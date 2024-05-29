ADVERTISEMENT

Despite what it can sometimes feel like in a dull classroom, history is a lot more than just “random” dates and dead people. It shaped and continues to shape the world around us. Through the things our ancestors left behind, it can be a lot easier to see just how similar they were to us.
The “Museum of Artifacts” page shares interesting and cool items from history. We got in touch with the page’s creation and administrator to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | TheTravelBible

#1

A Fabric Womb Made By Angélique Du Coudray, A French Midwife Who Was Commissioned By King Louis Xv To Reduce Infant Mortality

A Fabric Womb Made By Angélique Du Coudray, A French Midwife Who Was Commissioned By King Louis Xv To Reduce Infant Mortality

From 1760 to 1783, she traveled all over France, visiting poor rural women and sharing her extensive knowledge with them. It is estimated that she trained some 10,000 women.
Du Coudray also invented the first lifesize obstetrical mannequin, for practicing mock births, and published a well-received midwifery textbook

Fembot
Fembot
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the ancient art but this must have helped so many people

#2

This 14th Century Door At Exeter Cathedral, UK, Is Thought To Be The Oldest Existing Cat Flap

This 14th Century Door At Exeter Cathedral, UK, Is Thought To Be The Oldest Existing Cat Flap

Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that cat flap intentional or did 700 years worth of cats just claw their way through that door?

#3

Roman Army Knife (201-300 Ad); Has A Spoon, Knife, Fork, Spike, Spatula And Pick Allowing The User To Even Clean Between Their Teeth After Eating. It Was Part Of The Equipment Of Roman Legions

Roman Army Knife (201-300 Ad); Has A Spoon, Knife, Fork, Spike, Spatula And Pick Allowing The User To Even Clean Between Their Teeth After Eating. It Was Part Of The Equipment Of Roman Legions

This folding eating gadget has a three-pronged fork, a spoon,a spatula,a pick, a spike and an iron knife that has eroded away. There is a hinge to allow each item to be folded out when it was needed, or folded away for ease of transporting it.
The spike might of helped in extracting the meat from snails, and the spatula in scraping sauce out of narrow-necked bottles. Some have even suggested the pick with the tiny spoon on the end could have been used to remove earwax.

Bored Panda got in touch with the admin and creator of “Museum of Artifacts” and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. Naturally, we wanted to hear the history behind the page itself.

“So a museum of artifacts was created 9 years ago, first on Facebook and Tumblr. As a history freak I found there is no place where you can find artifacts. So I started to post and then, quickly the community grew so much. There are hundreds of thousands of people who love history but not only in the books.”
#4

A 2,000-Year-Old Green Serpentine Stone Mask Was Found At The Base Of The Pyramid Of The Sun In Teotihuacan, Mexico

A 2,000-Year-Old Green Serpentine Stone Mask Was Found At The Base Of The Pyramid Of The Sun In Teotihuacan, Mexico

It's believed that these offerings were left as part of a ritual to inaugurate the construction of the pyramid, hence its location at the lower level. The mask itself is extremely lifelike, which gave rise to the theory that it's actually a portrait. This would be incredible, as archaeologists have little information about the people who constructed Teotihuacan. There are also conflicting theories about the exact use of the pyramid. Even the name isn't original.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Frog, By The Japanese Artist Matsumoto Hoji. 1814 Ce

Frog, By The Japanese Artist Matsumoto Hoji. 1814 Ce

#6

In Ancient Rome, Roads Were Dotted With White Stones (Cats' Eyes) Which Reflected The Moonlight, Acting As Street Lights To Help People Walk On The Street After Dark. Pictured Is A Roman Road In Pompeii

In Ancient Rome, Roads Were Dotted With White Stones (Cats' Eyes) Which Reflected The Moonlight, Acting As Street Lights To Help People Walk On The Street After Dark. Pictured Is A Roman Road In Pompeii

The page has gotten quite large and now also includes a separate blog, the aforementioned Facebook page and an Instagram account. So we wanted to hear the admins' thoughts on what actually made it so wildly popular. “When you see a small amber bear that was made 5k years ago, when you see carbonized bread from Pompeii or a dinosaur skeleton that was folded in a super funny way you can imagine that those people were just like us.”
#7

A 1800-Year Old Ceramic Horse. Han Dynasty (202 Bce– 9 Ce, 25–220 Ce), Now Housed At The Sanxingdui Museum In China

A 1800-Year Old Ceramic Horse. Han Dynasty (202 Bce– 9 Ce, 25–220 Ce), Now Housed At The Sanxingdui Museum In China

#8

Rhyton In The Shape Of A Dog's Head, Greece, Circa 480 Bc

Rhyton In The Shape Of A Dog's Head, Greece, Circa 480 Bc

Fembot
Fembot
Dictionary: a rhyton is a type of drinking container used in ancient Greece, typically having the form of an animal's head or a horn, with the hole for drinking from located at the lower or pointed end. So, just like were seeing here

#9

An Egyptian Rock Crystal Of A Chonky Hinpopotamus Amulet, Middle Kingdom, Ca. 2050-1650 Bce

An Egyptian Rock Crystal Of A Chonky Hinpopotamus Amulet, Middle Kingdom, Ca. 2050-1650 Bce

“They love to see and share objects, sometimes truly amazing, that were part of someone’s lives thousands of years ago,” they shared. We wanted to know how finding things to post worked from the admin side. “Museum of Artifacts is run by one person alone, non profit, never posted a single ad or referral.” Pages like this have the added benefit of making parts of history more accessible to the general public.

