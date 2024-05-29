Despite what it can sometimes feel like in a dull classroom, history is a lot more than just “random” dates and dead people. It shaped and continues to shape the world around us. Through the things our ancestors left behind, it can be a lot easier to see just how similar they were to us. The “ Museum of Artifacts ” page shares interesting and cool items from history. We got in touch with the page’s creation and administrator to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below. More info: Facebook | Instagram | TheTravelBible

#1 A Fabric Womb Made By Angélique Du Coudray, A French Midwife Who Was Commissioned By King Louis Xv To Reduce Infant Mortality Share icon From 1760 to 1783, she traveled all over France, visiting poor rural women and sharing her extensive knowledge with them. It is estimated that she trained some 10,000 women.

Du Coudray also invented the first lifesize obstetrical mannequin, for practicing mock births, and published a well-received midwifery textbook

#2 This 14th Century Door At Exeter Cathedral, UK, Is Thought To Be The Oldest Existing Cat Flap Share icon

#3 Roman Army Knife (201-300 Ad); Has A Spoon, Knife, Fork, Spike, Spatula And Pick Allowing The User To Even Clean Between Their Teeth After Eating. It Was Part Of The Equipment Of Roman Legions Share icon This folding eating gadget has a three-pronged fork, a spoon,a spatula,a pick, a spike and an iron knife that has eroded away. There is a hinge to allow each item to be folded out when it was needed, or folded away for ease of transporting it.

The spike might of helped in extracting the meat from snails, and the spatula in scraping sauce out of narrow-necked bottles. Some have even suggested the pick with the tiny spoon on the end could have been used to remove earwax.

Bored Panda got in touch with the admin and creator of “Museum of Artifacts” and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. Naturally, we wanted to hear the history behind the page itself. “So a museum of artifacts was created 9 years ago, first on Facebook and Tumblr. As a history freak I found there is no place where you can find artifacts. So I started to post and then, quickly the community grew so much. There are hundreds of thousands of people who love history but not only in the books.”

#4 A 2,000-Year-Old Green Serpentine Stone Mask Was Found At The Base Of The Pyramid Of The Sun In Teotihuacan, Mexico Share icon It's believed that these offerings were left as part of a ritual to inaugurate the construction of the pyramid, hence its location at the lower level. The mask itself is extremely lifelike, which gave rise to the theory that it's actually a portrait. This would be incredible, as archaeologists have little information about the people who constructed Teotihuacan. There are also conflicting theories about the exact use of the pyramid. Even the name isn't original.

#5 Frog, By The Japanese Artist Matsumoto Hoji. 1814 Ce Share icon

#6 In Ancient Rome, Roads Were Dotted With White Stones (Cats' Eyes) Which Reflected The Moonlight, Acting As Street Lights To Help People Walk On The Street After Dark. Pictured Is A Roman Road In Pompeii Share icon

The page has gotten quite large and now also includes a separate blog, the aforementioned Facebook page and an Instagram account. So we wanted to hear the admins' thoughts on what actually made it so wildly popular. “When you see a small amber bear that was made 5k years ago, when you see carbonized bread from Pompeii or a dinosaur skeleton that was folded in a super funny way you can imagine that those people were just like us.”

#7 A 1800-Year Old Ceramic Horse. Han Dynasty (202 Bce– 9 Ce, 25–220 Ce), Now Housed At The Sanxingdui Museum In China Share icon

#8 Rhyton In The Shape Of A Dog's Head, Greece, Circa 480 Bc Share icon

#9 An Egyptian Rock Crystal Of A Chonky Hinpopotamus Amulet, Middle Kingdom, Ca. 2050-1650 Bce Share icon

“They love to see and share objects, sometimes truly amazing, that were part of someone’s lives thousands of years ago,” they shared. We wanted to know how finding things to post worked from the admin side. “Museum of Artifacts is run by one person alone, non profit, never posted a single ad or referral.” Pages like this have the added benefit of making parts of history more accessible to the general public. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 It Is Not A Real Rope Net, But That It"S Meticulously Carved In Marble. "Disinganno", Francesco Queirolo, 1753-1754, Sansevero Chapel (Naples, Italy) Share icon

