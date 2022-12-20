62 Unconventional Ways To Volunteer That You May Not Have Thought About
So, you want to volunteer. Good for you! It’s always the right day to set new goals, and if they include donating a part of your time to someone else, we can’t help but want to support you in this new adventure!
Volunteering is one of the most rewarding things you can do — and not just for the obvious reason that you’re doing something amazing for your community and the world. It has been proved that regular volunteerism improves your body’s strength and mood and even decreases stress levels. Other than that, volunteers have a 27% better chance of finding a job. Not only do companies see most types of volunteering as a valuable asset, but putting yourself out of your comfort zone makes you grow as a person and, in most cases, ends up with you acquiring new skills you can use to land your future job. You’re free to do whatever you want, but all these reasons sound more than enough to start looking for volunteer opportunities around you as soon as possible!
There are countless ways to volunteer, but sometimes the most common options are not exactly your cup of tea. Soup kitchens, fundraisers, and beach cleanups are all great ways to make a difference, but it can be challenging to give back to your community when you feel that what you’re doing doesn’t fit you.
That’s where we come in! If you’re looking to shake things up and try something new, we’ve rounded up some unconventional examples of volunteer work that will not only make a positive impact but also be fun and rewarding. Whether you’re an animal lover, a tech enthusiast, or just looking for a unique way to help out, there’s an opportunity to engage in community service that’s perfect for you. So go on and get ready to discover some alternative ways to make a difference!
Become A Volunteer Teacher
People who possess a degree in a certain field or are native English speakers can volunteer their teaching skills to children of various ages worldwide. This is a great opportunity for those with an educational background to use their skill set in a volunteer capacity.
Collect Food For A Local Food Bank
Food banks are charitable organizations you can find everywhere in the world that provide food to people in need. You can easily contribute to local food banks by collecting food and other basic necessities. These organizations play a vital role in helping millions of people who struggle to feed themselves and their families.
Wash And Help Feed Elephants In Sanctuaries
Some so-called “elephant sanctuaries” targeted to tourists happen to be highly unethical, allowing visitors to ride the elephants and keeping them chained up. Instead, a more ethical option is to volunteer at a legitimate elephant sanctuary where you can look after elephants by washing and feeding them. It’s a demanding but incredibly fulfilling experience.
Help Build A Home
Habitat for Humanity is a widely recognized non-profit organization that builds houses in disadvantaged communities across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. This opportunity is favored by backpackers who want to give back to the countries they visit and acquire new skills at the same time.
Start Your Own Little Free Library
Do you have a passion for books? Consider starting a free library in your community. Little Free Library offers guidance on building and managing a free library and currently has over 100,000 registered little libraries.
Become A Guide For Individuals With Visual Impairments
Many aspects of modern society are not designed with the needs of blind people in mind, making some simple tasks a struggle sometimes. Be My Eyes is a service that connects blind individuals and sighted volunteers through a video call app, allowing people with visual impairments to ask questions and point the camera in the direction of what they need help with.
Send A Care Package To A Soldier
Soldiers’ Angels allows you to send care packages to deployed soldiers as a one-time or ongoing gift. In addition, their Deployed Support page offers options such as sending cards and writing letters to show your support.
Virtually Volunteer To Support Cancer Patients
The organization ZERO, whose goal is to eliminate prostate cancer, has a MENtor program in which cancer survivors can provide virtual support and guidance to cancer patients through phone or video communication.
Help Those Going Through A Crisis
Crisis Text Line provides emotional and psychological support through text messaging to individuals in need. Volunteers undergo a 30-hour training program to develop skills in reflective listening, problem-solving, and crisis management — useful skills in everyday life. This service is available in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the UK.
Clean Beach
Plastic pollution is a significant issue for our oceans, and even cleaning a small part of the beach during our visits can help make a difference for the environment. You can instantly become a volunteer by visiting a nearby beach and picking up some trash. It’s also educational to take your kids with you and let them learn how to be more gentle and respectful to such fragile ecosystems.
