ADVERTISEMENT

Rodman_dyl is a Chinese artist who brings 1/6th scale figures to life with detailed painting and customization work. These creations go beyond simple collectibles—they have a level of realism that makes them feel almost alive.

The artist’s work has gained attention from collectors and fans around the world, especially on Instagram, where they share their latest projects. Whether it's a custom Al Pacino figure from The Godfather or a Bryan Cranston figure as Walter White from Breaking Bad, rodman_dyl’s work stands out for its precision and artistry. Through their skills, they turn figures into one-of-a-kind pieces that tell their own stories.

More info: Instagram