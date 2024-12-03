ADVERTISEMENT

If you are a fan of Gundam, you're in for a treat!

An artist from Japan takes Gundam action figures and paints over them, creating the illusion that they’ve stepped straight out of an anime. On Instagram, the artist has quite a big audience of 156K followers, who are mesmerized by the hyper-detailed works. To showcase some of his talent, we have selected side-by-side comparisons of the figures before and after, highlighting the incredible precision and artistry.

Scroll down to see how this artist proves that even the smallest figures can become extraordinary masterpieces in the right hands.