Write To Help People With Depression
Letters Against Depression is a platform where you can support individuals struggling with depression and mental illness by writing uplifting handwritten letters. On the organization’s website, you can find a list of current needs for letter writing.
Help Others Discover Their Roots
Would you like to use your interest in genealogy to assist others in finding out more about their ancestry? If so, the Ancestry.com World Archives Program (AWAP) seeks volunteers to transcribe images and documents for their free public database. This is an excellent opportunity to use your passion for genealogy to help others discover their roots.
Volunteer For Agriculture Farming Programs
Sustainable agriculture projects provide a unique opportunity to volunteer and travel at the same time. If you enjoy spending time outdoors and appreciate nature, you may enjoy assisting local farmers on their plantations while learning about organic farming practices.
Collect Backpacks For Low-Income Students
Approximately one in five children in the United States lives in poverty. Many low-income families struggle to provide essentials for their children, such as backpacks for school. Fortunately, organizations like DoSomething.org step in to help. Through their Backpack Attack campaign, they collect lightly used backpacks and distribute them to children in need across the country.
Foster Puppies/Kittens
You can offer to take care of puppies and kittens in a temporary foster home for a shelter until they find a permanent residence. Most shelters have foster programs, but you must pass their requirements to participate. Keep in mind that you may need to say goodbye to the animals once they are adopted.
Serve Seniors
25% of adults who are 65 years or older experience social isolation and feel lonely in their community. By volunteering to assist seniors, you can alleviate their feelings of isolation and assist them with tasks that are challenging for them to do alone. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to learn about a different generation and may even make a new friend along the way.
Read To Shelter Animals
If your children are interested in volunteering, they can visit local shelters to read to the animals. Some animals don’t readily accept cuddles and human care, but this activity can help alleviate their anxiety and increase their chances of adoption. Additionally, it allows kids to practice their reading skills in a low-stress environment. Overall, it’s a mutually beneficial activity for both the animals and the children.
Help Runners With Disabilities
There is a low level of involvement in running events within the community of people with disabilities due to the obstacles that prevent them from participating. By volunteering to assist runners, you can help them overcome these barriers and inspire more individuals to join in the activity. As a guide or support runner, you should be a keen runner yourself to fulfill this position.
Volunteer At An Animal Sanctuary
As a volunteer for an animal sanctuary, you may be responsible for feeding, walking, and socializing the animals, and cleaning kennels. In addition to contributing to keeping the sanctuary running, volunteering also allows you to provide companionship and support to animals in need as they wait for adoption.
Volunteer At A National Park
The Volunteer-in-Parks program offers opportunities for individuals or groups to work as volunteers in national parks across the United States. Positions available include editing maps, patrolling park entrances, hosting campgrounds, and serving as ambassadors. Additionally, various specialized roles are available based on an individual’s qualifications.
Start A Garden
This volunteer-from-home opportunity allows people with gardening skills to participate in Plant A Row For The Hungry (PAR), a program initiated by GardenComm. Through PAR, you can plant an additional row of vegetables in your garden and donate the harvest to a local food bank.
Be A Virtual Translator
If you can speak multiple languages, you can consider volunteering as a translator with Translators Without Borders, a widely recognized organization that requires volunteers to translate medical information for those facing crises, seeking asylum, and more.
Jungle Conservation In Peru
Every year, an area of forest land covering over 81,000 square meters is destroyed for meat production, most of which occurs in the Amazon rainforest. VolunteerHQ offers a program for jungle conservation in Peru, which provides volunteers with everything they need, including accommodation, food, and transfers, to participate in significant conservation efforts and protect the rainforests home to numerous species.
Lead A Boy Or Girl Scouts Troop
Scout groups provide a safe, constructive place for kids to spend time and learn valuable skills. These groups are typically run by volunteers, so consider searching for a local troop and offering your time to help teach kids outdoor skills while also giving back to the community.
