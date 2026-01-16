ADVERTISEMENT

To look at how society has changed over time, we don’t just have to rely on history books. Sometimes, the proof is sitting right under our noses.

To spot it, you could rummage through a drawer and find an old iPod. Or take a trip to your grandma’s house, open her closet, and see what her generation used to wear. Or you can look at something people used to see every single day: the ads of the past.

And when it comes to vintage ads aimed at women, they’re especially telling. On top of selling products, they also reveal the values of the time, along with the labels that were placed on women. The design might be gorgeous, but the messaging doesn’t always age well. Check them out below.

#1

Dodge Challenger R/T Ad (1970)

Vintage women's ads featuring a 1970s plum purple Dodge Challenger R/T with a woman posing by the car.

Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #2

    Chic Jeans Ad (1983)

    Vintage women’s ad showing a woman in Chic jeans bending over with a small brown puppy on her foot.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #3

    Frederick’s Of Hollywood Stocking Stuffers Ad (1960s)

    Vintage women’s ads featuring illustrated models in 1950s lingerie and nightwear reflecting different societal fashion rules.

    Miss_Conception_ish Report

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium

    Fredrick 's of Hollywood sold very s**y, classy clothes back in the day.

    #4

    Royal Crown Cola Ad (1961)

    Vintage women’s ad featuring a smiling woman holding a Royal Crown Cola bottle with 1950s style clothing and hat.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #5

    Datacomp Ad

    Vintage women’s ad featuring a woman in a white dress with a retro telex computer highlighting vintage women advertising.

    Remarkable-Catch-855 Report

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    That's a KSR-33 Teletype hard copy terminal rebadged as Datacomp. If it has any 'computer' capability, that's because it's connected to a mainframe or minicomputer somewhere out of frame.

    #6

    Amc Pacer Ad From France

    Vintage women’s ad showing a woman in a white dress leaning over a classic compact car advertisement.

    reddit.com Report

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember the ads - 'Pacer: The first *wide* small car!'

    #7

    Keyko Margarine Ad - 1955

    Vintage women’s ad for Keyko margarine featuring a smiling woman presenting bread with margarine on a plate.

    DawnM74 Report

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Background - The dairy industry in some states tried to make it illegal to color margarine yellow, so as to make it less competitive with butter.

    #8

    1939 Wrigley's Doublemint Twins Ad

    Vintage women’s ads featuring two smiling women chefs promoting Wrigley’s Doublemint chewing gum from 1940.

    _Alabama_Man Report

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Double your pleasure / Double your fun / Make out with two girls / Instead of just one."

    #9

    Listerine Ad (1916)

    Vintage women’s ad showing a woman using Listerine mouthwash for oral hygiene in an early 20th-century bathroom setting.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #10

    Alfred Angelo Wedding Dress Ad (1970)

    Vintage women’s ad featuring a bride in lace holding pink flowers, illustrating societal roles in past advertising.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #11

    General Tire Ad - 1943

    Vintage women’s ad showing a woman in 1940s attire promoting General Tire with a man holding a tire on a porch.

    DawnM74 Report

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
Premium
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely women are attracted to men who only use certain tires. I can guarantee it. Uh-huh.

    #12

    Ben Barrack (1959)

    Vintage women’s ad showing a model in a plaid dress and jacket, highlighting fashion and style from past decades.

    YumaAsamiNYM86 Report

    Crissy Newbury
    Crissy Newbury
    Crissy Newbury
    Community Member
Premium
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That outfit is so da-mn classy and hasn’t aged a day.

    #13

    1945 Ad From Heinz Baby Foods

    Vintage women’s ad showing a woman preparing baby food with Heinz products, reflecting different societal rules.

    DawnM74 Report

    #14

    Another From Mg

    Vintage women’s ads featuring a woman in a car highlighting gender roles and MG Midget car ownership statistics.

    SissySlutCandie Report

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the old ads for the Triumph Spitfire, a small British sports car of that time: "You not only get a car and a girl, but a piece of history!"

    #15

    Cannon Towel Ad From 1937

    Vintage women’s ads showing two women holding colorful Cannon towels in a retro style promoting quality and value.

    DawnM74 Report

    #16

    1947 Helen Neushaefer Lipstick Ad

    Vintage women’s ads featuring a 1940s lipstick and nail polish promoting beauty products with societal expectations.

    DawnM74 Report

    #17

    Pepsi-Cola Ad (1954)

    Vintage women’s ads featuring a stylish woman with Pepsi-Cola, reflecting different societal norms and expectations.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #18

    The Undie-L'eggs Panty Ad With Joyce De Witt Of The Threes Company TV Series (1982)

    Vintage women’s ads featuring Undie-Leggs pantyhose with no panty lines and a 20 cent savings coupon.

    Miss_Conception_ish Report

    #19

    Shu-Mak-Up Ad (1963)

    Vintage women’s ad showing a smiling woman painting a high heel shoe with colorful shoe makeup products.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
Premium
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It didn't work well and left patches.

    #20

    1980's Dillards Ad With Stephanie Seymour

    Vintage women’s ad featuring a model in a navy and white striped sweater showcasing retro fashion style.

    texsonsc65 Report

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
Premium
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dad tagged this my "prison dress".

    #21

    Bien Jolie Modern Foundations Ad (1930s)

    Vintage women’s ads showing a woman in pink foundation garment sitting on a floral fringed tablecloth.

