A successful advertising campaign is one that catches customers’ attention and includes a memorable slogan or image. But considering the fact that most people consciously see around 100 advertisements every single day, we definitely can’t remember them all. So it’s particularly impressive when a marketing campaign is still going viral decades after it was first published.

We took a trip to Vintage Ads Collections on Instagram and compiled a list of their most fascinating posts below. Some of these images might still be a hit today, while others might get someone fired if they were proposed in a meeting nowadays. But they’re certainly entertaining and wonderful little time capsules! Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find particularly clever.

#1

Vintage ads showing changing values with a humorous van ad claiming to attract more women than a Lamborghini.

vintageadscollections Report

ravenkbh avatar
Ravenkbh
Ravenkbh
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Until they see that I'm in the car

    #2

    Vintage ad showing a black cat watching a fish on a retro Philips television, illustrating changing values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    bad_stregoica avatar
    Some Random Person
    Some Random Person
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor hungry kitty - no fishes, just deception everywhere

    #3

    Vintage ads from the 1950s show changing values and timeless appeal of household products like Hoover vacuum cleaners.

    vintageadscollections Report

    We might be exposed to more ads and commercials today than ever before in human history, but the idea of advertising itself is certainly not a new concept. According to Instapage, the first signs of advertisements actually appeared in ancient Egyptian steel carvings from 2000 BC. Meanwhile, the first printed ad was published in 1472, when William Caxton decided to advertise a book by posting flyers on church doors in England.

    Over 200 years later, the first newspaper ad in the United States was published in 1704. And by 1835, Americans were advertising on big billboards all across the country, with some of the first ads encouraging viewers to see the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey circus. Advertising through the mail, however, didn’t become popular until Sears started sending out postcards in 1892. 
    #4

    Vintage ad showing a man with pants down admiring a Volkswagen Pointer car, highlighting changing values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why on earth was this ever considered a good idea for an ad? Who on earth signed off on this?

    #5

    Vintage ads showing a smiling girl holding a Kellogg’s variety cereal pack reflecting changing values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know if they make these anymore, but they were brilliant.

    #6

    Vintage McDonald's breakfast ad with pancakes, hash browns, coffee, and eggs illustrating changing values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    bobh_3 avatar
    Bob H
    Bob H
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Back when McDonalds was decent

    Advertising completely changed in the 20th Century when companies had the opportunity to reach their customers directly through the radio. In 1922, the cost of a 10-minute advertising slot on the radio cost $50, or what would be about $965 today. Then, in 1935, George Gallup started utilizing market research, which allowed companies to find out information about their consumers and determine the best ways to advertise to them.

    Advertising was also forever changed after companies were given the opportunity to start marketing via television. This began in 1941, and it became the main method of reaching customers for the next 70 years.      
    #7

    Vintage Puma ad featuring basketball legend Walt Frazier, showcasing classic sneakers representing changing and lasting values.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #8

    Vintage Dove ad showing skincare values with a smiling woman washing her face with cleansing cream.

    vintageadscollections Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Creams can mean something else these days.

    #9

    Vintage ad showing a happy couple embracing, promoting Philips electric shaver reflecting changing values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Guess what darling? I have shaved downstairs as well. It will be a smooth night tonight."

    Of course, advertising through magazines was also extremely popular during the 20th Century, as most, if not all, of the ads in this article were featured in print. Many of these ads, especially the older ones, look quite foreign to us today because they have so many words. Nowadays, most of our attention spans have been ruined by social media and short-form content, so the idea of reading multiple paragraphs of an advertisement sounds like a huge waste of time. We can barely suffer through 15 seconds of ads on YouTube! But back in the day, when this was one of the only ways to reach customers, it worked brilliantly.
    #10

    Vintage ads featuring Hollywood star Lana Turner promoting Mint Cocktail gum reflecting changing and consistent values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    ravenkbh avatar
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I prefer chewing broken glass

