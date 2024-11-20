This Artist Creates Hyperrealistic Sculptures That Challenge Reality With Humor

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever seen a portrait so realistic you could swear it was a photograph? The same thing applies to sculptures, where some artists have taken it to another level, creating pieces so lifelike they’re nearly indistinguishable from reality.

One such artist is Max Siedentopf, whose projects blur the boundaries between art and life. His hyperrealistic sculptures often resemble real people, sparking curiosity and admiration. On his website, Max describes himself as a “conceptual artist and Emmy-award-winning director working across video, photography, sculpture, creative direction, and everything in between.” In addition to his fascinating sculptures, Max has collaborated with iconic brands like Apple, Adidas, Gucci, Hermès, Nike Italy, Polaroid, Vogue, and many others.

Scroll down to explore a selection of his projects, and don’t miss our exclusive interview with Max to gain deeper insight into his work and creative process.

More info: Instagram | maxsiedentopf.com

Democracy, 2024

Bored Panda reached out to Max to discuss his work and learn more about his recent projects.

Siedentopf’s art often critiques public participation and authority, so we were curious about how he selects the themes he explores and what messages he hopes to convey through his pieces. Here’s what we found out: “I’m drawn to themes that uncover the absurdities and contradictions woven into our social norms, authority, and the roles we play in public life. I am curious to find the everyday interactions we tend to overlook or accept without a second thought and then give people a gentle nudge out of their autopilot mode, inviting them to pause, maybe chuckle, maybe scratch their heads. It’s like holding up a mirror to our own strange habits.”

‘Democracy’ offers a satirical perspective on the democratic process, portraying a voting booth occupied by three hyperrealistic figures visible only from the legs down, with one figure standing with their pants pulled down. This provocative detail suggests that ‘Democracy’ grants an equal voice to everyone—even the uninformed or reckless—regardless of their knowledge or sense of responsibility, highlighting a core tension within democratic systems: equal representation for all, regardless of preparedness.

2024 marks a historic year with the highest number of elections held worldwide, each revealing shifts and challenges within democratic systems across diverse nations, with many countries seeing unexpected results and a surge in support for far-right parties, often fueled by young voters. Social media has amplified these narratives, reshaping political landscapes and intensifying shifts in voter behavior.

As the U.S. approaches one of its most critical election, the stakes are especially high, with the potential return of Trump—a figure whose last term culminated in the storming of the Capitol, underscoring the fragility of democratic institutions. Political polarization in the United States has deepened, propelled by social media’s echo chambers that reinforce ideological divides. Unlike previous election cycles, memes and online discourse have reshaped voter priorities, with entertainment often taking precedence over substantive policy discussion.

In this turbulent climate, ‘Democracy’ captures the complexities within democratic systems. The exposed figure in the voting booth reminds us that every voice counts equally—whether thoughtful or impulsive. In a world where votes can be swayed by memes as much as by policy, ‘Democracy’ highlights the potential fragility of the very systems we rely on to guide our collective future.

Silicone, resin, hair, fabric and aluminium

210 x 160 x 65cm

When asked about the techniques he finds most effective for bringing his hyperrealistic sculptures to life, Max shared: “The sculptures are produced to be like a slice of reality, at first sight, indistinguishable from real people. It’s a painstakingly long process requiring a skilled team of specialists, focusing on meticulous detail with a hint of the unexpected.”

Tooth Fairy’s Payday, 2024

Silicon, hair, textile and string

126 x 40 x 32 cm

We were also eager to learn which particular piece holds a special meaning for Siedentopf. Max revealed: “My latest sculpture, Democracy, which coincided with the recent US election. It features three figures in a voting booth, however, one of them has their pants down. It’s a bit of an irreverent take on the voting process, a comment on how democracy is meant to be a universal right, but it’s sometimes flawed in execution. Everyone, even people completely detached from the impact of their choices, has an equal say. It highlights the imperfections of democratic participation, where the system can sometimes feel like a blind ritual, open to everyone, yet lacking full accountability.”

Lastly, we were curious if the artist could share any upcoming projects he’s excited to explore. However, Siedentopf kept it brief, simply saying: “Too many.”

Hide and Seek, 2024

Silicon, hair and textile

55 x 109 x 129 cm

Self-Portrait, 2024

Oil on canvas, easel, chair, silicon, hair and textile

178 x 100 x 152 cm

After Party, 2023

Sofa, silicon, hair and textile

160 x 100 x 80 cm

Trust, 2024

Plinth, silicon, hair and textile

214 x 50 x 170 cm

Don’t Worry, Be Happy, 2022

Presented on occasion of the Berlin Art Week 2022 on the rooftop of SOHO House Berlin.

In the news we read about spiking inflation, housing crisis and rising energy bills, food shortage, global warming, droughts and floods, pandemics, war, nuclear threats and much more. In the dark-humoured satirical installation, the work reflects how society is confronted with the majority of ongoing issues but at the same time is left to their own devices and to keep a delusional positive outlook, to not worry and instead be “happy”.

Silicon, hair, textile and concrete

135 x 40 x 40 cm (each)

The Shy Artist, 2024

Plinth and silicon

120 x 50 x 50 cm

Service with a Smile, 2021

Fiberglass, silicon and clothes

50 x 80 x 48 cm