#10

It Is Not A Real Rope Net, But That It"S Meticulously Carved In Marble. "Disinganno", Francesco Queirolo, 1753-1754, Sansevero Chapel (Naples, Italy)

It Is Not A Real Rope Net, But That It"S Meticulously Carved In Marble. "Disinganno", Francesco Queirolo, 1753-1754, Sansevero Chapel (Naples, Italy)

#11

Rock Engravings Of Val Camonica In Brescia, Italy

Rock Engravings Of Val Camonica In Brescia, Italy

It is one of world's largest and most mysterious collections of prehistoric petroglyphs, crafted by enigmatic Camuni civilization over 10,000 years and recognized as Italy's first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

#12

For The First Time In 12,000 Years, The Teeth Of A Leopard Statue Saw Daylight In 2021 At Karahantepe, Türkiye

For The First Time In 12,000 Years, The Teeth Of A Leopard Statue Saw Daylight In 2021 At Karahantepe, Türkiye

Given the sheer amount of content the page shares, we also wondered if they had any favorites. “Toys or doodles made by kids a long time ago amazes us. And there are still more questions like Gobekli Tepe, in which we still don’t know much about our past, which was complex and advanced.”
#13

Roman Brick From Cherchell, Algeria With A Perfect 2000 Year-Old Imprint Of A Human Hand

Roman Brick From Cherchell, Algeria With A Perfect 2000 Year-Old Imprint Of A Human Hand

The handprint is seemingly that of a large Roman man, who pressed his hand into the brick as it lay out to dry before firing. Closer inspection reveals the fingerprints and skin textures of the man.

Fembot
Fembot
There are numerous Roman tiles with dog and cat paw prints too, somehow very effective in bringing history to life

#14

Thonis-Heracleion Was One Of Egypt's Greatest Ports, But It Slowly Submerged Into The Sea From C.100 Bce-800 Ce

Thonis-Heracleion Was One Of Egypt's Greatest Ports, But It Slowly Submerged Into The Sea From C.100 Bce-800 Ce

Here, we see a stele from the reign of the Pharaoh Nectanebo I (r.380-360 BCE) being excavated in 2000 CE, the same year as city's rediscovery.

#15

Carved Ivory Japanese Netsuke Depicting A Human Skeleton Posing On A Large Human Skull, C. 1750-1850

Carved Ivory Japanese Netsuke Depicting A Human Skeleton Posing On A Large Human Skull, C. 1750-1850

The admin shared a person's favorite, old bison sculptures found in Le Tuc d'Audoubert cave, in Ariege, France. “14k years ago and such artistic talent,” they shared with Bored Panda. So be sure to give them a follow. You can find more on their Facebook page, Instagram and other sites.

#16

"Memento Mori", German Mammoth Ivory Skeleton - Second Half Of The 18th Century

"Memento Mori", German Mammoth Ivory Skeleton - Second Half Of The 18th Century

#17

Ancient Near Eastern Clay Vessel With Two Feet (1000–800 Bc), From Northern Iran

Ancient Near Eastern Clay Vessel With Two Feet (1000–800 Bc), From Northern Iran

A tall vessel with an oval, almost bag-like body, a somewhat elongated neck with an everted rim and a pair of narrow curving handles that spring from the oblique shoulder to the neck. The lower portion of the vessel splits into two legs with well-modeled feet. Details such as ankle bones and the arch of each foot are rendered by modeled forms rather than incised lines. The overall effect is that of a wine- or waterskin rather than a ceramic vessel. It is likely that this association was intentional- as the light porous ceramic body of the vessel allows water to evaporate slowly through the sides, thus slightly cooling the remaining contents.

Dumb teenager
Dumb teenager
"Well you must have left it somewhere, it can't have grown legs and walked off" "uh...you might wanna see this..."

