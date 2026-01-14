ADVERTISEMENT

The point of an advertisement is to sell a product; that’s how it’s always been. But how companies choose to capture customers’ attention has evolved greatly over the years. And if you’re interested in getting a blast from the past, this list will instantly transport you back to the 20th century’s most amusing marketing campaigns.

We took a trip to the Vintage Advertisements subreddit and gathered some of their best posts below. While some of these ads are still brilliant, others wouldn’t go over quite as well today. But they’re all entertaining! So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t believe were featured in magazines or on television decades ago.

#1

We All Got Vaccines, Except Dad

Vintage advertisement promoting polio vaccination with a family gathered around a man in an iron lung device.

Ebonystealth Report

    #2

    Between You, Your Husband And Your Senator, Planned Parenthood, 1982

    Vintage advertisement showing a couple and a senator in bed, highlighting personal choice issues in vintage advertisements.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    #3

    What I Like & Don’t Like In A Woman - Bill Blass Perfume Ad 1983

    Vintage advertisement showing a man and woman, listing likes and dislikes about women, promoting Bill Blass perfume.

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    Nowadays, it’s almost impossible to go more than a few minutes without seeing an ad. Whether you’re reading an article online, scrolling through Instagram, walking down the street, or shopping for groceries, you’re going to be bombarded with commercials and advertisements everywhere you go. In fact, it’s estimated that people notice around 100 advertisements every single day, though some believe that we’re exposed to thousands on any given day. 

    That doesn’t mean that we actually remember all of the marketing we see, though. 41% of Americans say that they only remember between 1% and 10% of the ads they’ve seen in the last 24 hours. And over a quarter of individuals note that they’re never persuaded by the ads that they see.  
    #4

    Oprah Winfrey, Unforgettable Woman, Revlon, 1989

    Vintage advertisements featuring Oprah Winfrey in black bodysuit promoting Revlon lipstick and nail enamel.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    #5

    My First Day With Stayfree. 1970s

    Vintage advertisements showing a couple hiking outdoors promoting Stayfree maxi-pads for active women’s comfort and confidence.

    muskyraconteur Report

    #6

    McDonald's Advertisement From 1997

    Two children reading a vintage advertisement book on African American history highlighting American history contributions.

    joe3000s Report

    When it comes to what kinds of advertisements Americans are interested in, over half say they would prefer to see marketing that makes them laugh or that entertains them. And Digital Silk reports that 46% of adults say they find advertisements on television and print to be trustworthy, while the vast majority of people are skeptical of ads they spot on social media.

    In the United States, 41% of consumers say that they find TV commercials to be relevant to them. And over half of Americans would prefer to watch a television show with product placement than watch a program with traditional commercial breaks. 40% of people are also annoyed with all of the ads they see online, and over a third get frustrated when they see ads based on their search history.  
    #7

    In 1962, Bette Davis Published This Advertisement In Variety

    Vintage advertisements classified ad from 1962 seeking employment for actress with Hollywood experience and references.

    femboy66pu Report

    #8

    1950s Ad For New Home

    Vintage advertisements showing a woman in swimsuit promoting Maryvale homes with swimming pools for $9800 on West Indian School Rd.

    JayA_Tee Report

    #9

    Dad, You've Got To Help Me! Responsible Drinking Message From Seagram Company Ltd, 1987

    Woman in pink sweater holding a vintage phone in a classic Seagram alcohol awareness advertisement from vintage advertisements.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    There’s no question that companies have had to adapt their approaches to advertising as technology has advanced. But since this list is full of vintage ads, we’ll take a journey back in time to see just what marketing was like in the 20th century. Simplicity notes that there was a significant shift in marketing between 1900 and 1920 because of how the world was changing. Suddenly, companies could reach consumers on a broader scale, through radio ads and moving picture ads.  
    #10

    I've Robbed The Rainbow To Make You Gay. Jester Wools

    Vintage advertisement showing a jester and woman promoting Jester Wools for gayer garments with rainbow imagery.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #11

    Don't Let That Cold Stop You. Use Minipoo. Late 50s Early 60s

    Black and white vintage advertisement for Minipoo dry shampoo showing before and after hair care results.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #12

    1939 Children’s Laxative Ad

    Vintage advertisements showing a 1950s Castoria laxative ad with mother, father, and child in black and white.

