Many of us were granted an opportunity to create a time capsule in high school. It probably didn’t matter as much then, but unearthing it decades later brought a glorious sense of nostalgia and a flood of fond memories.

The items featured on this list are more than just varsity memorabilia and notes passed around in class. Many of these were artifacts dating back to the 1930s that provide tangible fragments of a bygone era. Some are still being preserved for the next century of inhabitants to enjoy.

If you’re a history buff or someone with a deep appreciation for relics and a significant backstory, these images may fascinate you.