Train Your Pet To Do Animal-Assisted Therapy
If you possess excellent skills in training your dog, you may be able to help them become a therapy animal. It is possible to train any dog to participate in animal-assisted therapy, and various local charities can connect you with institutions once your dog has completed its training.
Send Supplies To A Family In Need
The Box Project is a program that works to alleviate poverty in rural areas, where many of the world’s poorest people reside. These communities often lack access to basic necessities and support services, making it difficult for them to improve their circumstances. The project sends monthly packages containing various items, including school supplies, holiday gifts, and basic essentials, to families in need.
Go Hiking For A Good Cause
One way to combine your passions for hiking and giving back to others is by participating in outdoor activities that support the growth and development of young girls as confident and resilient leaders in their communities. GirlVentures offers a variety of outdoor adventures for young women, including hiking, rock climbing, and rowing. Additionally, you can make an impact on your favorite hiking trails by participating in fundraising, trail maintenance, and preservation initiatives with AmericanHiking.org.
Build And Manage Social Media Presence For A Local Nonprofit
If you have social media or marketing skills, you can offer your services to a non-profit organization for free. Non-profits often don’t have the financial resources to hire a dedicated social media manager or marketing team. Still, it’s crucial for them to get their message out to increase donations. By volunteering your skills, you can help spread awareness about a meaningful cause, even remotely, from any location in the world.
Turtle Conservation In Zanzibar
If you’re interested in turtle conservation, you can volunteer in Zanzibar to assist with breeding and rehabilitation efforts for the 44 endangered and 32 critically endangered species living in the wild. As a volunteer, you’ll have the opportunity to stay in a beachside bungalow in Nungwi and work alongside other volunteers to learn about and protect these incredible animals. It’s a unique and rewarding way to travel and make a difference.
Volunteer To Provide Basic Health Services
In Costa Rica, many isolated communities lack access to medical care, causing minor health issues to soon become serious emergencies. VolunteerHQ offers a medical volunteering program that sends teams of individuals on week-long outreach trips to provide basic medical care to those unable to reach hospitals. Participants in this program will work with medical professionals and serve as assistants to ensure that local residents receive the necessary medical attention.
Cuddle Newborns
Every 25 minutes, a baby is born with opioid addiction, totaling more than 21,000 babies per year. These newborns have to endure withdrawal, known as neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), but fortunately, cuddling can help them recover more quickly. Neonatal clinics have discovered that babies who are cuddled regularly can recover much faster, making it a great way to contribute your time.
Order A Book On The Amazon Wish List Of The Prison Book Program
Did you know that most prisons don’t allow families and friends to send books to inmates? Only stores and publishers have the authorization to do it. To fight the lack of educational materials in prisons, the Prison Book Program has been sending books to inmates since 1972. The program serves over 10,000 inmates annually, and you can support their efforts by purchasing a book from their Amazon wishlist.
Support The Red Cross
The Red Cross is a humanitarian organization that offers assistance during times of crisis and disaster, as well as facilitates blood donations. Volunteering with the Red Cross can provide you with valuable experience in the medical field and the opportunity to make a positive impact on those affected by disasters. While it can be emotionally challenging to witness the destruction in affected communities, your involvement in the recovery process can make a meaningful difference. Additionally, you may have the chance to form new friendships with fellow volunteers.
Knit Hats
If you are skilled in knitting or crocheting, consider making hats for infants in local hospitals, particularly for those in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Be A Landscaper
Offer to plant flowers and plants in public spaces and along roadways. Contact your local parks and recreation department to inquire about their requirements and consider approaching a nursery about contributing plants.
Proofread Books To Make Reading Accessible To All
Bookshare, an online library focused on improving reading accessibility, seeks remote volunteers to help scan and proofread books for their collection. The library offers books that can be customized for individuals with reading difficulties.
