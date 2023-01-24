You’ll find everything from airlines overbooking flights to unpaid work experience and child beauty pageants. Of course, we’re not here to judge if you’re a law-abiding citizen or more of a rebel — rather, we’d like to explore the issues that are driving people up the wall and learn how they’d want to change society if they ruled the world for a day. Let’s go!

#1 Striker690 said:

"Ads play before medical video, especially first aid one."



CherryAxoltotl replied:

"*your friend is having a literal heart attack*



youtube: buy this and this useless thing you'll never want or need..."

#2 "Treating animals poorly."

#3 boole94 said:

"Standing right behind a person in a line."



voliver016 replied:

"I feel your pain. I hate standing in line and tell someone that 'PLEASE STOP POKING ME.'"

#4 BlueberryPiano said:

"Child beauty pageants."



AlphaStatue702 replied:

"That stuff's just really weird, and it puts a lot of stress on the children, and attracts some wrong people."

#5 LuciantheMistbinder said:

"Youtube ads that are longer than 30 seconds.



There are some that are 6. Minutes. Long."



PolarSaturn8823 replied:

"I’ve had a 60minute ad So I 100% agree



To anyone asking, no I couldn’t skip it."

#6 SnoringChicken said:

"Scratch a plate with the fork making THAT noise."



bradybjr replied:

"Reading this gave me goosebumps."

#7 estersings said:

"Companies making it really difficult to cancel things. Especially subscriptions. I think the process to subscribe to something to should be exactly the same as the process to cancel it. I'm looking at you Spotify."



Rektw replied:

"Gyms in general. before they started popping up everywhere I was a member at LA fitness. Well I moved 2hrs away from the closest one and they wanted me to come in person to cancel, then they wanted me to send in a damn letter.



I can signup online, why can't I cancel online?"

#8 "Random number phone call scams."

#9 kimmyc98 said:

"Unpaid work experience."



Astepdawg29 replied:

"I wanted to get into a specific field of law and had a hard time getting any experience. There was an internship available. However, this attorney gets back to me with the longest contract saying hours would work from 9am-7:30pm (with an hour lunch) for at least 2 months. There were so many stipulations it was really crazy. I asked for a minor change on one of the terms; and so the attorney said I wasn’t a good fit. Thank goodness. That would’ve probably been a nightmare."

#10 chamada said:

"Playing music on your phone’s speaker (or via a Bluetooth speaker) while in an inappropriate public place like on the bus or walking down the sidewalk."



newbeginnings845 replied:

"I hate when people blast music from their phones on a hike. No one wants to hear your music on a relaxing hike."

#11 sunnyd311 said:

"Throwing cigarette butts out the car window."



SlaterVJ replied:

"That actually is illegal. It's littering."

#12 "Restaurants throwing away untouched food at the end of the day."

#13 "Making your dog vegan."

#14 CaptainCayden2077 said:

"The small crack in bathroom stalls."



MalzxTheTerrible replied:

"Agreed. Should be more like 5-10mm. I can't hardly see through those little cracks."

#15 therachelvoicemail said:

"Printer ink being ridiculously expensive for no reason."



technicalpumpkinhead replied:

"And having proprietary chips on the ink cartridges that forces you to either cut out the chip to place it into a much cheaper solution OR forking out $100+ more for the actually ink. I hate HP for this."

#16 look2thecookie said:

"Using children to monetize your social media channels."



Commenter replied:

"It's honestly sad that their parents force them to be the face of their social media accounts, since the children will never have a normal childhood due to their fame."

#17 "Having a fee charged for being 15 mins late to the doctor and having to reschedule but then turn around wait for hour(s) for the doctor with no recourse. They could at least let you know if the doctor is running late and perhaps reschedule instead of wasting our (patient's) time."

#18 "False political promises to get votes."

#19 "Smoking with kids in the car."

#20 "Smoking/drinking while pregnant."

#21 "Actually paying people less than minimum wage.



WAITERS. SHOULD. NOT. HAVE. TO. RELY. ON. TIPS."

#22 "Not picking up after your dog."

#23 "Not washing your hands after using the bathroom."

#24 amboy_connector said:

"Radio commercials that contain a police or ambulance siren."



