80 Interesting Vintage American Ads That Capture What Mattered Most Back Then
Society in the United States has its own unique characteristics that emerge in arts, cuisine, industry, and other areas. However, like many cultures, it keeps evolving with each generation. With time, we can become so immersed in current trends that we forget how different things once were.
Not that the past was necessarily better, but it can still be fascinating to explore. A great way to refresh that perspective is through vintage advertisements. For example, there’s an account on Twitter/X that shares old American ads, revealing what people's values and dreams looked like back in the day.
More info: X
1965, The Beatles Deluxe Ice Cream Bars Promotional
1967, Acme Boot Co
well perhaps, but ACME never worked for Wile E. Coyote. (Ethelbert=E.)
Poster Advertising Royal Enfield Bicycles (C. 1930). Artwork By Douglas Maxfield
Yep and they made pretty good rifles then branched out into motorcycles
1985, Dunkin' Donuts
1987, Commodore 64
I call BS....didn't work for me, skip to 2015.....didn't work for my kids
1966, Dupont Dacron Slacks
A Man's way to look great, stay neat..... and to combust at the flick of a match. "better burning through chemistry"
1992, Sega Superstar, "Make Dad A Software Etc."
1949, Coca-Cola Co
1966, Lady Hathaway Ornamental Sportswear
1966, Oldsmobile Starfire
1963,lux Liquid Detergent
Murad - The Turkish Cigarette (1919)
1962, Bakers Angel Flake Coconut, Ft. Easter Bunny Cake
1966, Tiffany & Co Easter Eggs
how do I like my Easter eggs?....unfertilised....presenting Tiffany & Co.'s chastity boxes for "those eggs that tend to stray"
1950, Soft-Weve Toilet Tissue
"After I've finished wiping my b*m, it still retains it's contour so I can use it for other applications"....Thank you Scott
1963, Baker's Germans Sweet Chocolate
No thanks, grated cheese and chocolate is an acquired taste
1950, Lux Flakes Nylons Ft. Betty Grable
So why do you look so pained?...oh it's the tight shoes
1968, Sunshine Bakers Cookies
1952,accent Flavor Enhancer
MSG LSD PCP in 1952, the kid grew up to feature for MAD Magazine
Advertisement For "Alien Resurrection The Game" (1998)
1977,downy Fabric Softener
1961,ken-L-Ration Dog Food
Old mother Hubbard, went to the cupboard, to get her poor dog a bone (KenLration), but when she bent over, old Rover took over, and gave her a bone (kenLration) of his own
1963,maidenform Sportmaker Stretch Pants
Sorry I read this as Spankmaker by maidenform...why does the horse have 10 legs?
1953, American Airlines Travel Advertisement For Acapulco
1955, Jello Puddings
1963, Coca-Cola
"The Day Time Ended" (1979) A Low-Budget Sci-Fi Cult Film Featuring Time Rifts, Aliens, And Stop-Motion Creatures
1952, Duz Laundry Detergent
1966, Coca Cola Soft Drinks
1950, Swans Down Cake Mix, Instant And Devils Food Mixes
1952, General Electric Refrigerator
1997, Rugrats Lunchables
1963, Hanes Seamless Stockings
1971, Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc
And if you wanted to make monkey love below the lights of LA, then settle in....and watch the lights
The Night Walker (1964) From Horror Master William Castle And Psycho Writer Robert Bloch, This Dream-Fueled Thriller Stars Barbara Stanwyck In Her Final Film Role
I'm ashamed that I have never heard of this movie....searching google now
1940, Jantzen Knitting Mills
1979, Ameritone Color Key Paint
bl00dy primary school teacher who asked me to go next door for striped paint...grrrrrrr
1968, Sears Adventuress Set
ooooh they have darling!.....the power net that measures the girdle... rrrrrr! or should i say Meow!
1979, Mcdonald’s Corp
1946,mennen Skin Bracer
I'm easier to know..... that you are a D****e for believing in this sh1t
1978, Star Wars Sneakers By Clarks
1963, Lady Esquire Instant Shoe Coloring Lady Esquire’s Instant Shoe Coloring Offered Women In The 1960s A Quick Way To Refresh Or Customize Their Footwear
The Vapours will get you high, and when you wake up in the morning.....?
1985, Joy Lemon Dishwashing Liquid Soap
1979, Mego Action Figures
1975, Jesus Jeans
1954,ansco Anscoflex Camera
I've been using ANSCOFLEX for years before I shoot...I'm one of the people who know