107 Funny Girlfriends And Wives Who Are Winning At Relationships (New Pics)
When we think of romance, we might imagine the feeling of butterflies in our stomachs, romantic, sunset dates, and Valentine's Day. But, let’s face it, the real one-weird-trick to make someone fall in love is to make them laugh.
Partners from around the internet share the hilarious, cute, and sometimes unhinged things their wives or girlfriends have done. From pranks to wonderfully amusing idiosyncrasies, these people have documented the best moments. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your thoughts below.
I Told My Fiancé I Got Him The Perfect 30th Birthday Cake. It Wasn’t What He Expected
Smartest Wife Ever! We Were Both Pooping On Opposite Sides Of The House. I Called Her And Asked For Toilet Paper. She Yelled For The Dog And Then Told Me To Call Him
While it’s not exactly surprising, humor is often overlooked as a vital component of any happy relationship. Research into the subject confirms that being funny isn’t just a core component of attracting a mate (without which many stand-up comedians would have to give up all hope), it is also important to maintaining a healthy, long-term relationship.
The simple explanation is that if you laugh at your partner's jokes, chances are you find it easy to communicate with them. It’s not rocket science to make the connection between solid, honest communication and a relationship that lasts.
I Made My Husband A Vasectomy Cake. It’s A Lemon Cake With Swiss Meringue Buttercream
Came Home From Work To See My Girlfriend Had Updated Our Letterboard
How My Girlfriend Sleeps
Indeed, other studies have found that there is a pretty strong correlation between the frequency and intensity of one’s laughter from a loved one’s jokes and overall satisfaction in the relationship. So, if you truly are funny enough, you might be able to joke-brute force your way out of a failing marriage. Ironically, this might mean that married comedians must be funnier than divorced ones.
My Girlfriend Left This Warning For Me On My Pillow
I'm Pretty Sure My Girlfriend's Favorite Hobby Is Getting My Dog To Pose Using My Computer
My Wife Just Went Back To Work And Thinks I'm An Idiot
Similarly, while it’s best if a joke comes from one of the partners, laughing together already comes with a number of benefits. Like any shared experience, it builds solidarity and camaraderie. Laughter, unlike traumatic events, is also generally an indicator of a good time with few (if any) negative side effects, except perhaps a shortness of breath.
My Wife Couldn’t Open The Bag, So This Was Her Solution When She Bought The Potato
She Gets It
My Girlfriend Slipped This Under The Door While I Was In The Bathroom
That being said, humor tends to help a relationship where both parties see it as humor, but there are some nuances. For example, self-deprecating humor or making fun of someone, apparently, does not have as positive of an effect on one's partner, unless they very specifically prefer these sorts of jokes.
The Wife’s Addition To Our Automatic Cat Feeder
How My Girlfriend "Handled" A Spider, And Is Too Scared To Clean It Up
My Girlfriend Made These For Work To Celebrate Halloween And They're Seriously Freaking Me Out
My Wife As Gollum
My Boyfriend Asked Me To Remind Him To Buy Butter. I Think I Did A Good Job
My Girlfriend Just FaceTimed Me From Inside The Restaurant Bathroom
In An Attempt To Help My Husband Complete His Chores, I've Made Him A List Of Side Quests
My Wife Doesn't Want Me Snacking Late At Night, But Here Are These Two Goons Caught Red-Handed Eating My Noodles Behind My Back
Wife Sent This After Picking Up Our Dog After Surgery Today. Says He's "Still Under The Influence"
My Girlfriend Complained Of The Toilet Seat Being Up, And I Told Her She’s The Minority In This Household. This Was Her Reply
Moved Our Extremely Heavy King Bed Headboard For The First Time In 5 Years. Guess Which Side My Wife Sleeps On
My Wife Asked Me, "Which Color Do You Like Best?"
My Wife Got My Father-In-Law Socks For Christmas With Our Faces On Them
My Girlfriend Is Selling Her Car And That's One Of The Photos She Chose For The Auction
Girlfriend Said It Was Therapeutic Working At The Humane Society
My Bored Girlfriend Decided To Style My Hair. Leg Hair
My Wife Put These Halloween Decorations Behind A Door In Our Basement, Now I Need New Underwear
My Girlfriend's Late Night Idea With The Guinea Pig
My Wife Is A Nurse And This Is Her Lunch Box
On My Way To Surprise My Boyfriend At The Airport (He’s Never Been To Prison)
Wife Cut Her Own Hair Today, Almost Gave Me A Heart Attack Upon Opening The Trash Can
My Wife Made Dinner For A Family Tonight. After Asking If They Had Any Allergies, The Husband Said “Bees”
My Wife Made Me A Grocery List
My Boyfriend Asked Me To Find Art To Hang Above The Toilet
I Asked My Wife To Take A Picture Of Our Fence To See How Much Got Done Today. This Is The Photo I Got
Wife Didn’t Want Anything. I Got Home, Went To The Bathroom, And Came Back To This
