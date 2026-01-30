ADVERTISEMENT

A successful advertising campaign is one that catches customers’ attention and includes a memorable slogan or image. But considering the fact that most people consciously see around 100 advertisements every single day, we definitely can’t remember them all. So it’s particularly impressive when a marketing campaign is still going viral decades after it was first published.

We took a trip to Vintage Ads Collections on Instagram and compiled a list of their most fascinating posts below. Some of these images might still be a hit today, while others might get someone fired if they were proposed in a meeting nowadays. But they’re certainly entertaining and wonderful little time capsules! Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find particularly clever.