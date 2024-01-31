Partners from around the internet share the hilarious, cute, and sometimes unhinged things their wives or girlfriends have done. From pranks to wonderfully amusing idiosyncrasies, these people have documented the best moments. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

When we think of romance, we might imagine the feeling of butterflies in our stomachs, romantic, sunset dates, and Valentine's Day. But, let’s face it, the real one-weird-trick to make someone fall in love is to make them laugh.

#1 She's A Keeper Share icon

#2 I Told My Fiancé I Got Him The Perfect 30th Birthday Cake. It Wasn’t What He Expected Share icon

#3 Smartest Wife Ever! We Were Both Pooping On Opposite Sides Of The House. I Called Her And Asked For Toilet Paper. She Yelled For The Dog And Then Told Me To Call Him Share icon

While it’s not exactly surprising, humor is often overlooked as a vital component of any happy relationship. Research into the subject confirms that being funny isn’t just a core component of attracting a mate (without which many stand-up comedians would have to give up all hope), it is also important to maintaining a healthy, long-term relationship. The simple explanation is that if you laugh at your partner's jokes, chances are you find it easy to communicate with them. It’s not rocket science to make the connection between solid, honest communication and a relationship that lasts.

#4 I Made My Husband A Vasectomy Cake. It’s A Lemon Cake With Swiss Meringue Buttercream Share icon

#5 Came Home From Work To See My Girlfriend Had Updated Our Letterboard Share icon

#6 How My Girlfriend Sleeps Share icon

Indeed, other studies have found that there is a pretty strong correlation between the frequency and intensity of one’s laughter from a loved one’s jokes and overall satisfaction in the relationship. So, if you truly are funny enough, you might be able to joke-brute force your way out of a failing marriage. Ironically, this might mean that married comedians must be funnier than divorced ones. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My Girlfriend Left This Warning For Me On My Pillow Share icon

#8 I'm Pretty Sure My Girlfriend's Favorite Hobby Is Getting My Dog To Pose Using My Computer Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Wife Just Went Back To Work And Thinks I'm An Idiot Share icon

Similarly, while it’s best if a joke comes from one of the partners, laughing together already comes with a number of benefits. Like any shared experience, it builds solidarity and camaraderie. Laughter, unlike traumatic events, is also generally an indicator of a good time with few (if any) negative side effects, except perhaps a shortness of breath.

#10 My Wife Couldn’t Open The Bag, So This Was Her Solution When She Bought The Potato Share icon

#11 She Gets It Share icon

#12 My Girlfriend Slipped This Under The Door While I Was In The Bathroom Share icon

That being said, humor tends to help a relationship where both parties see it as humor, but there are some nuances. For example, self-deprecating humor or making fun of someone, apparently, does not have as positive of an effect on one's partner, unless they very specifically prefer these sorts of jokes. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 The Wife’s Addition To Our Automatic Cat Feeder Share icon

#14 How My Girlfriend "Handled" A Spider, And Is Too Scared To Clean It Up Share icon

#15 My Girlfriend Made These For Work To Celebrate Halloween And They're Seriously Freaking Me Out Share icon

#16 My Wife As Gollum Share icon

#17 My Boyfriend Asked Me To Remind Him To Buy Butter. I Think I Did A Good Job Share icon

#18 My Girlfriend Just FaceTimed Me From Inside The Restaurant Bathroom Share icon Actually, it’s the door handle to the bathroom door. So she was stuck in the bathroom.

#19 In An Attempt To Help My Husband Complete His Chores, I've Made Him A List Of Side Quests Share icon

#20 My Wife Doesn't Want Me Snacking Late At Night, But Here Are These Two Goons Caught Red-Handed Eating My Noodles Behind My Back Share icon Took this picture as evidence right before I called the police. I hope they have chopsticks in JAIL.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Wife Sent This After Picking Up Our Dog After Surgery Today. Says He's "Still Under The Influence" Share icon

#22 My Girlfriend Complained Of The Toilet Seat Being Up, And I Told Her She’s The Minority In This Household. This Was Her Reply Share icon

#23 Moved Our Extremely Heavy King Bed Headboard For The First Time In 5 Years. Guess Which Side My Wife Sleeps On Share icon