#18

Great Zimbabwe Was A Medieval African City Known For Its Large Circular Wall And Tower. It Was Part Of A Wealthy African Trading Empire That Controlled Much Of The East African Coast From 11th-15th Centuries Ce. Great Zimbabwe Is The Name Of The Stone Ruins Of An Ancient City Near Modern Day Masvingo, Zimbabwe. People Lived In Great Zimbabwe Beginning Around 1100 Ce, But Abandoned It In 15th Century Ce. The City Was The Capital Of The Kingdom Of Zimbabwe, Which Was A Shona (Bantu) Trading Empire. Zimbabwe Means “Stone Houses” In Shona

Great Zimbabwe Was A Medieval African City Known For Its Large Circular Wall And Tower. It Was Part Of A Wealthy African Trading Empire That Controlled Much Of The East African Coast From 11th-15th Centuries Ce. Great Zimbabwe Is The Name Of The Stone Ruins Of An Ancient City Near Modern Day Masvingo, Zimbabwe. People Lived In Great Zimbabwe Beginning Around 1100 Ce, But Abandoned It In 15th Century Ce. The City Was The Capital Of The Kingdom Of Zimbabwe, Which Was A Shona (Bantu) Trading Empire. Zimbabwe Means “Stone Houses” In Shona

Fembot
Fembot
Love seeing the African continent represented, unfortunately the capitalization makes the text hard to read.

#19

In 1663, The Partial Fossilised Skeleton Of A Woolly Rhinoceros Was Discovered In Germany. This Is The “Magdeburg Unicorn”, One Of The Worst Fossil Reconstructions In Human History

In 1663, The Partial Fossilised Skeleton Of A Woolly Rhinoceros Was Discovered In Germany. This Is The “Magdeburg Unicorn”, One Of The Worst Fossil Reconstructions In Human History

Dumb teenager
Dumb teenager
I'd love to meet the paleontologist who looked at that and went, yeah, should be right

#20

A Megalithic Monument In Spain That's Older Than The Pyramids Was Recently Uncovered From Its Watery Hiding Place By A Drought

A Megalithic Monument In Spain That's Older Than The Pyramids Was Recently Uncovered From Its Watery Hiding Place By A Drought

The "Spanish Stonehenge" is about 7,000 years old, some 2,000 years older than Stonehenge itself.

#21

Life-Size Statues Of Sumo Wrestlers, Made By Yasumuto Kamehachi In 1890

Life-Size Statues Of Sumo Wrestlers, Made By Yasumuto Kamehachi In 1890

#22

A Roman Bronze Colander From Pompeii, Italy, 1st Century Bce

A Roman Bronze Colander From Pompeii, Italy, 1st Century Bce

#23

Ship's Biscuit With Inscription. Great Yarmouth, England, 1885

Ship's Biscuit With Inscription. Great Yarmouth, England, 1885

StPaul9
StPaul9
Hardtack. They only phased it out on the eve of WW1. Standard quality sailor stuff. Good for messages, but you try eating it and potentially maggoty bread over the course of a year and not hating it.

#24

Detail From The “Unswept Floor” Mosaic Made By Heraclitus, Showing A Mouse Eating A Walnut. 2nd Century Ce, Now On Display At The Vatican Museums

Detail From The “Unswept Floor” Mosaic Made By Heraclitus, Showing A Mouse Eating A Walnut. 2nd Century Ce, Now On Display At The Vatican Museums

#25

Holy Trinity Church, A Historical Building In Hrastovlje, A Village In Southwestern Slovenia, It Is A Romanesque Church From 12th Century Ce. Church Stands Behind A Wall That Local Population Built To Protect Itself From Turkish Attacks In 16th Century Ce

Holy Trinity Church, A Historical Building In Hrastovlje, A Village In Southwestern Slovenia, It Is A Romanesque Church From 12th Century Ce. Church Stands Behind A Wall That Local Population Built To Protect Itself From Turkish Attacks In 16th Century Ce

Such defensive architectures are found throughout territory settled by Slovenians and are called tabor. Church in Hrastovlje differs from all other pilgrim churches in that its bell-tower is located on western side and in that all other pilgrim churches have small wooden towers.

Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Welcome to the Holy Trinity Church. We welcome all God's children. Except the f*****g Turks.

#26

A Horreo Is A Traditional Granary Or Storage Building Commonly Found In The Northwest Region Of Spain, Particularly In Galicia, Asturias, And Cantabria

A Horreo Is A Traditional Granary Or Storage Building Commonly Found In The Northwest Region Of Spain, Particularly In Galicia, Asturias, And Cantabria

These structures are typically raised off the ground on pillars or stilts to protect the stored grain or food from moisture and pests. Horreos are characterized by their unique architectural design, featuring a rectangular or elongated shape with slatted walls or vents to allow for air circulation.
The construction of horreos dates back centuries, with some examples dating as far back as the Middle Ages. They were originally used to store and preserve crops such as corn, wheat, and other grains, as well as other food items like potatoes and beans. The elevated design of horreos helps to keep the stored goods dry and safe from rodents and insects.
Horreos are not only functional structures but also hold cultural significance in the regions where they are prevalent. They are often decorated with intricate carvings, symbols, or patterns, reflecting local craftsmanship and traditions. In addition to their practical use for food storage, horreos have become iconic symbols of rural life in Spain, attracting tourists and visitors who appreciate their historical and architectural value.