#11 Rock Engravings Of Val Camonica In Brescia, Italy Share icon It is one of world's largest and most mysterious collections of prehistoric petroglyphs, crafted by enigmatic Camuni civilization over 10,000 years and recognized as Italy's first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

#12 For The First Time In 12,000 Years, The Teeth Of A Leopard Statue Saw Daylight In 2021 At Karahantepe, Türkiye Share icon

Given the sheer amount of content the page shares, we also wondered if they had any favorites. “Toys or doodles made by kids a long time ago amazes us. And there are still more questions like Gobekli Tepe, in which we still don’t know much about our past, which was complex and advanced.”

#13 Roman Brick From Cherchell, Algeria With A Perfect 2000 Year-Old Imprint Of A Human Hand Share icon The handprint is seemingly that of a large Roman man, who pressed his hand into the brick as it lay out to dry before firing. Closer inspection reveals the fingerprints and skin textures of the man.

#14 Thonis-Heracleion Was One Of Egypt's Greatest Ports, But It Slowly Submerged Into The Sea From C.100 Bce-800 Ce Share icon Here, we see a stele from the reign of the Pharaoh Nectanebo I (r.380-360 BCE) being excavated in 2000 CE, the same year as city's rediscovery.

#15 Carved Ivory Japanese Netsuke Depicting A Human Skeleton Posing On A Large Human Skull, C. 1750-1850 Share icon

The admin shared a person's favorite, old bison sculptures found in Le Tuc d'Audoubert cave, in Ariege, France. “14k years ago and such artistic talent,” they shared with Bored Panda. So be sure to give them a follow. You can find more on their Facebook page, Instagram and other sites.

#16 "Memento Mori", German Mammoth Ivory Skeleton - Second Half Of The 18th Century Share icon

#17 Ancient Near Eastern Clay Vessel With Two Feet (1000–800 Bc), From Northern Iran Share icon A tall vessel with an oval, almost bag-like body, a somewhat elongated neck with an everted rim and a pair of narrow curving handles that spring from the oblique shoulder to the neck. The lower portion of the vessel splits into two legs with well-modeled feet. Details such as ankle bones and the arch of each foot are rendered by modeled forms rather than incised lines. The overall effect is that of a wine- or waterskin rather than a ceramic vessel. It is likely that this association was intentional- as the light porous ceramic body of the vessel allows water to evaporate slowly through the sides, thus slightly cooling the remaining contents.

#18 Great Zimbabwe Was A Medieval African City Known For Its Large Circular Wall And Tower. It Was Part Of A Wealthy African Trading Empire That Controlled Much Of The East African Coast From 11th-15th Centuries Ce. Great Zimbabwe Is The Name Of The Stone Ruins Of An Ancient City Near Modern Day Masvingo, Zimbabwe. People Lived In Great Zimbabwe Beginning Around 1100 Ce, But Abandoned It In 15th Century Ce. The City Was The Capital Of The Kingdom Of Zimbabwe, Which Was A Shona (Bantu) Trading Empire. Zimbabwe Means “Stone Houses” In Shona Share icon

#19 In 1663, The Partial Fossilised Skeleton Of A Woolly Rhinoceros Was Discovered In Germany. This Is The “Magdeburg Unicorn”, One Of The Worst Fossil Reconstructions In Human History Share icon

#20 A Megalithic Monument In Spain That's Older Than The Pyramids Was Recently Uncovered From Its Watery Hiding Place By A Drought Share icon The "Spanish Stonehenge" is about 7,000 years old, some 2,000 years older than Stonehenge itself.