    #11

    Vintage ads featuring a woman in retro attire with a Coca-Cola bottle, illustrating changing and enduring cultural values.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #12

    1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Camper GL vintage ad illustrating changing and enduring values in classic vehicle marketing.

    vintageadscollections Report

    By the mid 1990s, companies finally had the opportunity to reach consumers through their computers. And according to Okoone, even that has transformed drastically over the past few decades. It started out with simple banner ads, which soon turned into search engine advertising. And by 2005, digital advertising was a multi-billion dollar industry. Google was the first to utilize this kind of marketing to its full potential, but Yahoo and Microsoft were successful as well.  
    #13

    Vintage ad showing airline career opportunities for women, reflecting changing and lasting values over time in aviation jobs.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #14

    Vintage ad showing a woman in intimate apparel wrapped as a gift, illustrating changing and lasting values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #15

    Vintage ad showing a couple relaxing on a balcony overlooking the beach, reflecting changing values in travel and leisure.

    vintageadscollections Report

    alex_g_elliott87 avatar
    StPaul9
    StPaul9
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Come to Byron Bay and Nimbin before hippies are a thing.

    Once social media exploded in popularity, it absolutely changed the advertising game. The advantages that these platforms had, Okoone explains, is large amounts of user-generated data. This made it much easier to target consumers with ads for products and services that they would genuinely be interested in. And now, as we all know, if you start talking about a specific product or issue, Instagram will suspiciously start showing you ads for exactly what you were discussing.

    #16

    Vintage Nike Air Windrunner shoes ad with bold text showing values in vintage ads over time changes.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #17

    Vintage ad showing a woman being spanked by a man with a coffee can, reflecting changing values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're consensually into that kind of thing... otherwise NOT okay.

    #18

    Vintage ad showing a smiling woman secretary holding a nail polish bottle, highlighting changing values in vintage ads over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    ravenkbh avatar
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "A secretary is not a toy!"

    Just like any other industry, though, advertising is constantly changing. So Forbes notes that companies need to learn how to adapt if they want to keep up. Figuring out how to utilize popular platforms is a necessity. Nowadays, many companies need to create a TikTok account or use influencer marketing to get the word out about their products. It’s not easy to grab consumers’ attention anymore, so businesses can’t rely on the same strategies that yielded success five or ten years ago.
    #19

    Vintage ads featuring real silk hosiery showcasing changing and lasting values through classic fashion and elegance over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #20

    Vintage ad showing a smiling woman in a yellow raincoat holding a Royal Crown Cola bottle, illustrating changing values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #21

    Vintage ad showing Smokehouse almonds with a beer glass and black-and-white TV in the background, highlighting changing values.

    vintageadscollections Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those were delicious... not enjoyed some in 20-odd years.

    It’s also crucial for companies to optimize efficiency if they want to remain competitive. “In December 2020, we teamed up with a well-known brand to produce a TV commercial through creator content filmed entirely remotely,” Corbett Drummey wrote for Forbes. “The brand quickly received 118 video assets from creators, reduced its production time by 50% and cut 30% of its traditional production cost. The success of this unique piece of content resulted from testing a new agile approach.”

    #22

    Vintage ad showcasing a Campbell’s soup can bag promoting retro values and design in classic advertising.

    vintageadscollections Report

    bobh_3 avatar
    Bob H
    Bob H
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need one of those

    #23

    Vintage ad showing condensed milk poured into steaming coffee in a cup, illustrating changing values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #24

    Vintage ad showing a man and woman bowling with 7up bottles, illustrating changing values in vintage ads over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    bobh_3 avatar
    Bob H
    Bob H
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So that's how the new ball return works. Bring sanitizer.