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    After 1920, the “Mad Men” era of advertising began. During this time, ads were all about selling the American dream, personal aspiration, and status. Advertising also started to manipulate consumers' emotions to sell more products. And companies caught on to the idea that racy photos and beautiful women could lead to a huge increase in sales. 
    #13

    David Bowie For America's Libraries. Ad Campaign From 1987

    David Bowie in a vintage advertisement promoting reading for America's libraries, jumping and holding a book.

    joe3000s Report

    #14

    United Airlines - 1976

    Vintage advertisements showing diverse airline meal options labeled for dietary needs like low calorie, kosher, and gluten free.

    RetroMan70s Report

    #15

    Only Fans 1957

    1957 vintage advertisement showing a woman in a white dress holding a large GE box fan against a blue background.

    adamlm Report

    Then there was the “Post-War Boom” after 1940. This era of advertising was focused on targeting homeowners, while brands started thinking about retaining customers long-term. Televisions also started becoming more common in everyday Americans’ homes, so TV commercials became an incredibly effective way of marketing products.  
    #16

    1972.groovy Toilet Seats From Sears

    Vintage advertisements showing colorful and patterned toilet seats with various designs and hues.

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    #17

    "I Suffered From Menstrual Cramps." - 1968 Femicin Ad

    Vintage advertisements showing a man promoting relief for menstrual cramps with a product named Femicin.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #18

    Now She Can Cope...medical Journal Ad, 1965

    Vintage advertisement of a woman tied up by a child, illustrating outdated vintage advertisements and situational stress relief.

    Ebonystealth Report

    Next came the age of innovation. During the 1960s and 1970s, companies started getting more creative with their commercials. They could advertise on TV in color, and some commercials even started to feature celebrities. Offering coupons also became a popular direct marketing strategy, and being featured in a national ad could make an actor even more famous than being in films!
    #19

    1987 Mcdonald’s Ad

    Vintage advertisements showing two women on phones praising McDonald’s fresh tossed salad with ham and cheese shreds.

    ComplexWrangler1346 Report

    #20

    Got Milk Ads From 1999

    Muscular man holding two glasses of milk in a vintage advertisement promoting milk nutrients and protein benefits.

    Djf47021 Report

    #21

    Only Bugles Remain

    Vintage advertisements showing a variety of classic snack options with witty flavor descriptions and packaging.

    Adventure_tom Report

    As technology advanced rapidly between 1980 and 2000, marketing agencies had to evolve as well. Suddenly, they had to learn how to advertise on the internet, while e-commerce started to change the way consumers purchased anything and everything. And today, of course, we’re in the era of social media marketing. From influencers swearing by certain products that have sponsored them to your Instagram feed being flooded with ads, it’s impossible to avoid commercials today.
    #22

    Battleship (1967)

    Vintage advertisements showing a Battleship game and women washing dishes, reflecting outdated gender roles in classic ads.

    NYY15TM Report

    #23

    Lightboy For Use With Nintendo Game Boy (1990)

    Vintage advertisements showing a boy using a LightBoy accessory with a Nintendo Game Boy in a car at night.

    reddit.com Report

    #24

    LEGO Ad (1980)

    Young girl holding colorful LEGO bricks in a vintage advertisements style promoting creative play and building sets.

    Internal-Horror896 Report

    Are you enjoying this list of iconic vintage advertisements, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly entertaining, and let us know in the comments below what the most clever ads you’ve ever seen were. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring retro ads, we’ve got the perfect list to read next right here!
    #25

    Wake Up Gay In The Morning!!!!!

    Vintage advertisement showing a joyful woman in red promoting Ovaltine for a bright and fresh morning routine.