#21 Life-Size Statues Of Sumo Wrestlers, Made By Yasumuto Kamehachi In 1890 Share icon

#22 A Roman Bronze Colander From Pompeii, Italy, 1st Century Bce Share icon

#23 Ship's Biscuit With Inscription. Great Yarmouth, England, 1885 Share icon

#24 Detail From The “Unswept Floor” Mosaic Made By Heraclitus, Showing A Mouse Eating A Walnut. 2nd Century Ce, Now On Display At The Vatican Museums Share icon

#25 Holy Trinity Church, A Historical Building In Hrastovlje, A Village In Southwestern Slovenia, It Is A Romanesque Church From 12th Century Ce. Church Stands Behind A Wall That Local Population Built To Protect Itself From Turkish Attacks In 16th Century Ce Share icon Such defensive architectures are found throughout territory settled by Slovenians and are called tabor. Church in Hrastovlje differs from all other pilgrim churches in that its bell-tower is located on western side and in that all other pilgrim churches have small wooden towers.

#26 A Horreo Is A Traditional Granary Or Storage Building Commonly Found In The Northwest Region Of Spain, Particularly In Galicia, Asturias, And Cantabria Share icon These structures are typically raised off the ground on pillars or stilts to protect the stored grain or food from moisture and pests. Horreos are characterized by their unique architectural design, featuring a rectangular or elongated shape with slatted walls or vents to allow for air circulation.

The construction of horreos dates back centuries, with some examples dating as far back as the Middle Ages. They were originally used to store and preserve crops such as corn, wheat, and other grains, as well as other food items like potatoes and beans. The elevated design of horreos helps to keep the stored goods dry and safe from rodents and insects.

Horreos are not only functional structures but also hold cultural significance in the regions where they are prevalent. They are often decorated with intricate carvings, symbols, or patterns, reflecting local craftsmanship and traditions. In addition to their practical use for food storage, horreos have become iconic symbols of rural life in Spain, attracting tourists and visitors who appreciate their historical and architectural value.

#27 A Little Alpine Refuge That Was Built More Than 2700m Above Sea Level In Italy’s Dolomite Mountains (Mount Cristallo) Is Among Most Dramatic Reminders Of Wwi Share icon This incredible refuge has been built inside one of the peaks of the massif, with brick walls, a slanted roof, two doorways and four windows framed in wood. Some of the windows are shuttered.

#28 The 2000-Year-Old Clothes Of The Huldremose Woman, A Bog Body Recovered In 1879 From A Peat Bog Near Ramten In Denmark Share icon It consists of a checked woollen skirt, a checked woollen scarf and two skin capes. Now on display at the National Museum of Denmark

#29 Ancient Greece Toys. About 2300 Years Old Share icon Kids of Ancient Greek times had a number of Ancient Greek toys to play with, in their leisure and free time. Some of them included- dolls, rattles, tops, swings, etc. Along with these, many other items of play have been unearthed by archaeologists. These were a key part of Ancient Greek childhood.

#30 Ancient Egypt Socks Designed For Sandals. 2400 Years Old Share icon

#31 Fall Of The Rebel Angels, Carved Out Of A Single Piece Of Marble In 1740 By Italian Sculptor Agostino Fasolato, It Depicts 60 Fallen Angels Share icon

#32 Wedding Mantua Worn By Helena Slicher, Over 2 Meters Wide. The Netherlands, 1759 Share icon

#33 Gold Ring, Roman Egypt, 1st Century Ad Share icon

#34 Viking's Blacksmith Tools And Weapons Found In Grave, Ca. 800 A.d. Norway Share icon

#35 In 1965, Excavations In Mezhyrich, Ukraine, Revealed The Presence Of 4 Huts, Made Up Of A Total Of 149 Mammoth Bones Share icon These dwellings, which are about 15,000 years old, are some of the oldest shelters known to have been constructed by pre-historic man.

#36 Abandoned Hotel Belvédère Was An Iconic Swiss Hotel On The Edge Of The Rhone Glacier. It Was Built In 1882 By Young Hotelier Josef Seiler In One Of The Hairpin Bends Of The Furka Pass, One Of The Snowiest Regions In Switzerland Share icon The panoramic location attracted a pampered clientele who sometimes stayed for weeks during the summers

#37 A Black Mug. Southern Italy, 2400(!) Years Old Share icon

#38 Michelangelo's Secret Drawing Room Was Found Under A Church In Florence, Italy, In 1975 And Is Now Open To The Public Share icon The discovery of the secret room in the 19th century sparked renewed interest in Michelangelo’s lesser-known works. Today, the room is considered a hidden gem of Renaissance art, offering a glimpse into the private world of one of history’s greatest artists and the influential patrons who supported him.

