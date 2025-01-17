ADVERTISEMENT

Pharmacies are a vital part of the healthcare system. They help local communities answer health-related questions and keep them in the best shape possible. However, it’s not just about medicine and prescriptions but also the people and the quality customer service they receive.  Unfortunately, not all visits to the pharmacy are pleasant, and these instances down below are the proof. Scroll away to find times people left the drugstore frustrated and don’t forget to share your own experiences in the comments below.

#1

Was Told To “Use Uber” If I Wanted To Pick Up My Antibiotics From The Pharmacy I Was Standing At

Sign in pharmacy indicating closure with suggestion to use Uber, highlighting issues with local pharmacies.

This is a Walgreens in a city. I don’t have a car. Not exactly sure how to “use Uber” to sit and wait at a busy drive thru. Wish I’d known ahead I could have gotten them sent somewhere else.

GmaSaysBlessYourSoul Report

    #2

    Bought 2 Lifesavers At CVS And The Receipt Was Almost As Long As My Truck Bed

    Long pharmacy receipt in a truck bed next to a Lifesavers candy roll, symbolizing infuriating local pharmacies.

    Veiss76 Report

    #3

    Pharmacy Stapled Receipt Through My Syringe’s Plastic Wrapping, So Now It’s Not Sterile. I Picked 4 Of These Up About A Month Ago And This Was My Last One, So I Didn’t Notice Until Today

    Sealed medical syringe with a bent needle, highlighting local pharmacy issues.

    aangjaeger Report

    #4

    Amazing Discounts At The Pharmacy

    Sale tag in a local pharmacy showing a price of $19.49 with no savings, highlighting infuriating pricing practices.

    formulaemu Report

    #5

    The Pharmacy Sent Me My Chemotherapy Pills, One Bottle Per Pill. I Fear For When I Get The 6 Month Batch

    Tall stack of pill bottles on a kitchen counter highlighting issues with local pharmacies.

    Two-Tone- Report

    #6

    Installed Wheelchair Access Boss. Pharmacy In Poland

    Uneven stairs with narrow ramps outside a local pharmacy, highlighting accessibility issues.

    newworde Report

    #7

    Those CVS Receipts Are Finally Paying Off

    Receipt paper roll with coupon offers on a metallic holder, highlighting infuriating local pharmacies' receipt lengths.

    phatposer Report

    #8

    My Pharmacy Uses An Enormous Amount Of Plastic. I Asked Them If I Could Remove The Label And Recycle The Orange Bottles Back To Them And They Said Couldn't Accept Them

    Prescription bottle labeled for omeprazole, highlighting infuriating issues at local pharmacies with medication packaging.

    Each pharmacy is going through thousands of these bottles a month and there are ~80,000 pharmacies in America.

    blacklotusmag Report

    #9

    At My Local CVS, Pushing This Button Announces Over The Pa System To The Entire Store "A Customer Requires Assistance In The Family Planning Department"

    A locked pharmacy shelf displaying various condom brands, with a customer service button nearby.

    The shelves are only about 5 feet high, so almost everyone in the store can look over them while you awkwardly wait for an employee to open the case.

    Diader Report

    #10

    I Can't Even See What I Want To Buy. Thanks Walgreens

    Shelves in local pharmacies displaying various vitamins, with numerous yellow sale tags.

    Bluedit5 Report

    #11

    $300.00 Copay For A Name Brand Meds I Need To Take. This Is How It Arrives! Thanks CVS

    Open package with spilled pills and caps from local pharmacies on a countertop.

    08perfection Report

    #12

    Back Pain Remedy On The Bottom Shelf

    Shelves of local pharmacies displaying health products, prices highlighted, frustrating customers.

    jeff1989uk Report

    #13

    CVS Stapled The Bag Shut Right Through My Medicine

    Perrigo tube with "Rx Only" label, highlighting local pharmacies' issues with packaging.

    Seoulkrusher Report

    #14

    Pharmacy Reviews On Google

    Customer review highlighting frustration with local pharmacies over prescription issues.

    NoDonkey3566 Report

    #15

    Walgreens Says To Use Qr Code To Check-In. I Waited 30m And When I Inquired About The Wait, They Said I Need To Check-In In Person As Well

    Pharmacy appointment check-in sign with QR code, surrounded by store products and a wet floor caution sign.

    bluecollar-gent2 Report

    #16

    Just Noticed I Have Been Given The Wrong Tablets By The Pharmacist And Taking Them For A Month. Was Prescribed Blood Pressure Tablets (Enalapril). Received Anti Depressants (Escitalopram). Explains Weird Side Effects From Before Xmas

    Prescription mix-up at local pharmacy showing wrong medication label on box.