    Are you enjoying this list full of blasts from the past, pandas? Keep upvoting the ads that definitely would have caught your eye if you saw them in a magazine, and let us know in the comments below if you remember any other famous marketing campaigns from your youth. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring vintage advertisements, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Vintage ads featuring classic Pringles packaging and characters illustrating changing and enduring values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #26

    Vintage ad featuring a copper broiler with cooked steak, highlighting changing values in vintage ads over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #27

    Vintage Nescafé ad showing classic values in coffee culture from the 80 vintage ads highlighting changing and constant values.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #28

    Vintage ad for Betty Crocker Spoon & Bake cookie dough showing a hand scooping chocolate chip dough with retro packaging.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #29

    Vintage ads featuring romantic values with a couple embracing, promoting Whitman's chocolates from the mid-20th century.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #30

    Vintage ad showing a smiling woman in red hat and striped top enjoying music in a car, illustrating changing values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    nyhusmoose avatar
    geezeronthehill
    geezeronthehill
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where would advertisers be without women's breasts?

    #31

    Vintage Budweiser ad with three women in branded swimsuits, reflecting changing and enduring values in vintage ads over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    bobh_3 avatar
    Bob H
    Bob H
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In bars everywhere back in the day

    #32

    Vintage ad showing children in costumes holding M&M's, illustrating which values changed and stayed the same over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    ravenkbh avatar
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow mom breeds like a rabbit!

    #33

    Vintage ad showing a family gathered around a Christmas tree capturing memories with Kodak, reflecting changing values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    charlotte_11 avatar
    Charl Marx
    Charl Marx
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like this should have been a photo...

    #34

    Vintage Heinz ketchup ad from 1939 featuring a cherub holding a bottle, highlighting changing and enduring values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    bobh_3 avatar
    Bob H
    Bob H
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not going to be a good year without ketchup

    #35

    Vintage ad showing a woman holding a Canada Dry Pale Ginger Ale bottle highlighting classic advertising values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My favourite brand of gingerale...

    #36

    Vintage ad showing Sealtest red white and blueberry ice cream representing changing and lasting values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #37

    Vintage ad showing Hamburger Helper beef noodle dinner with fresh ground beef and a happy family, highlighting changing values.

    vintageadscollections Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mother didn't buy into this... meatballs for our family. Everything cooked from scratch- a distant reality from my own approach to meal preparation.

    0
    #38

    Two men enjoying McDonald's meal in a vintage ad reflecting changing values over time in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #39

    Woman in vintage ad posing with a Solo Electra electric bike reflecting values changed and stayed over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #40

    Vintage IKEA ad from 1992 showcasing floral sofas and classic home decor, illustrating changing values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    bobh_3 avatar
    Bob H
    Bob H
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow 1992 was hideous

    #41

    Vintage ad featuring a smiling girl holding a box of Ritz crackers, highlighting changing and enduring values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    ravenkbh avatar
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I swear she looks like she's about to devour my soul

    #42

    Woman holding vintage Kodak camera up to her eyes in a retro ad showing changing values in vintage ads over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    ravenkbh avatar
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great for d!ck pics!

    #43

    Vintage Coca-Cola ad with a giant holiday leftover sandwich illustrating changing and lasting values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #44

    Vintage ad showing a cheerful chef holding a large olive can, illustrating changing and lasting values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #45

    Vintage ad showing a woman holding a Fixmaster tool kit promoting Cummins brand values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait til Mrs. Claus finds out.

    #46

    Vintage ad showing family values and trusted cleaning power of Fairy dishwashing products over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least there is a little boy in this ad as well as a little girl.

    #47

    Vintage Burger King ad showing a family enjoying classic fast food, reflecting changing values over time in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #48

    Vintage ad depicting people in Native American headdresses promoting First National City Bank travelers checks, reflecting changing values.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #49

    Vintage ad featuring a Motorola portable radio, highlighting classic design and values in vintage ads over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #50

    Vintage ad showing a dancing couple promoting Beech-Nut gum with long lasting flavor and refreshing values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #51

    Vintage ad showing walnut wood paneling in a dining room illustrating changing and enduring home decor values.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #52

    Vintage ads showcasing Cadillac luxury cars highlight changing and enduring values in style and comfort over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #53

    Vintage ad showing a hand holding a classic Coca-Cola bottle, highlighting changing and enduring values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite a different approach and effect than the advert directly above...

