To look at how society has changed over time, we don’t just have to rely on history books. Sometimes, the proof is sitting right under our noses.

To spot it, you could rummage through a drawer and find an old iPod. Or take a trip to your grandma’s house, open her closet, and see what her generation used to wear. Or you can look at something people used to see every single day: the ads of the past.

And when it comes to vintage ads aimed at women, they’re especially telling. On top of selling products, they also reveal the values of the time, along with the labels that were placed on women. The design might be gorgeous, but the messaging doesn’t always age well. Check them out below.