#24 My Wife Asked Me, "Which Color Do You Like Best?" Share icon

#25 My Wife Got My Father-In-Law Socks For Christmas With Our Faces On Them Share icon

#26 My Girlfriend Is Selling Her Car And That's One Of The Photos She Chose For The Auction Share icon

#27 Girlfriend Said It Was Therapeutic Working At The Humane Society Share icon

#28 My Bored Girlfriend Decided To Style My Hair. Leg Hair Share icon

#29 My Wife Put These Halloween Decorations Behind A Door In Our Basement, Now I Need New Underwear Share icon

#30 My Girlfriend's Late Night Idea With The Guinea Pig Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My Wife Is A Nurse And This Is Her Lunch Box Share icon

#32 On My Way To Surprise My Boyfriend At The Airport (He’s Never Been To Prison) Share icon

#33 Wife Cut Her Own Hair Today, Almost Gave Me A Heart Attack Upon Opening The Trash Can Share icon

#34 My Wife Made Dinner For A Family Tonight. After Asking If They Had Any Allergies, The Husband Said “Bees” Share icon

#35 My Wife Made Me A Grocery List Share icon

#36 My Boyfriend Asked Me To Find Art To Hang Above The Toilet Share icon

#37 I Asked My Wife To Take A Picture Of Our Fence To See How Much Got Done Today. This Is The Photo I Got Share icon

#38 Wife Didn’t Want Anything. I Got Home, Went To The Bathroom, And Came Back To This Share icon

#39 Picked Up A Fancy Cake For My Husband On Our Anniversary Share icon

#40 My Wife’s Reminder Of Her Colonoscopy Appointment Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I Bought My Wife An Xbox, And The First Thing She Does Is Power Wash A Van Share icon

#42 My Wife And Her Friends Are Having A LAN Party To Play Stardew Valley Share icon

#43 My Wife Sleeps Like This Share icon

#44 My Wife Got Me A Cake For What I Thought Was A Big Accomplishment Share icon

#45 After Telling My Wife About The Penny Trick To Tell How Much Tread Is Left, I Asked Her To Send Me A Picture Of It, And She Sent Me This Share icon

#46 The Get-Well Basket My Wife Made Me For My Vasectomy Today Share icon

#47 My Girlfriend, Attempting To Use Siri To Add Olive Oil To Our Shopping List Share icon

#48 Asked My Wife, Mother To My Children, To Write My Name On The Bottle I Bring To The Gym Share icon

#49 My Girlfriend Pressed Her Face In Fresh Snow Share icon

#50 My Wife's Sense Of Humor Is... Juvenile Share icon

#51 My Wife Always Comes Through With The Best Valentine's Gift Share icon

#52 Left My Wife Unattended At Target And She Sent Me This Share icon

#53 Skimmed Through My Pregnant Wife’s Food Log Over The Past Couple Of Weeks And Can’t Stop Giggling Share icon

#54 My Wife Made Me This Beautiful Arrangement For Valentine's Day Share icon

#55 As Someone Who Times The Arrival Of Their Parcels Carefully, This Gave Me A Chuckle Share icon

#56 Reminders On My Wife’s Phone Share icon

#57 My Wife Is Short And Didn't Want To Get The Ladder Share icon

#58 My Wife And I Have Been Placing A Skeleton We Brought In Different Situations For The Other One To Find. Needless To Say, This Is My Favorite One So Far Share icon

#59 My Wife Showing A Grouper Fish His Own Picture Share icon

#60 Found This Note From My Wife On The Bathroom Mirror. I Turned Around Expecting A Trick Rubber One Or Something Share icon

#61 I Love The Notes My Girlfriend Leaves On The Fridge Share icon

#62 I’m So Happy I Didn’t Break Them Share icon

#63 My Wife's Childhood Attempt At Drawing The Baby Jesus Share icon

#64 My Wife Went To The Flea Market And Brought Home A Wall Decoration For The Bathroom Share icon

#65 My Wife Bought A Mirror Sticker For The Garage Gym. Looks Great Share icon

#66 We Cannot Keep Any More Dogs, So I Told My Wife Not To Get Attached While We Foster. I've Been Calling Him "Inmate #003". Today, She Bought Him This Outfit Share icon

