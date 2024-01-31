ADVERTISEMENT

When we think of romance, we might imagine the feeling of butterflies in our stomachs, romantic, sunset dates, and Valentine's Day. But, let’s face it, the real one-weird-trick to make someone fall in love is to make them laugh.

Partners from around the internet share the hilarious, cute, and sometimes unhinged things their wives or girlfriends have done. From pranks to wonderfully amusing idiosyncrasies, these people have documented the best moments. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your thoughts below. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

She's A Keeper

She's A Keeper

mattyfeelsruff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

I Told My Fiancé I Got Him The Perfect 30th Birthday Cake. It Wasn’t What He Expected

I Told My Fiancé I Got Him The Perfect 30th Birthday Cake. It Wasn’t What He Expected

MaliceMes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a great cake, beautifully made and funny to boot

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Smartest Wife Ever! We Were Both Pooping On Opposite Sides Of The House. I Called Her And Asked For Toilet Paper. She Yelled For The Dog And Then Told Me To Call Him

Smartest Wife Ever! We Were Both Pooping On Opposite Sides Of The House. I Called Her And Asked For Toilet Paper. She Yelled For The Dog And Then Told Me To Call Him

conniosseur88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

While it’s not exactly surprising, humor is often overlooked as a vital component of any happy relationship. Research into the subject confirms that being funny isn’t just a core component of attracting a mate (without which many stand-up comedians would have to give up all hope), it is also important to maintaining a healthy, long-term relationship

The simple explanation is that if you laugh at your partner's jokes, chances are you find it easy to communicate with them. It’s not rocket science to make the connection between solid, honest communication and a relationship that lasts. 
#4

I Made My Husband A Vasectomy Cake. It’s A Lemon Cake With Swiss Meringue Buttercream

I Made My Husband A Vasectomy Cake. It’s A Lemon Cake With Swiss Meringue Buttercream

neuronjam1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Came Home From Work To See My Girlfriend Had Updated Our Letterboard

Came Home From Work To See My Girlfriend Had Updated Our Letterboard

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's very precise about your time together maybe you should be a little afraid

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

How My Girlfriend Sleeps

How My Girlfriend Sleeps

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
bigblackwaggylab avatar
Jenn White
Jenn White
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I only have 2 drape over me at night and I assure you.. it's only the cats who actually sleep.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Indeed, other studies have found that there is a pretty strong correlation between the frequency and intensity of one’s laughter from a loved one’s jokes and overall satisfaction in the relationship. So, if you truly are funny enough, you might be able to joke-brute force your way out of a failing marriage. Ironically, this might mean that married comedians must be funnier than divorced ones. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

My Girlfriend Left This Warning For Me On My Pillow

My Girlfriend Left This Warning For Me On My Pillow

RagingNacho119 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

I'm Pretty Sure My Girlfriend's Favorite Hobby Is Getting My Dog To Pose Using My Computer

I'm Pretty Sure My Girlfriend's Favorite Hobby Is Getting My Dog To Pose Using My Computer

Joey333 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My Wife Just Went Back To Work And Thinks I'm An Idiot

My Wife Just Went Back To Work And Thinks I'm An Idiot

xdozex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST

Similarly, while it’s best if a joke comes from one of the partners, laughing together already comes with a number of benefits. Like any shared experience, it builds solidarity and camaraderie. Laughter, unlike traumatic events, is also generally an indicator of a good time with few (if any) negative side effects, except perhaps a shortness of breath.  
#10

My Wife Couldn’t Open The Bag, So This Was Her Solution When She Bought The Potato

My Wife Couldn’t Open The Bag, So This Was Her Solution When She Bought The Potato

Jacksquatch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

She Gets It

She Gets It

full_legal_name Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

My Girlfriend Slipped This Under The Door While I Was In The Bathroom

My Girlfriend Slipped This Under The Door While I Was In The Bathroom

pettyhonor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST

That being said, humor tends to help a relationship where both parties see it as humor, but there are some nuances. For example, self-deprecating humor or making fun of someone, apparently, does not have as positive of an effect on one's partner, unless they very specifically prefer these sorts of jokes. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

The Wife’s Addition To Our Automatic Cat Feeder

The Wife’s Addition To Our Automatic Cat Feeder

Frankenstein-Z Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

How My Girlfriend "Handled" A Spider, And Is Too Scared To Clean It Up

How My Girlfriend "Handled" A Spider, And Is Too Scared To Clean It Up

nomadwannabe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

My Girlfriend Made These For Work To Celebrate Halloween And They're Seriously Freaking Me Out

