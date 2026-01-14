68 Fascinating ‘Vintage Advertisements’ That Might Not Go Down Very Well Today (New Pics)
The point of an advertisement is to sell a product; that’s how it’s always been. But how companies choose to capture customers’ attention has evolved greatly over the years. And if you’re interested in getting a blast from the past, this list will instantly transport you back to the 20th century’s most amusing marketing campaigns.
We took a trip to the Vintage Advertisements subreddit and gathered some of their best posts below. While some of these ads are still brilliant, others wouldn’t go over quite as well today. But they’re all entertaining! So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t believe were featured in magazines or on television decades ago.
We All Got Vaccines, Except Dad
Between You, Your Husband And Your Senator, Planned Parenthood, 1982
What I Like & Don’t Like In A Woman - Bill Blass Perfume Ad 1983
Nowadays, it’s almost impossible to go more than a few minutes without seeing an ad. Whether you’re reading an article online, scrolling through Instagram, walking down the street, or shopping for groceries, you’re going to be bombarded with commercials and advertisements everywhere you go. In fact, it’s estimated that people notice around 100 advertisements every single day, though some believe that we’re exposed to thousands on any given day.
That doesn’t mean that we actually remember all of the marketing we see, though. 41% of Americans say that they only remember between 1% and 10% of the ads they’ve seen in the last 24 hours. And over a quarter of individuals note that they’re never persuaded by the ads that they see.
Oprah Winfrey, Unforgettable Woman, Revlon, 1989
My First Day With Stayfree. 1970s
McDonald's Advertisement From 1997
When it comes to what kinds of advertisements Americans are interested in, over half say they would prefer to see marketing that makes them laugh or that entertains them. And Digital Silk reports that 46% of adults say they find advertisements on television and print to be trustworthy, while the vast majority of people are skeptical of ads they spot on social media.
In the United States, 41% of consumers say that they find TV commercials to be relevant to them. And over half of Americans would prefer to watch a television show with product placement than watch a program with traditional commercial breaks. 40% of people are also annoyed with all of the ads they see online, and over a third get frustrated when they see ads based on their search history.
In 1962, Bette Davis Published This Advertisement In Variety
1950s Ad For New Home
Dad, You've Got To Help Me! Responsible Drinking Message From Seagram Company Ltd, 1987
There’s no question that companies have had to adapt their approaches to advertising as technology has advanced. But since this list is full of vintage ads, we’ll take a journey back in time to see just what marketing was like in the 20th century. Simplicity notes that there was a significant shift in marketing between 1900 and 1920 because of how the world was changing. Suddenly, companies could reach consumers on a broader scale, through radio ads and moving picture ads.
I've Robbed The Rainbow To Make You Gay. Jester Wools
Don't Let That Cold Stop You. Use Minipoo. Late 50s Early 60s
1939 Children’s Laxative Ad
In other words, dad's literally trying to beat the c**p out the kid
After 1920, the “Mad Men” era of advertising began. During this time, ads were all about selling the American dream, personal aspiration, and status. Advertising also started to manipulate consumers' emotions to sell more products. And companies caught on to the idea that racy photos and beautiful women could lead to a huge increase in sales.
David Bowie For America's Libraries. Ad Campaign From 1987
United Airlines - 1976
Only Fans 1957
Then there was the “Post-War Boom” after 1940. This era of advertising was focused on targeting homeowners, while brands started thinking about retaining customers long-term. Televisions also started becoming more common in everyday Americans’ homes, so TV commercials became an incredibly effective way of marketing products.
1972.groovy Toilet Seats From Sears
"I Suffered From Menstrual Cramps." - 1968 Femicin Ad
Now She Can Cope...medical Journal Ad, 1965
Next came the age of innovation. During the 1960s and 1970s, companies started getting more creative with their commercials. They could advertise on TV in color, and some commercials even started to feature celebrities. Offering coupons also became a popular direct marketing strategy, and being featured in a national ad could make an actor even more famous than being in films!
1987 Mcdonald’s Ad
Got Milk Ads From 1999
Only Bugles Remain
As technology advanced rapidly between 1980 and 2000, marketing agencies had to evolve as well. Suddenly, they had to learn how to advertise on the internet, while e-commerce started to change the way consumers purchased anything and everything. And today, of course, we’re in the era of social media marketing. From influencers swearing by certain products that have sponsored them to your Instagram feed being flooded with ads, it’s impossible to avoid commercials today.
Battleship (1967)
Lightboy For Use With Nintendo Game Boy (1990)
LEGO Ad (1980)
