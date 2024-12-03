ADVERTISEMENT

If you are a fan of Gundam, you're in for a treat!

An artist from Japan takes Gundam action figures and paints over them, creating the illusion that they’ve stepped straight out of an anime. On Instagram, the artist has quite a big audience of 156K followers, who are mesmerized by the hyper-detailed works. To showcase some of his talent, we have selected side-by-side comparisons of the figures before and after, highlighting the incredible precision and artistry.

Scroll down to see how this artist proves that even the smallest figures can become extraordinary masterpieces in the right hands.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

#1

Before-and-after transformation of Gundam action figures painted by an artist, showcasing enhanced details and colors.

plasticfactory_k Report

#2

Before-and-after of a Gundam action figure upgraded with detailed painting.

plasticfactory_k Report

#3

Before-and-after of Gundam action figure, artistically repainted with intricate details and highlights.

plasticfactory_k Report

#4

Gundam action figure before and after repaint, highlighting detailed upgrades and enhanced colors.

plasticfactory_k Report

#5

Gundam action figure before and after painting upgrade by an artist, showcasing enhanced details and colors.

plasticfactory_k Report

#6

Two Gundam action figures, one painted with detailed upgrades and the other unpainted, held in hands.

plasticfactory_k Report

#7

Before-and-after Gundam action figure painted upgrade by artist, showcasing enhanced details and colors.

plasticfactory_k Report

#8

Painted vs. normal Gundam action figure parts showcased on a grid surface for comparison.

plasticfactory_k Report

#9

Gundam action figure before-and-after repaint upgrade with enhanced detail and colors.

plasticfactory_k Report

#10

Before and after painting upgrade of Gundam action figure by artist, showcasing detailed enhancements.

plasticfactory_k Report

#11

Before-and-after of a Gundam action figure, artistically upgraded with detailed painting.

plasticfactory_k Report

#12

Before-and-after Gundam action figure showing artist's detailed paint upgrade.

plasticfactory_k Report

#13

Before and after of Gundam action figure upgrade, showing enhanced painting details.

plasticfactory_k Report

#14

Before-and-after image of Gundam action figure upgraded with detailed paintwork.

plasticfactory_k Report

#15

Before-and-after Gundam action figures upgraded with intricate painting.

plasticfactory_k Report

#16

Gundam action figures, one painted with detailed enhancements, held in hand for a before-and-after comparison.

plasticfactory_k Report

#17

Two Gundam action figures, one unpainted and the other artistically upgraded with detailed colors, showcased on a workbench.

plasticfactory_k Report

