50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules
To look at how society has changed over time, we don’t just have to rely on history books. Sometimes, the proof is sitting right under our noses.
To spot it, you could rummage through a drawer and find an old iPod. Or take a trip to your grandma’s house, open her closet, and see what her generation used to wear. Or you can look at something people used to see every single day: the ads of the past.
And when it comes to vintage ads aimed at women, they’re especially telling. On top of selling products, they also reveal the values of the time, along with the labels that were placed on women. The design might be gorgeous, but the messaging doesn’t always age well. Check them out below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Dodge Challenger R/T Ad (1970)
Chic Jeans Ad (1983)
Frederick’s Of Hollywood Stocking Stuffers Ad (1960s)
Fredrick 's of Hollywood sold very s**y, classy clothes back in the day.
Royal Crown Cola Ad (1961)
Datacomp Ad
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
That's a KSR-33 Teletype hard copy terminal rebadged as Datacomp. If it has any 'computer' capability, that's because it's connected to a mainframe or minicomputer somewhere out of frame.
Amc Pacer Ad From France
I remember the ads - 'Pacer: The first *wide* small car!'
Keyko Margarine Ad - 1955
Background - The dairy industry in some states tried to make it illegal to color margarine yellow, so as to make it less competitive with butter.
1939 Wrigley's Doublemint Twins Ad
"Double your pleasure / Double your fun / Make out with two girls / Instead of just one."
Listerine Ad (1916)
Alfred Angelo Wedding Dress Ad (1970)
General Tire Ad - 1943
Absolutely women are attracted to men who only use certain tires. I can guarantee it. Uh-huh.
Ben Barrack (1959)
1945 Ad From Heinz Baby Foods
Another From Mg
Reminds me of the old ads for the Triumph Spitfire, a small British sports car of that time: "You not only get a car and a girl, but a piece of history!"
Cannon Towel Ad From 1937
1947 Helen Neushaefer Lipstick Ad
Pepsi-Cola Ad (1954)
The Undie-L'eggs Panty Ad With Joyce De Witt Of The Threes Company TV Series (1982)
Shu-Mak-Up Ad (1963)
1980's Dillards Ad With Stephanie Seymour
Bien Jolie Modern Foundations Ad (1930s)
G-D Justrite Corset A Faultless Figure (1912)
Fresca Ad Featuring Jan Smithers (Bailey Quarters From Tvs Wkrp In Cincinnati)
Esleep Ad (1988)
OH, that's *E* Sleep! At first I thought it said "*F* Sleep", and figured they likely had something better to do in bed dressed like that!
Coca-Cola Advertisement From 1939
L.A. Gear Ad (1988)
L.A. Gear Ad (1986)
Dodge Charger Ad (1968)
Scotch Tape Ad - 1945
1939 Chevrolet Ad
Jnco Jeans Ad (1998)
Bold Hold Ad (1988)
I may have used Bold Hold hairspray so my hair do didn't move...
From The Saturday Evening Post, July 29, 1933
Nescafe Instant Coffee Ad (1952)
From Liberty Magazine Dated September 16, 1933
Fiat Ad 1899
Clairol Final Net Ad (1981)
1925 Real Silk Hosiery Ad
1967, Clairol Naturally Blonde
Lancia Ad, 1978
O-Cedar Polish Mop - November 1913
Man, it's been half a century since I heard the name 'O-Cedar'!
Hang Ten Ad (1983)
Virginia Slims Ad (1971)
... Now quit griping and give us your money and your lungs!