AstralVoidShaper replied:

"Music as well. Or content that contains car horns. Desensitizing people to warning symbols is never a good thing."

#25 "Donations to politicians. Politicians being able to vote on their own pay raises. Lying as a politician. I'm getting real sick of politics if you couldn't tell."

#26 "Child marriage, including in the USA."

#27 "Paparazzi."

#28 "Parents filming their children dancing TikTok trends and uploading it to TikTok or Instagram. And any Instagram account there is focused on the child, no matter if the bio says “this profile is managed by the mommy”. There are not only putting their kid to the view of many bad people out there, but they are actually doing a whole pan before it: clothes, make up, do the choreography until it’s right for the camera, forcing something cute for more likes, and profiting. It makes me sick when I see a young girl dancing to the same songs and doing the same choreography that adult women dance, and then you check the comments and it’s all about other women saying things like “you go, girl” “she’s so cute!” “I want to do the same with mine” “she dances better than me”. Only women commenting because guess what? The creepy teen and old men watching it would be in jail if they posted what they were thinking."

#29 "Televangelists and others who abuse people’s religious beliefs for gain.



People are often very attached to their religion and therefore they are easy prey. People who use religion for profit sell an invisible product to be retrieved in the after life which is particularly sickening because they get absolutely nothing. These people have nearly no money to spare but will spend it all because they are led to believe it will come back to them."

#30 "Spreading false or misleading information and calling it “news”. This includes muckraking a political rival during an election and especially misguided information during a pandemic (national emergency). Freedom of speech should not mean misleading the public for personal gain. Such statements need to be bracketed with a caveat “this is only an opinion and not factual.”"

#31 "Conversion therapy and conversion therapy camps.



They abuse kids."

#32 "Health insurance companies! Your life shouldn’t depend on your how much money you have or how good your insurance is."

#33 "Spam emails. We don't want that crap, and you shouldn't have our email addresses anyways, so screw right off."

#34 "Refund taking more than 3 days to appear, if they can demand to get money from me on hours notice then i should be able to demand my cash back as fast as possible."

#35 an_evil_budgie said:

"Not posting salaries in job descriptions."



HollywooDcizzle replied:

'"We clearly put a range, $25,000 - $80,000 depending on several unknown factors.'"

#36 LeatherLandscape1466 said:

"MLM’s."



FarmerTex replied:

"Yes! My neighbor does Mary Kay and she aggressively bothers everyone about it. Won't take no for an answer. If you say you're happy with the product from another brand she always has a canned response reason why mk is sooooo much better.



What cracks me up is that she's complained in the past how much money she's sunk into it but then tries to rope me into being a seller. I had to finally just flat out be rude and tell her to stop trying to sell me her f*cking sh*tty products to get her to stop bothering me about it."

#37 "Airlines overbooking flights."

#38 "Declawing cats because it does more harm than good."

#39 "People that walk slowly in the store or stand in the way of passage chatting with other people."

#40 "Employers screwing over their employees."

#41 "Catcalling."

#42 "A group of 3 or more people walking slowly down the middle of the hall or isle. GTF outta the way!"

#43 LucianPitons said:

"Your credit score goes down because you cancelled a credit card."



isocleat replied:

"Mine dropped 30 points when I paid off my student loan because I had “closed an account.”"

#44 "Online adverts featuring large "click here to download" buttons next to the actual download link, which is generally much smaller."

#45 "Hiking up prices of life saving medications. (Insulin, epi-pens, etc.)"

#46 sharkbomb said:

"Civil forfeiture."



tenaciousjoda replied:

"Yes.

For those who don’t know it’s when the police just take your stuff."

#47 "Scalping and using bots to buy things, generally by scalpers.



It's a plague on pretty much every hobby and fandom. From consoles and graphics cards to TCGs, Amiibos, and Funkos, to every kind of live event. All by a bunch of people who can't be bothered to get a real job and actually produce something. They're just a giant tax on our whole economy."

#48 tenaciousjoda said:

"For profit prisons."



DestyNovalys replied:

"In the same vain: the troubled teen industry. They’re essentially tax funded torture institutions for children. It’s absolutely disgusting."

#49 "Trees/bushes that block us from seeing stop signs. If it already is illegal, then a stupidly high amount of people continue to break the law."

