This Artist Paints Action Figures So Realistically, They Almost Look Like Real People (24 Pics)Interview With Artist
Rodman_dyl is a Chinese artist who brings 1/6th scale figures to life with detailed painting and customization work. These creations go beyond simple collectibles—they have a level of realism that makes them feel almost alive.
The artist’s work has gained attention from collectors and fans around the world, especially on Instagram, where they share their latest projects. Whether it's a custom Al Pacino figure from The Godfather or a Bryan Cranston figure as Walter White from Breaking Bad, rodman_dyl’s work stands out for its precision and artistry. Through their skills, they turn figures into one-of-a-kind pieces that tell their own stories.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Patrick Stewart As Professor X
Bored Panda reached out to rodman_dyl to learn more about their creative process, the challenges they face, and the techniques that bring their custom figures to life. The artist shared that they first got exposed to figurine painting when they accidentally saw some exquisite figurine works. "I wanted to find someone to paint my toy collection, but the prices were too high, so I had to give it a try myself. Since then, I've been painting figurines on my own and gradually improved my skills through continuous practice and exploration."
Bob Odenkirk As Saul Goodman
Bryan Cranston As Walter White
When painting a figurine, rodman_dyl begins by closely studying the prototype to understand the overall mood or essence they want to capture for the character. "Then, I use a special primer to coat the figurine, ensuring that the final skin color texture is similar to that of the character. After that, I start the detailed painting. Usually, I begin with large areas of base colors and then gradually add details and shadows. During the painting process, I adjust the color levels and transitions several times to achieve a natural and realistic effect."
The artist shared that on average, it takes about three days to paint a figurine's head sculpt, with the time varying depending on the complexity.
Viggo Mortensen As Aragorn
Jonathan Banks As Michael Ehrmantraut
It's a detailed task, but according to rodman_dyl, the hardest part of painting a figurine is capturing fine details on small areas, like the character's eyes and hair. "This requires a high level of concentration and excellent painting skills."
Denzel Washington
Cillian Murphy As Tommy Shelby
To achieve amazing details in their work, rodman_dyl uses enamel paint and Tamiya oil-based paint as pigments. "They are bright-colored and long-lasting. In terms of painting techniques, I often use techniques like fine-brush outlining, multi-layer thin coating, and dry-brushing. Through these methods, I create a sense of three-dimensionality and layering."