    #54

    Vintage ad featuring a classic Toyota Mark II showcasing changing values in car design and luxury features over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #55

    Vintage ad featuring a 1946 Ford car held inside a glass orb, illustrating shifts in advertising values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    bobh_3 avatar
    Bob H
    Bob H
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    None of that planned obsolescence c**p

    #56

    Vintage ad showing a compact Konica C35 camera measured with a tape, highlighting size in vintage ads and changing values.

    vintageadscollections Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey! It's not that small! Besides it's how you use it that matters!

    #57

    Vintage ad showing a Heinz ketchup bottle with many hands reaching for it, illustrating changing values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    bobh_3 avatar
    Bob H
    Bob H
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've always wondered what kind of ketchup they use in Paraguay. Thanks Heinz

    #58

    Vintage Budweiser ad with friendly puppies and text highlighting timeless values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #59

    Vintage ad for Wrigley's Spearmint gum showing children in Halloween costumes promoting mint leaf flavor.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #60

    Vintage ad showing a family planning home comfort with heating equipment and plumbing fixtures reflecting changing values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #61

    Vintage ads highlighting changing values in American culture, featuring a businesswoman with a portable computer and briefcase.

    vintageadscollections Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The size of a standard sewing machine...

    #62

    Vintage Pepsi ad showing a smiling couple on a dock with ice and soda, illustrating changing and lasting values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had forgotten about this particular jingle.

    #63

    Vintage ad showing a young girl and man in a grocery store promoting Niblets corn, reflecting changing values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #64

    Vintage beer ad showing a winter countryside scene with a sleigh, highlighting changing and enduring values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #65

    Vintage ad showing Libby's salad dressing with molded salad and bowl, illustrating vintage ads and changing values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #66

    Vintage ads comparing old and new car models, highlighting changing values and advancements over time in design and features.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #67

    Vintage ad showing a woman holding a small Sony television, illustrating changing values in vintage ads over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #68

    Group of teens enjoying vintage Coca-Cola drinks at a soda fountain, illustrating vintage ads and changing values over time

    vintageadscollections Report

    #69

    Vintage ads showing a nurse with a classic Coca-Cola machine, reflecting values that changed and stayed the same over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #70

    Vintage ads featuring 1949 Lincoln cars illustrating changing and enduring values in classic automotive design.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #71

    Vintage ad of a boy enjoying Borden’s Dutch Chocolate flavored drink, highlighting changing values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #72

    Vintage ad showing stylish people with a Dalmatian dog enjoying Pepsi, reflecting changing and lasting values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #73

    Vintage ad showing a joyful woman with Chanel perfume, highlighting changing values in classic vintage ads over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #74

    Vintage ad featuring a 1964 Ford Pickup highlighting toughness and comfort in classic vehicle values over time.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #75

    Vintage Nestle ad showing chocolate powder, milkshake, coffee beans, and cookies reflecting changing values in vintage ads.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #76

    Vintage ad showing a McDonald's burger and fries highlighting classic fast food values that stayed the same over time

    vintageadscollections Report

    #77

    Vintage ads showing changing and lasting values about cars, featuring a Volvo with a love bumper sticker and bold text.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #78

    Vintage Philips ad showing a 1960s social gathering with retro reel-to-reel tape recorder highlighting vintage ads values.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #79

    Vintage ads showing changing and enduring values feature a 1969 Ford promotion with musicians and classic car imagery.

    vintageadscollections Report

    #80

    Vintage ads showing a woman using a General Electric sink highlighting changed and consistent values over time

    vintageadscollections Report

