When online dating was introduced to us, it brought the hopeful promise of making love easier to find. But as so many apps and years of swiping have shown, it’s far from perfect.

Having access to an endless menu of potential matches doesn’t mean they’ll choose you back. And even if they do, there’s always the risk of ruining it with a bold (read: cringe) message.

Still, those embarrassing exchanges often make for great entertainment. So, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest and most awkward Tinder conversations people have shared with the internet. Scroll down to enjoy them, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

Great Chat

Humorous Tinder post with a witty name rearrangement joke in a chat exchange.

#2

Match Their Energy *update* She Responded

Tinder chat featuring a humorous delay between messages, highlighting funny exchanges.

#3

How Hopeless Am I?

Chat screenshot with humorous Tinder post about a pirate impression.

#4

This Conversation Was Brought To You By Nostrildamus

A humorous Tinder chat exchange featuring a playful nose ring joke.

#5

Apply Cold Water

Tinder conversation with humorous WiFi password joke, highlighting humorous Tinder posts.

#6

Tinder Has Taught Me To Lower My Standards

Screenshot of a Humorous-Tinder-Post with a playful conversation including checkmarks about hair, eyes, and gender.

#7

Hehehe

Humorous Tinder post conversation about a "dirty dream" in the sewers.

#8

We've Come Full Circle

Humorous Tinder post about buying an Ikea chair off Facebook Marketplace.

#9

Any Bets On How Many Ha’s I Can Get?

Chat exchange showcasing humorous Tinder posts about future husband and wedding dance song.

Joker is that you?

#10

So This Just Happened

Humorous Tinder post with a playful chat, where the user blames their dog's actions for a compliment.

#11

Unmatched In Less Than 12 Parsecs

Tinder conversation with humorous Star Wars name puns about Han and Hannah.

#12

I Really Liked This Opener Lmao

Tinder chat with a humorous pickup line about getting prettier after disappointment.

#13

Well That Was Mean

Humorous Tinder post featuring a playful conversation about meeting up, with laughter-filled reply.

#14

She Ghosted Me And Sent Me This 10 Days Later

Tinder chat with humorous Rom Com movie suggestion, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

#15

I Just Don't Know What People Want Anymore

Humorous Tinder conversation featuring cheesy pickup lines and emoji reactions.

#16

It Worked

Chat exchange with humorous Tinder posts featuring poetic pickup lines and emoji responses.

#17

Okay It Was Slick But… *stares In January Birthday*

Humorous Tinder post with a playful birthday guessing game and a flirty response.

#18

Keep Trying

Humorous Tinder post featuring playful pet-themed chat exchanges.

#19

Probably The Best Opening Message I've Ever Gotten

Humorous Tinder post with a playful message about jealousy, featuring emojis.

#20

Convo Got A Little Dry (Not Me)

Humorous Tinder post with a funny exchange about being in the Air Force, joking it's an air conditioning company.

#21

She Knew The Vending Machine Line So I Had To Improvise

Humorous Tinder post with playful chat about chess and snacks.

#22

This Is What I Use Tinder For

Chat exchange showing humorous-Tinder-posts scenario with playful texting.

#23

I Was Swiftly Unmatched, Obviously Wasn't The One

Humorous Tinder post with a conversation about dogs and cats, ending with a quirky food preference.

#24

Honestly Smooth

Humorous Tinder post showing a funny and awkward conversation correcting a misunderstanding about gender identity.

#25

Savage

Humorous Tinder post with a witty exchange over an icebreaker attempt.

#26

He Unmatched

Humorous Tinder post with a playful exchange about English men being better in bed, featuring emojis and witty banter.

#27

How Do I Reply? I Suck At Starting Convos But I Can Carry One Easy

Humorous Tinder post exchange with witty art comment and laughing emojis.

#28

I Matched With A Cat And I Think Our Convo Is Going Well So Far

Chat thread featuring a humorous Tinder post exchange about cat noises.

#29

Finally

Humorous Tinder post with a playful conversation featuring a name pun about Christmas.

#30

So This Is The Worst So Far. Los Angeles Is Impossible. 39 Year Old Guy Has No Chance

Screenshot of a humorous Tinder conversation about asking for $2,000 monthly starting November 1st.

#31

Greasy Warning Before The First Date

Chat screenshot with humorous Tinder posts about greasy hair and a car wash suggestion.

#32

Thought Y’all Would Get A Kick Out Of This

Humorous Tinder post with a playful job inquiry and a witty response about full-time boyfriend applications.

#33

Woof

Humorous Tinder post showing a conversation about relationship status ending with an unexpected twist.

#34

Classic Tinder

Humorous Tinder post with playful conversation involving a hot dog joke, resulting in laughter and a sense of victory.

#35

Unreal

Funny Tinder conversation featuring a dad joke about runners and food, highlighting humorous interactions.

#36

Fellas Did I Fumble?

Humorous Tinder post with a conversation about babies being compared to mini water balloons.

#37

In 2019, I Matched With A Guy Who Worked As A Cook At Roosters

Humorous Tinder post with a conversation about roosters, showcasing playful banter and wit.

#38

99% Success Rate

Humorous Tinder chat with funny autocorrect mistakes and emojis, highlighting a playful exchange.

#39

She’s A Financial Analyst. Is This No Good?

Chat exchange showcasing a humorous Tinder post with a pyramid scheme joke.