#67 I Decided To Learn To Crochet By Making My Husband A Stocking, But I Got The Scale A Little Bit Off. But The Sheer Size Of It Has Made Us Laugh So Much That It Is Well Worth The Mistakes Share icon

#68 My Wife Had Cookies Made To Celebrate My Vasectomy Share icon

#69 Today Is December 7th, But According To My Wife’s Advent Calendar, It’s December 25th Tomorrow. Happy Christmas Everyone Share icon

#70 Husband Said We Have To Get Rid Of The Bees Living In The Metal Part Of Our Kitchen Window. I Don't Agree With Him Share icon

#71 Tried To Sneak A Picture Of My Girlfriend Multitasking Share icon

#72 Wife Adds Notes To My Packed Lunches. Today's Edition Share icon

#73 I Thought This Was Funny, My Husband Did Not Share icon

#74 My Girlfriend At The Dentist Share icon

#75 This Wall In My House Is 28'W x 10' Tall And My Wife Hung Two 4x6 Pictures Up Share icon

#76 My Wife And Dogs Are Sleeping In A Chaotic Pile Share icon

#77 My Wife Just Asked Me If I Broke My Drill Share icon

#78 A Military Wife's Welcoming Sign Share icon

#79 My Wife Made This For My Desk At Work Share icon

#80 25 Years Ago My Wife Was Featured In The Newspaper Enjoying Pancakes At The 5th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Festival Share icon

#81 My Wife's Solution To Stop Me From Hitting My Head On This Light Fixture After We Moved The Dinner Table Share icon

#82 Gift From My Wife. This Is Love Share icon

#83 My Wife Had Me Hang This Up In Our Bathroom And Didn't Get Why I Was Laughing The Whole Time Share icon

#84 Asked My Wife To Write A Grocery List For Me Share icon

#85 My Wife And Her Class Made "Groundhogs". I Can't Stop Laughing Share icon

#86 My Wife Is Looking Very Excited To Cut The Cake Share icon

#87 Today Is Grinch Day In My Daughter's Class At School. She's Been Giggling Uncontrollably Since My Wife Did Her Hair Share icon

#88 How My Fiancée Eats Her Pumpkin Pie. There's A Pie Under There Somewhere Share icon

#89 My Wife Playing Skyrim, Her First RPG Ever, For The First Time. I Love Her Dearly Share icon

#90 I Introduced My Wife To One Internet Community Today. She Has Become Useless Share icon

#91 My Wife Decorating The Kids' Room Share icon

#92 Wife Said She Found My Favorite Popcorn. I Didn't Get It, Took Me About 5 Minutes Then I Found It Share icon

#93 My Wife Is Embracing Her First Summer As An American Citizen With Enthusiasm Share icon

#94 My Girlfriend Uses Teen Spirit Share icon

#95 We Just Got This Pot. I Lost The Battle, The Intrusive Thoughts Won. Skyrim Hack. Should I Send This To My Hubby While At Work? Share icon

#96 This Is Fantastic. He's Got To Be In A Big Pink Cardboard Purse And Pop Out Of It Randomly Share icon

#97 My Pregnant Wife Is Eating Apples Dipped In Pickle Juice Share icon

#98 The Wife Had To Print A Test Page Share icon

#99 My Wife Bought Me This Because I Behaved At The Grocery Store Share icon

#100 Bought A PS5 Controller For My Girlfriend, And She Did This While I Was Asleep. How Should I Proceed? Share icon

#101 My Wife Is Trying To Teach Patrick TMNT, But He Really Wants To Play Godzilla Share icon

#102 My Wife Did Good. Perfect IT Nerd Shirts Share icon

#103 Wife: "I Left Some Cookies For You On The Counter". The Cookies On The Counter Share icon

#104 My Girlfriend Wrote I Love You In My Banana Share icon

#105 My Husband Asked For One Goofy Thing Over A Year Ago When He Started As A Delivery Driver... Today It's A Reality Share icon

#106 I Asked My Wife What’s On Her Mind, Super Juicy Share icon