Help Students Find Their Perfect Job
CareerVillage is a website that offers free career advice to students from professionals. You can become a volunteer by creating a profile and answering student questions related to your area of expertise through a forum format.
Help Refugees By Offering Translation Services
Tarjimly, meaning “translate for me,” is a group focused on improving the lives of refugees and the effectiveness of humanitarian efforts by breaking down language barriers. If you speak multiple languages, you can volunteer your language abilities. Upon completion of training, you will receive notifications when your skills can be helpful.
Help Homeless
According to the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty, approximately 3.5 million Americans per year experience homelessness and seek shelter in places such as homeless shelters, transitional housing, and public spaces not meant for housing (like bridges and bus stops). By volunteering your time to help those going through this difficult time, you can make a positive impact on their lives. For example, you could assist the older residents in a shelter by cooking meals, cleaning the community kitchen/common room, or even teaching them new valuable skills. Alternatively, you could spend time with the children in a homeless shelter doing art projects or making cookies.
Help The Sick
Volunteering for organizations such as Marie Curie represents a much-needed support to terminally ill individuals by assisting with household tasks such as cleaning, cooking, and running errands. Volunteers can impact their daily lives in the most positive way possible by offering just a few hours a week.
Share Your Talents
If you have a talent or skill, such as graphic design, writing, or engineering, you can offer to teach it as a volunteer. This can be done in person, or you can use online platforms to provide your services and knowledge to those in need worldwide.
Make Campfire Safety Plaques
Human error is responsible for an alarming 90% of wildfires in the United States. To help prevent these fires, DoSomething has launched a campaign that encourages volunteers to create campfire safety plaques to be placed near fire pits and BBQ areas. These signs can educate people about proper precautions and make camping areas safer for all.
Become A United Nation Volunteer
The United Nations offers volunteer programs in more than 150 countries. You can use their online portal to search for volunteer opportunities that match your travel schedule. They have various projects available for all types of volunteers, and you can choose to participate in as many as you wish.
Volunteer For Equine-Assisted Therapy
Equine-assisted therapy is an option for those who want to participate in horse-related activities for therapeutic purposes. You don’t have to own a horse to be involved — many organizations offer this therapy for individuals with learning difficulties or mental health issues. As a volunteer, you will assist in the therapy sessions and help with the care of the horses.
Cook Lasagnas For Families In Need
Lasagna Love is an organization that spreads love and kindness in local communities by providing home-cooked meals, specifically lasagnas, to those in need. They have already given out over 200,000 lasagnas and are seeking more volunteers to help keep the initiative alive.
Teach Children The Art Of Surfing
If you enjoy surfing and want to share your skills with others even while traveling, consider volunteering with the Surf Outreach Volunteer program in South Africa. This afterschool club allows you to teach children how to surf and help them engage in healthy and productive activities.
Record Bird Sightings
Recording bird sightings through eBird is a great way to get involved in conservation efforts and contribute to understanding local bird populations. By simply observing and documenting the birds in your area, you can provide valuable information that can be used to track changes in bird populations and habitats. Keep in mind this kind of volunteering requires a certain degree of knowledge and skills.
Put On Performances For Those In Need
Musicians on Call is a non-profit organization that arranges musical performances for patients and their caregivers in medical facilities. If you have musical skills such as singing or playing an instrument, or if you are a member of a band, you can contribute by volunteering to perform for them. Music can uplift and improve resilience and create a positive environment for those facing difficult times. To date, the charity has provided musical experiences for over a million people and hopes to reach even more.
Create Code
Code for America has been striving for over a decade to make positive changes in government policies and address various issues citizens face. One of their initiatives focuses on streamlining the process of expunging criminal records, which can greatly impact people’s ability to move forward with their lives. If you’re passionate about coding and want to bring change by improving government practices, consider supporting this charity.
Adopt An Acre Of Rainforest
By donating $100, you can adopt an acre of rainforest and help prevent it from being deforested. The World Land Trust is a highly respected rainforest conservation organization that has already safeguarded more than 2.4 million acres of rainforest, but this is a small fraction of the tens of millions of acres destroyed annually for farming purposes. If more people adopt acres, we can save a larger portion of this vital ecosystem.