#27

A Little Alpine Refuge That Was Built More Than 2700m Above Sea Level In Italy’s Dolomite Mountains (Mount Cristallo) Is Among Most Dramatic Reminders Of Wwi

A Little Alpine Refuge That Was Built More Than 2700m Above Sea Level In Italy’s Dolomite Mountains (Mount Cristallo) Is Among Most Dramatic Reminders Of Wwi

This incredible refuge has been built inside one of the peaks of the massif, with brick walls, a slanted roof, two doorways and four windows framed in wood. Some of the windows are shuttered.

#28

The 2000-Year-Old Clothes Of The Huldremose Woman, A Bog Body Recovered In 1879 From A Peat Bog Near Ramten In Denmark

The 2000-Year-Old Clothes Of The Huldremose Woman, A Bog Body Recovered In 1879 From A Peat Bog Near Ramten In Denmark

It consists of a checked woollen skirt, a checked woollen scarf and two skin capes. Now on display at the National Museum of Denmark

#29

Ancient Greece Toys. About 2300 Years Old

Ancient Greece Toys. About 2300 Years Old

Kids of Ancient Greek times had a number of Ancient Greek toys to play with, in their leisure and free time. Some of them included- dolls, rattles, tops, swings, etc. Along with these, many other items of play have been unearthed by archaeologists. These were a key part of Ancient Greek childhood.

#30

Ancient Egypt Socks Designed For Sandals. 2400 Years Old

Ancient Egypt Socks Designed For Sandals. 2400 Years Old

PattyK
PattyK
Although these look knitted, they’re not. They were constructed using a technique called nalbinding, considered a precursor of knitting. I wish I could get the hang of it, but there don’t seem to be any nalbinders in the greater Los Angeles area. Sigh.

#31

Fall Of The Rebel Angels, Carved Out Of A Single Piece Of Marble In 1740 By Italian Sculptor Agostino Fasolato, It Depicts 60 Fallen Angels

Fall Of The Rebel Angels, Carved Out Of A Single Piece Of Marble In 1740 By Italian Sculptor Agostino Fasolato, It Depicts 60 Fallen Angels

#32

Wedding Mantua Worn By Helena Slicher, Over 2 Meters Wide. The Netherlands, 1759

Wedding Mantua Worn By Helena Slicher, Over 2 Meters Wide. The Netherlands, 1759

#33

Gold Ring, Roman Egypt, 1st Century Ad

Gold Ring, Roman Egypt, 1st Century Ad

#34

Viking's Blacksmith Tools And Weapons Found In Grave, Ca. 800 A.d. Norway

Viking's Blacksmith Tools And Weapons Found In Grave, Ca. 800 A.d. Norway

#35

In 1965, Excavations In Mezhyrich, Ukraine, Revealed The Presence Of 4 Huts, Made Up Of A Total Of 149 Mammoth Bones

In 1965, Excavations In Mezhyrich, Ukraine, Revealed The Presence Of 4 Huts, Made Up Of A Total Of 149 Mammoth Bones

These dwellings, which are about 15,000 years old, are some of the oldest shelters known to have been constructed by pre-historic man.

#36

Abandoned Hotel Belvédère Was An Iconic Swiss Hotel On The Edge Of The Rhone Glacier. It Was Built In 1882 By Young Hotelier Josef Seiler In One Of The Hairpin Bends Of The Furka Pass, One Of The Snowiest Regions In Switzerland

Abandoned Hotel Belvédère Was An Iconic Swiss Hotel On The Edge Of The Rhone Glacier. It Was Built In 1882 By Young Hotelier Josef Seiler In One Of The Hairpin Bends Of The Furka Pass, One Of The Snowiest Regions In Switzerland

The panoramic location attracted a pampered clientele who sometimes stayed for weeks during the summers

#37

A Black Mug. Southern Italy, 2400(!) Years Old

A Black Mug. Southern Italy, 2400(!) Years Old

#38

Michelangelo's Secret Drawing Room Was Found Under A Church In Florence, Italy, In 1975 And Is Now Open To The Public

Michelangelo's Secret Drawing Room Was Found Under A Church In Florence, Italy, In 1975 And Is Now Open To The Public

The discovery of the secret room in the 19th century sparked renewed interest in Michelangelo’s lesser-known works. Today, the room is considered a hidden gem of Renaissance art, offering a glimpse into the private world of one of history’s greatest artists and the influential patrons who supported him.