    Christopherfromtheuk Report

    #17

    My Pharmacy Sold Me Expired Contraceptives That I've Been Taking For A Month

    Pharmacy box and foil packet displaying expiration date and lot number on a wooden surface.

    LoomisKnows Report

    #18

    Trying To Read This Sign At My Local Pharmacy

    Sign at local pharmacy with colorful text asking if customers received a prescription notification.

    Zowozo Report

    #19

    So One Of My Prescription Pills From A Walgreens Pharmacy Turned Out To Just Be A Popcorn Cornel…. Is This Something That Actually Happens In The Real World Or Have I Definitely Slipped Into Some Hysterical Alternate Reality?

    Pill bottle lid from a local pharmacy with two pills on top, reflecting infuriating service issues.

    StegosaurusBestDino Report

    #20

    This Store Policy In A Manhattan Pharmacy

    Green pharmacy entrance with signs showing different tax policies for male and female customers; infuriating local pharmacies.

    DiscoHeaven Report

    #21

    Bought These Off A Walgreens Shelf 3 Days Ago

    Expired product from local pharmacy with date 2014-02-08 printed on packaging, highlighting customer frustration.

    SisteroftheMoon16 Report

    #22

    Pharmacist At Walgreens Drive Thru Stapled My Card

    A Visa debit card held in front of camo pants, representing infuriating local pharmacies issues with credit cards.

    colieoly Report

    #23

    Walgreens Stuck Their Stupid Non-Removable Sticker Over The Dosing Instructions For This Medication. Every Box Was Like This

    Medicine box labeled for Walgreens, highlighting infuriating local pharmacies issue with distribution through other outlets.

    wowbobwow Report

    #24

    Looking Forward To Earwax Drops In My Eyes, Thanks Walgreens

    Allergy eye drops and ear wax removal drops from local pharmacies on a countertop.

    decadentj Report

    #25

    My Birth Control Prescription Didn’t Have Any Pills Inside

    Empty medicine box and leaflets on a wooden table, illustrating the challenges with local pharmacies.

    How is this even possible?
    It was completely sealed so it’s not like I took them out and put the empty box back in my drawer and forgot. Luckily I have 2 more boxes so I’m okay for now but this is ridiculous. I can’t understand how this could have happened.

    juniperbabe Report

    #26

    24-Hour From 9am To 5pm

    Sign showing a local pharmacy at 350 N. Main St with limited hours, contradicting the 24-hour claim.

    kupus0 Report

    #27

    I Ordered A Box Of Tampons From CVS And They Sent Me These

    Close-up of CVS Health heavy-duty fabric bandages box, emphasizing antibacterial features; infuriating local pharmacies.

    AndyFeelfine Report

    #28

    The Pharmacy Line Today At Walgreens In Capitol Hill (Broadway And E Pine)

    Long line of customers waiting at a local pharmacy, highlighting a common frustration.

    wildernessbackpacker Report

    #29

    Same Prescription, Bought Two Weeks Apart

    Prescription labels with prices highlighted, showing issues with local pharmacies.

    International_Stop56 Report

    #30

    The Pharmacy Added A Mystery Pill To My Prescription. It Looks Almost Exactly Like The Other Pills

    Pills arranged inside a prescription bottle cap on a countertop, highlighting local pharmacies.

    CrisisAverted24 Report

    #31

    My Pharmacy Gave Me 29 Pills In One Bottle, And 1 Pill In Another For My 30-Pill Prescription

    Two prescription pill bottles with warning labels from local pharmacies.

    big_red_couch Report

    #32

    4 Months In A Row This Has Happened. Every Month I'm Forced To Ration My Meds Bc They Are Always Unavailable When It's Time For The Refill

    Prescription order screen showing medication out of stock at local pharmacies.

    ZombiePenguinQueen42 Report

    #33

    The Paperwork That Came With My One Prescription. My Current Dose Requires Capsules In 3 Different Strengths, So The Pharmacy Gave Me 3 Copies Of The Patient Info

    Long pharmacy receipt stretches across a kitchen floor, highlighting infuriating local pharmacies.

    theytookthemall Report

    #34

    My New Pharmacist Put My Ointment In A Pill Container...why?

    Hand holding a prescription bottle with an uneven, messy cap inside a car, highlighting frustrating local pharmacies.