#50 "A service charge at a restaurant that isn’t clearly and obviously stated beforehand."

#51 "Spamming."

#52 "Egregiously polluting the environment."

#53 "The exploitation of stupid people for profit.



This to me, is simply one of the most immoral and widespread things that happen in society. There are simply countless instances of this occurring and it is always a very intelligent person lying to anybody who will listen to him so that he can make a buck. I see this happen in many forms from televangelists repeatedly taking money from those who can't afford it to Dr. Oz selling scams on T.V., as a real doctor, to people who think they can trust him. What bugs me most about these is that the people selling the “products” do not believe in them one bit. They know full well that they are pushing nonsense but do it because it makes them a lot of money. Some of the things I would include in the “exploitation of stupid people for profit” are.”"

#54 "Psychics, mediums and others who profit by pushing pseudoscience.



This one bugs me quite a big deal because these people not only feed lies but do so by pretending to be scientific. They prey on the hopeless and tell them whatever they want and will sell them whatever they want in exchange for their buck."

#55 "Lobbying.



(Also known as legalized bribery)."

#56 "Being elected to Congress more than 4 terms."

#57 "Inconsiderate people who rev their cars and motorcycles loudly looking for attention while blasting music because they are that desperate to be noticed by anyone."

#58 "Holding civil courts where the plaintiff or defendant doesn't have an attorney, because they can't pay for it. Pay for play justice is the root of massive wage theft, abuse, and political corruption."

#59 "Scientology."

#60 "Bank fees. An account shouldn’t cost $18.95/mo — that’s almost double some minimum wages, including the one in my province."

#61 "Paternity fraud."

#62 "Being able to breed dogs (or own) without some sort of license in the US. People just do not care enough to be good pet owners."

#63 "Drivers not using the signals."

#64 "CEO’s taking a bonus when the company is filing for bankruptcy and putting people out of a job."

#65 "It's a stupid thing, but there's no serious tag here so I'll say it:



Flying flags of any kind from your vehicle. It's a distraction and obstructs your view."

#66 "Playing loud music. If I can Shazam the song you are playing from your apartment while I'm laying in bed you should be sent to the gulags."

#67 Mtt76812 said:

"'Hi, I'm X. We're trying to reach you regarding your car's extended warranty.'"



wellboys replied:

"Must be one extended warranty, still getting calls about it daily and I haven't owned a car in 8 years."

#68 "Those super bright High Beams people put on their cars."

#69 LeatherLandscape1466 said:

"Amway."



tenaciousjoda replied:

"(For those who don’t know this is a pyramid scheme.)"

#70 "Direct to consumer pharmaceutical ads.



I will not talk to my doctor about your stupid drug that will probably give me some sort of adverse butt reaction then pop up in a JG Wentworth class action lawsuit ad in 12 months."

#71 "Insider trading by congress."

#72 "Buying stuff like cars or whatever in your minor childs name, so that they build up a debt BEFORE THEY'RE EVEN AUTHORIZED TO PAY IT OFF...



Can get in trouble for unpaid loans the literal day they become 18...



The day a minor turned 18 (or whatever age it is in your country) any and all debts placed on the child by their parents should be transferred to said parents."

#73 "Companies like Blackrock buying up properties and renting them out or letting them sit vacant so their values go up because they're artificially inflating the market, keeping regular home buyers from actually owning a home.



It's messed up how they do that in the open because it's legal but it screws so many people out of homeownership which is pretty much the only way for regular people to have any shot of passing on intergenerational wealth."

#74 "Puppy mills."

#75 "Organized telephone fraud."

#76 "Loot boxes in videogames. In Belgium those aren't allowed, it baffles me that gambling with real money in a videogame, which is played by people that aren't even 18yo, is allowed almost everywhere."

#77 "Personal NDAs, you shouldn't be able to pay off people you've abused and keep it out of public eyes. The people deserve to know what type of person they are, not allow them to hide behind money."

#78 "Tipped wages."

#79 "Honestly, I just want them to reverse a lot of the copyright extensions Disney lobbied for. A whole lot of characters would be public domain if it weren't for Disney, and copyright laws were only meant to benefit the original creator, not giant corporations."