#39

3,700-Year-Old Ancient Clay Tablet Containing Applied Geometry. A Millennia Before The Birth Of Pythagoras

3,700-Year-Old Ancient Clay Tablet Containing Applied Geometry. A Millennia Before The Birth Of Pythagoras

#40

A Steam-Powered Elevator In The House Of Guard Captain S. Muyaki In St. Petersburg, Russia. Circa 1902-1903

A Steam-Powered Elevator In The House Of Guard Captain S. Muyaki In St. Petersburg, Russia. Circa 1902-1903

#41

Abuna Yem’ata Guh In Ethiopia. Situated At A Height Of 8,460 Ft, The Hewn Church Has To Be Climbed On Foot To Reach. It Is Notable For Its Architecture, Dome & Wall Paintings Dating Back To The 5th Century

Abuna Yem’ata Guh In Ethiopia. Situated At A Height Of 8,460 Ft, The Hewn Church Has To Be Climbed On Foot To Reach. It Is Notable For Its Architecture, Dome & Wall Paintings Dating Back To The 5th Century

#42

A Lamassu, Or “Protective Deity”, From The Palace Of Assyrian King Sargon II (R. 722-705 Bc)

A Lamassu, Or “Protective Deity”, From The Palace Of Assyrian King Sargon II (R. 722-705 Bc)

This 16ft high and weighs 40 tons sculpture was excavated during archaeological exploration between 1928-1932, at Dur-Sharrukin (present day Khorsabad, in northern Iraq). At the time, Dur-Sharrukin was the capitol of what is now known as the Neo-Assyrian Empire. The city was abandoned after Sargon II died in battle in 705 BC, against the province of Tabal in Anatolia (Türkiye), and the capitol was then moved to Nineveh.

#43

One Of Two Huge Marble Lustration (Ritual Purification) Urns That Were Brought To The Hagia Sophia From Pergamon During The Reign Of The Ottoman Sultan Murad III

One Of Two Huge Marble Lustration (Ritual Purification) Urns That Were Brought To The Hagia Sophia From Pergamon During The Reign Of The Ottoman Sultan Murad III

They are from the Hellenistic period and were carved from single blocks of marble in the 2nd century BCE. Istanbul, Turkey

#44

The Lion's Gate Of Mycenae In 1250 Bc Is One Of The Oldest Giant Structures In Europe And One Of The Largest Statues Created In Aegean History

The Lion's Gate Of Mycenae In 1250 Bc Is One Of The Oldest Giant Structures In Europe And One Of The Largest Statues Created In Aegean History

Fembot
Fembot
I was there and it looks very unassuming to our modern eye, and I think that’s a good thing. Any more shiny stuff or marble attached to it and it would’ve been shipped to the British Museum (or Paris, Berlin,..) ages ago

#45

14000 Years Old Bisons Sculptures Found In Le Tuc D'audoubert Cave. Ariege, France

14000 Years Old Bisons Sculptures Found In Le Tuc D'audoubert Cave. Ariege, France

#46

Viva La Vulva Amulet: Crowned, Mounted On A Horse, Wielding A Crossbow And A Torch, In Silver. Medieval European Pilgrims Wore These Apotropaic Medals To Protect Against Plague, Robbers, Rapists, And Other Dangers

Viva La Vulva Amulet: Crowned, Mounted On A Horse, Wielding A Crossbow And A Torch, In Silver. Medieval European Pilgrims Wore These Apotropaic Medals To Protect Against Plague, Robbers, Rapists, And Other Dangers

#47

Anthropomorphic Figure Of A Polar Bear With Its Cub. Medium: Carved Walrus Ivory. Culture: Native Alaskan. Date: C. 1800 To 1900. Place Of Origin: Bering Sea

Anthropomorphic Figure Of A Polar Bear With Its Cub. Medium: Carved Walrus Ivory. Culture: Native Alaskan. Date: C. 1800 To 1900. Place Of Origin: Bering Sea

#48

Medieval City Walls (12th-13th Centuries Ce) Of Provins, Seine-Et-Marne, France. The Historic Walled City Of Provins Is An Outstanding And Authentic Example Of A Medieval Fair Town In Champagne, A Region That Was An Important Centre Of Exchange, And Which Witnessed, Together With The Rise Of Trading Fairs In 11th Century Ce, The Beginning Of Significant International Trade In Europe

Medieval City Walls (12th-13th Centuries Ce) Of Provins, Seine-Et-Marne, France. The Historic Walled City Of Provins Is An Outstanding And Authentic Example Of A Medieval Fair Town In Champagne, A Region That Was An Important Centre Of Exchange, And Which Witnessed, Together With The Rise Of Trading Fairs In 11th Century Ce, The Beginning Of Significant International Trade In Europe

#49

Pictured Above Is The Marble Lace Neckerchief Carved By French Sculptor Louis-Philippe Mouchy (1734 - 1801), Who Masterfully Created The Marble Statue In 1781

Pictured Above Is The Marble Lace Neckerchief Carved By French Sculptor Louis-Philippe Mouchy (1734 - 1801), Who Masterfully Created The Marble Statue In 1781

The statue was commissioned as a posthumous tribute to the Duke of Montausier, Charles de Sainte-Maure. The nobleman was one of the guardians of the Great Dauphin of France, Louis, son and heir of the Sun King, Louis XIV.