    ThePurpleUFO Report

    #26

    Sears Men's Fashion 1960's

    Vintage advertisements showing men in short shorts, business shirts, fashion ties, leather belts, and walk socks.

    dogbytes Report

    #27

    “He's A Tough And Rugged Little Guy With A Look You Have To Love." My Buddy From Hasbro, 1985

    Vintage advertisements featuring a child with a My Buddy doll on a swing promoting nostalgic toys from Hasbro Preschool.

    muskyraconteur Report

    #28

    Vote For The New M&M's Color, 1995

    Vintage advertisements featuring colorful M&M characters promoting new candy colors in a retro election-themed design.

    painterlyway Report

    #29

    Peter Pain Was Ben-Gay's Villainous Mascot From 1942-1965. This Ad On A 93-Year-Old NYC Subway Train Elicited A Lot Of Snickers From Today's Passengers

    Vintage advertisements for Ben-Gay pain relief featuring retro illustrations and nostalgic marketing styles.

    AmandaMarsh Report

    #30

    Exclusive Prelubricated Tip Makes Insertion Easy And Medically Correct [1950s]

    Black and white vintage advertisement showing women discussing pursettes internal sanitary protection tampons.

    ThePurpleUFO Report

    #31

    Print Ad For The Dynamite Underwear Line By Munsingwear From 1973

    Group of men modeling vintage advertisements swimwear and underwear in a retro style photo from the 1970s era.

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    #32

    Bradley Group Showers (1965)

    Vintage advertisements showing four men sharing a group showerhead to save water and money in a retro design.

    Unusual_Memory3133 Report

    #33

    Maybelline’s Kissing Potion (1981)

    Vintage advertisement showing a young woman with Maybelline Kissing Potion lip gloss and framed photos of men.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    Homosexuals Are Different, Mattachine Society Of New York, 1960

    Vintage advertisements highlighting social messages with unique cartoon-style illustrations from Mattachine Society Inc.

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    #35

    1944 Life Savers Hard Candy Advertising

    Vintage advertisements showing a woman carrying fruit basket with soldiers in a tropical setting promoting life savers candy.

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    #36

    Meet Fred Flintstone And Barney Rubble At The Catonville Supermart (1969)

    Vintage advertisement featuring Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble mascots promoting an event at Catonsville Supermart.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #37

    Budweiser 1950s

    Vintage advertisement showing a couple embracing with a Budweiser beer tray on a couch, highlighting vintage advertisements.

    nina_ballerina Report

    #38

    Ad For Mcdonald’s Breakfast From 1977

    Vintage advertisement showing a McDonald's breakfast tray with pancakes, eggs, hash browns, coffee, and a smiling sun logo.

    Hooverpaul Report

    #39

    Shirley Simkins And Sally Hayes, Lfersavers, 1957

    Vintage advertisements showing two women contrasting eating habits with Life Savers candy promoting slimness in a retro style.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #40

    Care To Take A Chance?

    Vintage advertisement showing black and white photos of women titled your ideal mate promoting romance and friendship.

    Character-Witness-27 Report

    #41

    Tupac And Jada Pinkett Smith In An Ad For Mondawmin Mall In 1987

    Group of teenagers in vintage 80s fashion posing by lockers in a colorful advertisement for Mondawmin Mall vintage advertisements.

    Djf47021 Report

    #42

    1985 Efficol Cough Whip

    Vintage advertisements for Efficol Cough Whip showcase unique whipped cough medicine with no-spill formula and coupons.

    Sincerely_JaneDoe Report

    #43

    1950s Cardboard Grocery Store Standee For Donald Duck Orange Juice!

    Vintage advertisement featuring Donald Duck pouring frozen Florida orange juice for 29 cents with a classic promotional slogan.

    AxlCobainVedder Report

    #44

    Hydrox Throwing Shade At Oreos (1954)

    Vintage advertisements featuring Hydrox cookies and Sunshine brand promoting original cream-filled chocolate cookies.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #45

    1967 - Rice Council Of America Trying To Win The Hearts Of The “Meat And Potatoes” Crowd

    Vintage advertisements showing controversial text above a plate of rice and meat promoting rice consumption.

    mistermajik2000 Report

    #46

    KitchenAid [1954]

    Vintage advertisement showing a man and woman questioning features of a KitchenAid dishwasher in a classic mid-century style.

    GumbyWeinstein Report

    #47

    Wendy’s Pick-Up Cup, 1985

    Vintage advertisement showing Wendy's Pick-Up Cup for the car, promoting spill-resistant takeout drink sales and convenience features.

