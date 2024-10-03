ADVERTISEMENT

In an era of innovative technology and developing AI, it's important to remember that there are still real artists creating truly authentic pieces. We often forget how much talent, time, practice, and sacrifice go into producing any work of art. Some fields of craft require these factors even more than others.

The work of Japanese artist Lito Leaf is one such example. This skilled artist creates intricate “illustrations” by cutting detailed pictures into leaves. Focusing primarily on animals, Lito Leaf showcases little scenes full of fine details within the space of a single leaf. If you'd like to see some of their earlier works, be sure to check out our previous post.

More info: Instagram | lito-leafart.com | x.com