#39 3,700-Year-Old Ancient Clay Tablet Containing Applied Geometry. A Millennia Before The Birth Of Pythagoras Share icon

#40 A Steam-Powered Elevator In The House Of Guard Captain S. Muyaki In St. Petersburg, Russia. Circa 1902-1903 Share icon

#41 Abuna Yem’ata Guh In Ethiopia. Situated At A Height Of 8,460 Ft, The Hewn Church Has To Be Climbed On Foot To Reach. It Is Notable For Its Architecture, Dome & Wall Paintings Dating Back To The 5th Century Share icon

#42 A Lamassu, Or “Protective Deity”, From The Palace Of Assyrian King Sargon II (R. 722-705 Bc) Share icon This 16ft high and weighs 40 tons sculpture was excavated during archaeological exploration between 1928-1932, at Dur-Sharrukin (present day Khorsabad, in northern Iraq). At the time, Dur-Sharrukin was the capitol of what is now known as the Neo-Assyrian Empire. The city was abandoned after Sargon II died in battle in 705 BC, against the province of Tabal in Anatolia (Türkiye), and the capitol was then moved to Nineveh.

#43 One Of Two Huge Marble Lustration (Ritual Purification) Urns That Were Brought To The Hagia Sophia From Pergamon During The Reign Of The Ottoman Sultan Murad III Share icon They are from the Hellenistic period and were carved from single blocks of marble in the 2nd century BCE. Istanbul, Turkey

#44 The Lion's Gate Of Mycenae In 1250 Bc Is One Of The Oldest Giant Structures In Europe And One Of The Largest Statues Created In Aegean History Share icon

#45 14000 Years Old Bisons Sculptures Found In Le Tuc D'audoubert Cave. Ariege, France Share icon

#46 Viva La Vulva Amulet: Crowned, Mounted On A Horse, Wielding A Crossbow And A Torch, In Silver. Medieval European Pilgrims Wore These Apotropaic Medals To Protect Against Plague, Robbers, Rapists, And Other Dangers Share icon

#47 Anthropomorphic Figure Of A Polar Bear With Its Cub. Medium: Carved Walrus Ivory. Culture: Native Alaskan. Date: C. 1800 To 1900. Place Of Origin: Bering Sea Share icon

#48 Medieval City Walls (12th-13th Centuries Ce) Of Provins, Seine-Et-Marne, France. The Historic Walled City Of Provins Is An Outstanding And Authentic Example Of A Medieval Fair Town In Champagne, A Region That Was An Important Centre Of Exchange, And Which Witnessed, Together With The Rise Of Trading Fairs In 11th Century Ce, The Beginning Of Significant International Trade In Europe Share icon

#49 Pictured Above Is The Marble Lace Neckerchief Carved By French Sculptor Louis-Philippe Mouchy (1734 - 1801), Who Masterfully Created The Marble Statue In 1781 Share icon The statue was commissioned as a posthumous tribute to the Duke of Montausier, Charles de Sainte-Maure. The nobleman was one of the guardians of the Great Dauphin of France, Louis, son and heir of the Sun King, Louis XIV.