#50

Two Stuffed Frogs Having A Sword Fight, Found In A Late 19th Century French Mansion "Maison Mantin" After It Had Been Sealed For More Than 100 Years, From 1905 To 2010

Two Stuffed Frogs Having A Sword Fight, Found In A Late 19th Century French Mansion "Maison Mantin" After It Had Been Sealed For More Than 100 Years, From 1905 To 2010

#51

In 2014, Norwegian Archaeologists Found A Lone Wooden Ski On A Mountaintop, Where It Had Been Trapped In Ice For 1300 Years

In 2014, Norwegian Archaeologists Found A Lone Wooden Ski On A Mountaintop, Where It Had Been Trapped In Ice For 1300 Years

Because skis come in pairs, archaeologists monitored the ice patch for summertime thaws that might reveal the other one. 7 years later, their patience has paid off

#52

Medieval Ax With A Preserved Wooden Handle Discovered On The Island Of Ledniczka In Poland

Medieval Ax With A Preserved Wooden Handle Discovered On The Island Of Ledniczka In Poland

#53

Funeral Portrait Of An Egyptian Woman Named Aline, Found In An Ancient Egyptian Grave In Hawara From The Time Of Tiberius Or Hadrian, C. 42 Bc - Ad 138. She Would Be Found With 7 Others, Including Her 2 Daughters And Husband

Funeral Portrait Of An Egyptian Woman Named Aline, Found In An Ancient Egyptian Grave In Hawara From The Time Of Tiberius Or Hadrian, C. 42 Bc - Ad 138. She Would Be Found With 7 Others, Including Her 2 Daughters And Husband

#54

Aquamanile Depicting Airstotle's Girlfriend,phyllis,riding Him Around The Garden After Aristotle Warned Alexander The Great About Women.copper Alloy,south Lowlands,14th-15th Century Ce(Metropolitan Museum Of Art In New York City)

Aquamanile Depicting Airstotle's Girlfriend,phyllis,riding Him Around The Garden After Aristotle Warned Alexander The Great About Women.copper Alloy,south Lowlands,14th-15th Century Ce(Metropolitan Museum Of Art In New York City)

#55

Cannon With Nine Bores. Ottoman Empire, 16th Century

Cannon With Nine Bores. Ottoman Empire, 16th Century

#56

British Archaeologist Leonard Woolley And His Wife Catherine At The Moment Of The Discovery Of Pottery Pipes That Were Used As A Sewage And Rainwater Network In What Is Considered The First Water Drainage System In History Before About 4000 Bc. Ur (Mesopotamia) In 1930. More: Https://Thetravelbible.com/Museum-Of-Artifacts/

British Archaeologist Leonard Woolley And His Wife Catherine At The Moment Of The Discovery Of Pottery Pipes That Were Used As A Sewage And Rainwater Network In What Is Considered The First Water Drainage System In History Before About 4000 Bc. Ur (Mesopotamia) In 1930. More: Https://Thetravelbible.com/Museum-Of-Artifacts/

#57

One Of Two Known Surviving Tea Chests From The December 16, 1773, Boston Tea Party When 340 Tea Chests Were Dumped Into Boston Harbor By Rebelling Colonists

One Of Two Known Surviving Tea Chests From The December 16, 1773, Boston Tea Party When 340 Tea Chests Were Dumped Into Boston Harbor By Rebelling Colonists

#58

An Ancient Glass Bowl With Blue And White Canes. Greek Or Roman, 100–1 Bce, Now Housed At The J. Paul Getty Museum In Los Angeles

An Ancient Glass Bowl With Blue And White Canes. Greek Or Roman, 100–1 Bce, Now Housed At The J. Paul Getty Museum In Los Angeles

#59

A Pair Of Levi's Jeans From The 1880s Found Down An Abandoned New Mexico Mine Have Been Sold At Auction For A Total Of $87,400

A Pair Of Levi's Jeans From The 1880s Found Down An Abandoned New Mexico Mine Have Been Sold At Auction For A Total Of $87,400

They are flecked with wax over the legs from where the original owner labored under candle light.