My Girlfriend Made These For Work To Celebrate Halloween And They're Seriously Freaking Me Out

Katbot22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

My Wife As Gollum

My Wife As Gollum

eren_yeagermeister Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

My Boyfriend Asked Me To Remind Him To Buy Butter. I Think I Did A Good Job

My Boyfriend Asked Me To Remind Him To Buy Butter. I Think I Did A Good Job

Saphichan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
grumskigrumling avatar
grumski grumling
grumski grumling
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

brings home ,bread, chees, milk, ... hmmm think I forgot somthing

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

My Girlfriend Just FaceTimed Me From Inside The Restaurant Bathroom

My Girlfriend Just FaceTimed Me From Inside The Restaurant Bathroom

Actually, it’s the door handle to the bathroom door. So she was stuck in the bathroom.

scubaBiscuit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

In An Attempt To Help My Husband Complete His Chores, I've Made Him A List Of Side Quests

In An Attempt To Help My Husband Complete His Chores, I've Made Him A List Of Side Quests

gamergirl118 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

My Wife Doesn't Want Me Snacking Late At Night, But Here Are These Two Goons Caught Red-Handed Eating My Noodles Behind My Back

My Wife Doesn't Want Me Snacking Late At Night, But Here Are These Two Goons Caught Red-Handed Eating My Noodles Behind My Back

Took this picture as evidence right before I called the police. I hope they have chopsticks in JAIL.

Rpark888 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Wife Sent This After Picking Up Our Dog After Surgery Today. Says He's "Still Under The Influence"

Wife Sent This After Picking Up Our Dog After Surgery Today. Says He's "Still Under The Influence"

schmerbert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

My Girlfriend Complained Of The Toilet Seat Being Up, And I Told Her She’s The Minority In This Household. This Was Her Reply

My Girlfriend Complained Of The Toilet Seat Being Up, And I Told Her She’s The Minority In This Household. This Was Her Reply

rogueldr1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Moved Our Extremely Heavy King Bed Headboard For The First Time In 5 Years. Guess Which Side My Wife Sleeps On

Moved Our Extremely Heavy King Bed Headboard For The First Time In 5 Years. Guess Which Side My Wife Sleeps On

mranthr0pic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

My Wife Asked Me, "Which Color Do You Like Best?"

My Wife Asked Me, "Which Color Do You Like Best?"

OINOU Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

My Wife Got My Father-In-Law Socks For Christmas With Our Faces On Them

My Wife Got My Father-In-Law Socks For Christmas With Our Faces On Them

mccarthybergeron Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

My Girlfriend Is Selling Her Car And That's One Of The Photos She Chose For The Auction

My Girlfriend Is Selling Her Car And That's One Of The Photos She Chose For The Auction

imsorryisuck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Girlfriend Said It Was Therapeutic Working At The Humane Society

Girlfriend Said It Was Therapeutic Working At The Humane Society

Channelten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

My Bored Girlfriend Decided To Style My Hair. Leg Hair

My Bored Girlfriend Decided To Style My Hair. Leg Hair

petestrumental Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

My Wife Put These Halloween Decorations Behind A Door In Our Basement, Now I Need New Underwear

My Wife Put These Halloween Decorations Behind A Door In Our Basement, Now I Need New Underwear

Muttandcheese Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

My Girlfriend's Late Night Idea With The Guinea Pig

My Girlfriend's Late Night Idea With The Guinea Pig

Bewbusk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

My Wife Is A Nurse And This Is Her Lunch Box

My Wife Is A Nurse And This Is Her Lunch Box

Grizz1371 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

On My Way To Surprise My Boyfriend At The Airport (He’s Never Been To Prison)

On My Way To Surprise My Boyfriend At The Airport (He’s Never Been To Prison)

dammit_yasmeen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Wife Cut Her Own Hair Today, Almost Gave Me A Heart Attack Upon Opening The Trash Can

Wife Cut Her Own Hair Today, Almost Gave Me A Heart Attack Upon Opening The Trash Can

C4shFlo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My Wife Made Dinner For A Family Tonight. After Asking If They Had Any Allergies, The Husband Said “Bees”

My Wife Made Dinner For A Family Tonight. After Asking If They Had Any Allergies, The Husband Said “Bees”

mitch3758 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My Wife Made Me A Grocery List