#50 Two Stuffed Frogs Having A Sword Fight, Found In A Late 19th Century French Mansion "Maison Mantin" After It Had Been Sealed For More Than 100 Years, From 1905 To 2010 Share icon

#51 In 2014, Norwegian Archaeologists Found A Lone Wooden Ski On A Mountaintop, Where It Had Been Trapped In Ice For 1300 Years Share icon Because skis come in pairs, archaeologists monitored the ice patch for summertime thaws that might reveal the other one. 7 years later, their patience has paid off

#52 Medieval Ax With A Preserved Wooden Handle Discovered On The Island Of Ledniczka In Poland Share icon

#53 Funeral Portrait Of An Egyptian Woman Named Aline, Found In An Ancient Egyptian Grave In Hawara From The Time Of Tiberius Or Hadrian, C. 42 Bc - Ad 138. She Would Be Found With 7 Others, Including Her 2 Daughters And Husband Share icon

#54 Aquamanile Depicting Airstotle's Girlfriend,phyllis,riding Him Around The Garden After Aristotle Warned Alexander The Great About Women.copper Alloy,south Lowlands,14th-15th Century Ce(Metropolitan Museum Of Art In New York City) Share icon

#55 Cannon With Nine Bores. Ottoman Empire, 16th Century Share icon

#56 British Archaeologist Leonard Woolley And His Wife Catherine At The Moment Of The Discovery Of Pottery Pipes That Were Used As A Sewage And Rainwater Network In What Is Considered The First Water Drainage System In History Before About 4000 Bc. Ur (Mesopotamia) In 1930. More: Https://Thetravelbible.com/Museum-Of-Artifacts/ Share icon

#57 One Of Two Known Surviving Tea Chests From The December 16, 1773, Boston Tea Party When 340 Tea Chests Were Dumped Into Boston Harbor By Rebelling Colonists Share icon

#58 An Ancient Glass Bowl With Blue And White Canes. Greek Or Roman, 100–1 Bce, Now Housed At The J. Paul Getty Museum In Los Angeles Share icon

#59 A Pair Of Levi's Jeans From The 1880s Found Down An Abandoned New Mexico Mine Have Been Sold At Auction For A Total Of $87,400 Share icon They are flecked with wax over the legs from where the original owner labored under candle light.

#60 Octopus Vase From Palaikastro. Greek, 1500 Bce Share icon

#61 The Imperial Crown Of The Holy Roman Empire (Worn By Soldier Circa 1945). Made In 962 A.c Share icon

#62 The Giant Flag Of The French Ship Le Genereux, Which Was Captured By One Of Admiral Nelson's Captains Sir Edward Berry At The Battle Of Malta Convoy In 1800. (With Humans For Scale) Share icon

#63 The World's Oldest Known Wooden Staircase (3,400 Years Old) Located In An Old Salt Mine In Hallstatt, Austria Share icon

#64 Château De Chenonceau, Indre-Et-Loire, France Share icon Arguably one of the most impressive inhabited bridges still in existence, the present-day structure, dating back to the 16th century, was constructed upon an arched bridge spanning the Cher River. This unique design allowed the owner to access the hunting grounds located on the opposite side of the river.

#65 The Sacred City Of Caral In Peru. At Almost 5000 Years Old, It's The Oldest City In The Americas And Predates Even The Great Pyramids Of Egypt. It Includes 6 Pyramids, The Largest Of Which Measures 150x160 Meters, 2 Sunken Ceremonial Plazas, Residential Districts And An Irrigation System Share icon

#66 Corinthian Helmet From The Battle Of Marathon (490 Bc) Found With The Warrior's Skull Inside Share icon

#67 Bison Sculpted From Mammoth Ivory. Found At Zaraysk, Russia. About 20,000 Years Old Share icon

#68 Pazyryk Carpet 550 Bc The Oldest Known Surviving Carpet In The World. More In Comment Share icon

#69 "Devil In The Glass". Cast In Glass, The Small Figure Of A Devil Is Made Of Black Lead Share icon According to a description in the Viennese Treasury from 1720, this is a “spiritus familiaris”, a spirit that was exorcised from a possessed person and banished to the glass. 1600-1650 CE, Austria

#70 The "Ghost Wagon" On Detroit Lake In Oregon Appeared In 2015 When Water Levels Dropped To Historic Lows. The Wagon Was Built By The Milburn Wagon Company Of Toledo, Ohio Around 1900 And Was Probably Used To Transport Freight Share icon