Walk Greyhounds
Wouldn’t everyone enjoy spending time with dogs? The Galgo Del Sol project in Spain allows you to interact with Spanish greyhounds (Galgos) by walking, feeding, grooming, and spending time with them. Not only will you fall in love with these furry companions, but it is also a fulfilling way to contribute to a community that relies on volunteers.
Help A Family In Need To Buy Holiday Gifts For Their Children
Camp Dreamcatcher provides free therapy and education for young people impacted by HIV/AIDS. In addition to their on-site camp, which also recruits volunteers, individuals who want to help from home can participate in the Adopt A Family program. This program involves supporting a family by helping them buy holiday gifts from the child’s wish list. Participants can view the wish list before committing to the program.
Take Simple But Urgent Actions To Save Lives
Amnesty International is dedicated to ending human rights violations, and you can contribute to this cause from the comfort of your home. Visit their Act Now page to discover various ways to get involved, including writing letters, signing petitions, sharing on social media, and more. For example, you can encourage your local senator to support background checks or call for investigations into child detention centers.
Sign Petitions To Create Change
One way to contribute to causes from home is by participating in online petition campaigns through platforms like The Petition Site, Citizen.org, and Change.org. Signing petitions related to issues you care about can make a difference and support meaningful causes.
Mentor Women In Business
The Cherie Blair Foundation For Women offers the opportunity to participate in their Online Mentors Program as a volunteer, supporting female entrepreneurs in taking control of their future. If accepted, you will be paired with a mentee and participate in virtual meetings for two hours per month for a year. The program also provides training for both the mentor and mentee.
Volunteer By Showing Your Knowledge
If you have advanced knowledge to share, consider becoming a virtual volunteer and creating a Wikipedia page.
Coach A Youth Sports Team
Coaching a youth sports team can be an ideal volunteer opportunity for those who enjoy physical activity or have expertise in a specific sport. By becoming a coach, you can share your enthusiasm for the sport, serve as a positive role model, and assist parents who may not have the time to coach themselves. You may also have the opportunity to further develop your understanding of the sport.
Play At The YMCA
The YMCA is a fun place to stay, so it’s obvious that volunteering there would also be enjoyable. By volunteering at your local YMCA, you can interact with children and serve as a positive role model for them. Additionally, you can volunteer in a way that aligns with your personal interests. For example, if you enjoy working out, you can lead a class in the weight room, and if you enjoy sports, you can coach a team.
Become A TED Translator
Although there are approximately 3,500 TED talks that can be viewed for free on their website, the majority of them are only offered in English. To make these talks accessible to a wider audience, a team of volunteers works to translate and subtitle the videos into over 115 languages. This process requires a significant amount of time and effort on the part of the volunteers.
Become A Fly-Over Creator
People who go hiking or cycling on trails in nature preserve areas often use maps to navigate their way. These maps are usually not made by official organizations but rather by volunteers. And you can become one too! Many apps allow people to share their own trails and contribute to the community of adventurers. By creating and sharing their own maps, hikers and cyclists can help their peers find their way and feel a sense of satisfaction in knowing they have contributed to the community.
Help Youtubers Make Captions For The Hard Of Hearing Community
Approximately 10 million people in the United States are hard of hearing and about 1 million are functionally deaf. They rely on closed captions to fully experience YouTube; however, not all content creators include them in their videos. One way to give back to the community is by volunteering to add captions to videos for YouTubers.
Volunteer In Victoria Falls
VolunteerHQ is offering a chance for volunteers to work on a reserve at the popular tourist destination of Victoria Falls. In this role, you will assist with tasks that contribute to the protection of endangered rhinos and other animals living there. This program has already welcomed around 118,000 volunteers and is a great way to fully experience Victoria Falls.