My Wife Made Me A Grocery List

pwnrzero Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

My Boyfriend Asked Me To Find Art To Hang Above The Toilet

My Boyfriend Asked Me To Find Art To Hang Above The Toilet

thatredgirl19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I Asked My Wife To Take A Picture Of Our Fence To See How Much Got Done Today. This Is The Photo I Got

I Asked My Wife To Take A Picture Of Our Fence To See How Much Got Done Today. This Is The Photo I Got

justodea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Wife Didn’t Want Anything. I Got Home, Went To The Bathroom, And Came Back To This

Wife Didn’t Want Anything. I Got Home, Went To The Bathroom, And Came Back To This

Punch_Your_Facehole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Picked Up A Fancy Cake For My Husband On Our Anniversary

Picked Up A Fancy Cake For My Husband On Our Anniversary

Long_live_Broctune Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

My Wife’s Reminder Of Her Colonoscopy Appointment

My Wife’s Reminder Of Her Colonoscopy Appointment

AlfrescoSituation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

I Bought My Wife An Xbox, And The First Thing She Does Is Power Wash A Van

I Bought My Wife An Xbox, And The First Thing She Does Is Power Wash A Van

looptarded Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

My Wife And Her Friends Are Having A LAN Party To Play Stardew Valley

My Wife And Her Friends Are Having A LAN Party To Play Stardew Valley

BigBossTweed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

My Wife Sleeps Like This

My Wife Sleeps Like This

hockeyandburritos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

My Wife Got Me A Cake For What I Thought Was A Big Accomplishment

My Wife Got Me A Cake For What I Thought Was A Big Accomplishment

BobbyIke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

After Telling My Wife About The Penny Trick To Tell How Much Tread Is Left, I Asked Her To Send Me A Picture Of It, And She Sent Me This

After Telling My Wife About The Penny Trick To Tell How Much Tread Is Left, I Asked Her To Send Me A Picture Of It, And She Sent Me This

luckyevanston Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

The Get-Well Basket My Wife Made Me For My Vasectomy Today

The Get-Well Basket My Wife Made Me For My Vasectomy Today

another_chrisbrown Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

My Girlfriend, Attempting To Use Siri To Add Olive Oil To Our Shopping List

My Girlfriend, Attempting To Use Siri To Add Olive Oil To Our Shopping List

teotwaki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Asked My Wife, Mother To My Children, To Write My Name On The Bottle I Bring To The Gym

Asked My Wife, Mother To My Children, To Write My Name On The Bottle I Bring To The Gym

dankantspelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

My Girlfriend Pressed Her Face In Fresh Snow

My Girlfriend Pressed Her Face In Fresh Snow

Joelsfallon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

My Wife's Sense Of Humor Is... Juvenile

My Wife's Sense Of Humor Is... Juvenile

BooRadleysreddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

My Wife Always Comes Through With The Best Valentine's Gift

My Wife Always Comes Through With The Best Valentine's Gift

ed32965 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Left My Wife Unattended At Target And She Sent Me This

Left My Wife Unattended At Target And She Sent Me This

SkunkApe425 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Skimmed Through My Pregnant Wife’s Food Log Over The Past Couple Of Weeks And Can’t Stop Giggling

Skimmed Through My Pregnant Wife’s Food Log Over The Past Couple Of Weeks And Can’t Stop Giggling

ittybittyclittyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

My Wife Made Me This Beautiful Arrangement For Valentine's Day

My Wife Made Me This Beautiful Arrangement For Valentine's Day

klayface94 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

As Someone Who Times The Arrival Of Their Parcels Carefully, This Gave Me A Chuckle

As Someone Who Times The Arrival Of Their Parcels Carefully, This Gave Me A Chuckle

Tooleater Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Reminders On My Wife’s Phone

Reminders On My Wife’s Phone

thatsmyenchilada Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

My Wife Is Short And Didn't Want To Get The Ladder

My Wife Is Short And Didn't Want To Get The Ladder

manfallingdown Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

My Wife And I Have Been Placing A Skeleton We Brought In Different Situations For The Other One To Find. Needless To Say, This Is My Favorite One So Far

My Wife And I Have Been Placing A Skeleton We Brought In Different Situations For The Other One To Find. Needless To Say, This Is My Favorite One So Far

BMOB_BDB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

My Wife Showing A Grouper Fish His Own Picture

My Wife Showing A Grouper Fish His Own Picture

Kinglama123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Found This Note From My Wife On The Bathroom Mirror. I Turned Around Expecting A Trick Rubber One Or Something

