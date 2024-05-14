Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“House Of Horrors” Survivor And Hero Jordan Turpin Introduces Her Boyfriend In New Viral Videos
Couples, News

Trigger warning: child abuse

Jordan Turpin, better known as the hero who saved her siblings from the “House of Horrors” in the disturbing Turpin Case, gave a new positive glimpse into her life by introducing her boyfriend last month.

Taking to her TikTok page on April 16, the 23-year-old posted a video dancing to Dasha’s viral Austin song along with a man named Matt Ryan.

  • Jordan Turpin, a 'House of Horrors' survivor, introduced her boyfriend Matt Ryan in viral TikTok videos.
  • Jordan garnered widespread support online, as viewers commended her progress and newfound happiness.
  • Jordan is better known as the hero who saved her 12 siblings from the “House of Horrors” in the disturbing Turpin Case.

The clip, which amassed 785,000 views, sparked a lot of interest as a person commented: “Remember that you deserve to be loved correctly, relationships shouldn’t be exhausting. Don’t ever forget that.”

Another viewer wrote: “You’re so amazing with how far you’ve come. Well done Jordan.”

The next day, the abuse survivor posted a video on TikTok where she clarified that Matt was indeed her new boyfriend, as she captioned: “My bf guessing where my makeup products go on my face.”

In the clip, the couple played a game consisting of Matt hilariously trying to explain what each of Jordan’s makeup products were used for.

The TikToker even shared adorable insights into her relationship, as she recalled: “He went with me to get my hair done yesterday and it was just so sweet cause he, like, stayed the whole time.”

Jordan Turpin, known for saving her siblings in the Turpin Case, introduced her new boyfriend, Matt Ryan, on TikTok

Image credits: jordanmattvibes

Viewers were once again left stunned at the sight of Jordan, visibly doing much better since her traumatic experience, as a person commented: “I hope I’m not overstepping here but your voice has really improved. 

“You speak with confidence now and it’s so beautiful.”

Last week (May 9), Jordan updated her 1.4 million followers with yet another funny video of her and Matt, this time letting her boyfriend take the reins and do her makeup.

In the humorous clip where Matt clearly struggled to figure out how to apply all the intricate beauty products on his girlfriend, the couple called each other “babe,” “honey,” and “sweetheart.”

“I’ve never been happier for a stranger like this before,” a viewer commented, to which Jordan replied: “Aww you’re so sweet thank you:)”

Someone else penned: “The fact that he was actually really trying to do a good job is so sweet,” which prompted a response from Jordan, who wrote back: “I know right he so sweet.”

Image credits: jordanmattvibes

Despite not sharing pictures of Matt on her Instagram page, which is followed by 284,000 people, Matt appears in the list of people Jordan follows on social media.

According to Matt’s Instagram page, he’s a 25-year-old photographer who has taken numerous portraits of his girlfriend.

In fact, he posted three photographs of Jordan on April 17 to promote her recently released brand, Braveness, which is inspired by her journey coming out of a nightmarish childhood.

In 2018, Jordan garnered headlines for her extraordinary bravery when she escaped from the home of her parents, David and Louise Turpin, in Perris, California, saving her 12 siblings.

At 17 years old, it was her first time ever stepping outside. Using a cell phone she had taken from the house, Jordan called 911, which led police to discover her siblings imprisoned in dire conditions within the home, later dubbed the “House of Horrors.”

Matt is a 25-year-old photographer who has taken numerous portraits of Jordan

@jordan_turpin My bf guessing where my makeup products go on my face. Go follow are instagram account, jordanmattvibes. Hope you guys enjoy. #makeup #couple #game #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound – Jordan Turpin

Jordan’s history grappled the nation, famously known as The Turpin Case, which became the subject of books and documentaries and even inspired a Law & Order: SVU episode.

David and Louise tortured 12 of their 13 children, aged between 2 and 29 years old, starving and beating them, depriving them of sleep, and, sometimes, shackling them to their beds with chains, The New York Times reported in 2019.

Only the toddler did not appear to have been abused, the authorities said.

On April 19, 2019, the Turpins were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

@jordan_turpin #austin #fypシ゚viral @Matt Ryan ♬ Austin – Dasha

At the time of the sentencing hearing in Riverside, California, some of their children gave statements saying they were haunted by the abuse but also that they had forgiven and still loved their parents. 

One of the children, who at the time was described as a young man studying software engineering at college, said he had learned to ride a bike since being rescued. “Sometimes I just go on long rides because I enjoy it so much,” he said.

When Jordan worked up the courage to escape the house of horrors by jumping from a window, she told a 911 dispatcher: “I’ve never been out. I don’t go out much.”

Despite being 17, Jordan’s voice was reported to sound like that of a much younger child because, prosecutors said, her growth had been stunted by the abuse. The abuse left two of her sisters unable to bear children, the authorities said.

David and Louise tortured 12 of their 13 children, aged between 2 and 29 years old, starving and beating them

Some of the children were emaciated and appeared to have cognitive deficiencies from the abuse when they were found.

The siblings reportedly described their household as a religious place where they believed what was happening to them was God’s will. 

To their neighbors, the family seemed normal, if reclusive, The Times reported. However, they rarely saw the children outside the home.

David had been an engineer for Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, while Louise apparently stayed at home. 

They reportedly lived in a nondescript stucco house in the small, working-class city of Perris, about 70 miles east of Los Angeles. 

The house of horrors was neat on the outside, so it did not arouse suspicion. But it reeked of human waste on the inside, The Times reported.

In 2018, Jordan garnered headlines for her extraordinary bravery when she escaped from “The House of Horrors,” saving her 12 siblings

When Jordan called 911, she told the dispatcher that she had not bathed for almost a year, saying: “We live in filth.

“Sometimes I wake up and I can’t breathe because of how dirty the house is.” 

The children were reportedly forced to stay up at night and sleep during the day. Additionally, they were given carefully rationed meals, generally only one meal, a combination of lunch and dinner, per day. 

The meals often consisted of bologna or peanut butter sandwiches.

Jordan has since become somewhat of a social media influencer, often enjoying dancing to viral TikTok music.

“It’s been a hard journey. I’m okay now but I come off strong all the time and want people to know they are not alone that’s why I made this video,” she said in an Instagram Reel posted in March.

After the extreme parental abuse survivor and her 12 siblings escaped from the house of horrors, the six youngest siblings were placed in another foster home under the care of Marcelino and Rosa Olguin.

There, they alleged they were sexually and physically abused by Marcelino, Rosa, and their adult daughter, Lennys, People reported in March 2024

They reportedly filed two separate lawsuits against Riverside County and a private foster care agency in July 2022, claiming the defendants were aware the Olguins were “unfit to be foster parents” because the family had a “prior history of physically and emotionally abusing children as well as severely neglected children who had been placed in their care.”

The lawsuits further alleged that the Olguins would force the siblings to eat excessive amounts of food until they threw up.

The Olguins have pleaded not guilty, and the case is still ongoing.

