and a large round reflector below. I used a godox v1 flash with a blue gel about 5-6 feet behind Rachel and aimed at the wall
For the silhouette ones, I used a godox v1 flash with a grid on.
For the ones with the mirror, I used a godox v1 flash with a grid aimed at her, camera right at 1 o’clock.
All the other images were taken using the godox ad200 and the large umbrella with the diffuser, camera right, at 2 o’clock slightly above Rachel aimed down at her.