Rodman_dyl is a Chinese artist who brings 1/6th scale figures to life with detailed painting and customization work. These creations go beyond simple collectibles—they have a level of realism that makes them feel almost alive.

The artist’s work has gained attention from collectors and fans around the world, especially on Instagram, where they share their latest projects. Whether it's a custom Al Pacino figure from The Godfather or a Bryan Cranston figure as Walter White from Breaking Bad, rodman_dyl’s work stands out for its precision and artistry. Through their skills, they turn figures into one-of-a-kind pieces that tell their own stories.

More info: Instagram

#1

Patrick Stewart As Professor X

Highly detailed action figure head held by an artist's hand.

rodman_dyl Report

Bored Panda reached out to rodman_dyl to learn more about their creative process, the challenges they face, and the techniques that bring their custom figures to life. The artist shared that they first got exposed to figurine painting when they accidentally saw some exquisite figurine works. "I wanted to find someone to paint my toy collection, but the prices were too high, so I had to give it a try myself. Since then, I've been painting figurines on my own and gradually improved my skills through continuous practice and exploration."
    #2

    Bob Odenkirk As Saul Goodman

    Detailed action figure head held in hand, showcasing realistic artistry.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #3

    Bryan Cranston As Walter White

    Action figure head with realistic details, held between fingers.

    rodman_dyl Report

    When painting a figurine, rodman_dyl begins by closely studying the prototype to understand the overall mood or essence they want to capture for the character. "Then, I use a special primer to coat the figurine, ensuring that the final skin color texture is similar to that of the character. After that, I start the detailed painting. Usually, I begin with large areas of base colors and then gradually add details and shadows. During the painting process, I adjust the color levels and transitions several times to achieve a natural and realistic effect."

    The artist shared that on average, it takes about three days to paint a figurine's head sculpt, with the time varying depending on the complexity.
    #4

    Viggo Mortensen As Aragorn

    Realistic action figure head with long hair and a detailed expression.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #5

    Jonathan Banks As Michael Ehrmantraut

    Close-up of a highly detailed action figure head, showcasing realistic expression and texture.

    rodman_dyl Report

    It's a detailed task, but according to rodman_dyl, the hardest part of painting a figurine is capturing fine details on small areas, like the character's eyes and hair. "This requires a high level of concentration and excellent painting skills."
    #6

    Denzel Washington

    Highly detailed action figure head held in a hand, showcasing realistic features and expression.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #7

    Cillian Murphy As Tommy Shelby

    Detailed action figure head held between fingers, showcasing artist's lifelike craftsmanship.

    rodman_dyl Report

    To achieve amazing details in their work, rodman_dyl uses enamel paint and Tamiya oil-based paint as pigments. "They are bright-colored and long-lasting. In terms of painting techniques, I often use techniques like fine-brush outlining, multi-layer thin coating, and dry-brushing. Through these methods, I create a sense of three-dimensionality and layering."
    #8

    Robert De Niro As Frank Sheeran

    Detailed action figure head resembling an older man with realistic skin texture and hair, showcased by an artist.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #9

    Cristiano Ronaldo

    Highly detailed action figure head sculpt held between fingers.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #10

    Leonardo Dicaprio

    Hand holding a highly detailed action figure head, showcasing this artist's unmatched detail work.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #11

    Anthony Hopkins As Dr. Hannibal Lecter

    Intricately detailed lifelike action figure head held between fingers, showcasing the artist's skill in bringing figures to life.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #12

    Jim Carrey

    Detailed action figure head sculpt with realistic features and lifelike detailing, showcasing artistic craftsmanship.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #13

    Tom Hanks As Captain Miller

    Detailed action figure head sculpt showcasing lifelike features and craftsmanship.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #14

    Andrew Garfield

    Hand holding a detailed action figure head sculpt, showcasing the artist's craftsmanship.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #15

    Hugh Jackman As Wolverine

    Incredible detail on an action figure head sculpt, held between fingers.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #16

    Kobe Bryant

    Detailed action figure head held between fingers, showcasing realistic artistry.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #17

    Jason Statham

    Detailed action figure head sculpture held in hand, showcasing lifelike features.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #18

    Keanu Reeves As John Wick

    Action figure head with lifelike detail, held by an artist, showcasing intricate craftsmanship.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #19

    Peter Dinklage As Lord Tyrion Lannister

    Highly detailed action figure displayed on a desk, with intricate features and realistic textures.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #20

    Brad Pitt As Cliff Booth

    Intricately detailed action figure head held between fingers, showcasing life-like artistry.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #21

    Tony Dalton As Lalo Salamanca

    Highly detailed action figure head being held between fingers.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #22

    Christian Bale

    Artist's action figure head held between fingers, showcasing intricate detail and realism.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #23

    Jack Nicholson As Jack Torrance

    Highly detailed action figure head resting on a fingertip, showcasing realistic artistry.

    rodman_dyl Report

    #24

    Ryan Gosling As Officer K

    Hand holding a realistic action figure head with detailed features, showcasing the artist's craftsmanship.

    rodman_dyl Report

    Some of rodman_dyl's collections and their workbench