    Formal_Lack_9737 Report

    #35

    Just Saw This Little Buddy At The CVS I Went To Pick Up My Rx. Where To Report?

    A mouse hiding near pharmacy shelves with herbal products, highlighting issues in local pharmacies.

    Khuntastic Report

    #36

    I Need Antibiotics And My Doctor Prescribed Them To Me To Take Two Per Day For Five Days. Only To Find Out That There Are No More Boxes With 10 Tablettes, Only 8 And That I Need Another Prescription. Opened The Box And There Are Literal Two Empty Places. I’ll Have To Get Another Box For 2 Tablettes

    Blister pack of pills from local pharmacies with one empty slot, highlighting frustration with packaging.

    reditt13 Report

    #37

    The Way My Prescription Was Filled

    The Way My Prescription Was Filled

    MultipleAutism Report

    #38

    Maybe This Isn’t The Best Way To Get Kids Excited About Getting The Flu Shot At The Pharmacy

    Witch decoration in local pharmacy promoting flu shots with humorous sign amidst infuriating local pharmacies theme.

    VeryLastBison Report

    #39

    "Free Of Artificial Dyes"

    Daytime and Nighttime cold relief capsules with humorous text highlighting their effects; infuriating local pharmacies.

    ryannefromTX Report

    #40

    CVS Won't Take No For An Answer

    Text conversation with a pharmacy about automatic prescription refills, showcasing issues with local pharmacies.

    yuricatinspace Report

    #41

    Same Tablets, Same Dose, 2 Stores From The Same Suburb. $7.39 vs. $23.99, Over 230% Markup. The Consumer Has No Idea What They’ll Be Charged Till It’s Too Late

    Two Propranolol bottles from local pharmacies with different dosage instructions.

    MooCowLevel Report

    #42

    At A Pharmacy In UK. 8 Items On The Same Order Came In 5 Separate Plastic Bags

    Plastic bags with medicine on a cluttered pharmacy counter, illustrating issues with local pharmacies.

    aaaggrroo Report

    #43

    Pharmacy (Meant To Be Selling Health Products) Selling Tobacco

    Cigarette display at a local pharmacy, with a vintage Walgreens sign above, highlighting a contradiction in health branding.

    WinterSprinkles4506 Report

    #44

    The Pharmacy Close At 7:00 Pm Pharmacy Line At 6:51 Pm

    People waiting in line at a local pharmacy, showcasing a typical bustling atmosphere.

    aminullahahmad Report

    #45

    Made Vax Appointment For My Elderly Mother; CVS Confirmed, And Then Canceled The Evening Before Because They Didn't Have The Vaccine. Then They Emailed Saying Sorry She Couldn't Make It And Were Canceling As Per My Request

    CVS Pharmacy messages about vaccine rescheduling and confirming canceled appointments, highlighting local pharmacy issues.

    Scott_A_R Report

    #46

    Walgreens “Actual Size” Label Compared To The Actual Size

    Walgreens allergy medication bottle, highlighting infuriating local pharmacies with a hand holding a pink pill.

    ihatewinter Report

    #47

    The Amount Of Trash That Comes With My Monthly Prescription

    Disorganized pharmacy packaging and medication spread on a table, highlighting local pharmacy issues.

    OneEyedSara Report

    #48

    At A Local Chemist Waiting Area

    Damaged pharmacy chair with a makeshift armrest made of taped magazines.

    Zarine_Aybara Report

    #49

    I’ve Put The Viagra On The Shelves Boss

    Pharmacy shelf displaying adult medicine incorrectly placed under kids medicine section.

    BigWaveSmallOcean Report

    #50

    When Your Kid Has A Fever And All The Infant Medicine Has Been Hoarded

    Empty shelves at a local pharmacy indicating a shortage of supplies.

    Rynin101 Report

    #51

    Bought Acne Patches From The Store, Opened The Package When I Got Home And It's Empty

    Box of Starface hydro-star patches held in hand, highlighting skincare frustrations with local pharmacies.

    Went to my local CVS near a college to buy some pimple patches. I didn't think I needed to open the box to check if there are any patches inside, so I just drove home with some other groceries and thought that was that.
    Came home, took a nice shower, cleansed my face, and was ready to use this brand of patches for the first time. When I opened it, it was just empty. Nothing. Thank God the store is willing to help me get a new box when I called them about this.
    Mildly infuriating that I have to go back outside in the cold to get a new box, I was so ready to unwind from work too.