#40

Bro Went All In

Humorous Tinder post with a playful conversation, involving wordplay and emojis.

#41

How Does Anyone Expect To Have A Conversation Like This?

Humorous Tinder post featuring a funny text exchange about saying goodnight and good morning.

#42

Indeed

Funny Tinder chat with humorous responses and emojis throughout the conversation.

#43

I Don't Think I'm Doing This Flirting Thing Right

Humorous Tinder post with funny conversation about forehead size and Hot Wheels track.

#44

Sense Of Humor Is Important

Humorous Tinder post featuring a joke about a duck and playful banter between two users.

#45

Her Bio Said She Wanted A Personal Court Jester, Had To Act Accordingly

Humorous Tinder post with a playful joke about glitter and court jesters in conversation.

#46

Definitely The Best Start To A Convo I've Ever Had

Humorous Tinder post with a playful conversation about a dog running into DMs, ending with a "How you doin'?" meme.

#47

I Did Not Get A Response

Humorous Tinder post with a witty chess reference: "Make the first move" - "Knight to F3".

#48

Vegan?

Humorous Tinder post featuring playful chat and emoji reactions.

#49

It's Easier In College

Humorous Tinder post featuring a playful text exchange about a past encounter, ending with a witty response.

#50

I Like To Think I’m Funny But Maybe Not

Humorous Tinder post exchange about culinary school dropout with puns.

#51

Thought I Was Being Funny Here

Humorous-Tinder-Posts showing a funny conversation about bread, mocktails, and the "yes method" tactic.

#52

This Is How My Messages Would Look If I Got The Delete And Send Button Mixed Up

Humorous Tinder post with a failed cat joke and a confused math meme reaction.

#53

Am I Doing It Right

Humorous Tinder post showing witty flower-based wordplay in a chat exchange.

#54

How To Be A Strong Negotiator

Humorous Tinder post with a playful conversation about promises and cuteness.

#55

If Tinder Would Have An Option To Review After Date With Star Ratings

Five-star humorous Tinder post with a funny review about a date's charming and unforgettable experience.

#56

How It Started

Humorous Tinder conversation about distance and planets with a witty exchange.

#57

Class Got Me Messed Up Man

Screenshot of a humorous Tinder conversation ending with a random fact about Earth's speed.

My conversation game is 1/100.

#58

For The Eco-Conscious

Humorous Tinder post with eco-friendly joke about expired condom, featuring a laughing emoji.

#59

References Don’t Always Pay Off

Humorous Tinder posts showing a conversation with a meme misunderstanding.

#60

Thought This Was A Joke At First

Humorous Tinder post about a cat named Goose and a pagan joke.

#61

I Finally Got My First Red Flag!

Humorous Tinder post with a conversation about cosplay ending in a funny response.

#62

Can’t Understand Why She Isn’t Responding?

Humorous Tinder post with funny roleplay conversation about pretending to be a superhero.

#63

Okay, Time For Me To Log Off

Screenshot of a humorous Tinder post with a funny conversation about foreheads.

#64

Locked And Loaded??

Humorous Tinder chat discussing appearance with playful language.

I am a bigger girl so when he said “stacked” I honestly assumed he was going to mention me being “thick” or “curvy”. Nothing could’ve prepared me for that.

#65

I Couldn't Beat Her Best Ones

Humorous Tinder posts featuring playful name wordplay in a chat with Lily.

#66

I Used All My Brain Power For The Pick-Up Line Now How Do I Follow Up

Humorous Tinder post with playful banter about anatomy and fictional spells.

#67

This One Made Me Laugh

Humorous Tinder post featuring a playful weather-themed pickup line in a chat exchange.

#68

My Second Controller Awaits

Humorous Tinder post featuring a playful conversation about Mario Kart.

#69

Can’t Decide If This Convo Is A Win Or Not

Funny Tinder chat about parrot noises, showcasing humorous-Tinder-posts.

#70

I Just Had To Vent

Humorous Tinder post questioning Ludacris' role in Fast & Furious series in a lengthy text response.

#71

Exactly Why Men Ain’t It

Screenshot of a humorous Tinder conversation with playful banter and clever responses.

#72

I Can Never Get A Date

Humorous Tinder chat with a clever twist about finishing a novel by reading, not writing.

#73

Welp, Guess He's Not Interested? No Response. Damn, I Thought I Was Funny

Humorous Tinder post with funny chat about recruiting for a reverse harem cult.

#74

And There It Is

Humorous Tinder conversation with flirty and sassy exchange followed by an unexpected comment.

#75

I’m Not Ready To Be A Father

Humorous Tinder chat exchange about weekend plans and pregnancy-related humor.

#76

I’m [32m] Never Giving My Number To A Tinder Match Again

Humorous Tinder post featuring a funny text exchange about a pooping incident during fireworks.

#77

Second Time’s The Charm…or Maybe Not

Humorous Tinder post with two awkward pickup lines and an apology in a chat exchange.

#78

I Was Cracking Up Typing The Last Line

Humorous Tinder post about a conversation in Russian, with a playful twist involving a grandma.

#79

How Do You Even Respond

Humorous Tinder post about New Year's resolutions, with a playful conversation on potential goals for 2024.

#80

He Did Not Laugh He Unmatched

Tinder chat with humorous pun about "Iran" in response to a question.

