Alberto Arni’s illustrations are all about seeing everyday objects in a fun and quirky way. He takes things like fruits, pets, or even a roll of toilet paper and gives them personalities and emotions, turning them into characters with their own little stories. Whether it’s a grumpy beer mug or an avocado playing basketball, Arni’s art is all about finding the funny side of the ordinary, making us look at simple things with a new sense of humor.