    Responsible_Wafer208 Report

    #52

    Crazy

    Person holding a large bottle of paracetamol tablets in a local pharmacy, highlighting infuriating availability.

    ellenfromnowon Report

    #53

    Think I'm Getting The Point Across?

    Pharmacy self-checkout machine displaying multiple signs stating cash not accepted, causing frustration.

    PsychoticSM Report

    #54

    Must Be Free Then

    Infuriating local pharmacy checkout shows conflicting signs about payment methods, causing customer confusion.

    Lmanwell23 Report

    #55

    Great Job, Pharmacy. Now I Know Exactly Where These Came From

    Medication box on a counter labeled "PLACE PHARMACY LABEL HERE," highlighting local pharmacies' frustrations.

    mertmay05 Report

    #56

    This Isn't New We All Know Prescriptions Suck But This Is Literally A Pill I Need To Not Get Ill And Have Cysts All Over My Ovaries. And I Do Have Insurance, The Pharmacy Just Refuses To Run It Unless I Yell At Them In Person

    Prescription details showing ready for pickup and high price, highlighting issues with local pharmacies.

    burningbliss Report

    #57

    Pharmacy Tries (Badly) To Hide The Maximum Retail Price

    Medicine box showing altered expiration date and price, highlighting issues with local pharmacies.

    Big_E_6969 Report

    #58

    This Wheelchair Ramp In A Local Pharmacy

    Entrance to a local pharmacy with a wheelchair ramp leading to stairs, highlighting accessibility issues.

    Juanito-XxX Report

    #59

    Installed The Fire Suppression System, Boss. Local Pharmacy Fire Sprinkler

    Damaged ceiling with exposed sprinkler cap in a local pharmacy.

    jerrygalwell Report

    #60

    CVS Gave Me The Wrong Perscription Today

    Prescription label error with incorrect orange pills in hand, highlighting infuriating local pharmacies issue.

    JesseKarma Report

    #61

    The Rubber Handle Things Are Like This On Every Shopping Basket At CVS

    Empty red basket on wooden floor, symbolizing frustration at local pharmacies.

    strumpster Report

    #62

    Tubed Back To The Pharmacy With This Note

    Expired saline bag with note, highlighting local pharmacy issues.

    Farmacyst93 Report

    #63

    How Far Apart The “Y” Is On Pharmacy

    Interior of a local pharmacy showing shelves with products, a sign reading "pharmacy," and a person browsing.

    Xylum1473 Report

    #64

    The Pharmacy In My Pharmacy Is Closed. I Was Supposed To Pick Up My Diabetes Meds Here. Didn’t Get A Call, Message, Nothing

    Sign on a local pharmacy door stating closure due to staff unavailability, causing customer frustration.

    ScorpionBob Report

    #65

    Went To Take The Antibiotic Prescribed To Me At The ER, And They Accidentally Gave Me 25% Of The Wrong Antibiotic

    Blue capsules and a prescription bottle on a table, representing challenges at local pharmacies.

     I have a very bad jaw/throat infection, doctor sent me to ER because it's dangerous to have an infection in that area. Did all the ER stuff, get my prescriptions and head home. I am really careful with antibiotics because I have a very bad allergy to one of them. This one is an antibiotic that I am not allergic to, Clindamycin.
    So, I read the little orange attachment to the label that describes what the pill looks like "Light blue, oblong shaped capsule printed with a C and a 40". The first pill on the top of the bottle is blue and oblong, but printed with something different. I google it quickly to make sure it's still the same antibiotic, and was surprised to see that it is a totally different antibiotic (Doxycycline) that is used to treat STDs (among other things!) This has never happened to me. I'm guessing I should just go back to the pharmacy and they can refill it?? So weird that manufacturers would make them look so similar.

    Gothicshawtyy Report

    #66

    Wait The Pharmacy Is Only Open For 1 Hour In The Morning?

    Sign displaying local pharmacies' adjusted hours for COVID-19 vaccine administration, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-10 AM.

    pugworthy Report

    #67

    This CVS Bathroom Sign

    Yellow restroom sign with repetitive text, highlighting confusion often found in local pharmacies.

    brebre431 Report

    #68

    Our Local Pharmacy Trying To Spell Herbst (Autumn)

    Autumn-themed pharmacy window display with seasonal decorations and the word "HERBST."

    halficanunicorn Report

    #69

    One Sign Didn't Seem To Be Enough

    Messy checkout counter in local pharmacy with multiple "Next Register Please" signs.

    rowie324 Report

