69 Times Local Pharmacies Made Customers’ Blood Boil
Pharmacies are a vital part of the healthcare system. They help local communities answer health-related questions and keep them in the best shape possible. However, it’s not just about medicine and prescriptions but also the people and the quality customer service they receive. Unfortunately, not all visits to the pharmacy are pleasant, and these instances down below are the proof. Scroll away to find times people left the drugstore frustrated and don’t forget to share your own experiences in the comments below.
Was Told To “Use Uber” If I Wanted To Pick Up My Antibiotics From The Pharmacy I Was Standing At
This is a Walgreens in a city. I don’t have a car. Not exactly sure how to “use Uber” to sit and wait at a busy drive thru. Wish I’d known ahead I could have gotten them sent somewhere else.
Bought 2 Lifesavers At CVS And The Receipt Was Almost As Long As My Truck Bed
Pharmacy Stapled Receipt Through My Syringe’s Plastic Wrapping, So Now It’s Not Sterile. I Picked 4 Of These Up About A Month Ago And This Was My Last One, So I Didn’t Notice Until Today
Amazing Discounts At The Pharmacy
The Pharmacy Sent Me My Chemotherapy Pills, One Bottle Per Pill. I Fear For When I Get The 6 Month Batch
Installed Wheelchair Access Boss. Pharmacy In Poland
Those CVS Receipts Are Finally Paying Off
My Pharmacy Uses An Enormous Amount Of Plastic. I Asked Them If I Could Remove The Label And Recycle The Orange Bottles Back To Them And They Said Couldn't Accept Them
Each pharmacy is going through thousands of these bottles a month and there are ~80,000 pharmacies in America.
At My Local CVS, Pushing This Button Announces Over The Pa System To The Entire Store "A Customer Requires Assistance In The Family Planning Department"
The shelves are only about 5 feet high, so almost everyone in the store can look over them while you awkwardly wait for an employee to open the case.
I Can't Even See What I Want To Buy. Thanks Walgreens
$300.00 Copay For A Name Brand Meds I Need To Take. This Is How It Arrives! Thanks CVS
Back Pain Remedy On The Bottom Shelf
CVS Stapled The Bag Shut Right Through My Medicine
Pharmacy Reviews On Google
Walgreens Says To Use Qr Code To Check-In. I Waited 30m And When I Inquired About The Wait, They Said I Need To Check-In In Person As Well
Just Noticed I Have Been Given The Wrong Tablets By The Pharmacist And Taking Them For A Month. Was Prescribed Blood Pressure Tablets (Enalapril). Received Anti Depressants (Escitalopram). Explains Weird Side Effects From Before Xmas
My Pharmacy Sold Me Expired Contraceptives That I've Been Taking For A Month
Trying To Read This Sign At My Local Pharmacy
So One Of My Prescription Pills From A Walgreens Pharmacy Turned Out To Just Be A Popcorn Cornel…. Is This Something That Actually Happens In The Real World Or Have I Definitely Slipped Into Some Hysterical Alternate Reality?
This Store Policy In A Manhattan Pharmacy
Bought These Off A Walgreens Shelf 3 Days Ago
Pharmacist At Walgreens Drive Thru Stapled My Card
Walgreens Stuck Their Stupid Non-Removable Sticker Over The Dosing Instructions For This Medication. Every Box Was Like This
Looking Forward To Earwax Drops In My Eyes, Thanks Walgreens
My Birth Control Prescription Didn’t Have Any Pills Inside
How is this even possible?
It was completely sealed so it’s not like I took them out and put the empty box back in my drawer and forgot. Luckily I have 2 more boxes so I’m okay for now but this is ridiculous. I can’t understand how this could have happened.
24-Hour From 9am To 5pm
I Ordered A Box Of Tampons From CVS And They Sent Me These
The Pharmacy Line Today At Walgreens In Capitol Hill (Broadway And E Pine)
Same Prescription, Bought Two Weeks Apart
I’ve had that experience at Priceline Pharmacy also. And different Pricelines charge different amounts!
The Pharmacy Added A Mystery Pill To My Prescription. It Looks Almost Exactly Like The Other Pills
My Pharmacy Gave Me 29 Pills In One Bottle, And 1 Pill In Another For My 30-Pill Prescription
4 Months In A Row This Has Happened. Every Month I'm Forced To Ration My Meds Bc They Are Always Unavailable When It's Time For The Refill
The Paperwork That Came With My One Prescription. My Current Dose Requires Capsules In 3 Different Strengths, So The Pharmacy Gave Me 3 Copies Of The Patient Info
My New Pharmacist Put My Ointment In A Pill Container...why?