Found This Note From My Wife On The Bathroom Mirror. I Turned Around Expecting A Trick Rubber One Or Something

ManualWind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

I Love The Notes My Girlfriend Leaves On The Fridge

I Love The Notes My Girlfriend Leaves On The Fridge

cdipping Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I’m So Happy I Didn’t Break Them

I’m So Happy I Didn’t Break Them

sixfootcandy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

My Wife's Childhood Attempt At Drawing The Baby Jesus

My Wife's Childhood Attempt At Drawing The Baby Jesus

Demongeeks8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

My Wife Went To The Flea Market And Brought Home A Wall Decoration For The Bathroom

My Wife Went To The Flea Market And Brought Home A Wall Decoration For The Bathroom

PaleMorningDude Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

My Wife Bought A Mirror Sticker For The Garage Gym. Looks Great

My Wife Bought A Mirror Sticker For The Garage Gym. Looks Great

Humatim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

We Cannot Keep Any More Dogs, So I Told My Wife Not To Get Attached While We Foster. I've Been Calling Him "Inmate #003". Today, She Bought Him This Outfit

We Cannot Keep Any More Dogs, So I Told My Wife Not To Get Attached While We Foster. I've Been Calling Him "Inmate #003". Today, She Bought Him This Outfit

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

I Decided To Learn To Crochet By Making My Husband A Stocking, But I Got The Scale A Little Bit Off. But The Sheer Size Of It Has Made Us Laugh So Much That It Is Well Worth The Mistakes

I Decided To Learn To Crochet By Making My Husband A Stocking, But I Got The Scale A Little Bit Off. But The Sheer Size Of It Has Made Us Laugh So Much That It Is Well Worth The Mistakes

berry1881 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

My Wife Had Cookies Made To Celebrate My Vasectomy

My Wife Had Cookies Made To Celebrate My Vasectomy

lambrox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Today Is December 7th, But According To My Wife’s Advent Calendar, It’s December 25th Tomorrow. Happy Christmas Everyone

Today Is December 7th, But According To My Wife’s Advent Calendar, It’s December 25th Tomorrow. Happy Christmas Everyone

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Husband Said We Have To Get Rid Of The Bees Living In The Metal Part Of Our Kitchen Window. I Don't Agree With Him

Husband Said We Have To Get Rid Of The Bees Living In The Metal Part Of Our Kitchen Window. I Don't Agree With Him

Arystra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Tried To Sneak A Picture Of My Girlfriend Multitasking

Tried To Sneak A Picture Of My Girlfriend Multitasking

Kiiwiiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Wife Adds Notes To My Packed Lunches. Today's Edition

Wife Adds Notes To My Packed Lunches. Today's Edition

Peaakz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

I Thought This Was Funny, My Husband Did Not

I Thought This Was Funny, My Husband Did Not

chewy_pnt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

My Girlfriend At The Dentist

My Girlfriend At The Dentist

riverontheroad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

This Wall In My House Is 28'W x 10' Tall And My Wife Hung Two 4x6 Pictures Up

This Wall In My House Is 28'W x 10' Tall And My Wife Hung Two 4x6 Pictures Up

koskyad209 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

My Wife And Dogs Are Sleeping In A Chaotic Pile

My Wife And Dogs Are Sleeping In A Chaotic Pile

outside_english Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

My Wife Just Asked Me If I Broke My Drill

My Wife Just Asked Me If I Broke My Drill

Dayglo777 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

A Military Wife's Welcoming Sign

A Military Wife's Welcoming Sign

Plus_River_8733 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

My Wife Made This For My Desk At Work

My Wife Made This For My Desk At Work

FryDay444 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

25 Years Ago My Wife Was Featured In The Newspaper Enjoying Pancakes At The 5th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Festival

25 Years Ago My Wife Was Featured In The Newspaper Enjoying Pancakes At The 5th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Festival

TinglingSpideySenses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

My Wife's Solution To Stop Me From Hitting My Head On This Light Fixture After We Moved The Dinner Table

My Wife's Solution To Stop Me From Hitting My Head On This Light Fixture After We Moved The Dinner Table

Zeaus03 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Gift From My Wife. This Is Love

Gift From My Wife. This Is Love

kaelludwig Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

My Wife Had Me Hang This Up In Our Bathroom And Didn't Get Why I Was Laughing The Whole Time

My Wife Had Me Hang This Up In Our Bathroom And Didn't Get Why I Was Laughing The Whole Time

jahpizzie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Asked My Wife To Write A Grocery List For Me