#60

Octopus Vase From Palaikastro. Greek, 1500 Bce

Octopus Vase From Palaikastro. Greek, 1500 Bce

#61

The Imperial Crown Of The Holy Roman Empire (Worn By Soldier Circa 1945). Made In 962 A.c

The Imperial Crown Of The Holy Roman Empire (Worn By Soldier Circa 1945). Made In 962 A.c

#62

The Giant Flag Of The French Ship Le Genereux, Which Was Captured By One Of Admiral Nelson's Captains Sir Edward Berry At The Battle Of Malta Convoy In 1800. (With Humans For Scale)

The Giant Flag Of The French Ship Le Genereux, Which Was Captured By One Of Admiral Nelson's Captains Sir Edward Berry At The Battle Of Malta Convoy In 1800. (With Humans For Scale)

#63

The World's Oldest Known Wooden Staircase (3,400 Years Old) Located In An Old Salt Mine In Hallstatt, Austria

The World's Oldest Known Wooden Staircase (3,400 Years Old) Located In An Old Salt Mine In Hallstatt, Austria

#64

Château De Chenonceau, Indre-Et-Loire, France

Château De Chenonceau, Indre-Et-Loire, France

Arguably one of the most impressive inhabited bridges still in existence, the present-day structure, dating back to the 16th century, was constructed upon an arched bridge spanning the Cher River. This unique design allowed the owner to access the hunting grounds located on the opposite side of the river.

Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
It is called the Ladies' Castle, because it was owned (almost) entirely by noble ladies.

#65

The Sacred City Of Caral In Peru. At Almost 5000 Years Old, It's The Oldest City In The Americas And Predates Even The Great Pyramids Of Egypt. It Includes 6 Pyramids, The Largest Of Which Measures 150x160 Meters, 2 Sunken Ceremonial Plazas, Residential Districts And An Irrigation System

The Sacred City Of Caral In Peru. At Almost 5000 Years Old, It's The Oldest City In The Americas And Predates Even The Great Pyramids Of Egypt. It Includes 6 Pyramids, The Largest Of Which Measures 150x160 Meters, 2 Sunken Ceremonial Plazas, Residential Districts And An Irrigation System

#66

Corinthian Helmet From The Battle Of Marathon (490 Bc) Found With The Warrior's Skull Inside

Corinthian Helmet From The Battle Of Marathon (490 Bc) Found With The Warrior's Skull Inside

#67

Bison Sculpted From Mammoth Ivory. Found At Zaraysk, Russia. About 20,000 Years Old

Bison Sculpted From Mammoth Ivory. Found At Zaraysk, Russia. About 20,000 Years Old

#68

Pazyryk Carpet 550 Bc The Oldest Known Surviving Carpet In The World. More In Comment

Pazyryk Carpet 550 Bc The Oldest Known Surviving Carpet In The World. More In Comment

#69

"Devil In The Glass". Cast In Glass, The Small Figure Of A Devil Is Made Of Black Lead

"Devil In The Glass". Cast In Glass, The Small Figure Of A Devil Is Made Of Black Lead

According to a description in the Viennese Treasury from 1720, this is a “spiritus familiaris”, a spirit that was exorcised from a possessed person and banished to the glass. 1600-1650 CE, Austria

#70

The "Ghost Wagon" On Detroit Lake In Oregon Appeared In 2015 When Water Levels Dropped To Historic Lows. The Wagon Was Built By The Milburn Wagon Company Of Toledo, Ohio Around 1900 And Was Probably Used To Transport Freight

The "Ghost Wagon" On Detroit Lake In Oregon Appeared In 2015 When Water Levels Dropped To Historic Lows. The Wagon Was Built By The Milburn Wagon Company Of Toledo, Ohio Around 1900 And Was Probably Used To Transport Freight

#71

"The Kiss", A 12,000-Year-Old Rock Painting At Pedra Furada In Brazil

"The Kiss", A 12,000-Year-Old Rock Painting At Pedra Furada In Brazil

#72

The Remains Of A Prehistoric House From The Bronze Age Settlement Of Akrotiri In Santorini, Greece. The Settlement Was Destroyed In The Theran Eruption Sometime In The 16th Century Bce And Buried In Volcanic Ash

The Remains Of A Prehistoric House From The Bronze Age Settlement Of Akrotiri In Santorini, Greece. The Settlement Was Destroyed In The Theran Eruption Sometime In The 16th Century Bce And Buried In Volcanic Ash

#73

Details Of The Dolphin's Armor Of Henry, The Future King Henry II Of France, Made By Negroli Francesco In Milan In The 1540s. Now On Display At The Army Museum In Paris

Details Of The Dolphin's Armor Of Henry, The Future King Henry II Of France, Made By Negroli Francesco In Milan In The 1540s. Now On Display At The Army Museum In Paris

#74

Ivory And Ebony Chess Pieces Shaped Like Insects. Italy, 1790

Ivory And Ebony Chess Pieces Shaped Like Insects. Italy, 1790

#75

The Uniform Worn By King Charles Xii Of Sweden When He Was Killed By A Stray Shot During The Siege Of Fredriksten On 30th November 1718, Now In The Collections Of The Royal Armoury In Stockholm, Sweden

The Uniform Worn By King Charles Xii Of Sweden When He Was Killed By A Stray Shot During The Siege Of Fredriksten On 30th November 1718, Now In The Collections Of The Royal Armoury In Stockholm, Sweden

#76

A Pair Of 15th Century Venetian Calcagnetti, The Soles Add 43cm (17 Inches) To The Wearer's Height