    Miss_Conception_ish Report

    #22

    G-D Justrite Corset A Faultless Figure (1912)

    Vintage women’s ads showing early 1900s corset styles emphasizing a faultless figure and modified waist design.

    PeterGibbons8888 Report

    #23

    Fresca Ad Featuring Jan Smithers (Bailey Quarters From Tvs Wkrp In Cincinnati)

    Young woman in vintage ad holding a Fresca bottle while relaxing at the pool, reflecting retro society rules.

    reddit.com Report

    #24

    Esleep Ad (1988)

    Three women in oversized vintage baseball-style shirts in a 1980s fashion ad showcasing vintage women’s ads style.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OH, that's *E* Sleep! At first I thought it said "*F* Sleep", and figured they likely had something better to do in bed dressed like that!

    #25

    Coca-Cola Advertisement From 1939

    Vintage women’s ad showing a woman relaxing at home with a Coca-Cola promoting vintage women’s ads and societal roles.

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    L.A. Gear Ad (1988)

    Three women in colorful 80s fashion wearing L.A. Gear sneakers, sitting in a retro diner holding milkshakes in a vintage ad.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #27

    L.A. Gear Ad (1986)

    Vintage women's ad featuring a woman in casual athletic wear promoting L.A. Gear shoes for fitness and street style.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #28

    Dodge Charger Ad (1968)

    Vintage women’s ad featuring a woman in a dress next to a classic Dodge Charger car from the 1960s era.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #29

    Scotch Tape Ad - 1945

    Vintage women’s ad showing a woman fixing window shades with Scotch Tape and a Dalmatian dog nearby.

    DawnM74 Report

    #30

    1939 Chevrolet Ad

    Vintage women’s ads showing a stylish woman in a hat admiring herself in a mirror with a classic 1939 Chevrolet car.

    DawnM74 Report

    #31

    Jnco Jeans Ad (1998)

    Young woman in vintage wide-leg jeans using a public phone, showcasing 1970s fashion in a retro women’s ad.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey! Is she allowed to have *Pockets*??!?

    #32

    Bold Hold Ad (1988)

    Vintage women’s ads showing bold hair products and styles reflecting different societal beauty standards.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I may have used Bold Hold hairspray so my hair do didn't move...

    #33

    From The Saturday Evening Post, July 29, 1933

    Vintage women’s ads featuring three stylish women by a car showcasing blowout-proof tire promotion.

    DawnM74 Report

    #34

    Nescafe Instant Coffee Ad (1952)

    Vintage women’s ad for Nescafe instant coffee featuring a smiling woman winking and holding a coffee cup.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #35

    From Liberty Magazine Dated September 16, 1933

    Vintage women’s ad showing a model promoting a tonic to gain weight and put on firm flesh fast.

    DawnM74 Report

    #36

    Fiat Ad 1899

    Vintage women’s ads showing a stylish woman with parasol and man driving an early automobile from 1897.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    Clairol Final Net Ad (1981)

    Vintage women’s ad depicting a tired woman in a striped shirt and apron promoting hair product for long-lasting hold.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #38

    1925 Real Silk Hosiery Ad

    Vintage women’s ads featuring a stylish woman in a 1920s silk hosiery advertisement with elegant decor.

    DawnM74 Report

    #39

    1967, Clairol Naturally Blonde

    Vintage women’s ads featuring shampoo claims about naturally blonde hair and beauty standards from past decades.

    texsonsc65 Report

    #40

    Lancia Ad, 1978

    Vintage women's ads featuring a couple posing with a classic Lancia car, highlighting unique value and style from past decades.

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    O-Cedar Polish Mop - November 1913

    Vintage women's ad showing a maid using an O-Cedar mop, highlighting outdated societal roles and cleaning tasks.

    DawnM74 Report

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man, it's been half a century since I heard the name 'O-Cedar'!

    #42

    Hang Ten Ad (1983)

    Vintage women’s ads featuring a smiling woman in colorful 1980s fashion with red skirt and Hang Ten branding.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #43

    Virginia Slims Ad (1971)

    Vintage women’s ad for Virginia Slims cigarettes featuring a woman superhero promoting female superiority and empowerment.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... Now quit griping and give us your money and your lungs!

    #44

    Teen Spirit (1992)

    Vintage women’s ads showing three teens joyfully posing with colorful swirls at a night carnival for Teen Spirit deodorant.

    lovemypennydog Report

    Crissy Newbury
    Crissy Newbury
    Crissy Newbury
    Community Member
Premium
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which came first..the product or the song?

    #45

    Smooth Silhouettes From L'eggs (1995)

    Vintage women’s ads featuring a woman in a black dress promoting slimming hosiery emphasizing appearance and societal expectations.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #46

    Joy - 1953

    Vintage women’s ad for Joy dishwashing liquid showing a smiling woman holding the product with bold promotional text.

    DawnM74 Report

    #47

    Swatch Watches Ad (1985)

    Vintage women’s ad featuring a stylish woman in colorful clothing and sunglasses using a phone with bold text.

    Tony_Tanna78 Report

    #48

    Fiat Ad, 1960s

    Vintage women’s ad showing gendered car preferences with a man and woman beside two classic Fiat models.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    Remington Typewriter Ad - 1909/1910

    Vintage women's ads showing a woman using a Remington typewriter, reflecting changing societal roles and technology.

    DawnM74 Report

    #50

    Heats On (1965)

    Vintage women’s ad showing two women under hair dryers drinking ice-cold Coke, reflecting different societal norms in the past.

    PeterGibbons8888 Report