Asked My Wife To Write A Grocery List For Me

Zoomlight Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

My Wife And Her Class Made "Groundhogs". I Can't Stop Laughing

My Wife And Her Class Made "Groundhogs". I Can't Stop Laughing

Substantial-Fan6364 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

My Wife Is Looking Very Excited To Cut The Cake

My Wife Is Looking Very Excited To Cut The Cake

benbarianthesecond Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Today Is Grinch Day In My Daughter's Class At School. She's Been Giggling Uncontrollably Since My Wife Did Her Hair

Today Is Grinch Day In My Daughter's Class At School. She's Been Giggling Uncontrollably Since My Wife Did Her Hair

JephriB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

How My Fiancée Eats Her Pumpkin Pie. There's A Pie Under There Somewhere

How My Fiancée Eats Her Pumpkin Pie. There's A Pie Under There Somewhere

Snlckers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

My Wife Playing Skyrim, Her First RPG Ever, For The First Time. I Love Her Dearly

My Wife Playing Skyrim, Her First RPG Ever, For The First Time. I Love Her Dearly

hobbs11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

I Introduced My Wife To One Internet Community Today. She Has Become Useless

I Introduced My Wife To One Internet Community Today. She Has Become Useless

blueeyzcal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

My Wife Decorating The Kids' Room

My Wife Decorating The Kids' Room

Op7imism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Wife Said She Found My Favorite Popcorn. I Didn't Get It, Took Me About 5 Minutes Then I Found It

Wife Said She Found My Favorite Popcorn. I Didn't Get It, Took Me About 5 Minutes Then I Found It

jjohanss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

My Wife Is Embracing Her First Summer As An American Citizen With Enthusiasm

My Wife Is Embracing Her First Summer As An American Citizen With Enthusiasm

tnick771 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

My Girlfriend Uses Teen Spirit

My Girlfriend Uses Teen Spirit

Optimal_Split_436 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

We Just Got This Pot. I Lost The Battle, The Intrusive Thoughts Won. Skyrim Hack. Should I Send This To My Hubby While At Work?

We Just Got This Pot. I Lost The Battle, The Intrusive Thoughts Won. Skyrim Hack. Should I Send This To My Hubby While At Work?

harmicistt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#96

This Is Fantastic. He's Got To Be In A Big Pink Cardboard Purse And Pop Out Of It Randomly

This Is Fantastic. He's Got To Be In A Big Pink Cardboard Purse And Pop Out Of It Randomly

baddanadanabad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

My Pregnant Wife Is Eating Apples Dipped In Pickle Juice

My Pregnant Wife Is Eating Apples Dipped In Pickle Juice

tnick771 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

The Wife Had To Print A Test Page

The Wife Had To Print A Test Page

wishsleepwasoptional Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

My Wife Bought Me This Because I Behaved At The Grocery Store

My Wife Bought Me This Because I Behaved At The Grocery Store

ReceptionDecent6825 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Bought A PS5 Controller For My Girlfriend, And She Did This While I Was Asleep. How Should I Proceed?

Bought A PS5 Controller For My Girlfriend, And She Did This While I Was Asleep. How Should I Proceed?

manasomali Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

My Wife Is Trying To Teach Patrick TMNT, But He Really Wants To Play Godzilla

My Wife Is Trying To Teach Patrick TMNT, But He Really Wants To Play Godzilla

99percentCat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

My Wife Did Good. Perfect IT Nerd Shirts

My Wife Did Good. Perfect IT Nerd Shirts

Mastasmoker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Wife: "I Left Some Cookies For You On The Counter". The Cookies On The Counter

Wife: "I Left Some Cookies For You On The Counter". The Cookies On The Counter

LimpScissors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

My Girlfriend Wrote I Love You In My Banana

My Girlfriend Wrote I Love You In My Banana

ForeverStrangeMoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

My Husband Asked For One Goofy Thing Over A Year Ago When He Started As A Delivery Driver... Today It's A Reality

My Husband Asked For One Goofy Thing Over A Year Ago When He Started As A Delivery Driver... Today It's A Reality

MaMaJillianLeanna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#106

I Asked My Wife What’s On Her Mind, Super Juicy

I Asked My Wife What’s On Her Mind, Super Juicy

HeywoodJaBlowMe123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

My Wife Draped Her Hair Over Our Son's Head To See What He Would Look Like

My Wife Draped Her Hair Over Our Son's Head To See What He Would Look Like

TheGiftedMrPink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!