    Key-Cycle7978 Report

    #48

    Grace Jones Honda Scooter Advert From 1984

    Vintage advertisements featuring a model posing with a sleek red Honda scooter in a dramatic setting.

    HelloSlowly Report

    #49

    Introducing Twiggy Lashes By Yardley (1967)

    Close-up of a vintage advertisement featuring Twiggy lashes by Yardley highlighting retro makeup trends.

    Adventure_tom Report

    #50

    1968 Hangman Bicycle Sissy Bar

    Vintage advertisements showing a boy with a Hangman Sissy Bar bicycle accessory from 1968 promotion.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #51

    Bike Pipe 1980

    Vintage advertisements featuring biker pipes and chain smoker accessories for smoking while riding motorcycles.

    effron_vintage Report

    #52

    I Found A Teenager’s Jewelry Box Decoupaged With Ads (1970)

    Vintage advertisements collage on a small suitcase, featuring bold typography and retro-style phrases in various colors.

    Frankie2059 Report

    #53

    Ad From An Issue Of Popular Science Magazine Telling People To Burn Their Old Batteries Because The Burning Zinc May Help Clean Your Chimney. Also, Colorful Flames. 1951

    Hand pouring used flashlight batteries into a fireplace fire, showcasing a vintage advertisement concept.

    Lepke2011 Report

    #54

    Virginia Slims Promotional Sewing Needles I Found In My Mom’s Sewing Supplies

    Vintage advertisements showing a woman and two policemen with text about women's rights from a retro black and white ad.

    PersephoneInSpace Report

    #55

    Duracell Powercheck (1996)

    Vintage advertisements showing Duracell batteries with PowerCheck fuel gauge for battery power level.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    1949 Formica

    Vintage advertisements featuring a child next to a yellow Formica kitchen countertop with a spilled fruit mess.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #57

    "She Wondered Why He Lost Interest So Quickly" - It Was B.o., Lifebuoy Ad

    Vintage advertisements showing Lifebuoy soap preventing body odor to save romance on a hot day in classic black and white.

    CV880 Report

    #58

    Salon Selectives (1987)

    Two women with voluminous hair wearing patterned blazers in a vintage advertisement for Salon Selectives haircare products.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    Who Is Getting That Half-Cherry? (1950s)

    Vintage advertisements showing tempting canned fruit cocktail with kids’ faces above, highlighting colorful and easy-to-eat snack.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #60

    1970s Jeno's Before They Were Totino's Pizza Rolls

    Vintage advertisements showing Jeno's 12 pizza rolls sausage and cheese with a man promoting a free recipe booklet.

    vanhouten_greg Report

    #61

    A 1920s Peerless Ice Cream Advert

    Vintage advertisement promoting ice cream for children, highlighting health benefits and growth with vintage advertisements style.

    blancolobosBRC Report

    #62

    Jnco Jeans, 1998

    Young woman in wide-leg jeans using a vintage payphone, representing vintage advertisements fashion style from the 1970s.

    StephenMcGannon Report

    #63

    Sears Open Hearth Family Room Furniture Ad, 1977

    Vintage advertisements showing a 1970s family scene in a cozy living room with plaid furniture and a fireplace.

    UrbanAchievers6371 Report

    #64

    Mebaral, 1959

    Vintage advertisements showing a moth as a monster and a woman reacting, illustrating old marketing styles and messages.

    CelebManips Report

    #65

    The Princess Telephone. Bell Telephone Systems (1960)

    Vintage advertisements featuring the Princess phone with graceful styling and lighted dial from Bell Telephone System

    Ebonystealth Report

    #66

    1920s Orange Crush Advertisement

    Vintage advertisements for Orange-Crush soda featuring a woman drinking and a man holding a glass by oranges and bottle

    NoDoctor4460 Report

    #67

    1977 Kmart Back-To-School Ad

    Vintage advertisements showing boys modeling crew-neck shirts, polo shirts, and flared jeans in 1970s fashion styles.

    reddit.com Report

    #68

    Burger King, 2002

    Vintage advertisements showing a Burger King coupon for free medium fries honoring fallen heroes in a black and white print ad.

    algebramclain Report

