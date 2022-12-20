So, you want to volunteer. Good for you! It’s always the right day to set new goals, and if they include donating a part of your time to someone else, we can’t help but want to support you in this new adventure!

Volunteering is one of the most rewarding things you can do — and not just for the obvious reason that you’re doing something amazing for your community and the world. It has been proved that regular volunteerism improves your body’s strength and mood and even decreases stress levels. Other than that, volunteers have a 27% better chance of finding a job. Not only do companies see most types of volunteering as a valuable asset, but putting yourself out of your comfort zone makes you grow as a person and, in most cases, ends up with you acquiring new skills you can use to land your future job. You’re free to do whatever you want, but all these reasons sound more than enough to start looking for volunteer opportunities around you as soon as possible!

There are countless ways to volunteer, but sometimes the most common options are not exactly your cup of tea. Soup kitchens, fundraisers, and beach cleanups are all great ways to make a difference, but it can be challenging to give back to your community when you feel that what you’re doing doesn’t fit you.

That’s where we come in! If you’re looking to shake things up and try something new, we’ve rounded up some unconventional examples of volunteer work that will not only make a positive impact but also be fun and rewarding. Whether you’re an animal lover, a tech enthusiast, or just looking for a unique way to help out, there’s an opportunity to engage in community service that’s perfect for you. So go on and get ready to discover some alternative ways to make a difference!