A Pair Of 15th Century Venetian Calcagnetti, The Soles Add 43cm (17 Inches) To The Wearer's Height

Women who wore them needed support from their maids while walking. Despite a safety ban in 1430, the custom continued until the 1650s

#77

Woollen Cap Found In The Grave Of A 17th Century Dutch Whaler

Woollen Cap Found In The Grave Of A 17th Century Dutch Whaler

"In 1980 archaeologists investigated the graves of 185 Dutchmen – whale hunters, and workers at whale oil refineries – who had died on or near Spitsbergen in the 17th century. Many skeletons were still wearing their knitted woollen head coverings. These caps were highly personal. The men were bundled up against the severe cold and could only be recognized by the colours and patterns of their caps. Presumably this is the reason why the caps went with them into their graves."

#78

A Boy's Dress With Mother-Of-Pearl Buttons. England, Around 1865

A Boy's Dress With Mother-Of-Pearl Buttons. England, Around 1865

#79

Gilded Silver And Rock Crystal Vessel, Crafted In Nuremberg, Germany, Circa 1580

Gilded Silver And Rock Crystal Vessel, Crafted In Nuremberg, Germany, Circa 1580

#80

Gaetano Cellini's Marble Masterpiece: 'Humanity Against Evil' At The National Gallery Of Modern Art, Rome

Gaetano Cellini's Marble Masterpiece: 'Humanity Against Evil' At The National Gallery Of Modern Art, Rome

#81

Johann Sebastian Bach's Handwritten Personal Copy Of His Mass In B Minor, Held By The Berlin State Library, And Added To Unesco's Memory Of The World Register

Johann Sebastian Bach's Handwritten Personal Copy Of His Mass In B Minor, Held By The Berlin State Library, And Added To Unesco's Memory Of The World Register

The Mass in B minor (completed in 1749) is widely regarded as one of the supreme achievements of classical music.

#82

Death Mounted On A Lion' (1513 Ce), Middle Franconia

Death Mounted On A Lion' (1513 Ce), Middle Franconia

#83

Ax From Viking Era, Before And After Conservation 10th–11th Century

Ax From Viking Era, Before And After Conservation 10th–11th Century

#84

A Pair Of Boots Worn By Napoleon Bonaparte ~ The Black Morocco Leather Boots Were Made By Jacques On The Rue De Montmartre

A Pair Of Boots Worn By Napoleon Bonaparte ~ The Black Morocco Leather Boots Were Made By Jacques On The Rue De Montmartre

#85

The Only Surviving Exemplary Of A Giornea From The Xv Century

The Only Surviving Exemplary Of A Giornea From The Xv Century

#86

Polish Hussar Armor For Ottoman Grand Vizier Sinan Pasha, Xvii Century

Polish Hussar Armor For Ottoman Grand Vizier Sinan Pasha, Xvii Century

Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

The Only Bucket Made Of Wood That Has Survived From Roman Times

The Only Bucket Made Of Wood That Has Survived From Roman Times

The characteristic spout allowed the liquid to be poured out easily. The object was aboard a river ship sunk 1,800 years ago on the Rhine.

museum.of.artifacts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#88

Ancient Greek Spartan Shield, King Leonidas Shield With Greek Letter L

Ancient Greek Spartan Shield, King Leonidas Shield With Greek Letter L

Ancient Greece Legend of 300 Spartans, Greek Art Metal Sculpture "Come and get them" ( "ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ") inscription onto the backside grip Big Greek initial letter L for Λακεδαιμονιοι/Lacedaemon
The shield is in solid copper sheet with verdigris patina and stands on a bronze tripod and measures 33.5 cm in diameter (540-480 BC)…

museum.of.artifacts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

The 6m Tall Lion Of Chaeronea In Greece, Erected In 338 Bc

The 6m Tall Lion Of Chaeronea In Greece, Erected In 338 Bc

Under the monument, archaeologists unearthed a mass grave of 254 people, generally accepted to be the remains of the military unit known as "The Sacred Band of Thebes" who were wiped out completely by Philip II of Macedon.

museum.of.artifacts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Found In 1867, The Orkney Hood Is The Only Complete Piece Of Clothing To Survive From Before The Medieval Period In Scotland

Found In 1867, The Orkney Hood Is The Only Complete Piece Of Clothing To Survive From Before The Medieval Period In Scotland

The garment was lost or deliberately left in a bog over 1,500 years ago and the lack of oxygen slowed its decay for centuries.

museum.of.artifacts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

An Adorable Ancient Egyptian Otter Statue!

An Adorable Ancient Egyptian Otter Statue!

Dating to c. 640 - 30 BCE, it depicts a bronze otter on its hindlegs, forepaws raised in praise of the sun. The solar disc of Ra rests upon its head.

museum.of.artifacts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Note: this post originally had 150 images. It’s been shortened to the top 91 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!