#71 "The Kiss", A 12,000-Year-Old Rock Painting At Pedra Furada In Brazil Share icon

#72 The Remains Of A Prehistoric House From The Bronze Age Settlement Of Akrotiri In Santorini, Greece. The Settlement Was Destroyed In The Theran Eruption Sometime In The 16th Century Bce And Buried In Volcanic Ash Share icon

#73 Details Of The Dolphin's Armor Of Henry, The Future King Henry II Of France, Made By Negroli Francesco In Milan In The 1540s. Now On Display At The Army Museum In Paris Share icon

#74 Ivory And Ebony Chess Pieces Shaped Like Insects. Italy, 1790 Share icon

#75 The Uniform Worn By King Charles Xii Of Sweden When He Was Killed By A Stray Shot During The Siege Of Fredriksten On 30th November 1718, Now In The Collections Of The Royal Armoury In Stockholm, Sweden Share icon

#76 A Pair Of 15th Century Venetian Calcagnetti, The Soles Add 43cm (17 Inches) To The Wearer's Height Share icon Women who wore them needed support from their maids while walking. Despite a safety ban in 1430, the custom continued until the 1650s

#77 Woollen Cap Found In The Grave Of A 17th Century Dutch Whaler Share icon "In 1980 archaeologists investigated the graves of 185 Dutchmen – whale hunters, and workers at whale oil refineries – who had died on or near Spitsbergen in the 17th century. Many skeletons were still wearing their knitted woollen head coverings. These caps were highly personal. The men were bundled up against the severe cold and could only be recognized by the colours and patterns of their caps. Presumably this is the reason why the caps went with them into their graves."

#78 A Boy's Dress With Mother-Of-Pearl Buttons. England, Around 1865 Share icon

#79 Gilded Silver And Rock Crystal Vessel, Crafted In Nuremberg, Germany, Circa 1580 Share icon

#80 Gaetano Cellini's Marble Masterpiece: 'Humanity Against Evil' At The National Gallery Of Modern Art, Rome Share icon

#81 Johann Sebastian Bach's Handwritten Personal Copy Of His Mass In B Minor, Held By The Berlin State Library, And Added To Unesco's Memory Of The World Register Share icon The Mass in B minor (completed in 1749) is widely regarded as one of the supreme achievements of classical music.

#82 Death Mounted On A Lion' (1513 Ce), Middle Franconia Share icon

#83 Ax From Viking Era, Before And After Conservation 10th–11th Century Share icon

#84 A Pair Of Boots Worn By Napoleon Bonaparte ~ The Black Morocco Leather Boots Were Made By Jacques On The Rue De Montmartre Share icon

#85 The Only Surviving Exemplary Of A Giornea From The Xv Century Share icon

#86 Polish Hussar Armor For Ottoman Grand Vizier Sinan Pasha, Xvii Century Share icon

#87 The Only Bucket Made Of Wood That Has Survived From Roman Times Share icon The characteristic spout allowed the liquid to be poured out easily. The object was aboard a river ship sunk 1,800 years ago on the Rhine.

#88 Ancient Greek Spartan Shield, King Leonidas Shield With Greek Letter L Share icon Ancient Greece Legend of 300 Spartans, Greek Art Metal Sculpture "Come and get them" ( "ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ") inscription onto the backside grip Big Greek initial letter L for Λακεδαιμονιοι/Lacedaemon

The shield is in solid copper sheet with verdigris patina and stands on a bronze tripod and measures 33.5 cm in diameter (540-480 BC)…

#89 The 6m Tall Lion Of Chaeronea In Greece, Erected In 338 Bc Share icon Under the monument, archaeologists unearthed a mass grave of 254 people, generally accepted to be the remains of the military unit known as "The Sacred Band of Thebes" who were wiped out completely by Philip II of Macedon.

#90 Found In 1867, The Orkney Hood Is The Only Complete Piece Of Clothing To Survive From Before The Medieval Period In Scotland Share icon The garment was lost or deliberately left in a bog over 1,500 years ago and the lack of oxygen slowed its decay for centuries.