Just Saw This Little Buddy At The CVS I Went To Pick Up My Rx. Where To Report?
I Need Antibiotics And My Doctor Prescribed Them To Me To Take Two Per Day For Five Days. Only To Find Out That There Are No More Boxes With 10 Tablettes, Only 8 And That I Need Another Prescription. Opened The Box And There Are Literal Two Empty Places. I’ll Have To Get Another Box For 2 Tablettes
The Way My Prescription Was Filled
Maybe This Isn’t The Best Way To Get Kids Excited About Getting The Flu Shot At The Pharmacy
"Free Of Artificial Dyes"
CVS Won't Take No For An Answer
Same Tablets, Same Dose, 2 Stores From The Same Suburb. $7.39 vs. $23.99, Over 230% Markup. The Consumer Has No Idea What They’ll Be Charged Till It’s Too Late
At A Pharmacy In UK. 8 Items On The Same Order Came In 5 Separate Plastic Bags
Pharmacy (Meant To Be Selling Health Products) Selling Tobacco
The Pharmacy Close At 7:00 Pm Pharmacy Line At 6:51 Pm
Made Vax Appointment For My Elderly Mother; CVS Confirmed, And Then Canceled The Evening Before Because They Didn't Have The Vaccine. Then They Emailed Saying Sorry She Couldn't Make It And Were Canceling As Per My Request
Walgreens “Actual Size” Label Compared To The Actual Size
The Amount Of Trash That Comes With My Monthly Prescription
At A Local Chemist Waiting Area
I’ve Put The Viagra On The Shelves Boss
When Your Kid Has A Fever And All The Infant Medicine Has Been Hoarded
Bought Acne Patches From The Store, Opened The Package When I Got Home And It's Empty
Went to my local CVS near a college to buy some pimple patches. I didn't think I needed to open the box to check if there are any patches inside, so I just drove home with some other groceries and thought that was that.
Came home, took a nice shower, cleansed my face, and was ready to use this brand of patches for the first time. When I opened it, it was just empty. Nothing. Thank God the store is willing to help me get a new box when I called them about this.
Mildly infuriating that I have to go back outside in the cold to get a new box, I was so ready to unwind from work too.
Think I'm Getting The Point Across?
Must Be Free Then
Great Job, Pharmacy. Now I Know Exactly Where These Came From
This Isn't New We All Know Prescriptions Suck But This Is Literally A Pill I Need To Not Get Ill And Have Cysts All Over My Ovaries. And I Do Have Insurance, The Pharmacy Just Refuses To Run It Unless I Yell At Them In Person
Pharmacy Tries (Badly) To Hide The Maximum Retail Price
This Wheelchair Ramp In A Local Pharmacy
Installed The Fire Suppression System, Boss. Local Pharmacy Fire Sprinkler
CVS Gave Me The Wrong Perscription Today
The Rubber Handle Things Are Like This On Every Shopping Basket At CVS
Tubed Back To The Pharmacy With This Note
How Far Apart The “Y” Is On Pharmacy
The Pharmacy In My Pharmacy Is Closed. I Was Supposed To Pick Up My Diabetes Meds Here. Didn’t Get A Call, Message, Nothing
Went To Take The Antibiotic Prescribed To Me At The ER, And They Accidentally Gave Me 25% Of The Wrong Antibiotic
I have a very bad jaw/throat infection, doctor sent me to ER because it's dangerous to have an infection in that area. Did all the ER stuff, get my prescriptions and head home. I am really careful with antibiotics because I have a very bad allergy to one of them. This one is an antibiotic that I am not allergic to, Clindamycin.
So, I read the little orange attachment to the label that describes what the pill looks like "Light blue, oblong shaped capsule printed with a C and a 40". The first pill on the top of the bottle is blue and oblong, but printed with something different. I google it quickly to make sure it's still the same antibiotic, and was surprised to see that it is a totally different antibiotic (Doxycycline) that is used to treat STDs (among other things!) This has never happened to me. I'm guessing I should just go back to the pharmacy and they can refill it?? So weird that manufacturers would make them look so similar.
Wait The Pharmacy Is Only Open For 1 Hour In The Morning?
This CVS Bathroom Sign
Our Local Pharmacy Trying To Spell Herbst (Autumn)
One Sign Didn't Seem To Be Enough
