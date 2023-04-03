Cultural shock occurs when one experiences a much different culture than one is accustomed to. After living in the same country for one's whole life, the behaviors, rules, traditions, likes and dislikes, etc., of our own people are all we know. We just assume that people in other countries lead a similar life. They do; however, every culture has its own peculiarities that seem standard for the locals but might be bewildering or unusual to people visiting. Also, that's perhaps why the phrase "Only In America" exists, which refers to American things that happen inside the region but probably wouldn't occur anywhere else in the world.

You might have noticed that it's mostly visitors to the States and Americans who travel outside the continent who usually call out these 'very American' things. This makes sense because they can actually witness themselves that, indeed, there are certain things you can only get in America and nowhere else in the world! However, most American things refer to not only objects but also typical behaviors, practices, and many other thingymajigs, which, you guessed it, are very American. So, when a member of AskReddit questioned fellow users, "What's an incredibly American thing Americans don't realize is American?" it was super interesting to see the responses, exposing things that are American yet not acknowledged by the folks themselves!

Below, we've compiled some of the most interesting as well as surprising answers from the thread, which will hopefully teach you something new today! As always, upvote the responses you agree with, and let us know in the comments whether you learned a thing or two from this thread! Also, could you add to the list the most American thing ever that hasn't already been mentioned? Let us know in the comments!